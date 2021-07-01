Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #31, 2021

Posted on 5 August 2021 by doug_bostrom

Want to make a dangerous bet?

Modes of climate science denial run across a spectrum, with the "soft" end being "climate change has happened in the past what's the big deal," through "we don't really know what'll happen" and ending with the fully delusional "it's not possible for humans to change the climate this is a plot to make us all poor." All of these assertions tempt us to make a bet: we'll "win" if we carry on with business as usual (BAU) with regard to our fossil fuel habits.

"BAU" isn't a bet we want to take and we have plenty of previous house odds collected together for helping us to that decision. Thresholds of temperature change for mass extinctions (open access) by Song et al. and just published in Nature Communications falls like the proverbial ton of bricks on the entire continuum of denial. Evidence from past extinction events paints a clear picture. Given the rapid pace of change we've set in motion and without arresting or at least slowing down those changes the record shows that we can expect massive extinctions in the natural world equal to the worst in Earth's history. In establishing this conclusion the authors also show that certainly climate has changed in the past, but- given conditions we've created- our own style of change will lead to an utterly disastrous outcome should we fail to come to grips with our mess. Finally, the compounds we've released into the atmosphere are quite able to effect lethal changes in climate, as can easily be read from the paleographic record and as the paper so demonstrates. This article's introduction features an excellent conveyance of supporting work, offering us laypersons quick access to at least a tenuous hold on the subject in play. The abstract:

Climate change is a critical factor affecting biodiversity. However, the quantitative relationship between temperature change and extinction is unclear. Here, we analyze magnitudes and rates of temperature change and extinction rates of marine fossils through the past 450 million years (Myr). The results show that both the rate and magnitude of temperature change are significantly positively correlated with the extinction rate of marine animals. Major mass extinctions in the Phanerozoic can be linked to thresholds in climate change (warming or cooling) that equate to magnitudes >5.2 °C and rates >10 °C/Myr. The significant relationship between temperature change and extinction still exists when we exclude the five largest mass extinctions of the Phanerozoic. Our findings predict that a temperature increase of 5.2 °C above the pre-industrial level at present rates of increase would likely result in mass extinction comparable to that of the major Phanerozoic events, even without other, non-climatic anthropogenic impacts.

Housekeeping



We've recently been working intensively with an excellent group of newly recruited volunteers to populate the Skeptical Science glossary system with full references for citations supporting our rebuttals. This has been a rewarding effort in many ways.

A spin-off from citations-to-references work applicable here at New Research is to slightly improve our coverage of hot-off-the-press research papers. The assembly process for NR involves passing a list of just-published article titles through the Unpaywall (unpaywall.org) and Crossref (crossref.org) APIs so as to gather article meta information that is otherwise arduous to assemble by hand. A few lookups to those APIs typically fail, not least because as the arrticles we list here are new, some have not yet arrived in the databases driving the API and hence produce no results. Failed API lookups have until now often been dropped from output as available labor does not permit manual intervention in such cases.

To partially ameliorate the problem of ghosted articles, we've added "secondary search" logic to our process. Failed API lookups are passed to a more direct search procedure to locate an article link and also attempt to identify a DOI for the given search target. Reasonably plausible (by fairly crude logic) results of this "hail Mary" pass are added to a given week's listing. Such entries are indicated by "(provisional link)" and while the accuracy of these is certainly not perfect the net results are better than complete drops. We'll continue to improve this process and in the meanwhile readers should feel free to provide correct URLs in comments below, which we'll happily accept.

In order to more fully address the problem of our pace of assembly exceeding that of publisher additions to the DOI ecoystem we'll also be reprocessing and updating each given edition of NR approximately 2 weeks after initiial publication, given that this is a matter of only a few minutes' work. This reprocessing will happen on the day of assembly of new editions. For instance, edition #29 has been reprocessed today.

97 articles by 628 contributing authors

Observations of climate change, effects

20th century cooling of the deep ocean contributed to delayed acceleration of Earth’s energy imbalance

Bagnell & DeVries Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467

Variability and changes to the mean meridional circulation in isentropic coordinates

Lucas et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382

Marine heatwaves in the Mozambique Channel

Mawren et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382

Enhanced joint effects of ENSO and IOD on Southeast China winter precipitation after 1980s

Zhang et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382

Recent degradation of interior Alaska permafrost mapped with ground surveys, geophysics, deep drilling, and repeat airborne lidar

Douglas et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc

Trends in Probabilities of Temperature Records in the Non-Stationary Climate of South Africa

McBride et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7329

Spatial and temporal changes in dry spells in a Mediterranean area: Tuscany (central Italy), 1955-2017

Bartolini et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7327

Multistage spatiotemporal variability of temperature extremes over South China from 1961 to 2018

Wang et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704

Climate-driven acceleration in forest evapotranspiration fuelling extreme rainfall events in the Himalaya

Singh et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Surface water, vegetation, and fire as drivers of the terrestrial Arctic-boreal albedo feedback

Webb et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Early summer soil moisture contribution to Western European summer warming

Stegehuis et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd034646

Long-term spatiotemporal variability in occurrences of wet and dry days across South Mongolian Plateau

Wang et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105795

Observed changes in seasonal drought characteristics and their possible potential drivers over Pakistan

Ullah et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7321

The spatial and seasonal dependency of daily precipitation extremes on the temperature in China from 1957 to 2017

Chen et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7320

The development of long temperature and precipitation series for Ascension Island

Jones & Lister International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7314

Estimating centennial-scale changes in global terrestrial near-surface wind speed based on CMIP6 GCMs

Shen et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Pervasive changes in stream intermittency across the United States

HydroShare Resources

Open Access 10.4211/hs.fe9d240438914634abbfdcfa03bed863

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Uncertainty in optimal fingerprinting is underestimated

Li et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Linking global land surface temperature projections to radiative effects of hydrometeors under a global warming scenario

Li et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

A climate database with varying drought-heat signatures for climate impact modelling

Tschumi et al. Geoscience Data Journal

Open Access pdf 10.1002/gdj3.129

Projected Impacts of 1.5°C and 2°C Global Warming on Temperature and Precipitation Patterns in South America

Rodrigues Torres et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7322

Caribbean Low-Level Jet future projections using a multiparameter ensemble of RegCM4 configurations

Vichot?Llano et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7319

Tropical cloud-radiative changes contribute to robust climate change-induced jet exit strengthening over Europe during boreal winter

Albern et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Estimating centennial-scale changes in global terrestrial near-surface wind speed based on CMIP6 GCMs

Shen et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Eastern equatorial Pacific warming delayed by aerosols and thermostat response to CO2 increase

Heede & Fedorov Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Evaluation of Clouds, Radiation, and Precipitation in CMIP6 Models Using Global Weather States Derived from ISCCP-H Cloud Property Data

Tselioudis et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli

Better representation of dust can improve climate models with too weak an African monsoon

Balkanski et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp

Cryosphere & climate change

Faster decline and higher variability in the sea ice thickness of the marginal Arctic seas when accounting for dynamic snow cover

Mallett et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc

Sensitivity of ecosystem-protected permafrost under changing boreal forest structures

Stuenzi et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748

Recent degradation of interior Alaska permafrost mapped with ground surveys, geophysics, deep drilling, and repeat airborne lidar

Douglas et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc

Seasonal evolution of Antarctic supraglacial lakes in 2015-2021 and links to environmental controls

Dirscherl et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc

Antarctic Peninsula Regional Circulation and Its Impact on the Surface Melt of Larsen C Ice Shelf

Zhang et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli

Winter snow depth on Arctic sea ice from satellite radiometer measurements (2003-2020): Regional patterns and trends

Lee et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094541

Shallowing Glacial Antarctic Intermediate Water by Changes in Sea Ice and Hydrological Cycle

Li et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094317

Sea level & climate change

Multiple climate change-driven tipping points for coastal systems

Barnard et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598

Paleoclimate

Glaciers and ice caps through the Holocene: A pan–Arctic synthesis of lake–based reconstructions

Larocca & Axford Axford

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp

Clumped isotope evidence for Early Jurassic extreme polar warmth and high climate sensitivity

Letulle et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp

Biology & climate change

(provisional link) Thresholds of temperature change for mass extinctions

10.1038/s41467-021-25019-2

Projecting coral responses to intensifying marine heatwaves under ocean acidification

Klein et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15818

Multiple climate change-driven tipping points for coastal systems

Barnard et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598

Sensitivity of ecosystem-protected permafrost under changing boreal forest structures

Stuenzi et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748

Genetic and physiological traits conferring tolerance to ocean acidification in mesophotic corals

Scucchia et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15812

Managing mixed stands can mitigate severe climate change impacts on French alpine forests

Jourdan et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113

Combined control of multiple extreme climate stressors on autumn vegetation phenology on the Tibetan Plateau under past and future climate change

Li et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108571

Assessing climate change tolerance and the niche breadth-range size hypothesis in rare and widespread alpine plants

Haynes et al. Oecologia

10.1007/s00442

The call of the emperor penguin: Legal responses to species threatened by climate change

Jenouvrier et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15806

(provisional link) Forest resilience to global warming is strongly modulated by local-scale topographic, microclimatic and biotic conditions

10.1111/1365-2745.13752

Ambient climate determines the directional trend of community stability under warming and grazing

Liu et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15786

GHG sources & sinks, flux

A seamless ensemble-based reconstruction of surface ocean pCO2 and air–sea CO2 fluxes over the global coastal and open oceans

Chau et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg

Observation system simulation experiments in the Atlantic Ocean for enhanced surface ocean pCO2 reconstructions

Gregor Ocean Science

Open Access pdf 10.5194/os

Sustained-flux global warming potential driven by nitrogen inflow and hydroperiod in a model of Great Lakes coastal wetlands

Yuan et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006242

Derivation of seawater pCO2 from net community production identifies the South Atlantic Ocean as a CO2 source

Ford et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg

Committed and projected future changes in global peatlands – continued transient model simulations since the Last Glacial Maximum

Müller & Joos Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg

Analysis of the Seasonal and Interannual Variations of Air-Sea CO2 Flux in the Chukchi Sea Using A Coupled Ocean-Sea Ice-Biogeochemical Model

Zheng et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2021jc017550

Anthropogenic CO2 Emissions Changes in An Urban Area of Tokyo, Japan, Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Case Study during the State of Emergency in April–May 2020

Sugawara et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl092600

Seasonal not annual precipitation drives 8-year variability of interannual net CO 2 exchange in a salt marsh

Chu et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108557

(provisional link) East Asian CO 2 level change caused by Pacific Decadal Oscillation



Soil respiration strongly offsets carbon uptake in Alaska and Northwest Canada

Watts et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Spatial distribution of CO2, CH4 and N2O in the Great Barrier Reef revealed though high resolution sampling and isotopic analysis

Reading et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl092534

Shallowing Glacial Antarctic Intermediate Water by Changes in Sea Ice and Hydrological Cycle

Li et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094317

Important constraints on soil organic carbon formation efficiency in subtropical and tropical grasslands

Mitchell et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15807

Storm-scale and seasonal dynamics of carbon export from a nested subarctic watershed underlain by permafrost

Koch et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006268

Hot moments drive extreme nitrous oxide and methane emissions from agricultural peatlands

Anthony & Silver Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15802

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

(provisional link) Achieving negative emissions through oceanic sequestration of vegetation carbon as Black Pellets

10.1007/s10584-021-03170-5

Changes in rock matrix compressibility during deep CO2 storage

Kim & Makhnenko Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2106

Decarbonization

Emissions projections for US utilities through 2050

Grubert Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Modelling of integrated local energy systems: Low-carbon energy supply strategies for the Oxford-Cambridge arc region

Chaudry et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112474

Climate change communications & cognition

(provisional link) How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the climate change debate on Twitter?

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.07.011

Climate change risks and global warming dangers: a field analysis of online US news media

Sonnett Environmental Sociology

10.1080/23251042.2021.1960098

Climate change action as a project of identity: Eight meta-analyses

Vesely et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102322

Creating empathy for the more-than-human under 2 degrees heating

Rock & Gilchrist Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

10.1007/s13412

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Challenges and opportunities for food systems in a changing climate: A systematic review of climate policy integration

Medina Hidalgo et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.07.017

Assessing vulnerability of wetland fisheries to climate change: a stakeholders’ perception-based approach

Naskar et al. Climate and Development

10.1080/17565529.2021.1956410

Improved management may alleviate some but not all of the adverse effects of climate change on crop yields in smallholder farms in West Africa

Raes et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108563

Pathways to sustaining tuna-dependent Pacific Island economies during climate change

Bell et al. Nature Sustainability

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41893

Hydrology & climate change

Future global urban water scarcity and potential solutions

He et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467

Spatial and temporal changes in dry spells in a Mediterranean area: Tuscany (central Italy), 1955-2017

Bartolini et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7327

Climate-driven acceleration in forest evapotranspiration fuelling extreme rainfall events in the Himalaya

Singh et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Pervasive changes in stream intermittency across the United States

HydroShare Resources

Open Access 10.4211/hs.fe9d240438914634abbfdcfa03bed863

Climate change economics

Optimal Emission Prices Over the Business Cycles

Lintunen & Vilmi Environmental and Resource Economics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640

(provisional link) REDD+ finance in Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam: Stakeholder perspectives between 2009-2019

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102330

The effect of differentiating costs of capital by country and technology on the European energy transition

Polzin et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584

Climate change mitigation public policy research

A framework for localizing global climate solutions and their carbon reduction potential

Brown et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2100008118

(provisional link) A sustainable development pathway for climate action within the UN 2030 Agenda

10.1038/s41558-021-01098-3

Enough? The role of sufficiency in European energy and climate plans

Zell-Ziegler et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112483

What next for local government climate emergency declarations? The gap between rhetoric and action

Howarth et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584

An industrial policy framework for transforming energy and emissions intensive industries towards zero emissions

Nilsson et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1957665

Mapping forward-looking mitigation studies at country level

Lepault & Lecocq Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Distributional effects of carbon pricing when considering household heterogeneity: An EASI application for Austria

Eisner et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112478

Deepening our understanding of which policy advice to expect from prioritizing SDG targets: introducing the Analytic Network Process in a multi-method setting

Toth et al. Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Scientific models in legal judgements: The relationship between law and environmental science as problem-feeding

Thorén et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.07.018

The trap of climate change-induced “natural” disasters and inequality

Cappelli et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102329

Toward transformative climate justice: An emerging research agenda

Newell et al. WIREs Climate Change

10.1002/wcc.733

Resettlement capacity assessments for climate induced displacements: Evidence from Ethiopia

Zena Walelign Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100347

(provisional link) Vulnerable City, recipient city, or climate destination? Towards a typology of domestic climate migration impacts in US cities



Multiple climate change-driven tipping points for coastal systems

Barnard et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598

Understanding institutional barriers in the climate change adaptation planning process of the city of Beirut: vicious cycles and opportunities

Zea-Reyes et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027

Climate change impacts on human health

The mortality cost of carbon

Bressler Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467

Heat-health vulnerabilities in the climate change context—comparing risk profiles between indoor and outdoor workers in developing country settings

Venugopal et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748

Climate change impacts on human culture

Anticipatory Culture in the Bering Sea: Weather, Climate, and Temporal Dissonance

Baker Weather, Climate, and Society

10.1175/wcas

Global population-weighted degree-day projections for a combination of climate and socio-economic scenarios

Spinoni et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7328

Other

The Relationship Between Teleconnections, Surface Temperature, and Cold Air Outbreaks

Smith & Sheridan International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7318

Scientific models in legal judgements: The relationship between law and environmental science as problem-feeding

Thorén et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.07.018

Climate change attribution and legal contexts: evidence and the role of storylines

Lloyd & Shepherd Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584

New insights into future tropical climate change

Stuecker Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

The power of large-scale community science in addressing anthropogenic change

Alaasam & Ouyang Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15741

The call of the emperor penguin: Legal responses to species threatened by climate change

Jenouvrier et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15806

The mortality cost of carbon

Bressler Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467

State of the UK Climate 2020

Kendon et al. International Journal of Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1002/joc.7285

