Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #43, 2021
Posted on 28 October 2021 by doug_bostrom
142 articles by 819 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
An Energy Budget Framework to Understand Mechanisms of Land–Ocean Warming Contrast Induced by Increasing Greenhouse Gases. Part I: Near-Equilibrium State
Toda et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0302.1
Observations of climate change, effects
Increasing large wildfires over the western United States linked to diminishing sea ice in the Arctic
Zou et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26232-9
Rare events in the Arctic
Overland Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03238-2
Spatiotemporal trends of temperature extremes in Bangladesh under changing climate using multi-statistical techniques
Mallick et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03828-1
Marine heatwaves in the Humboldt current system: from 5-day localized warming to year-long El Niños
Pietri et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-00340-4
Poleward migration of western North Pacific tropical cyclones related to changes in cyclone seasonality
Feng et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26369-7
Heat Waves in Southern Armenia in the context of climate change
Galstyan et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7425
Temperature-duration-frequency analysis over Delhi and Bengaluru city in India
Devi et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03824-5
Abyssal Heat Budget in the Southwest Pacific Basin
Lele et al. Journal of Physical Oceanography
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jpo-d-21-0045.1
Variability of Tropical Cyclone Landfalls in China
Shan & Yu Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0031.1
Enhanced summertime surface warming effects of long-term urbanization in a humid urban agglomeration in China
Han et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035009
Dominance of Wildfires Impact on Air Quality Exceedances during the 2020 Record-Breaking Wildfire Season in the United States
Li et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094908
Historical and recent change in extreme climate over East Asia
Ren et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03227-5
Warming amplification with both altitude and latitude in the Tibetan Plateau
Wang et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7418
Recent changes in the spatio-temporal characteristics of monsoon intraseasonal oscillations
Joseph et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03830-7
Sea ice extents continue to set new records: Arctic, Antarctic, and global results
Parkinson & DiGirolamo Remote Sensing of Environment
Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112753
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Diagnosing CO2-Emission-Induced Feedbacks between the Southern Ocean Carbon Cycle and the Climate System: A Multiple Earth System Model Analysis Using a Water Mass Tracking Approach
Roy et al. Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0889.1
Removing the Effects of Tropical Dynamics from North Pacific Climate Variability
Zhao et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0344.1
Response of Tropical Rainfall to Reduced Evapotranspiration Depends on Continental Extent
Pietschnig et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0195.1
Comparing the Influence of Global Warming and Urban Anthropogenic Heat on Extreme Precipitation in Urbanized Pearl River Delta Area Based on Dynamical Downscaling
Fung et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035047
(provisional link) Nonlinear interactions of land carbon cycle feedbacks in Earth system models
10.1111/gcb.15953
(provisional link) Assessment of Lead-Lag and Spatial Changes in simulating different epochs of the Indian summer monsoon using RegCM4
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105892
Impacts of marine heatwaves on tropical western and central Pacific Island nations and their communities
Holbrook et al. Global and Planetary Change
10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103680
(provisional link) Projected changes in global terrestrial near-surface wind speed in 1.5 °C–4.0 °C global warming levels
10.1088/1748-9326/ac2fdd
Projected future daily characteristics of African precipitation based on global (CMIP5, CMIP6) and regional (CORDEX, CORDEX-CORE) climate models
Dosio et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05859-w
Climate change over UK cities: the urban influence on extreme temperatures in the UK climate projections
Keat et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05883-w
Amplified warming of extreme temperatures over tropical land
Byrne Nature Geoscience
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10505497.1
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
The riddle of eastern tropical Pacific Ocean oxygen levels: the role of the supply by intermediate-depth waters
Duteil et al. Ocean Science
Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-17-1489-2021
Seasonal extrema of sea surface temperature in CMIP6 models
Wang et al.
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10505918.1
Model simulations of arctic biogeochemistry and permafrost extent are highly sensitive to the implemented snow scheme in LPJ-GUESS
Pongracz et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5767-2021
Reducing Model Uncertainty of Climate Change Impacts on High Latitude Carbon Assimilation
Rogers et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15958
The Southern Ocean Radiative Bias, Cloud Compensating Errors and Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity in CMIP6 Models
Schuddeboom & McDonald
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504192.1
Evaluation of CMIP6 Models over Two Third Pole Subregions with Contrasting Circulation Systems
Li et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0214.1
Differences in representation of extreme precipitation events in two high resolution models
Thomassen et al. Climate Dynamics
10.1007/s00382-021-05854-1
Cryosphere & climate change
Response of peat-rich permafrost to a warming climate on the northeast Tibetan Plateau
Du et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108681
The role of sublimation as a driver of climate signals in the water isotope content of surface snow: laboratory and field experimental results
Hughes et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-4949-2021
Antarctic Peninsula ice shelf collapse triggered by föhn wind-induced melt
Laffin et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-301
The Lake Ice Continuum Concept: Influence of Winter Conditions on Energy and Ecosystem Dynamics
Cavaliere et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2020jg006165
Isolating the contributions of seasonal climate warming to permafrost thermal responses over the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
Zhang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035218
Sea level & climate change Paleoclimate
Evolution of mean ocean temperature in Marine Isotope Stage 4
Shackleton et al. Climate of the Past
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-2273-2021
Carbon dioxide and methane release following abrupt thaw of Pleistocene permafrost deposits in Arctic Siberia
Knoblauch et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jg006543
Biology & climate change
Next-generation ensemble projections reveal higher climate risks for marine ecosystems
Tittensor et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01173-9
Understanding coralline algal responses to ocean acidification: Meta-analysis and synthesis
Cornwall et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15899
Leaf shedding of Pan-Asian tropical evergreen forests depends on the synchrony of seasonal variations of rainfall and incoming solar radiation
Wu et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108691
Intra-annual growth dynamics of Mediterranean pines and junipers determines their climatic adaptability
Tumajer et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108685
Elevated temperature may reduce functional but not taxonomic diversity of fungal assemblages on decomposing leaf litter in streams
Fenoy et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15931
Delayed effects of climate on vital rates lead to demographic divergence in Amazonian forest fragments
Scott et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.06.28.450186
Long-Term Monitoring Indicates Shifting Fall Migration Timing in Monarch Butterflies (Danaus plexippus)
Culbertson et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15957
Predators mitigate the destabilising effects of heatwaves on multitrophic stream communities
Ross et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15956
Testing the match–mismatch hypothesis in bighorn sheep in the context of climate change
Renaud et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15923
Feeding preferences of range-shifting and native herbivorous fishes in temperate ecosystems
Barrientos et al. Marine Environmental Research
10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105508
The Lake Ice Continuum Concept: Influence of Winter Conditions on Energy and Ecosystem Dynamics
Cavaliere et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2020jg006165
Degradation rather than warming delays onset of reproductive phenology of annual Chenopodium glaucum on the Tibetan Plateau
Suonan et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108688
(provisional link) The combined effects of climate and canopy cover changes on understorey plants of the Hyrcanian forest biodiversity hotspot in northern Iran
10.1111/gcb.15946
Marine and freshwater regime changes impact a community of migratory Pacific salmonids in decline
Wilson et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15895
Modelling temperature-driven changes in species associations across freshwater communities
Perrin et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15888
(provisional link) Windows of opportunity: ocean warming shapes temperature-sensitive epigenetic reprogramming and gene expression across gametogenesis and embryogenesis in marine stickleback
10.1111/gcb.15942
(provisional link) Climate warming promotes deterministic assembly of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungal communities
10.1111/gcb.15945
(provisional link) Flexible and comprehensive criteria for evaluating climate change adaptation success for biodiversity and natural resource conservation
10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.137782
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
Checking the progress of using the static chamber method for the measurement of greenhouse gases in Latin America
Leite et al. Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.1995503
Carbon dynamics and soil greenhouse fluxes in a Florida's native rangeland before and after fire
Bracho et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108682
Carbon fluxes and environmental controls across different alpine grassland types on the Tibetan Plateau
Wang et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108694
Response of peat-rich permafrost to a warming climate on the northeast Tibetan Plateau
Du et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108681
Pesticides Alter Ecosystem Respiration via Phytoplankton Abundance and Community Structure: Effects on the Carbon Cycle?
Rumschlag et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15952
Experimental evidence shows minor contribution of nitrogen deposition to global forest carbon sequestration
Schulte?Uebbing et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15960
The CO2 record at the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory: A new opportunity to study processes on seasonal and inter-annual scales
Botia et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15905
Revaluating forest drought experiments according to future precipitation patterns, ecosystem carbon and decomposition rate responses: A meta-analysis
Jones et al. Ambio
10.1007/s13280-021-01645-4
Nonlinear responses of ecosystem carbon fluxes to nitrogen deposition in an old-growth boreal forest
Xing et al. Ecology Letters
10.1111/ele.13906
Warming and elevated CO2 promote rapid incorporation and degradation of plant-derived organic matter in an ombrotrophic peatland
Ofiti et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15955
Carbon dioxide and methane release following abrupt thaw of Pleistocene permafrost deposits in Arctic Siberia
Knoblauch et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jg006543
Long-term ecosystem nitrogen limitation from foliar δ15N data and a land surface model
Caldararu et al.
Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.07.16.452605
Blue carbon pathways in West Antarctic fjords
Pineda?Metz Global Change Biology Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15949
(provisional link) Methane growth rate estimation and its causes in western Canada using satellite observations
10.1029/2020JD033948
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Systematic over-crediting in California’s forest carbon offsets program
Badgley et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15943
(provisional link) The role of direct air capture and negative emissions technologies in the shared socioeconomic pathways towards +1.5 °C and +2 °C futures
Uncertain storage prospects create a conundrum for carbon capture and storage ambitions
Lane et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01175-7
Decarbonization
Coal transitions—part 1: a systematic map and review of case study learnings from regional, national, and local coal phase-out experiences
Diluiso et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1b58
Quantifying available energy and anthropogenic energy use in the Mississippi river basin
Turnbull et al. The Anthropocene Review
Open Access pdf 10.1177/20530196211029678
(provisional link) Historical precedents and feasibility of rapid coal and gas decline required for the 1.5°C target
10.1016/j.oneear.2021.09.012
Impact of high-speed rail on road traffic and greenhouse gas emissions
Lin et al. Nature Climate Change SSRN Electronic Journal
10.1038/s41558-021-01190-8
Lifestyle carbon footprints and changes in lifestyles to limit global warming to 1.5 °C, and ways forward for related research
Koide et al. Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01018-6
Harmonizing corporate carbon footprints
Klaaßen & Stoll Stoll Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26349-x
Tack to the future: is wind propulsion an ecomodernist or degrowth way to decarbonise maritime cargo transport?
De Beukelaer Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.1989362
Geoengineering climate
A Re-Radiation Model for the Earth’s Energy Budget and the Albedo Advantage in Global Warming Mitigation
Feinberg Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans
Open Access 10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101267
Linking solar geoengineering and emissions reductions: strategically resolving an international climate change policy dilemma
Reynolds Climate Policy SSRN Electronic Journal
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1993125
Black carbon
Vertical profile and radiative forcing of black carbon in a winter pollution period over Chengdu, China
Liang et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105896
Aerosols
Aerosol absorption in global models from AeroCom phase III
Sand et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-51
The dust load and radiative impact associated with the June 2020 historical Saharan dust storm
Francis et al. Atmospheric Environment
Open Access 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118808
Climate change communications & cognition
Longitudinal relations between climate change concern and psychological wellbeing
McBride et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology
10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101713
Co-designing engaging and accessible data visualisations: a case study of the IPCC reports
Morelli et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03171-4
Changing climate, changing minds? The effects of natural disasters on public perceptions of climate change
Sloggy et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03242-6
Communicating climate change findings from IPCC reports: insights from outreach events in India
Pathak et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03224-8
Anxiety and climate change: a validation of the Climate Anxiety Scale in a German-speaking quota sample and an investigation of psychological correlates
Wullenkord et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03234-6
Evaluating effective public engagement: local stories from a global network of IPCC scientists
Pidcock et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03230-w
The effects of weather experiences on climate change attitudes and behaviors
Sisco Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability
10.1016/j.cosust.2021.09.001
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Climate risk management in agriculture using alternative electricity and water resources: a stochastic programming framework
Jones & Leibowicz Environment Systems and Decisions
10.1007/s10669-021-09838-8
Assessment of atmospheric and soil water stress impact on a tropical crop: the case of Theobroma cacao under Harmattan conditions in eastern Ghana
Della Sala et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108670
Should long-term climate change adaptation be focused on smallholders?
Fishman & Bukchin-Peles Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2699
Aggregative effect on rice production due to climate change using index number under indeterminate environment: a case study from Punjab, Pakistan
Aslam Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03832-5
Plausible changes in wheat growing periods and grain yield in China triggered by future climate change under multiple scenarios and periods
Liu et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
10.1002/qj.4184
Climate Variability and Impacts on Maize (Zea Mays) Yield in Ghana, West Africa
Atiah et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
10.1002/qj.4199
Optimality-based modelling of climate impacts on global potential wheat yield
Qiao et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e38
Assessing maize potential to mitigate the adverse effects of future rising temperature and heat stress in China
Huang et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108673
Persistent impact of spring floods on crop loss in U.S. Midwest
Shirzaei et al. Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100392
Climate impacts and adaptation in US dairy systems 1981–2018
Gisbert-Queral et al. Nature Food
10.1038/s43016-021-00372-z
Climate Change and Coffee Quality: Systematic Review on the Effects of Environmental and Management Variation on Secondary Metabolites and Sensory Attributes of Coffea arabica and Coffea canephora
Ahmed et al. Frontiers in Plant Science
Open Access pdf 10.3389/fpls.2021.708013
Hydrology & climate change
Frequency analysis of extreme precipitation in different regions of the Huaihe River Basin
Jin et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7430
The effects of non-stationarity on SPI for operational drought monitoring in Europe
Cammalleri et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7424
Changes of Precipitation–Runoff Relationship Induced by Climate Variation in a Large Glaciated Basin of the Tibetan Plateau
Wang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2020jd034367
Modelling extreme precipitation over the Dinaric Alps: an evaluation of the CNRM-ALADIN regional climate model
Ivuši? et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
10.1002/qj.4187
Assessing the state of homogeneity, variability and trends in the rainfall time series from 1969 to 2017 and its significance for groundwater in north-east India
Borah et al. Natural Hazards
10.1007/s11069-021-05068-y
A low-to-no snow future and its impacts on water resources in the western United States
Siirila-Woodburn et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment
10.1038/s43017-021-00219-y
Climate change economics
Global and regional aggregate damages associated with global warming of 1.5 to 4 °C above pre-industrial levels
Warren et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03198-7
Ripple resonance amplifies economic welfare loss from weather extremes
Kuhla et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2932
Economic gains from global cooperation in fulfilling climate pledges
Thube et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112673
The Role of Industrial and Market Symbiosis in Stimulating CO2 Emission Reductions
Compernolle & Thijssen Environmental and Resource Economics
10.1007/s10640-021-00616-3
The effect of the European Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) on aviation demand: An empirical comparison with the impact of ticket taxes
Oesingmann Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112657
How and when financial incentives crowd out pro-environmental motivation: A longitudinal quasi-experimental study
Ling & Xu Journal of Environmental Psychology
10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101715
Economic damages from on-going climate change imply deeper near-term emission cuts
Schultes et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac27ce
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Coalitions in climate mitigation policy re-design processes: The case of the regional greenhouse gas initiative
Dorman et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.013
Appraising science-policy interfaces in local climate change policymaking: Revealing policymakers’ insights from Izmir Development Agency, Turkey
Ero?lu & Erbil Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.022
Design of energy use rights trading policy from the perspective of energy vulnerability
Pan & Dong Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112668
The German eco tax and its impact on CO2 emissions
Runst & Höhle Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112655
Global greenhouse gas emissions from residential and commercial building materials and mitigation strategies to 2060
Zhong et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26212-z
Local urban risk assessment of dry and hot hazards for planning mitigation measures
Szali?ska et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100371
Contrails: tweaking flight altitude could be a climate win
Caldeira & McKay Nature
10.1038/d41586-021-01339-7
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Global migration is driven by the complex interplay between environmental and social factors
Niva et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e86
A climate goal–based, multicriteria method for system evaluation in life cycle assessment
Tiruta-Barna The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment
10.1007/s11367-021-01991-1
Climate change and their impacts in the Balearic Islands: a guide for policy design in Mediterranean regions
Torres et al. Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01810-1
Looking back and looking forward—adapting to extreme weather events in municipalities in western Norway
Amundsen & Dannevig Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01834-7
Formulating a 100-year strategy for managing coastal hazard risk in a changing climate: Lessons learned from Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand
Ryan et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.012
Risk assessment framework for Mediterranean airports: a focus on extreme temperatures and precipitations and sea level rise
De Vivo et al. Natural Hazards
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11069-021-05066-0
Climate change impacts on human health
Predicting the response of disease vectors to global change: the importance of allometric scaling
Nørgaard et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15950
Heat strain and mortality effects of prolonged central European heat wave—an example of June 2019 in Poland
B?a?ejczyk et al. International Journal of Biometeorology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00484-021-02202-0
Other
The role of humidity in determining future electricity demand in the southeastern United States
Rastogi et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2fdf
Environmental impacts of household goods in Europe: a process-based life cycle assessment model to assess consumption footprint
Castellani et al. The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11367-021-01987-x
Gender issues within climate change research: a bibliometric analysis
Kovaleva et al. Climate and Development
10.1080/17565529.2021.1980365
(provisional link) How is gender investigated in African climate change research? A systematic review of the literature
10.1007/s13280-021-01631-w
An Arctic ozone hole in 2020 if not for the Montreal Protocol
Wilka et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2020-1297
(provisional link) Cascading loss and loss risk multipliers amid a changing climate in the Pacific Islands
10.1007/s13280-021-01640-9
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Quo vadis, Boreas?
Piotrowski Boreas
Open Access 10.1111/bor.12564
Essential outcomes for COP26
Smith et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15926
Scenarios for different ‘Future Indias’: sharpening energy and climate modelling tools
Spencer & Dubash Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1973361
(provisional link) WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin
(provisional link) The urgent case for stronger climate targets for international shipping
Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions
We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.
- Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.
- Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate
- The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.
How is New Research assembled?
Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.
Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.
The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:
- Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.
- Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.
A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."
The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.
What does "(provisional link)" mean?
When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.
Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.
Suggestions
Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.
Journals covered
A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.
Previous edition
The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.
