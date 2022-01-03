Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #2
Posted on 16 January 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Climate Scientists on “Don’t Look Up:” It’s Infuriating, Soul-Sucking and On-the-Nose, New NASA chief scientist to focus on climate change, Don’t Look Up: four climate experts on the polarising disaster film, Could crushed rocks absorb enough carbon to curb global warming?, Scientists call for a moratorium on climate change research until governments take real action, and Inside The New York Times’ crossword correction on coal.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- 5 things you should know about the greenhouse gases warming the planet by UNEP, UN News, Jan 8, 2022
- Could crushed rocks absorb enough carbon to curb global warming? by Peter Yeung, Environment & Conservation, National Geographic, Jan 7, 2022
- Climate Scientists on “Don’t Look Up:” It’s Infuriating, Soul-Sucking and On-the-Nose by Erika Spanger-Siegfried, Blogs, Union of Concerned Scientists, Jan 7, 2022
- To get rural Americans involved in climate crisis, see them for who they are by Michelle Nijhuis, Grist, Jan 03, 2022
- Don’t Look Up: four climate experts on the polarising disaster film by Ketan Joshi, Fiona Harvey, Nina Lakhani & Damian Carrington, The Guardian, Jan 8, 2022
- Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study by AFP, France 24, Jan 6, 2022
- The past 7 years have been the hottest on record "by a clear margin," scientists say by Alexandra Larkin, CBS News, Jan 10, 2022
- Hurricanes, cold waves, tornadoes: Weather disasters in USA dominate natural disaster losses in 2021 by Munich RE, Munich RE, Jan 10, 2022
- Scientists call for a moratorium on climate change research until governments take real action by Glavovic et al., The Conversation, Jan 10, 2022
- US Emissions Surged in 2021: Here’s Why in Six Charts by Ariel Gans, Fossil Fuels, Inside Climate News, Jan 10, 2022
- The top 10 global weather and climate change events of 2021 by Jeff Masters, Eye On the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 11, 2022
- Ocean warmth sets record high in 2021 as a result of greenhouse gas emissions by Kasha Patel, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, Jan 11, 2022
- How the speed of climate change is unbalancing the insect world by Oliver Milman, The Guardian, Jan 11, 2022
- Across the Boreal Forest, Scientists Are Tracking Warming’s Toll by Ed Struzik, Environment 360, Jan 11, 2022
- New NASA chief scientist to focus on climate change by Jeff Foust, SpaceNews, Jan 12, 2022
- Cranky Uncle - Resources for Educators by John Cook & Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Jan 12, 2022
- The past seven years have been the hottest in recorded history, new data shows by Sarah Kaplan and John Muyskens, The Washington Post, Jan 13, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #2 2022 by Doug Bostrom & Mark Kodack, Skeptical Science, Jan 13, 2022
- Inside The New York Times’ crossword correction on coal by Thomas Frank, E&E News Climatewire, Jan 13, 2022
- Global Warming is Ocean Warming: John Abraham Reels Off Some Big Numbers by Peter Sinclair, Climate Denial Crock of the Week, Jan 13, 2022
- Deniers Sending 100,000 Climate Disinfo Pamphlets To Teachers Because They Didn’t Learn Last Time by ClimateDenierRoundup, Daily Kos, Jan 14, 2022
- How Bad are Plastics, Really?? by Rebecca Altman, The Atlantic, Jan 03, 2022
- Editorial: 1 in 3 Americans now ‘alarmed’ by climate change. Why aren’t our leaders? by Opinion by Editorial Board, Los Angeles Times, Jan 13, 2022
Comments