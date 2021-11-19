Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #48
Posted on 28 November 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: To Breed or Not to Breed?, The Vaccine for Fake News, Ten ways to confront the climate crisis without losing hope, It's Time to Fear the Fungi, Germany hits renewable accelerator, targets coal exit by 2030, and Gas exporters cry 'cancel culture' in a farcical climate change low.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Gas exporters cry 'cancel culture' in a farcical climate change low by Michael E. Mann, NBC News, Nov. 19, 2021
- Climate denial is waning on the right. What’s replacing it might be just as scary by Oliver Milman, The Guradian, Nov 20, 2021
- 5 Big Lies About Climate Change, And How Researchers Trained A Machine To Spot Them by David Vetter, Forbes, Nov 19, 2021
- Western Canada braces for more torrential rain after deadly mudslides by Ashifa Kassam, World, The Guardian, Nov 21, 2021
- Climate campaigners take South Africa to court over coal policy by Isabella Kaminski, World, The Guardian, Nov 19, 2021
- Americans support climate change policies, especially those that give them incentives and clean up the energy supply by Janet Swim and Nathaniel Geiger, The Conservation, Nov 22, 2021
- Climate phrasing in news reports doesn't really move the needle, study finds by Ben Gelman, Axios via Yahoo News, 44519
- Ten ways to confront the climate crisis without losing hope by Rebecca Solnit, Environment, The Guardian, Nov 18, 2021
- COP26 finally framed climate change as a public health issue, experts say by Maxine Joselow, Thre Climate 202, Washingtpon Post, Nov 22, 2021
- Thanksgiving advice, 2021: How to deal with climate change-denying Uncle Pete by Richard C. J. Somerville, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Nov 21, 2021
- Climate Pledges Still Not Enough to Keep Warming Below 2-Degree Limit by Chelsea Harvey, E&E News/Scientific American, Nov 23, 2021
- To Breed or Not to Breed? by Alex Williams, Style, New York Times, Nov 20, 2021, Nov 20, 2021
- Greenland ice sheet experiences record loss to calving of glaciers and ocean melt over the past year by Kasha Patel,, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, Nov 23, 2021
- It's Time to Fear the Fungi by Rose Eleleth, Wired, Nov 23, 2021
- The Arctic Ocean began warming decades earlier than previously thought, new research shows by Rachel Rameriz, CNN, Nov 24, 2021
- Marine Oxygen Levels are the Next Great Casualty of Climate Change by Opinion by Julie Pullen & Nathalie Goodkin , Scientific American, Nov 23, 2021
- Zeke Hausfather: State Of Climate Science, Energy Systems, Post COP26, Tipping Points, Tail Risks by Ben Yeoh, ThenDoBetter Podcast, Nov 22, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #46, 2021 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Nov. 25, 2021
- The Clean Energy Transition Enters Hyperdrive by Dan Gearino, Clen Energy, Inside Climate News, Nov 25, 2021
- Carbon sinks: How nature helps fight climate change by Michael Penke, Environment, Deutsche Welles (DW), Nov 25, 2021
- The Vaccine for Fake News by Cambridge University, Youtube, Nov 25, 2021
- INFOGRAPHIC: After COP26, world is still on track for drastic global warming by Esther Snippe & Kira Taylor, Energy & Environment, EURACTIV, Nov 26, 2021
- Germany hits renewable accelerator, targets coal exit by 2030 by , Reuters, Nov 24, 2021
- What happens when America’s coal plants die? by Matt Krupnik, Environment, The Guardian, Nov 26, 2021
- Warming Trends: New Rules for California Waste, Declining Koala Bears and Designs Meant to Help the Planet by Katelyn Weisbrod, Inside Climate News, Nov 27, 2021
- Guest post: How COP26 finally recognised the latest IPCC climate science by Prof Sonia Seneviratne, Dr Maisa Rojas, Dr Pep Canadell, Dr Christophe Cassou, Prof Piers Forster, Dr Nana A B Klutse, Dr June-Yi Lee & Dr Joeri Rogelj,, Carbon Brief, Nov 26, 2021
