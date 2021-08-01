Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #38, 2021
Posted on 23 September 2021 by doug_bostrom
89 articles by 535 contributing authors
Observations of climate change, effects
Rainfall regime trends at annual and monthly scales in Catalonia (NE Spain) and indications of CO2 emissions effects
Lana et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03773-z
Trends and Variability of North American Cool-Season Extratropical Cyclones: 1979–2019
Fritzen et al. Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology
10.1175/jamc-d-20-0276.1
Cleaner air reveals growing influence of climate on dissolved organic carbon trends in northern headwaters
de Wit et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2526
Loss of ice cover, shifting phenology, and more extreme events in Northern Hemisphere lakes
Sharma et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006348
Rapid changes to glaciers increased the outburst flood risk in Guangxieco Proglacial Lake in the Kangri Karpo Mountains, Southeast Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau
Che et al. Natural Hazards
10.1007/s11069-021-05029-5
A long-term perspective of hydroclimatological impacts of tropical cyclones on regional heavy precipitation over eastern monsoon China
Wei et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105862
Global Patterns of Hottest, Coldest, and Extreme Diurnal Variability on Earth
Zhao et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society
Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-20-0325.1
Monthly river temperature trends across the US confound annual changes
Kelleher et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2289
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Atmospheric circulation sensitivity to changes in the vertical structure of polar warming
Kim et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094726
Ocean Salinity Changes in the Global Ocean under Global Warming Conditions. Part I: Mechanisms in a Strong Warming Scenario
Sathyanarayanan et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-0865.1
Unpacking future climate extremes and their sectoral implications in western Nepal
Chapagain et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03216-8
Enhanced North Pacific impact on El Niño/Southern Oscillation under greenhouse warming
Jia et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01139-x
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Suppressed late-20th Century warming in CMIP6 models explained by forcing and feedbacks
Smith & Forster Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094948
Long-Term Trend Comparison of Planetary Boundary Layer Height in Observations and CMIP6 Models over China
Yue et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-1000.1
Differential Credibility of Climate Modes in CMIP6
Coburn & Pryor Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0359.1
Mean-state dependence of CO2-forced tropical Atlantic sector climate change
Nkwinkwa N et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093803
Cryosphere & climate change
Rapid fragmentation of Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf, West Antarctica
Benn et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-288
Atmospheric Rivers: An Overlooked Threat to the Marginal Snowpack of the Australian Alps
McGowan et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology
10.1175/jhm-d-20-0293.1
Saltwater intrusion intensifies coastal permafrost thaw
Guimond et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094776
Melting of the Chhota Shigri Glacier, Western Himalaya, Insensitive to Anthropogenic Emission Residues: Insights from Geochemical Evidence
Nizam et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506156.1
Unravelling the long-term, locally-heterogenous response of Greenland glaciers observed in archival photography
Cooper et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-256
Fate of sea ice in the 'New Arctic': A database of daily Lagrangian Arctic sea ice parcel drift tracks with coincident ice and atmospheric conditions
Horvath et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-297
Sea level & climate change
Paleoclimate
Major coral extinctions during the early Toarcian global warming event
Vasseur et al. Global and Planetary Change
10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103647
FYRE Climate: a high-resolution reanalysis of daily precipitation and temperature in France from 1871 to 2012
Devers et al. Climate of the Past
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-1857-2021
Climate history of the principality of Transylvania during the Maunder Minimum (MM) years (1645–1715 CE)
Stangl & Foelsche
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-117
A first intercomparison of the simulated LGM carbon results within PMIP-carbon: role of the ocean boundary conditions
Lhardy et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology
Open Access 10.1029/2021pa004302
Earth System Model Analysis of how Astronomical Forcing is Imprinted onto the Marine Geological Record: The Role of the Inorganic (Carbonate) Carbon Cycle and Feedbacks
Vervoort et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology
10.1029/2020pa004090
Biology & climate change
Modelling forest ruin due to climate hazards
Yiou & Viovy Earth System Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/esd-12-997-2021
Disentangling diverse responses to climate change among global marine ecosystem models
Heneghan et al. Progress in Oceanography
Open Access 10.1016/j.pocean.2021.102659
Facing up to climate change: community composition varies with aspect and surface temperature in the rocky intertidal
Amstutz et al. Marine Environmental Research
10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105482
Warming reshaped the microbial hierarchical interactions
Zhou et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15891
Improving predictions of invasive fish ranges combining functional and ecological traits with environmental suitability under climate change scenarios
Schickele et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15896
Climate-associated decline of body condition in a fossorial salamander
Moldowan et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15766
Trophic downgrading decreases species asynchrony and community stability regardless of climate warming
Rezende et al. Ecology Letters
Open Access 10.1111/ele.13885
Siliceous algae response to the “Great Acceleration” of the mid-20th century in Crawford Lake (Ontario, Canada): A potential candidate for the Anthropocene GSSP
Gushulak et al. The Anthropocene Review
Open Access pdf 10.1177/20530196211046036
Moving on up: Vertical distribution shifts in rocky reef fish species during climate-driven decline in dissolved oxygen from 1995 to 2009
Meyer?Gutbrod et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15821
The Bouraké semi-enclosed lagoon (New Caledonia) – a natural laboratory to study the lifelong adaptation of a coral reef ecosystem to extreme environmental conditions
Maggioni et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5117-2021
Greening vs browning? Surface water cover mediates how tundra and boreal ecosystems respond to climate warming
Li et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2376
Rise and fall of vegetation annual primary production resilience to climate variability projected by a large ensemble of Earth System Models’ simulations
Zampieri et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2407
Responses of tree leaf gas exchange to elevated CO2 combined with changes in temperature and water availability: A global synthesis
Wang et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography
Open Access pdf 10.1111/geb.13394
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
Embodied carbon dioxide emissions to provide high access levels to basic infrastructure around the world
Fisch-Romito Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102362
Potential of clumped isotopes in constraining the global atmospheric methane budget
Chung & Arnold Global Biogeochemical Cycles
10.1029/2020gb006883
Methane emissions offset net carbon dioxide uptake from an alpine peatland on the Eastern Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau
Peng et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
Open Access 10.1029/2021jd034671
Emerging forest-peatland bistability and resilience of European peatland carbon stores
van der Velde et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2101742118
Large methane emissions from the Pantanal during rising water-levels revealed by regularly measured lower troposphere CH4 profiles
Gloor et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles
10.1029/2021gb006964
Diel Variability of CO2 Emissions from Northern Lakes
Rudberg et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006246
Soil carbon dioxide flux partitioning in a calcareous watershed with agricultural impacts
Hodges et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506704.1
Substantial Stem Methane Emissions from Rainforest and Cacao Agroforest Partly Negate Soil Uptake in the Congo Basin
Iddris et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jg006312
(provisional link) Differential effects of altered precipitation regimes on soil carbon cycles in arid versus humid terrestrial ecosystems
10.1111/gcb.15875
Soil greenhouse gas fluxes from tropical coastal wetlands and alternative agricultural land uses
Iram et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5085-2021
Assessing the response of soil carbon in Australia to changing inputs and climate using a consistent modelling framework
Lee et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5185-2021
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Achievable agricultural soil carbon sequestration across Europe from country-specific estimates
Rodrigues et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15897
Carbon sequestration potential of street tree plantings in Helsinki
Havu et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-242
Decarbonization
The emission reduction potential of electric transport modes in Finland
Jenu et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2440
Hydroclimatic change challenges the EU planned transition to a carbon neutral electricity system
Carlino et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac243f
Coordinated reduction of CO2 emissions and environmental impacts with integrated city-level LEAP and LCA method—a case study of Jinan, China
Sha et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.008
Climate Change Mitigation Potential of Wind Energy
Barthelmie & Pryor Pryor Chen Csala Climate
Open Access pdf 10.3390/cli9090136
Geoengineering climate
A simple model for assessing climate control trade-offs and responding to unanticipated climate outcomes
Drake et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac243e
Impact of Solar Geoengineering on Temperatures over the Indonesian Maritime Continent
Kuswanto et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7391
Black carbon
Black Carbon Involved Photochemistry Enhances the Formation of Sulfate in the Ambient Atmosphere: Evidence from in-situ Individual Particle Investigation
Zhang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035226
Climate change communications & cognition
Can citizen pressure influence politicians’ communication about climate change? Results from a field experiment
Wynes et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03215-9
How qualitative approaches matter in climate and ocean change research: Uncovering contradictions about climate concern
Bercht Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102326
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Increasing risks of crop failure and water scarcity in global breadbaskets by 2030
Caparas et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac22c1
Ocean warming threatens key trophic interactions supporting a commercial fishery in a climate change hotspot
Holland et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15889
Climate vulnerability scenario of the agricultural sector in the Bicol River Basin, Philippines
Laureta et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03208-8
“Climate change might have caused our small harvest”: indigenous vulnerability, livelihoods, and environmental changes in lowland and high jungle indigenous communities in Peru
Lastra Landa & Bueno Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13412-021-00722-0
Modeling climate change impacts on blue, green, and grey water footprints and crop yields in the Texas High Plains, USA
Chen et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108649
A systematic review of Nepalese farmers’ climate change adaptation strategies
Rijal et al. Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.1977600
Shifts towards healthy diets in the US can reduce environmental impacts but would be unaffordable for poorer minorities
He et al. Nature Food
10.1038/s43016-021-00350-5
Hydrology & climate change
A quantitative evaluation of the issue of drought definition: a source of disagreement in future drought assessments
Satoh et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2348
Vulnerability to Water Shortage Under Current and Future Water Supply-Demand Conditions Across U.S. River Basins
Heidari et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002278
Rapid changes to glaciers increased the outburst flood risk in Guangxieco Proglacial Lake in the Kangri Karpo Mountains, Southeast Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau
Che et al. Natural Hazards
10.1007/s11069-021-05029-5
Climate change economics
Social discounting, social costs of carbon, and their use in energy system models
Löffler Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac228a
Quantifying international public finance for climate change adaptation in Africa
Savvidou et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1978053
Revalidation of temperature changes on economic impacts: a meta-analysis
Tan et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03213-x
Modelling low carbon transition and economic impacts under SSPs and RCPs based on GTIMES
Lei et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.002
Pricing climate risk: Are flooding and sea level rise risk capitalised in Australian residential property?
Fuerst & Warren-Myers Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100361
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Are citizen juries and assemblies on climate change driving democratic climate policymaking? An exploration of two case studies in the UK
Wells et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03218-6
Impact of Carbon Pricing on Low-Carbon Innovation and Deep Carbonisation: Controversies and Path Forward
van den Bergh & Savin Environmental and Resource Economics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00594-6
Iterating localisation policies in support of energy transition: The case of the Australian Capital Territory
White et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112568
The real climate and transformative impact of ICT: A critique of estimates, trends, and regulations
Freitag et al. Patterns
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.patter.2021.100340
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Do governments track the implementation of national climate change adaptation plans? An evidence-based global stocktake of monitoring and evaluation systems
Leiter Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.08.017
Quantifying international public finance for climate change adaptation in Africa
Savvidou et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1978053
Heat stress, labour productivity and adaptation in Europe—a regional and occupational analysis
Szewczyk et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac24cf
Towards a post-pandemic policy framework to manage climate-related financial risks and resilience
D’Orazio Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.1975623
Assessing organizational readiness to adapt to climate change in a regional protected areas context: lessons learned from Canada
Barr & Lemieux Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change
10.1007/s11027-021-09972-3
Climate change impacts on human health
Recent increases in exposure to extreme humid-heat events disproportionately affect populated regions
Rogers et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094183
Implementation of national health adaptation policy: a case study of policy principles and implementation barriers in the Philippines
Banwell et al. Regional Environmental Change
10.1007/s10113-021-01817-8
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Conceptual framework for balancing society and nature in net-zero energy transitions
Delafield et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.08.021
Wave of net zero emission targets opens window to meeting the Paris Agreement
Höhne et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01142-2
Time to integrate global climate change and biodiversity science-policy agendas
Pettorelli et al. Journal of Applied Ecology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/1365-2664.13985
