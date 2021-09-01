Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #43, 2021

Posted on 28 October 2021 by doug_bostrom

142 articles by 819 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

An Energy Budget Framework to Understand Mechanisms of Land–Ocean Warming Contrast Induced by Increasing Greenhouse Gases. Part I: Near-Equilibrium State

Toda et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0302.1

Observations of climate change, effects

Increasing large wildfires over the western United States linked to diminishing sea ice in the Arctic

Zou et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26232-9

Rare events in the Arctic

Overland Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03238-2

Spatiotemporal trends of temperature extremes in Bangladesh under changing climate using multi-statistical techniques

Mallick et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03828-1

Marine heatwaves in the Humboldt current system: from 5-day localized warming to year-long El Niños

Pietri et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-00340-4

Poleward migration of western North Pacific tropical cyclones related to changes in cyclone seasonality

Feng et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26369-7

Heat Waves in Southern Armenia in the context of climate change

Galstyan et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7425

Temperature-duration-frequency analysis over Delhi and Bengaluru city in India

Devi et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03824-5

Abyssal Heat Budget in the Southwest Pacific Basin

Lele et al. Journal of Physical Oceanography

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jpo-d-21-0045.1

Variability of Tropical Cyclone Landfalls in China

Shan & Yu Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0031.1

Enhanced summertime surface warming effects of long-term urbanization in a humid urban agglomeration in China

Han et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035009

Dominance of Wildfires Impact on Air Quality Exceedances during the 2020 Record-Breaking Wildfire Season in the United States

Li et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094908

Historical and recent change in extreme climate over East Asia

Ren et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03227-5

Warming amplification with both altitude and latitude in the Tibetan Plateau

Wang et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7418

Recent changes in the spatio-temporal characteristics of monsoon intraseasonal oscillations

Joseph et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03830-7

Sea ice extents continue to set new records: Arctic, Antarctic, and global results

Parkinson & DiGirolamo Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112753

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Diagnosing CO2-Emission-Induced Feedbacks between the Southern Ocean Carbon Cycle and the Climate System: A Multiple Earth System Model Analysis Using a Water Mass Tracking Approach

Roy et al. Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0889.1

Removing the Effects of Tropical Dynamics from North Pacific Climate Variability

Zhao et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0344.1

Response of Tropical Rainfall to Reduced Evapotranspiration Depends on Continental Extent

Pietschnig et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0195.1

Comparing the Influence of Global Warming and Urban Anthropogenic Heat on Extreme Precipitation in Urbanized Pearl River Delta Area Based on Dynamical Downscaling

Fung et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035047

(provisional link) Nonlinear interactions of land carbon cycle feedbacks in Earth system models

10.1111/gcb.15953

(provisional link) Assessment of Lead-Lag and Spatial Changes in simulating different epochs of the Indian summer monsoon using RegCM4

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105892

Impacts of marine heatwaves on tropical western and central Pacific Island nations and their communities

Holbrook et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103680

(provisional link) Projected changes in global terrestrial near-surface wind speed in 1.5 °C–4.0 °C global warming levels

10.1088/1748-9326/ac2fdd

Projected future daily characteristics of African precipitation based on global (CMIP5, CMIP6) and regional (CORDEX, CORDEX-CORE) climate models

Dosio et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05859-w

Climate change over UK cities: the urban influence on extreme temperatures in the UK climate projections

Keat et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05883-w

Amplified warming of extreme temperatures over tropical land

Byrne Nature Geoscience

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10505497.1

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

The riddle of eastern tropical Pacific Ocean oxygen levels: the role of the supply by intermediate-depth waters

Duteil et al. Ocean Science

Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-17-1489-2021

Seasonal extrema of sea surface temperature in CMIP6 models

Wang et al.

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10505918.1

Model simulations of arctic biogeochemistry and permafrost extent are highly sensitive to the implemented snow scheme in LPJ-GUESS

Pongracz et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5767-2021

Reducing Model Uncertainty of Climate Change Impacts on High Latitude Carbon Assimilation

Rogers et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15958

The Southern Ocean Radiative Bias, Cloud Compensating Errors and Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity in CMIP6 Models

Schuddeboom & McDonald

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504192.1

Evaluation of CMIP6 Models over Two Third Pole Subregions with Contrasting Circulation Systems

Li et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0214.1

Differences in representation of extreme precipitation events in two high resolution models

Thomassen et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-05854-1

Cryosphere & climate change

Response of peat-rich permafrost to a warming climate on the northeast Tibetan Plateau

Du et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108681

The role of sublimation as a driver of climate signals in the water isotope content of surface snow: laboratory and field experimental results

Hughes et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-4949-2021

Antarctic Peninsula ice shelf collapse triggered by föhn wind-induced melt

Laffin et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-301

The Lake Ice Continuum Concept: Influence of Winter Conditions on Energy and Ecosystem Dynamics

Cavaliere et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2020jg006165

Isolating the contributions of seasonal climate warming to permafrost thermal responses over the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Zhang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035218

Sea ice extents continue to set new records: Arctic, Antarctic, and global results

Parkinson & DiGirolamo Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112753

Sea level & climate change Paleoclimate

Evolution of mean ocean temperature in Marine Isotope Stage 4

Shackleton et al. Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-2273-2021

Carbon dioxide and methane release following abrupt thaw of Pleistocene permafrost deposits in Arctic Siberia

Knoblauch et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jg006543

Biology & climate change

Next-generation ensemble projections reveal higher climate risks for marine ecosystems

Tittensor et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01173-9

Understanding coralline algal responses to ocean acidification: Meta-analysis and synthesis

Cornwall et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15899

Leaf shedding of Pan-Asian tropical evergreen forests depends on the synchrony of seasonal variations of rainfall and incoming solar radiation

Wu et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108691

Intra-annual growth dynamics of Mediterranean pines and junipers determines their climatic adaptability

Tumajer et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108685

Elevated temperature may reduce functional but not taxonomic diversity of fungal assemblages on decomposing leaf litter in streams

Fenoy et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15931

Delayed effects of climate on vital rates lead to demographic divergence in Amazonian forest fragments

Scott et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.06.28.450186

Long-Term Monitoring Indicates Shifting Fall Migration Timing in Monarch Butterflies (Danaus plexippus)

Culbertson et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15957

Predators mitigate the destabilising effects of heatwaves on multitrophic stream communities

Ross et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15956

Testing the match–mismatch hypothesis in bighorn sheep in the context of climate change

Renaud et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15923

Feeding preferences of range-shifting and native herbivorous fishes in temperate ecosystems

Barrientos et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105508

The Lake Ice Continuum Concept: Influence of Winter Conditions on Energy and Ecosystem Dynamics

Cavaliere et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2020jg006165

Degradation rather than warming delays onset of reproductive phenology of annual Chenopodium glaucum on the Tibetan Plateau

Suonan et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108688

(provisional link) The combined effects of climate and canopy cover changes on understorey plants of the Hyrcanian forest biodiversity hotspot in northern Iran

10.1111/gcb.15946

Marine and freshwater regime changes impact a community of migratory Pacific salmonids in decline

Wilson et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15895

Modelling temperature-driven changes in species associations across freshwater communities

Perrin et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15888

(provisional link) Windows of opportunity: ocean warming shapes temperature-sensitive epigenetic reprogramming and gene expression across gametogenesis and embryogenesis in marine stickleback

10.1111/gcb.15942

(provisional link) Climate warming promotes deterministic assembly of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungal communities

10.1111/gcb.15945

(provisional link) Flexible and comprehensive criteria for evaluating climate change adaptation success for biodiversity and natural resource conservation

10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.137782

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Checking the progress of using the static chamber method for the measurement of greenhouse gases in Latin America

Leite et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1995503

Carbon dynamics and soil greenhouse fluxes in a Florida's native rangeland before and after fire

Bracho et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108682

Carbon fluxes and environmental controls across different alpine grassland types on the Tibetan Plateau

Wang et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108694

Response of peat-rich permafrost to a warming climate on the northeast Tibetan Plateau

Du et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108681

Pesticides Alter Ecosystem Respiration via Phytoplankton Abundance and Community Structure: Effects on the Carbon Cycle?

Rumschlag et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15952

Experimental evidence shows minor contribution of nitrogen deposition to global forest carbon sequestration

Schulte?Uebbing et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15960

The CO2 record at the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory: A new opportunity to study processes on seasonal and inter-annual scales

Botia et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15905

Revaluating forest drought experiments according to future precipitation patterns, ecosystem carbon and decomposition rate responses: A meta-analysis

Jones et al. Ambio

10.1007/s13280-021-01645-4

Nonlinear responses of ecosystem carbon fluxes to nitrogen deposition in an old-growth boreal forest

Xing et al. Ecology Letters

10.1111/ele.13906

Warming and elevated CO2 promote rapid incorporation and degradation of plant-derived organic matter in an ombrotrophic peatland

Ofiti et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15955

Carbon dioxide and methane release following abrupt thaw of Pleistocene permafrost deposits in Arctic Siberia

Knoblauch et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jg006543

Long-term ecosystem nitrogen limitation from foliar δ15N data and a land surface model

Caldararu et al.

Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.07.16.452605

Blue carbon pathways in West Antarctic fjords

Pineda?Metz Global Change Biology Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15949

(provisional link) Methane growth rate estimation and its causes in western Canada using satellite observations

10.1029/2020JD033948

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Systematic over-crediting in California’s forest carbon offsets program

Badgley et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15943

(provisional link) The role of direct air capture and negative emissions technologies in the shared socioeconomic pathways towards +1.5 °C and +2 °C futures



Uncertain storage prospects create a conundrum for carbon capture and storage ambitions

Lane et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01175-7

Decarbonization

Coal transitions—part 1: a systematic map and review of case study learnings from regional, national, and local coal phase-out experiences

Diluiso et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1b58

Quantifying available energy and anthropogenic energy use in the Mississippi river basin

Turnbull et al. The Anthropocene Review

Open Access pdf 10.1177/20530196211029678

(provisional link) Historical precedents and feasibility of rapid coal and gas decline required for the 1.5°C target

10.1016/j.oneear.2021.09.012

Impact of high-speed rail on road traffic and greenhouse gas emissions

Lin et al. Nature Climate Change SSRN Electronic Journal

10.1038/s41558-021-01190-8

Lifestyle carbon footprints and changes in lifestyles to limit global warming to 1.5 °C, and ways forward for related research

Koide et al. Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01018-6

Harmonizing corporate carbon footprints

Klaaßen & Stoll Stoll Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26349-x

Tack to the future: is wind propulsion an ecomodernist or degrowth way to decarbonise maritime cargo transport?

De Beukelaer Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1989362

Geoengineering climate

A Re-Radiation Model for the Earth’s Energy Budget and the Albedo Advantage in Global Warming Mitigation

Feinberg Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans

Open Access 10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101267

Linking solar geoengineering and emissions reductions: strategically resolving an international climate change policy dilemma

Reynolds Climate Policy SSRN Electronic Journal

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1993125

Black carbon

Vertical profile and radiative forcing of black carbon in a winter pollution period over Chengdu, China

Liang et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105896

Aerosols

Aerosol absorption in global models from AeroCom phase III

Sand et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-51

The dust load and radiative impact associated with the June 2020 historical Saharan dust storm

Francis et al. Atmospheric Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118808

Climate change communications & cognition

Longitudinal relations between climate change concern and psychological wellbeing

McBride et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology

10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101713

Co-designing engaging and accessible data visualisations: a case study of the IPCC reports

Morelli et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03171-4

Changing climate, changing minds? The effects of natural disasters on public perceptions of climate change

Sloggy et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03242-6

Communicating climate change findings from IPCC reports: insights from outreach events in India

Pathak et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03224-8

Anxiety and climate change: a validation of the Climate Anxiety Scale in a German-speaking quota sample and an investigation of psychological correlates

Wullenkord et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03234-6

Evaluating effective public engagement: local stories from a global network of IPCC scientists

Pidcock et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03230-w

The effects of weather experiences on climate change attitudes and behaviors

Sisco Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

10.1016/j.cosust.2021.09.001

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Climate risk management in agriculture using alternative electricity and water resources: a stochastic programming framework

Jones & Leibowicz Environment Systems and Decisions

10.1007/s10669-021-09838-8

Assessment of atmospheric and soil water stress impact on a tropical crop: the case of Theobroma cacao under Harmattan conditions in eastern Ghana

Della Sala et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108670

Should long-term climate change adaptation be focused on smallholders?

Fishman & Bukchin-Peles Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2699

Aggregative effect on rice production due to climate change using index number under indeterminate environment: a case study from Punjab, Pakistan

Aslam Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03832-5

Plausible changes in wheat growing periods and grain yield in China triggered by future climate change under multiple scenarios and periods

Liu et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

10.1002/qj.4184

Climate Variability and Impacts on Maize (Zea Mays) Yield in Ghana, West Africa

Atiah et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

10.1002/qj.4199

Optimality-based modelling of climate impacts on global potential wheat yield

Qiao et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e38

Assessing maize potential to mitigate the adverse effects of future rising temperature and heat stress in China

Huang et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108673

Persistent impact of spring floods on crop loss in U.S. Midwest

Shirzaei et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100392

Climate impacts and adaptation in US dairy systems 1981–2018

Gisbert-Queral et al. Nature Food

10.1038/s43016-021-00372-z

Climate Change and Coffee Quality: Systematic Review on the Effects of Environmental and Management Variation on Secondary Metabolites and Sensory Attributes of Coffea arabica and Coffea canephora

Ahmed et al. Frontiers in Plant Science

Open Access pdf 10.3389/fpls.2021.708013

Hydrology & climate change

Frequency analysis of extreme precipitation in different regions of the Huaihe River Basin

Jin et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7430

The effects of non-stationarity on SPI for operational drought monitoring in Europe

Cammalleri et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7424

Changes of Precipitation–Runoff Relationship Induced by Climate Variation in a Large Glaciated Basin of the Tibetan Plateau

Wang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2020jd034367

Modelling extreme precipitation over the Dinaric Alps: an evaluation of the CNRM-ALADIN regional climate model

Ivuši? et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

10.1002/qj.4187

Assessing the state of homogeneity, variability and trends in the rainfall time series from 1969 to 2017 and its significance for groundwater in north-east India

Borah et al. Natural Hazards

10.1007/s11069-021-05068-y

A low-to-no snow future and its impacts on water resources in the western United States

Siirila-Woodburn et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

10.1038/s43017-021-00219-y

Climate change economics

Global and regional aggregate damages associated with global warming of 1.5 to 4 °C above pre-industrial levels

Warren et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03198-7

Ripple resonance amplifies economic welfare loss from weather extremes

Kuhla et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2932

Economic gains from global cooperation in fulfilling climate pledges

Thube et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112673

The Role of Industrial and Market Symbiosis in Stimulating CO2 Emission Reductions

Compernolle & Thijssen Environmental and Resource Economics

10.1007/s10640-021-00616-3

The effect of the European Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) on aviation demand: An empirical comparison with the impact of ticket taxes

Oesingmann Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112657

How and when financial incentives crowd out pro-environmental motivation: A longitudinal quasi-experimental study

Ling & Xu Journal of Environmental Psychology

10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101715

Economic damages from on-going climate change imply deeper near-term emission cuts

Schultes et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac27ce

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Systematic over-crediting in California’s forest carbon offsets program

Badgley et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15943

Coalitions in climate mitigation policy re-design processes: The case of the regional greenhouse gas initiative

Dorman et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.013

Appraising science-policy interfaces in local climate change policymaking: Revealing policymakers’ insights from Izmir Development Agency, Turkey

Ero?lu & Erbil Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.022

Design of energy use rights trading policy from the perspective of energy vulnerability

Pan & Dong Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112668

The German eco tax and its impact on CO2 emissions

Runst & Höhle Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112655

Global greenhouse gas emissions from residential and commercial building materials and mitigation strategies to 2060

Zhong et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26212-z

Local urban risk assessment of dry and hot hazards for planning mitigation measures

Szali?ska et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100371

Contrails: tweaking flight altitude could be a climate win

Caldeira & McKay Nature

10.1038/d41586-021-01339-7

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Global migration is driven by the complex interplay between environmental and social factors

Niva et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e86

A climate goal–based, multicriteria method for system evaluation in life cycle assessment

Tiruta-Barna The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

10.1007/s11367-021-01991-1

Climate change and their impacts in the Balearic Islands: a guide for policy design in Mediterranean regions

Torres et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01810-1

Looking back and looking forward—adapting to extreme weather events in municipalities in western Norway

Amundsen & Dannevig Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01834-7

Formulating a 100-year strategy for managing coastal hazard risk in a changing climate: Lessons learned from Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand

Ryan et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.012

Risk assessment framework for Mediterranean airports: a focus on extreme temperatures and precipitations and sea level rise

De Vivo et al. Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11069-021-05066-0

Climate change impacts on human health

Predicting the response of disease vectors to global change: the importance of allometric scaling

Nørgaard et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15950

Heat strain and mortality effects of prolonged central European heat wave—an example of June 2019 in Poland

B?a?ejczyk et al. International Journal of Biometeorology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00484-021-02202-0

Other

The role of humidity in determining future electricity demand in the southeastern United States

Rastogi et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2fdf

Environmental impacts of household goods in Europe: a process-based life cycle assessment model to assess consumption footprint

Castellani et al. The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11367-021-01987-x

Gender issues within climate change research: a bibliometric analysis

Kovaleva et al. Climate and Development

10.1080/17565529.2021.1980365

(provisional link) How is gender investigated in African climate change research? A systematic review of the literature

10.1007/s13280-021-01631-w

An Arctic ozone hole in 2020 if not for the Montreal Protocol

Wilka et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2020-1297

(provisional link) Cascading loss and loss risk multipliers amid a changing climate in the Pacific Islands

10.1007/s13280-021-01640-9

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Quo vadis, Boreas?

Piotrowski Boreas

Open Access 10.1111/bor.12564

Essential outcomes for COP26

Smith et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15926

Scenarios for different ‘Future Indias’: sharpening energy and climate modelling tools

Spencer & Dubash Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1973361

(provisional link) WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin



(provisional link) The urgent case for stronger climate targets for international shipping



Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.