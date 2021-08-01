Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #33, 2021
Posted on 19 August 2021 by doug_bostrom
113 articles by 627 authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
Changing El Niño–Southern Oscillation in a warming climate
Cai et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43017-021-00199-z
Observations of climate change, effects
Earth's Energy Imbalance from the ocean perspective (2005 - 2019)
Hakuba et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093624
Emerging new climate extremes over Europe
Ossó et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05917-3
Rapidly expanding lake heatwaves under climate change
Woolway et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a3a
Changes in the spatial–temporal characteristics of daily snowfall events over the Eurasian continent from 1980 to 2019
Lin & Chen International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7339
Characteristics and Causes of Extreme Snowmelt over the Conterminous United States
Welty & Zeng Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society
Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-20-0182.1
The Global Fingerprint of Modern Ice-Mass Loss on 3-D Crustal Motion
Coulson et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095477
Freshwater in the Arctic Ocean 2010–2019
Solomon et al. Ocean Science
Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-17-1081-2021
Decline in plankton diversity and carbon flux with reduced sea ice extent along the Western Antarctic Peninsula
Lin et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25235-w
Intraseasonal contributions of Arctic sea-ice loss and Pacific decadal oscillation to a century cold event during early 2020/21 winter
Zhang et al. Climate Dynamics
10.1007/s00382-021-05931-5
Arctic sea ice motion change and response to atmospheric forcing between 1979 and 2019
Zhang et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7340
Thermospheric parameters’ long-term variations over the period including the 24/25 solar cycle minimum. Whether the CO2 increase effects are seen?
Mikhailov et al. Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics
10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105736
Arctic sea ice variation in the Northwest Passage in 1979?2017 and its response to surface thermodynamics factors
Xin-Yi et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.004
A 40-Year Climatology of Summer Heavy Hourly Rainfall over Mountainous Shanxi in China
Dong & Zhang International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7344
Possible impacts of anomalous Arctic sea ice melting on summer atmosphere
Wu & Li International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7337
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
Fingerprinting Heatwaves and Cold Spells and Assessing Their Response to Climate Change Using Large Deviation Theory
Galfi & Lucarini Physical Review Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1103/physrevlett.127.058701
Overestimation and Adjustment of Antarctic Ice Flow Velocity Fields Reconstructed from Historical Satellite Imagery
Li et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-183
Measuring Atmospheric CO2 Enhancements from the 2017 British Columbia Wildfires using a Lidar
Mao et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093805
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Nonlinear changes in cold spell and heat wave arising from Arctic sea-ice loss
Mi-Rong et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.003
Increasing confidence in projecting the Arctic ice-free year with emergent constraints
Wang et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0b17
Spatiotemporal changes in rainfall and droughts of Bangladesh for1.5 and 2 °C temperature rise scenarios of CMIP6 models
Kamal et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03735-5
What is the surface mass balance of Antarctica? An intercomparison of regional climate model estimates
Mottram et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-3751-2021
(provisional link) Projected changes in air temperature, precipitation and aridity in Serbia in the 21st century
10.2298/TSCI180411168V
(provisional link) Evaluation of regional climate models and future wind characteristics in the Black Sea
10.1002/joc.7341
Climate change modulates the stratospheric volcanic sulfate aerosol lifecycle and radiative forcing from tropical eruptions
Aubry et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-24943-7
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Confronting Future Models with Future Satellite Observations of Clouds and Aerosols
Gettelman et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society
10.1175/bams-d-21-0029.1
(provisional link) Potential limitations of using a modal aerosol approach for sulfate geoengineering applications in climate models
Convection-permitting modeling with regional climate models: Latest developments and next steps
Lucas?Picher et al. WIREs Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.731
Boundary layer schemes in the regional climate model RegCM4.6 over Central Africa
Komkoua Mbienda et al. Climate Dynamics
10.1007/s00382-021-05928-0
An improved daily weather generator for the assessment of regional climate change impacts
Khazaei et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03753-3
Cryosphere & climate change
Stabilizing effect of mélange buttressing on the Marine Ice Cliff Instability of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet
Schlemm et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-238
Thermal structure of the Amery Ice Shelf from borehole observations and simulations
Wang et al.
Open Access 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-7285
Antarctic Slope Current modulates ocean heat intrusions towards Totten Glacier
Nakayama et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094149
Reanalysis Surface Mass Balance of the Greenland Ice Sheet along K-transect (2000-2014)
Navari et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094602
(provisional link) Widespread grounding line retreat of Totten Glacier, East Antarctica, over the 21st century
10.1029/2021GL093213
Influences of changing sea ice and snow thicknesses on Arctic winter heat fluxes
Landrum & Holland Holland
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-245
Non-negligible contribution to seasonally thawing depth of active layer from extreme warming events in the Tanggula permafrost region of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
Zhu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035088
Paleoclimate
Arctic Ocean stratification set by sea level and freshwater inputs since the last ice age
Farmer et al. Nature Geoscience
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41561-021-00789-y
(provisional link) Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum lacustrine sediments in deep drill core SKD1 in the Jianghan Basin: A record of enhanced precipitation in central China
Marine carbon cycle response to a warmer Southern Ocean: the case of the Last Interglacial
Choudhury et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-98
Biology & climate change, ocean acidification
The spatial footprint and patchiness of large-scale disturbances on coral reefs
Dietzel et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15805
Synergistic effects of warming and eutrophication alert zooplankton predator-prey interactions along the benthic–pelagic interface
Zhang et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15838
Warmer winters increase the biomass of phytoplankton in a large floodplain river
Jankowski et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2020jg006135
Integrating environmental variability to broaden the research on coral responses to future ocean conditions
Ziegler et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15840
Welcome to the Pyrocene: animal survival in the age of megafire
Nimmo et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15834
(provisional link) High historical variability weakens the effects of current climate differentiation on microbial community dissimilarity and assembly
10.1111/gcb.15848
Consistently lower sap velocity and growth over nine years of rainfall exclusion in a Mediterranean mixed pine-oak forest
Moreno et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108472
(provisional link) Climate and topography: the two essential ingredients in predicting wetland permanence
The effect of global change on soil phosphatase activity
Margalef et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15832
The need to understand the stability of arctic vegetation during rapid climate change: An assessment of imbalance in the literature
Callaghan et al. Ambio
10.1007/s13280-021-01607-w
Ocean acidification exacerbates copper toxicity in both juvenile and adult stages of the green tide alga Ulva linza
Xu et al. Marine Environmental Research
10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105447
GHG sources & sinks, flux
Atmospheric methane underestimated in future climate projections
Kleinen et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1814
Constraint on net primary productivity of the global ocean by Argo oxygen measurements
Johnson & Bif Nature Geoscience
10.1038/s41561-021-00807-z
Measurement on carbon lock-in of China based on RAGA-PP model
Niu & Liu Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.1966513
Incorporating water availability into autumn phenological model improved China’s terrestrial gross primary productivity (GPP) simulation
Peng et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a3b
(provisional link) Assessment of urban CO2 budget: Anthropogenic and biogenic inputs
(provisional link) Fuel-specific Carbon Footprint Embodied in Japanese Household Lifestyles
Bedrock Weathering Controls on Terrestrial Carbon-Nitrogen-Climate Interactions
Dass et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles
10.1029/2020gb006933
(provisional link) Contrasting patterns of carbon cycling and DOM processing in two phytoplankton-bacteria communities
10.1038/ismej.2015.105
Above ground carbon stock mapping over Coimbatore and Nilgiris Biosphere: a key source to the C sink
Hari et al. Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.1962979
(provisional link) Connectivity and pore accessibility in models of soil carbon cycling
10.1111/gcb.15849
(provisional link) Analysis of regional CO2 contributions at the high Alpine observatory Jungfraujoch by means of atmospheric transport simulations and δ13C
(provisional link) Blue carbon stocks and exchanges along the California coast
Biomass and soil carbon stocks in relation to the structure and composition of Chir Pine dominated forests in the lesser Himalayan foothills of Kashmir
Waqar Ahmed Khan et al. Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.1966511
Carbon balance of a Finnish bog: temporal variability and limiting factors based on 6 years of eddy-covariance data
Alekseychik et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-4681-2021
Enhancement of ecosystem carbon uptake in a dry shrubland under moderate warming: The role of nitrogen-driven changes in plant morphology
Liberati et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15823
Dissolved organic carbon vertical movement and carbon accumulation in West Siberian peatlands
Zarov et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-211
Urban form, land use, and cover change and their impact on carbon emissions in the Monterrey Metropolitan area, Mexico
Carpio et al. Urban Climate
10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100947
Long-term variability and source signature of gases emitted from oil & natural gas and cattle feedlot operations in the Colorado Front range
Ortega et al. Atmospheric Environment
10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118663
Phosphorus rather than nitrogen regulates ecosystem carbon dynamics after permafrost thaw
Yang et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15845
Large methane emission from freshwater aquaculture ponds revealed by long-term eddy covariance observation
Zhao et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108600
Small waterbodies reduce the carbon sink of a polygonal tundra landscape
Beckebanze et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-212
A comprehensive review of contemporary strategies and approaches for the treatment of HFC-134a
Sheraz et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
10.1002/ghg.2113
Coastal darkening substantially limits the contribution of kelp to coastal carbon cycles
Blain et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15837
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
The role of enhanced rock weathering deployment with agriculture in limiting future warming and protecting coral reefs
Vakilifard et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1818
3D implicit modeling applied to the evaluation of CO2 geological storage in the shales of the Irati Formation, Paraná Basin, Southeastern Brazil
de Oliveira et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
Open Access pdf 10.21203/rs.3.rs-420789/v1
Experimental investigation on CO2 desorption kinetics from MDEA + PZ and comparison with MDEA/MDEA + DEA aqueous solutions with thermo-gravimetric analysis method
Kang et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
10.1002/ghg.2107
Decarbonization
(provisional link) From fossil to low carbon: The evolution of global public energy innovation
Assessing learning in low carbon technologies: Toward a more comprehensive approach
Lewis & Nemet WIREs Climate Change
10.1002/wcc.730
Geoengineering climate
(provisional link) Potential limitations of using a modal aerosol approach for sulfate geoengineering applications in climate models
Black carbon
(provisional link) Measurement report: Long-term changes in black carbon and aerosol optical properties from 2012 to 2020 in Beijing, China
Climate change communications & cognition
Are “Climate Deniers” Rational Actors? Applying Weberian Rationalities to Advance Climate Policymaking
Tangney Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.1942117
Balance as bias, resolute on the retreat? Updates & analyses of newspaper coverage in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and Canada over the past 15 years
McAllister et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac14eb
Refining the Application of Construal Level Theory: Egocentric and Nonegocentric Psychological Distances in Climate Change Visual Communication
Duan et al. Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.1964999
(provisional link) Environmental Change Perception and Engagement of Mountain-Dwelling People in the Western Himalayas, at Rajouri District, Jammu and Kashmir, India
10.1175/WCAS-D-21-0051.1
(provisional link) #fighteverycrisis: Pandemic Shifts in Fridays for Future’s Protest Communication Frames
10.1080/17524032.2021.1948435
Public understanding of climate change terminology
Bruine de Bruin et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03183-0
12 Years Left: How a Climate Change Action Deadline Influences Perceptions and Engagement
Kohl & Stenhouse Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.1941175
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Effect of elevated CO2 on peanut performance in a semi-arid production region
Laza et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108599
Climate change impacts on rainfed maize yields in Zambia under conventional and optimized crop management
Siatwiinda et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03191-0
Hydrology & climate change
Evaluation of river flood extent simulated with multiple global hydrological models and climate forcings
Mester et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac188d
Global warming induces significant changes in the fraction of stored precipitation in the surface soil
Liu et al. Global and Planetary Change
10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103616
Potential risk to water resources under eco-restoration policy and global change in the Tibetan Plateau
Xiao et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1819
Climate change mitigation public policy research
The impact of U.S. re-engagement in climate on the Paris targets
Ven et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002077
Policy integration and climate change adaptation
Biesbroek et al. Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-020-01677-8
Preparing the playing field: climate club governance of the G20, Climate and Clean Air Coalition, and Under2 Coalition
Unger & Thielges Thielges Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03189-8
(provisional link) Fossil fuels, climate change, and the COVID-19 crisis: pathways for a just and green post-pandemic recovery
The Success of the Montreal Protocol in Mitigating Interactive Effects of Stratospheric Ozone Depletion and Climate Change on the Environment
Barnes et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15841
Mainstreaming the nexus approach in climate services will enable coherent local and regional climate policies
Tudose et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.005
Towards carbon neutrality by implementing carbon emissions trading scheme: Policy evaluation in China
Chen & Lin Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112510
Carbon emissions trading scheme, energy efficiency and rebound effect – Evidence from China's provincial data
Chen et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112507
Fair distributions of carbon dioxide removal obligations and implications for effective national net-zero targets
Lee et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1970
Carbon pricing in Germany's road transport and housing sector: Options for reimbursing carbon revenues
Frondel & Schubert Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112471
Climate Change Acts in Scotland, Austria, Denmark and Sweden: the role of discourse and deliberation
Nash & Steurer Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.1962235
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Implications of climate change for railway infrastructure
Palin et al. WIREs Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.728
Differential residential perspectives on in situ protection and retreat as strategies for climate adaptation
Schwaller & BenDor Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03055-7
Climate security in the Indo-Pacific: a systematic review of governance challenges for enhancing regional climate resilience
Tangney et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03197-8
Evaluation of energy resilience and adaptation policies: An energy efficiency analysis
Aldieri et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112505
Divergent, plausible, and relevant climate futures for near- and long-term resource planning
Lawrence et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03169-y
Increasing population exposure to global warm-season concurrent dry and hot extremes under different warming levels
Liu et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac188f
Climate change impacts on human health
Climate change-mediated heat stress vulnerability and adaptation strategies among outdoor workers
Odonkor & Adams Climate and Development
10.1080/17565529.2021.1954867
Other
Equilibrium modeling for environmental science: Exploring the nexus of economic systems and environmental change
Cantele et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001923
(provisional link) The U.K.–China Climate Science to Service Partnership
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
