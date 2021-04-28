Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #19
Posted on 9 May 2021 by BaerbelW
In no particular order the following articles lead to the most interactions during the last seven days: Shifting Distribution of Land Temperature Anomalies, 1951-2020, Dare we hope? Here’s my cautious case for climate optimism, Biden's first 100 days: Where he stands on science, How sure are climate scientists? | Degrees of Uncertainty, China’s carbon pollution now surpasses all developed countries combined and The conventional wisdom on how to talk about climate change? It’s wrong.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Biden's first 100 days: Where he stands on science by Lauren Kurtz & Romany Webb, The Hill, Apr 29, 2021
- Melting glaciers drove ‘21% of sea level rise’ over past two decades by Ayesha Tandon, Carbon Brief, Apr 28, 2021
- Dare we hope? Here’s my cautious case for climate optimism by Rebecca Solnit, The Guardian, May 1, 2021
- Shifting Distribution of Land Temperature Anomalies, 1951-2020 by Mark SubbaRao , NASA, Apr 23, 2021
- European Coordination Needed to Fight Science Disinformation, Academies Say by , allea, May 3, 2021
- #PLURV - the German #FLICC - getting popular in Germany by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, May 4, 2021
- How sure are climate scientists? | Degrees of Uncertainty by Neil Halloran, Neil Halloran on YouTube , Apr 22, 2021
- Romanian is the 9th translation of The Debunking Handbook 2020! by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, May 4, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #18, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, May 5, 2021
- Dissecting ‘Unsettled,’ a Skeptical Physicist’s Book About Climate Science by Marianne Lavelle, Inside Climate News, May 4, 2021
- We’ve had information campaigns on Brexit and Covid. What about the climate by George Marshall, The Guardian, May 4, 2021
- Climate Deniers in the 117th Congress by Ari Drennen & Sally Hardin, Center for American Progress, Mar 30, 2021
- The big business of climate change denial by Katie Brigham, CNBC, Dec. 20, 2020
- Psychology Can Help Fight Fake News, But Denial Is A Political Problem Messaging Can't Fix by Climate Denier Roundup, Daily Kos, May 5, 2021
- The conventional wisdom on how to talk about climate change? It’s wrong. by Kate Yoder, Grist, May 4, 2021
- NOAA's "new normal" climate report is anything but normal by Jeff Berardelli, CBS News, May 6, 2021
- UN: Cutting methane quickly key to curbing dangerous warming by Seth Borenstein, AP, May 6, 2021
- China’s carbon pollution now surpasses all developed countries combined by Tim De Chant, Ars Technica, May 6, 2021
- Climate Reporting Masterclass - Covering Climate Solutions by Susan Hassol, Climate Central Zoom, Apr 30, 2021
- Why Not Turn Airports Into Giant Solar Farms? by Matt Simon, Wired, May 3, 2021
