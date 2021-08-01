Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #38, 2021

Posted on 23 September 2021 by doug_bostrom

89 articles by 535 contributing authors

Observations of climate change, effects

Rainfall regime trends at annual and monthly scales in Catalonia (NE Spain) and indications of CO2 emissions effects

Lana et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03773-z

Trends and Variability of North American Cool-Season Extratropical Cyclones: 1979–2019

Fritzen et al. Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology

10.1175/jamc-d-20-0276.1

Cleaner air reveals growing influence of climate on dissolved organic carbon trends in northern headwaters

de Wit et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2526

Loss of ice cover, shifting phenology, and more extreme events in Northern Hemisphere lakes

Sharma et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006348

Rapid changes to glaciers increased the outburst flood risk in Guangxieco Proglacial Lake in the Kangri Karpo Mountains, Southeast Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau

Che et al. Natural Hazards

10.1007/s11069-021-05029-5

A long-term perspective of hydroclimatological impacts of tropical cyclones on regional heavy precipitation over eastern monsoon China

Wei et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105862

Global Patterns of Hottest, Coldest, and Extreme Diurnal Variability on Earth

Zhao et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-20-0325.1

Monthly river temperature trends across the US confound annual changes

Kelleher et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2289

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Atmospheric circulation sensitivity to changes in the vertical structure of polar warming

Kim et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094726

Ocean Salinity Changes in the Global Ocean under Global Warming Conditions. Part I: Mechanisms in a Strong Warming Scenario

Sathyanarayanan et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0865.1

Unpacking future climate extremes and their sectoral implications in western Nepal

Chapagain et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03216-8

Enhanced North Pacific impact on El Niño/Southern Oscillation under greenhouse warming

Jia et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01139-x

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Suppressed late-20th Century warming in CMIP6 models explained by forcing and feedbacks

Smith & Forster Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094948

Long-Term Trend Comparison of Planetary Boundary Layer Height in Observations and CMIP6 Models over China

Yue et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-1000.1

Differential Credibility of Climate Modes in CMIP6

Coburn & Pryor Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0359.1

Mean-state dependence of CO2-forced tropical Atlantic sector climate change

Nkwinkwa N et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093803

Cryosphere & climate change

Rapid fragmentation of Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf, West Antarctica

Benn et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-288

Atmospheric Rivers: An Overlooked Threat to the Marginal Snowpack of the Australian Alps

McGowan et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology

10.1175/jhm-d-20-0293.1

Saltwater intrusion intensifies coastal permafrost thaw

Guimond et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094776

Melting of the Chhota Shigri Glacier, Western Himalaya, Insensitive to Anthropogenic Emission Residues: Insights from Geochemical Evidence

Nizam et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506156.1

Unravelling the long-term, locally-heterogenous response of Greenland glaciers observed in archival photography

Cooper et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-256

Fate of sea ice in the 'New Arctic': A database of daily Lagrangian Arctic sea ice parcel drift tracks with coincident ice and atmospheric conditions

Horvath et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-297

Sea level & climate change

Paleoclimate

Major coral extinctions during the early Toarcian global warming event

Vasseur et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103647

FYRE Climate: a high-resolution reanalysis of daily precipitation and temperature in France from 1871 to 2012

Devers et al. Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-1857-2021

Climate history of the principality of Transylvania during the Maunder Minimum (MM) years (1645–1715 CE)

Stangl & Foelsche

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-117

A first intercomparison of the simulated LGM carbon results within PMIP-carbon: role of the ocean boundary conditions

Lhardy et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology

Open Access 10.1029/2021pa004302

Earth System Model Analysis of how Astronomical Forcing is Imprinted onto the Marine Geological Record: The Role of the Inorganic (Carbonate) Carbon Cycle and Feedbacks

Vervoort et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology

10.1029/2020pa004090

Biology & climate change

Modelling forest ruin due to climate hazards

Yiou & Viovy Earth System Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/esd-12-997-2021

Disentangling diverse responses to climate change among global marine ecosystem models

Heneghan et al. Progress in Oceanography

Open Access 10.1016/j.pocean.2021.102659

Facing up to climate change: community composition varies with aspect and surface temperature in the rocky intertidal

Amstutz et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105482

Warming reshaped the microbial hierarchical interactions

Zhou et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15891

Improving predictions of invasive fish ranges combining functional and ecological traits with environmental suitability under climate change scenarios

Schickele et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15896

Climate-associated decline of body condition in a fossorial salamander

Moldowan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15766

Trophic downgrading decreases species asynchrony and community stability regardless of climate warming

Rezende et al. Ecology Letters

Open Access 10.1111/ele.13885

Siliceous algae response to the “Great Acceleration” of the mid-20th century in Crawford Lake (Ontario, Canada): A potential candidate for the Anthropocene GSSP

Gushulak et al. The Anthropocene Review

Open Access pdf 10.1177/20530196211046036

Moving on up: Vertical distribution shifts in rocky reef fish species during climate-driven decline in dissolved oxygen from 1995 to 2009

Meyer?Gutbrod et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15821

The Bouraké semi-enclosed lagoon (New Caledonia) – a natural laboratory to study the lifelong adaptation of a coral reef ecosystem to extreme environmental conditions

Maggioni et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5117-2021

Greening vs browning? Surface water cover mediates how tundra and boreal ecosystems respond to climate warming

Li et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2376

Rise and fall of vegetation annual primary production resilience to climate variability projected by a large ensemble of Earth System Models’ simulations

Zampieri et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2407

Responses of tree leaf gas exchange to elevated CO2 combined with changes in temperature and water availability: A global synthesis

Wang et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography

Open Access pdf 10.1111/geb.13394

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Embodied carbon dioxide emissions to provide high access levels to basic infrastructure around the world

Fisch-Romito Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102362

Potential of clumped isotopes in constraining the global atmospheric methane budget

Chung & Arnold Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2020gb006883

Methane emissions offset net carbon dioxide uptake from an alpine peatland on the Eastern Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau

Peng et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

Open Access 10.1029/2021jd034671

Emerging forest-peatland bistability and resilience of European peatland carbon stores

van der Velde et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2101742118

Large methane emissions from the Pantanal during rising water-levels revealed by regularly measured lower troposphere CH4 profiles

Gloor et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2021gb006964

Diel Variability of CO2 Emissions from Northern Lakes

Rudberg et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006246

Soil carbon dioxide flux partitioning in a calcareous watershed with agricultural impacts

Hodges et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506704.1

Substantial Stem Methane Emissions from Rainforest and Cacao Agroforest Partly Negate Soil Uptake in the Congo Basin

Iddris et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jg006312

(provisional link) Differential effects of altered precipitation regimes on soil carbon cycles in arid versus humid terrestrial ecosystems

10.1111/gcb.15875

Soil greenhouse gas fluxes from tropical coastal wetlands and alternative agricultural land uses

Iram et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5085-2021

Assessing the response of soil carbon in Australia to changing inputs and climate using a consistent modelling framework

Lee et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5185-2021

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Achievable agricultural soil carbon sequestration across Europe from country-specific estimates

Rodrigues et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15897

Carbon sequestration potential of street tree plantings in Helsinki

Havu et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-242

Decarbonization

The emission reduction potential of electric transport modes in Finland

Jenu et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2440

Hydroclimatic change challenges the EU planned transition to a carbon neutral electricity system

Carlino et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac243f

Coordinated reduction of CO2 emissions and environmental impacts with integrated city-level LEAP and LCA method—a case study of Jinan, China

Sha et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.008

Climate Change Mitigation Potential of Wind Energy

Barthelmie & Pryor Pryor Chen Csala Climate

Open Access pdf 10.3390/cli9090136

Geoengineering climate

A simple model for assessing climate control trade-offs and responding to unanticipated climate outcomes

Drake et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac243e

Impact of Solar Geoengineering on Temperatures over the Indonesian Maritime Continent

Kuswanto et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7391

Black carbon

Black Carbon Involved Photochemistry Enhances the Formation of Sulfate in the Ambient Atmosphere: Evidence from in-situ Individual Particle Investigation

Zhang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035226

Climate change communications & cognition

Can citizen pressure influence politicians’ communication about climate change? Results from a field experiment

Wynes et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03215-9

How qualitative approaches matter in climate and ocean change research: Uncovering contradictions about climate concern

Bercht Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102326

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Increasing risks of crop failure and water scarcity in global breadbaskets by 2030

Caparas et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac22c1

Ocean warming threatens key trophic interactions supporting a commercial fishery in a climate change hotspot

Holland et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15889

Climate vulnerability scenario of the agricultural sector in the Bicol River Basin, Philippines

Laureta et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03208-8

“Climate change might have caused our small harvest”: indigenous vulnerability, livelihoods, and environmental changes in lowland and high jungle indigenous communities in Peru

Lastra Landa & Bueno Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13412-021-00722-0

Modeling climate change impacts on blue, green, and grey water footprints and crop yields in the Texas High Plains, USA

Chen et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108649

A systematic review of Nepalese farmers’ climate change adaptation strategies

Rijal et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1977600

Shifts towards healthy diets in the US can reduce environmental impacts but would be unaffordable for poorer minorities

He et al. Nature Food

10.1038/s43016-021-00350-5

Hydrology & climate change

A quantitative evaluation of the issue of drought definition: a source of disagreement in future drought assessments

Satoh et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2348

Vulnerability to Water Shortage Under Current and Future Water Supply-Demand Conditions Across U.S. River Basins

Heidari et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002278

Climate change economics

Social discounting, social costs of carbon, and their use in energy system models

Löffler Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac228a

Quantifying international public finance for climate change adaptation in Africa

Savvidou et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1978053

Revalidation of temperature changes on economic impacts: a meta-analysis

Tan et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03213-x

Modelling low carbon transition and economic impacts under SSPs and RCPs based on GTIMES

Lei et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.002

Pricing climate risk: Are flooding and sea level rise risk capitalised in Australian residential property?

Fuerst & Warren-Myers Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100361

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Are citizen juries and assemblies on climate change driving democratic climate policymaking? An exploration of two case studies in the UK

Wells et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03218-6

Impact of Carbon Pricing on Low-Carbon Innovation and Deep Carbonisation: Controversies and Path Forward

van den Bergh & Savin Environmental and Resource Economics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00594-6

Iterating localisation policies in support of energy transition: The case of the Australian Capital Territory

White et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112568

The real climate and transformative impact of ICT: A critique of estimates, trends, and regulations

Freitag et al. Patterns

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.patter.2021.100340

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Do governments track the implementation of national climate change adaptation plans? An evidence-based global stocktake of monitoring and evaluation systems

Leiter Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.08.017

Heat stress, labour productivity and adaptation in Europe—a regional and occupational analysis

Szewczyk et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac24cf

Towards a post-pandemic policy framework to manage climate-related financial risks and resilience

D’Orazio Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1975623

Assessing organizational readiness to adapt to climate change in a regional protected areas context: lessons learned from Canada

Barr & Lemieux Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

10.1007/s11027-021-09972-3

Climate change impacts on human health

Recent increases in exposure to extreme humid-heat events disproportionately affect populated regions

Rogers et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094183

Implementation of national health adaptation policy: a case study of policy principles and implementation barriers in the Philippines

Banwell et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01817-8

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Conceptual framework for balancing society and nature in net-zero energy transitions

Delafield et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.08.021

Wave of net zero emission targets opens window to meeting the Paris Agreement

Höhne et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01142-2

Time to integrate global climate change and biodiversity science-policy agendas

Pettorelli et al. Journal of Applied Ecology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/1365-2664.13985

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.