Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #44
Posted on 31 October 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: SkS Analogy24 - Atmospheric Carbon Loans, Misleading posts claim record Antarctica cold disproves global warming, Fox Weather readies launch, facing questions over how it will cover climate change, Yes, There Has Been Progress on Climate. No, It’s Not Nearly Enough, Permafrost thaw could release bacteria and viruses, and There’s Still Time to Fix Climate—About 11 Years.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- COP26: Document leak reveals nations lobbying to change key climate report by Justin Rowlatt & Tom Gerken, Science, BBC News, Oct 21, 2021
- Biden Crafts a Climate Plan B: Tax Credits, Regulation and State Action by Coral Davenport, Climate Change, New York Times, Oct 22, 2021
- Misleading posts claim record Antarctica cold disproves global warming by Manon Jacob, AFP/USA, Oct 22, 2021
- Climate crisis likely to fuel conflicts over water and migration, US analyses say by Ed Pilkington, Environment, The Guardian, Oct 20, 2021
- Climate Change Polls by Peter Dykstra, Environmental Health News (EHN), Oct 24, 2021
- Climate change has already hit southern Africa. Here’s how we know by Jennifer Fitchett, Environment & Energy, The Conversation Africa, Oct 24, 2021
- Permafrost thaw could release bacteria and viruses by European Space Agency, Phys.org, Oct 25, 2021
- 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis – video explainer by Monika Cvorak, Meital Miselevich, Ali Assaf & Katie Lamborn,, Environment, The Guardian, Oct 25, 2021
- WMO World Greenhouse Gas Bulletin by World Meteorological Organization/Global Atmosphere Watch, World Meteorological Organization, Oct 25, 2021
- Yes, There Has Been Progress on Climate. No, It’s Not Nearly Enough. by Brad Plumer & Nadja Popovich, Climate, New York Times, Oct 25, 2021
- Climate crisis: greenhouse gas levels hit new record despite lockdowns, UN reports by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, Oct 25, 2021
- Fox Weather readies launch, facing questions over how it will cover climate change by Jeremy Deaton, The Washington Post, Octo 22, 2021
- SkS Analogy24 - Atmospheric Carbon Loans by Evan, Skeptical Science, Oct. 26, 2021
- Climate finance for poor countries to hit $100bn target by 2023, says report by Fiona Harvey, Environment, The Guardian, Oct 25, 2021
- Poll: In Response to the Increasing Threat of Climate Change, Most Americans Support Policies to Confront It by Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, Oct 26, 2021
- Bill McKibben and Akaya Windwood on Their New Initative, Third Act by Wen Stephenson, The Nation, Oct 25, 2021
- World faces disastrous 2.7C temperature rise on current climate plans, UN warns by Fiona Harvey, Environment, The Guardian, Oct 26, 2021
- 12 timely reports as start of COP26 nears by Michael Svoboda, Yale Climate Connections, Oct 26, 2021
- Misleading climate ads from Big Oil explode ahead of Big Oil climate hearing by Emily Atkin and Molly Taft, Heated, Oct 27, 2021
- There’s Still Time to Fix Climate—About 11 Years by Mark Fischetti, Environment, Scientific American, Oct 27, 2021
- Misuse of Open Records Laws Continues to Threaten Science by , CSLDF Blog, Oct 28, 2021
- At COP26, climate inequality will meet vaccine inequality by Analysis by Adam Taylor, World, Washington Post, Oct 28, 2021
- UN uses dinosaur to deliver ‘save your species’ message to warn of global warming effects by Associated Press, PBS News Hour, Oct 27, 2021
- Emissions vs Accumulation by Evan , Skeptical Science, Oct 29, 2021
- Trash and Burn, Big brands stoke cement kilns with plastic waste as recycling falters by Joe Brock, Yuddy Cahya Budiman, John Geddie, and Valerie Volcovici, Reuters, Oct 28, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #43, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Oct. 28, 2021
- Big Oil CEOs Zoom Into Congress To Deny Their Industrial Climate Denial by ClimateDenierRoundup, Daily Kos, Oct 29, 2021
- What Big Oil knew about climate change, in its own words by Benjamin Franta, The Conversation US, 0ct 28, 2021
