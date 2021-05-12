Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #19, 2021

Posted on 12 May 2021 by doug_bostrom

Putting a price tag on upcoming atmospheric rivers

The Clausius-Clapeyron equation isn't complicated— once somebody has thought of the concept and mathematically tamed it. However, the deceptively meek and harmless looking caged expression of the idea in combination with an entire planet's atmosphere heating up in the presence of an ample water supply unpacks as a zoo of forbidding complications for us humans and our built environment.

Capturing and quantitatively describing details of how our climate train wreck is going to unfold is in some ways even more difficult than establishing root cause principles such as the Clausius-Clapeyron.equation. A lot of previous work in disparate disciplines has first to be assembled and then extended into an self-consistent, coherent whole in order to produce useful results, with this work requiring objectively remarkable aggregations of specialist insight working in deep cooperation. Despite the steep hill of progress, researchers with sufficient collective technical and collaborative skills and employing newly available tools are elucidating consequences of our fundamental error in fixating on fossil hydrocarbons as our principal energy source.

In this week's highlighted article and exemplar of what might be termed "reverse engineering the future" we learn details about how water already available will interact with heat we're accidentally providing to cost us a lot of inconvenience, along with eye-popping amounts of money. Rhoades et al marry the physical science and modeling of climate change with large-scale economic damage exposure and loss to explore and quantify one such inexorably damper and warmer scenario in Implications of warming on western United States landfalling atmospheric rivers and their flood damages. The paper essentially hinges on this seemingly bland statement of basic facts:

Feedbacks that alter thermodynamic processes arise primarily from the Clausius-Clapeyron relationship (i.e., column-integrated water vapor increases at approximately +7.5%/K [17]) that in turn influences the magnitude and variability of moisture sources that seed ARs.

A short sentence that mushrooms when fully teased out, quantified and put into the context of human affairs. These investigators have obviously put a lot of effort into this publication but the takeaway for us laypersons is not very complicated: a "successful" confinement of temperature rise to 2 degrees C will leave the West Coast of the US with an annual $2 billion additional bill for flood damages. This is due to the ratio of beneficial to damaging atmospheric rivers being substantially changed. From the abstract:

We show that warming increases the number of water manage-ment relevant landfalling ARs from 19.1 ARs per year at +0?C to 23.6 ARs per year at +3?C. Additionally, this warming intensifies the amount of wa-ter transported by landfalling ARs resulting in a decrease in the fraction of ARs that are “mostly to primarily beneficial” to water resource management (i.e., 91% of ARs at +0?C to 78% at +3?C) and an increase in the fraction of ARs that are “mostly or primarily hazardous” to water resource manage-ment (i.e., 2% of ARs at +0?C to 8% at +3?C).

Implications of warming on western United States landfalling atmospheric rivers and their flood damages is open access and despite being "free" is possibly worth quite a few billion dollars— if we read and hear.

Circling back to the Enlightenment?

Notable: over 1/2 of this edition's articles are open access, the first such ratio of quantified scientific integrity since we've been keeping track. Could the apparatus of scientific publishing be shedding its recently adopted Rupert Maxwell architecture, moving beyond its oddly anachronistic alchemy-inspired phase? Are we seeing a secular trend? Don't jinx the graph by making predictions.

99 articles

Observations of climate change, effects

An assessment of climate change impact on air masses arriving in Athens, Greece

Karozis et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03624-x

Regional differences in surface air temperature changing patterns from 1960 to 2016 of China

Yuan et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05774-0

Climate change and Northern Hemisphere lake and river ice phenology from 1931–2005

Newton & Mullan 2021 The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2211-2021

Ice-marginal lakes associated with enhanced recession of the Greenland Ice Sheet

Mallalieu et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103503

Heat waves in spring from Senegal to Sahel: Evolution under climate change

Sambou et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7176

First and last frost date determinations based on meteorological observations in Japan: trend analysis and estimation scheme construction

Masaki 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03637-6

Prolonged Siberian heat of 2020 almost impossible without human influence

Ciavarella et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03052-w

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

A novel statistical decomposition of the historical change in global mean surface temperature

Qian et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abea34

Pathways and pitfalls in extreme event attribution

van Oldenborgh et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03071-7

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

An assessment of climate change impact on air masses arriving in Athens, Greece

Karozis et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03624-x

Future changes to the upper ocean Western Boundary Currents across two generations of climate models

Sen Gupta et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-88934-w

Statistical downscaling and projection of future temperatures across the Loess Plateau, China

Fan et al 2021 Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100328

Arctic Warming Revealed by Multiple CMIP6 Models: Evaluation of Historical Simulations and Quantification of Future Projection Uncertainties

Cai et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0791.1

Heat waves in spring from Senegal to Sahel: Evolution under climate change

Sambou et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7176

The projected effects of urbanization and climate change on summer thermal environment in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of China

Wang et al 2021 Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100866

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Can we trust CMIP5/6 future projections of European winter precipitation?

Moreno-Chamarro et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf28a

Long-term simulation of daily rainfall across India: Performance of cumulus convection schemes in regional climate model during southwest and northeast monsoon

Dutta et al 2021 Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105675

Effects of cumulus parameterization and land-surface hydrology schemes on Tibetan Plateau climate simulation during the wet season: insights from the RegCM4 model

Wang et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05781-1

CMIP5 model performance of significant wave heights over the Indian Ocean using COWCLIP datasets

Krishnan et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03642-9

Evaluating spatial patterns of Asian meteorological drought variations and associated SST anomalies in CMIP6 models

Zhang & Wu 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03639-4

Cryosphere & climate change

Weakening of the pinning point buttressing Thwaites Glacier, West Antarctica

Wild et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-130

Marine ice-cliff instability modeling shows mixed-mode ice-cliff failure and yields calving rate parameterization

Crawford et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23070-7

Timescales of the permafrost carbon cycle and legacy effects of temperature overshoot scenarios

de Vrese & Brovkin 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23010-5

Preferential export of permafrost-derived organic matter as retrogressive thaw slumping intensifies

Bröder et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abee4b

Climate change and Northern Hemisphere lake and river ice phenology from 1931–2005

Newton & Mullan 2021 The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2211-2021

Ice-marginal lakes associated with enhanced recession of the Greenland Ice Sheet

Mallalieu et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103503

Extending End-of-Summer-Snowlines for the Southern Alps Glaciers of New Zealand back to 1949

Salinger et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7177

Sea level & climate change

Author Correction: A global analysis of subsidence, relative sea-level change and coastal flood exposure

Nicholls et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01064-z

Paleoclimate

AMOC and Climate Responses to Dust Reduction and Greening of the Sahara during the Mid-Holocene

Zhang et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0628.1

Tree-ring-based hydroclimatic reconstruction for the northwest Argentine Patagonia since 1055 CE and its teleconnection to large-scale atmospheric circulation

Hadad et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103496

Biology & climate change

Species on the move around the Australian coastline: A continental?scale review of climate-driven species redistribution in marine systems

Gervais et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15634

The climatic debt is growing in the understorey of temperate forests: Stand characteristics matter

Richard et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography

DOI: 10.1111/geb.13312

Non-native species outperform natives in coastal marine ecosystems subjected to warming and freshening events

McKnight et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/geb.13318

Impact of climate change on alpine plant community in Qilian Mountains of China

Du et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology

DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02141-w

Oceanic islands and climate: using a multi-criteria model of drivers of change to select key conservation areas in Galapagos

Escobar-Camacho et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01768-0

Is the southern crab Halicarcinus planatus (Fabricius, 1775) the next invader of Antarctica?

López-Farrán et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15674

Tree line advance reduces mixing and oxygen concentrations in arctic-alpine lakes through wind sheltering and organic carbon supply

Klaus et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15660

Climate drivers of Arctic tundra variability and change using an indicators framework

Bhatt et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe676

Quantifying carbon footprint for ecological river restoration

Chiu et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01477-y

Physiological Response to Warming in Intertidal Macroalgae with Different Thermal Affinity

Díaz-Acosta et al 2021 Marine Environmental Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105350

Fevers are plaguing the oceans — and climate change is making them worse

Viglione 2021 Nature

DOI: 10.1038/d41586-021-01142-4

GHG sources & sinks, flux

An empirical analysis of the environmental performance of China’s overseas coal plants

Springer et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf287

Supply chain effects of China’s fast growing marine economy on greenhouse gas emissions

Supply chain effects of China's fast growing marine economy on greenhouse gas emissions

de Vrese & Brovkin 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23010-5

Beyond biomass to carbon fluxes: application and evaluation of a comprehensive forest carbon monitoring system

Zhou et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf06d

Preferential export of permafrost-derived organic matter as retrogressive thaw slumping intensifies

Bröder et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abee4b

Assessing the carbon dioxide balance of a degraded tropical peat swamp forest following multiple fire events of different intensities

Ohkubo et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108448

Grassland-to-cropland conversion increased soil, nutrient, and carbon losses in the US Midwest between 2008 and 2016

Zhang et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abecbe

Fluvial carbon dioxide emission from the Lena River basin during spring flood

Vorobyev et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-109

Soil carbon balance of afforested peatlands in the maritime temperate climatic zone

Jovani-Sancho et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15654

Ocean acidification

Calcium carbonate dissolution patterns in the ocean

Sulpis et al 2021 Nature Geoscience

DOI: 10.1038/s41561-021-00743-y

Recent trends in the wind-driven California current upwelling system

Quilfen et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112486

Oyster biomineralisation under ocean acidification: from genes to shell

Chandra Rajan et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15675

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Emerging reporting and verification needs under the Paris Agreement: How can the research community effectively contribute?

Perugini et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.04.012

Modest capacity of no-till farming to offset emissions over 21st century

Graham et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe6c6

Testing the climate intervention potential of ocean afforestation using the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt

Dynamic global monitoring needed to use restoration of forest cover as a climate solution

Cook-Patton et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01022-9

The role of electricity mix and production efficiency improvements on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of building components and future refurbishment measures

Potr? Obrecht et al 2021 The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11367-021-01920-2

Geoengineering climate

Response of the Indian summer monsoon to global warming, solar geoengineering and its termination

Bhowmick et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-89249-6

Black carbon Aerosols Decarbonization

Explaining the slow progress of coal phase-out: The case of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Region

Wang et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112331

Climate change communications & cognition

Who supports which low-carbon transport policies? Characterizing heterogeneity among Canadian citizens

Long et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112302

Contemporary Flood Risk Perceptions in England: Implications for Flood Risk Management Foresight

Ngenyam Bang & Church Burton 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100317

Not all boomers: temporal orientation explains inter- and intra-cultural variability in the link between age and climate engagement

Geiger et al 2021

Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03116-x

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Agricultural subsidies and global greenhouse gas emissions

Laborde et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22703-1

Modest capacity of no-till farming to offset emissions over 21st century

Graham et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe6c6

Increasing maize yields in Northeast China are more closely associated with changes in crop timing than with climate warming

Zhang et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe490

Evaluating the practices of climate-smart agriculture sustainability in Ethiopia using geocybernetic assessment matrix

Kassaye et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01466-1

Determinants of farmers’ adaptation decisions under changing climate: the case of Fars province in Iran

Ghazali et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03088-y

Hydrology & climate change

+++ Implications of warming on western United States landfalling atmospheric rivers and their flood damages

Rhoades et al 2021 Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100326

Increased economic drought impacts in Europe with anthropogenic warming

Naumann et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01044-3

Role of the Tibetan Plateau in Northern Drought Induced by Changes in the Subtropical Westerly Jet

Zhu et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0799.1

Assessing the impact of climate change on urban water demand and related uncertainties: a case study of Neyshabur, Iran

Sharafati et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03638-5

Spatio-temporal variations of dryness/wetness over Northwest China under different SSPs-RCPs

Qin et al 2021 Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105672

Possible Connection between Declining Barents Sea Ice and Interdecadal Increasing Northeast China Precipitation in May

Li et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7193

Urban flood risks and emerging challenges in a Chinese delta: The case of the Pearl River Delta

Chan et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.04.009

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Evaluating available solar photovoltaic business opportunities in coal phase-out regions – An energy transition case of Steve Tshwete local municipality in South Africa

Stanley Semelane et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112333

Increased economic drought impacts in Europe with anthropogenic warming

Naumann et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01044-3

Uncertainty analysis of the future cost of wind energy on climate change mitigation

Kanyako & Baker 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03105-0

REDD+ and leakage: debunking myths and promoting integrated solutions

Streck 2021 Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1920363

Virtual water and CO 2 emission footprints embodied in power trade: EU-27

Financial inclusion may limit sustainable development under economic globalization and climate change

Li et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf465

Climate change mitigation public policy research

On the optimality of 2°C targets and a decomposition of uncertainty

van der Wijst et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22826-5

The importance of health co-benefits under different climate policy cooperation frameworks

Scovronick et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf2e7

The nexuses between energy investments, technological innovations, emission taxes, and carbon emissions in China

Ma et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112345

1.5 °C degrowth scenarios suggest the need for new mitigation pathways

Keyßer & Lenzen 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22884-9

Understanding the political challenges of introducing a carbon tax in Indonesia

Dyarto & Setyawan 2020 International Journal of Environmental Science and Technology

DOI: 10.1007/s13762-020-02925-4

Reduce aviation's greenhouse gas emissions through immediately feasible and affordable gate electrification

Greer et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf7f1

Homeowner low carbon retrofits: Implications for future UK policy

Bobrova et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112344

Climate change impacts on human health

Heat vulnerability and adaptive capacities: findings of a household survey in Ludwigsburg, BW, Germany

Laranjeira et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03103-2

Rethinking urban heat stress: Assessing risk and adaptation options across socioeconomic groups in Bonn, Germany

Sandholz et al 2021 Urban Climate

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100857

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Pathways of climate resilience over the 21st century

Schleussner et al 2021 Global Environmental Change

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abed79

The promise of panarchy in managed retreat: converging psychological perspectives and complex adaptive systems theory

Greenlees & Cornelius 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00686-1

What role for multi-stakeholder partnerships in adaptation to climate change? Experiences from private sector adaptation in Kenya

Elizabeth Gannon et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100319

Contemporary Flood Risk Perceptions in England: Implications for Flood Risk Management Foresight

Ngenyam Bang & Church Burton 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100317

Cooling hot cities: a systematic and critical review of the numerical modelling literature

Krayenhoff et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdcf1

Anticipatory planning: Finding balance in climate change adaptation governance

Birchall et al 2021 Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100859

Expertise and exclusivity in adaptation decision-making

Falzon 2021 Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.03.016

Climate change impacts on human culture

Determinants of livelihood vulnerability to climate change: Two minority ethnic communities in the northwest mountainous region of Vietnam

Nguyen & Leisz 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.04.007

Vulnerability of tourism to climate change on the Mediterranean coastal area of El Hammam–EL Alamein, Egypt

El-Masry et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01488-9

Environmental, Climate and Socio-economic factors in Large-Scale Land Acquisitions (LSLAs)

Mazzocchi et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100316

Solastalgia, place attachment and disruption: insights from a coastal community on the front line

Phillips & Murphy 2021 Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01778-y

Intangible cultural heritage: a benefit to climate-displaced and host communities

Aktürk & Lerski 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00697-y

Impact of Global Warming on Snow in Ski Areas: A Case Study Using a Regional Climate Simulation over the Interior Western United States

Lackner et al 2021 Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology

DOI: 10.1175/jamc-d-20-0155.1

Other

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Equity in climate scholarship: a manifesto for action

Schipper et al 2021 Climate and Development

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1923308

The new coal champion of the world: The political economy of Chinese overseas development finance for coal-fired power plants

Kong & Gallagher 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112334

Usable climate science is adaptation science

Sobel et al 2012 Weather, Climate, and Society,

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03108-x

