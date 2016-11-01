Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #42, 2021

Posted on 22 October 2021 by doug_bostrom

105 articles by 463 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

A simple model of blocking action over a hemisphere

Kurgansky Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03782-y

Mechanisms of European Summer Drying under Climate Change

Tuel & Eltahir Alizadeh Journal of Climate

Open Access 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0968.1

Observations of climate change, effects

Hotter and drier climate made the Mediterranean Europe and Northern Africa region a shrubbier landscape

Fang et al. Oecologia

Open Access 10.1007/s00442-021-05041-3

Urbanization Exacerbated Rainfall over European Suburbs under a Warming Climate

Yang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095987

Decadal changes of the Intraseasonal Oscillation during 1979?2016

Nan et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.10.001

Urbanization-induced changes in extreme climate indices in Thailand during 1970–2019

Pimonsree et al. Atmospheric Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105882

(provisional link) Historical Changes in the Davis Strait Baffin Bay Surface Winds and Waves, 1979–2016

10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0054.1

(provisional link) Extreme Rainfall Events in the Northeastern United States Become More Frequent with Rising Temperatures, but Their Intensity Distribution Remains Stable

10.1175/JCLI-D-20-0938.1

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

A prototype Earth system impact metric that accounts for cross-scale interactions

Lade et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2db1

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Increased risk of near term global warming due to a recent AMOC weakening

Bonnet et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26370-0

Reversal Asymmetry of Rainfall Change over the Indian Ocean During the Radiative Forcing Increase and Stabilization

Hou et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002272

Drylands face potential threat of robust drought in the CMIP6 SSPs scenarios

Li et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2bce

Anthropogenic Influences on Tornadic Storms

Bercos-Hickey et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0901.1

Impact of tropical Atlantic Warming on the Pacific Walker circulation with numerical experiments of CGCM

Si-Min et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.012

Evaluation and projection of the AMO and PDO variabilities in the CMIP5 models under different warming scenarios part1: Evaluation

Xia et al. Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans

10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101260

Time Scales of the Greenland Freshwater Anomaly in the Subpolar North Atlantic

Dukhovskoy et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0610.1

Natural variability vs forced signal in the 2015–2019 Central American drought

Pascale et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03228-4

Increasing the spatial and temporal impact of ecological research: A roadmap for integrating a novel terrestrial process into an Earth system model

Kyker?Snowman et al. Global Change Biology Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15894

Dry and Moist Atmospheric Circulation with Uniform Sea-Surface Temperature

Suhas et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1002/qj.4191

Influence of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation on the U.S. extreme cold weather

Yin & Zhao Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00290-9

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Is There Any Improvement in Simulation of the Wintertime Western Pacific Teleconnection Pattern and Associated Climate Anomalies in CMIP6 Compared to CMIP5 Models?

Aru et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0016.1

Warm-season mesoscale convective systems over eastern China: convection-permitting climate model simulation and observation

Yun et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-05994-4

Cryosphere & climate change

Roughness of ice shelves is correlated with basal melt rates

Watkins et al.

10.1002/essoar.10507300.1

(provisional link) Stability of long-term satellite and reanalysis products to monitor snow cover trends



Influence of permafrost type and site history on losses of permafrost carbon after thaw

Manies et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506797.1

Vanishing glaciers at southeast Tibetan Plateau have not offset the declining runoff at Yarlung Zangbo

Wang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094651

Interrogating glacier mass balance response to climatic change since the Little Ice Age: reconstructions for the Jotunheimen region, southern Norway

Hiemstra et al. Boreas

Open Access pdf 10.1111/bor.12562

Sea level & climate change

Evaluation of the local sea-level budget at tide gauges since 1958

Wang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094502

Using empirical data and modeled scenarios of Everglades restoration to understand changes in coastal vulnerability to sea level rise

Dessu et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03231-9

Projected Changes to Cool-Season Storm Tides in the 21st Century Along the Northeastern United States Coast

Pringle et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001940

Paleoclimate

Differences between Present-day and Cretaceous hydrological cycle responses to rising CO2 concentration

Higuchi et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094341

Climate and ice sheet evolutions from the last glacial maximum to the pre-industrial period with an ice-sheet–climate coupled model

Quiquet et al. Climate of the Past

Open Access 10.5194/cp-2021-39

Response of Antarctic soil fauna to climate-driven changes since the Last Glacial Maximum

Franco et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15940

Biology & climate change

Biological invasions and climate change amplify each other’s effects on dryland degradation

Ravi et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15919

(provisional link) Remoteness does not enhance coral reef resilience



Effects of global warming on Mediterranean coral forests

Chimienti et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-00162-4

Trends in climatically driven extreme growth reductions of Picea abies and Pinus sylvestris in Central Europe

Treml et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15922

Hotter droughts alter resource allocation to chemical defenses in piñon pine

Trowbridge et al. Oecologia

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00442-021-05058-8

(provisional link) Earlier snow melt and reduced summer precipitation alter floral traits important to pollination

10.1111/gcb.15908

Environmental vulnerability of the global ocean epipelagic plankton community interactome

Chaffron et al. Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abg1921

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Emergent constraints on tropical atmospheric aridity—carbon feedbacks and the future of carbon sequestration

Barkhordarian et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2ce8

(provisional link) Diffuse solar radiation and canopy photosynthesis in a changing environment

10.1177/0309133311434244

(provisional link) Peat macropore networks – new insights into episodic and hotspot methane emission



(provisional link) Marine CO2 system variability along the Inside Passage of the Pacific Northwest coast of North America determined from an Alaskan ferry



(provisional link) Age and Chemistry of Dissolved Organic Carbon Reveal Enhanced Leaching of Ancient Labile Carbon at the Permafrost Thaw Zone

10.1038/srep45811

(provisional link) Ephemeral forest regeneration limits carbon sequestration potential in the brazilian atlantic forest

10.1111/gcb.15944

(provisional link) Meridional and Cross-Shelf Variability of N2O and CH4 in the Eastern-South Atlantic

10.1029/2020JC016878

Influence of permafrost type and site history on losses of permafrost carbon after thaw

Manies et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506797.1

(provisional link) Quantification of blue carbon pathways contributing to negative feedback on climate change following glacier retreat in West Antarctic fjords

10.1111/gcb.15898

Contribution of above ground litterfall and roots to the soil CO 2 efflux of two sub-tropical Cunninghamia lanceolata and Castanopsis carlesii forests

Li et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108671

(provisional link) Interannual climate variability mediates changes in carbon and nitrogen pools caused by annual grass invasion in a semiarid shrubland

10.1111/gcb.15921

Temperature sensitivity of anaerobic methane oxidation versus methanogenesis in paddy soil: Implications for the CH4 balance under global warming

Fan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15935

Stream Transport and Substrate Controls on Nitrous Oxide Yields From Hyporheic Zone Denitrification

Winnick AGU Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021av000517

Spatiotemporal Methane Emission From Global Reservoirs

Johnson et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006305

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Higher sensitivity of planted forests’ productivity than natural forests to droughts in China

Zhong et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006306

Altered growth conditions more than reforestation counteracted forest biomass carbon emissions 1990–2020

Le Noë et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26398-2

Decarbonization

Energy systems in scenarios at net-zero CO2 emissions

DeAngelo et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26356-y

Combined solar power and storage as cost-competitive and grid-compatible supply for China’s future carbon-neutral electricity system

Lu et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2103471118

Decarbonizing the energy supply one pandemic at a time

Russo et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112644

National growth dynamics of wind and solar power compared to the growth required for global climate targets

Cherp et al. Nature Energy

10.1038/s41560-021-00863-0

Break-even price and carbon emissions of carinata-based sustainable aviation fuel production in the Southeastern United States

Alam et al. GCB Bioenergy

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcbb.12888

Geoengineering climate

Insensitivity of mass loss of Icelandic Vatnajökull ice cap to solar geoengineering

Yue et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-318

Black carbon

(provisional link) Long-term variation and source apportionment of black carbon at Mt. Waliguan, China

10.1029/2021JD035273

Aerosols

(provisional link) Direct radiative effects of airborne microplastics

10.1038/s41586-021-03864-x

Climate change communications & cognition

(provisional link) Consensus revisited: quantifying scientific agreement on climate change and climate expertise among Earth scientists 10 years later



(provisional link) Early warnings and emerging accountability: Total’s responses to global warming, 1971–2021

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102386

(provisional link) Am I responsible? The joint effect of individual responsibility attributions and descriptive normative climate messages on climate mitigation intentions

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2016.11.001

The Greta effect: Visualising climate protest in UK media and the Getty images collections

Hayes & O'Neill Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102392

Greater than 99% consensus on human caused climate change in the peer-reviewed scientific literature

Lynas et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2966

U.S. Catholic bishops’ silence and denialism on climate change

Danielsen et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac25ba

Capacity building for climate transparency: neutral ‘means of implementation’ or generating political effects?

Scappini Quality & Quantity

Open Access 10.1007/s11135-005-3267-7

How local communities attribute livelihood vulnerabilities to climate change and other causes: a case study in North Vanuatu

Nef et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03221-x

Climate change reception studies in anthropology

Wit & Haines WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.742

The drivers of individual climate actions in Europe

Reichl et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102390

Influencing climate change attitudes in the United States: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Rode et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology

Open Access 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101623

Understanding behavioural responses to human-induced rapid environmental change: a meta-analysis

Gunn et al. Oikos

Open Access pdf 10.1111/oik.08366

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Future Summer Drying in the U.S. Corn Belt and the Role of Midlatitude Storm Tracks

Ting et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-1004.1

Global loss of climatically suitable areas for durum wheat growth in the future

Ceglar et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2d68

Peat management by local communities can reduce emissions

Lupascu Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01197-1

Climate change mitigation on tropical peatlands: A triple burden for smallholder farmers in Indonesia

Merten et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102388

Climate change impacts on nomadic herders' livelihoods and pastureland ecosystems: a case study from Northeast Mongolia

Tugjamba et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01829-4

Sensitivity of soybean planting date to wet season onset in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and implications under climate change

Zhang et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03223-9

Land use leverage points to reduce GHG emissions in U.S. agricultural supply chains

Pelton et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2775

Probabilistic Assessment of Extreme Heat Stress on Indian Wheat Yields under Climate Change

Zachariah et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094702

Potential genotype-based climate change adaptation strategies for sustaining cotton production in the Texas High Plains: A simulation study

Kothari et al. Field Crops Research

10.1016/j.fcr.2021.108261

Hydrology & climate change

(provisional link) Extreme Rainfall Events in the Northeastern United States Become More Frequent with Rising Temperatures, but Their Intensity Distribution Remains Stable

10.1175/JCLI-D-20-0938.1

Mechanisms of European Summer Drying under Climate Change

Tuel & Eltahir Alizadeh Journal of Climate

Open Access 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0968.1

Climate change economics

(provisional link) The economic and environment benefits from international co-ordination on carbon pricing: a review of economic modelling studies



Barriers to internal carbon pricing in German companies

Riedel et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112654

Estimating a social cost of carbon for global energy consumption

Rode et al. Nature

10.1038/s41586-021-03883-8

Climate change mitigation public policy research

The crucial role of complementarity, transparency and adaptability for designing energy policies for sustainable development

Pahle et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112662

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Embedded researchers as transdisciplinary boundary spanners strengthening urban climate resilience

Taylor et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.002

(provisional link) Affective adaptation = effective transformation? Shifting the politics of climate change adaptation and transformation from the status quo

10.1002/(ISSN)1757-7799

(provisional link) Challenges and opportunities for universities in building adaptive capacities for sustainability: lessons from Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean



Towards local-parallel scenarios for climate change impacts, adaptation and vulnerability

Cradock-Henry et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100372

A Markov Decision Process Approach for Cost-Benefit Analysis of Infrastructure Resilience Upgrades

Zhu & Leibowicz Leibowicz Risk Analysis

10.1111/risa.13838

Advancing climate resilient development pathways since the IPCC’s fifth assessment report

Werners et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.017

Climate change impacts on human health

(provisional link) Impact of future climate change on malaria in West Africa

10.1007/s00704-021-03807-6

Projected increases in population exposure of daily climate extremes in eastern China by 2050

Shao et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.014

Linking climate and infectious disease trends in the Northern/Arctic Region

Ma et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-00167-z

Dengue transmission risk in a changing climate: Bangladesh is likely to experience a longer dengue fever season in the future

Paul et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2b60

The rise of West Nile Virus in Southern and Southeastern Europe: A spatial–temporal analysis investigating the combined effects of climate, land use and economic changes

Watts et al. One Health

Open Access 10.1016/j.onehlt.2021.100315

Climate change impacts on human culture Other

Influences of climate fluctuations on northeastern North America’s burned areas largely outweigh those of European settlement since AD 1850

Danneyrolles et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2ce7

Individualism, Structuralism, and Climate Change

Brownstein et al. Environmental Communication

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17524032.2021.1982745

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

(provisional link) Looking to the (far) future of climate projection

10.1111/gcb.15936

(provisional link) A framework for incorporating ecology into Earth System Models is urgently needed

10.1111/gcb.15915

Climate change research and the search for solutions: rethinking interdisciplinarity

Schipper et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03237-3

(provisional link) The 2021 report of the Lancet Countdown on health and climate change: code red for a healthy future

10.1016/S0140-6736(21)01787-6

