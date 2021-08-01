Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #33, 2021

Posted on 19 August 2021 by doug_bostrom

113 articles by 627 authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Changing El Niño–Southern Oscillation in a warming climate

Cai et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43017-021-00199-z

Observations of climate change, effects

Earth's Energy Imbalance from the ocean perspective (2005 - 2019)

Hakuba et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093624

Emerging new climate extremes over Europe

Ossó et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05917-3

Rapidly expanding lake heatwaves under climate change

Woolway et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a3a

Changes in the spatial–temporal characteristics of daily snowfall events over the Eurasian continent from 1980 to 2019

Lin & Chen International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7339

Characteristics and Causes of Extreme Snowmelt over the Conterminous United States

Welty & Zeng Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-20-0182.1

The Global Fingerprint of Modern Ice-Mass Loss on 3-D Crustal Motion

Coulson et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095477

Freshwater in the Arctic Ocean 2010–2019

Solomon et al. Ocean Science

Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-17-1081-2021

Decline in plankton diversity and carbon flux with reduced sea ice extent along the Western Antarctic Peninsula

Lin et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25235-w

Intraseasonal contributions of Arctic sea-ice loss and Pacific decadal oscillation to a century cold event during early 2020/21 winter

Zhang et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-05931-5

Arctic sea ice motion change and response to atmospheric forcing between 1979 and 2019

Zhang et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7340

Thermospheric parameters’ long-term variations over the period including the 24/25 solar cycle minimum. Whether the CO2 increase effects are seen?

Mikhailov et al. Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics

10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105736

Arctic sea ice variation in the Northwest Passage in 1979?2017 and its response to surface thermodynamics factors

Xin-Yi et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.004

A 40-Year Climatology of Summer Heavy Hourly Rainfall over Mountainous Shanxi in China

Dong & Zhang International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7344

Possible impacts of anomalous Arctic sea ice melting on summer atmosphere

Wu & Li International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7337

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Fingerprinting Heatwaves and Cold Spells and Assessing Their Response to Climate Change Using Large Deviation Theory

Galfi & Lucarini Physical Review Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1103/physrevlett.127.058701

Overestimation and Adjustment of Antarctic Ice Flow Velocity Fields Reconstructed from Historical Satellite Imagery

Li et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-183

Measuring Atmospheric CO2 Enhancements from the 2017 British Columbia Wildfires using a Lidar

Mao et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093805

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Nonlinear changes in cold spell and heat wave arising from Arctic sea-ice loss

Mi-Rong et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.003

Increasing confidence in projecting the Arctic ice-free year with emergent constraints

Wang et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0b17

Spatiotemporal changes in rainfall and droughts of Bangladesh for1.5 and 2 °C temperature rise scenarios of CMIP6 models

Kamal et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03735-5

What is the surface mass balance of Antarctica? An intercomparison of regional climate model estimates

Mottram et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-3751-2021

(provisional link) Projected changes in air temperature, precipitation and aridity in Serbia in the 21st century

10.2298/TSCI180411168V

(provisional link) Evaluation of regional climate models and future wind characteristics in the Black Sea

10.1002/joc.7341

Climate change modulates the stratospheric volcanic sulfate aerosol lifecycle and radiative forcing from tropical eruptions

Aubry et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-24943-7

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Confronting Future Models with Future Satellite Observations of Clouds and Aerosols

Gettelman et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

10.1175/bams-d-21-0029.1

(provisional link) Potential limitations of using a modal aerosol approach for sulfate geoengineering applications in climate models



Convection-permitting modeling with regional climate models: Latest developments and next steps

Lucas?Picher et al. WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.731

Boundary layer schemes in the regional climate model RegCM4.6 over Central Africa

Komkoua Mbienda et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-05928-0

An improved daily weather generator for the assessment of regional climate change impacts

Khazaei et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03753-3

Cryosphere & climate change

Stabilizing effect of mélange buttressing on the Marine Ice Cliff Instability of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet

Schlemm et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-238

Thermal structure of the Amery Ice Shelf from borehole observations and simulations

Wang et al.

Open Access 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-7285

Antarctic Slope Current modulates ocean heat intrusions towards Totten Glacier

Nakayama et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094149

Reanalysis Surface Mass Balance of the Greenland Ice Sheet along K-transect (2000-2014)

Navari et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094602

(provisional link) Widespread grounding line retreat of Totten Glacier, East Antarctica, over the 21st century

10.1029/2021GL093213

Overestimation and Adjustment of Antarctic Ice Flow Velocity Fields Reconstructed from Historical Satellite Imagery

Li et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-183

Influences of changing sea ice and snow thicknesses on Arctic winter heat fluxes

Landrum & Holland Holland

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-245

Non-negligible contribution to seasonally thawing depth of active layer from extreme warming events in the Tanggula permafrost region of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Zhu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035088

Paleoclimate

Arctic Ocean stratification set by sea level and freshwater inputs since the last ice age

Farmer et al. Nature Geoscience

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41561-021-00789-y

(provisional link) Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum lacustrine sediments in deep drill core SKD1 in the Jianghan Basin: A record of enhanced precipitation in central China



Marine carbon cycle response to a warmer Southern Ocean: the case of the Last Interglacial

Choudhury et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-98

Biology & climate change, ocean acidification

The spatial footprint and patchiness of large-scale disturbances on coral reefs

Dietzel et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15805

Synergistic effects of warming and eutrophication alert zooplankton predator-prey interactions along the benthic–pelagic interface

Zhang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15838

Warmer winters increase the biomass of phytoplankton in a large floodplain river

Jankowski et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2020jg006135

Integrating environmental variability to broaden the research on coral responses to future ocean conditions

Ziegler et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15840

Welcome to the Pyrocene: animal survival in the age of megafire

Nimmo et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15834

(provisional link) High historical variability weakens the effects of current climate differentiation on microbial community dissimilarity and assembly

10.1111/gcb.15848

Consistently lower sap velocity and growth over nine years of rainfall exclusion in a Mediterranean mixed pine-oak forest

Moreno et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108472

(provisional link) Climate and topography: the two essential ingredients in predicting wetland permanence



The effect of global change on soil phosphatase activity

Margalef et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15832

The need to understand the stability of arctic vegetation during rapid climate change: An assessment of imbalance in the literature

Callaghan et al. Ambio

10.1007/s13280-021-01607-w

Ocean acidification exacerbates copper toxicity in both juvenile and adult stages of the green tide alga Ulva linza

Xu et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105447

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Atmospheric methane underestimated in future climate projections

Kleinen et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1814

Constraint on net primary productivity of the global ocean by Argo oxygen measurements

Johnson & Bif Nature Geoscience

10.1038/s41561-021-00807-z

Measurement on carbon lock-in of China based on RAGA-PP model

Niu & Liu Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1966513

Incorporating water availability into autumn phenological model improved China’s terrestrial gross primary productivity (GPP) simulation

Peng et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a3b

(provisional link) Assessment of urban CO 2 budget: Anthropogenic and biogenic inputs



(provisional link) Fuel-specific Carbon Footprint Embodied in Japanese Household Lifestyles



Bedrock Weathering Controls on Terrestrial Carbon-Nitrogen-Climate Interactions

Dass et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2020gb006933

(provisional link) Contrasting patterns of carbon cycling and DOM processing in two phytoplankton-bacteria communities

10.1038/ismej.2015.105

Above ground carbon stock mapping over Coimbatore and Nilgiris Biosphere: a key source to the C sink

Hari et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1962979

(provisional link) Connectivity and pore accessibility in models of soil carbon cycling

10.1111/gcb.15849

(provisional link) Analysis of regional CO2 contributions at the high Alpine observatory Jungfraujoch by means of atmospheric transport simulations and δ13C



(provisional link) Blue carbon stocks and exchanges along the California coast



Biomass and soil carbon stocks in relation to the structure and composition of Chir Pine dominated forests in the lesser Himalayan foothills of Kashmir

Waqar Ahmed Khan et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1966511

Carbon balance of a Finnish bog: temporal variability and limiting factors based on 6 years of eddy-covariance data

Alekseychik et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-4681-2021

Enhancement of ecosystem carbon uptake in a dry shrubland under moderate warming: The role of nitrogen-driven changes in plant morphology

Liberati et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15823

Dissolved organic carbon vertical movement and carbon accumulation in West Siberian peatlands

Zarov et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-211

Urban form, land use, and cover change and their impact on carbon emissions in the Monterrey Metropolitan area, Mexico

Carpio et al. Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100947

Long-term variability and source signature of gases emitted from oil & natural gas and cattle feedlot operations in the Colorado Front range

Ortega et al. Atmospheric Environment

10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118663

Phosphorus rather than nitrogen regulates ecosystem carbon dynamics after permafrost thaw

Yang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15845

Large methane emission from freshwater aquaculture ponds revealed by long-term eddy covariance observation

Zhao et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108600

Small waterbodies reduce the carbon sink of a polygonal tundra landscape

Beckebanze et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-212

A comprehensive review of contemporary strategies and approaches for the treatment of HFC-134a

Sheraz et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2113

Coastal darkening substantially limits the contribution of kelp to coastal carbon cycles

Blain et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15837

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

The role of enhanced rock weathering deployment with agriculture in limiting future warming and protecting coral reefs

Vakilifard et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1818

3D implicit modeling applied to the evaluation of CO2 geological storage in the shales of the Irati Formation, Paraná Basin, Southeastern Brazil

de Oliveira et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

Open Access pdf 10.21203/rs.3.rs-420789/v1

Experimental investigation on CO2 desorption kinetics from MDEA + PZ and comparison with MDEA/MDEA + DEA aqueous solutions with thermo-gravimetric analysis method

Kang et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2107

Decarbonization

(provisional link) From fossil to low carbon: The evolution of global public energy innovation



Assessing learning in low carbon technologies: Toward a more comprehensive approach

Lewis & Nemet WIREs Climate Change

10.1002/wcc.730

Geoengineering climate

(provisional link) Potential limitations of using a modal aerosol approach for sulfate geoengineering applications in climate models



Black carbon

(provisional link) Measurement report: Long-term changes in black carbon and aerosol optical properties from 2012 to 2020 in Beijing, China



Climate change communications & cognition

Are “Climate Deniers” Rational Actors? Applying Weberian Rationalities to Advance Climate Policymaking

Tangney Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1942117

Balance as bias, resolute on the retreat? Updates & analyses of newspaper coverage in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and Canada over the past 15 years

McAllister et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac14eb

Refining the Application of Construal Level Theory: Egocentric and Nonegocentric Psychological Distances in Climate Change Visual Communication

Duan et al. Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1964999

(provisional link) Environmental Change Perception and Engagement of Mountain-Dwelling People in the Western Himalayas, at Rajouri District, Jammu and Kashmir, India

10.1175/WCAS-D-21-0051.1

(provisional link) #fighteverycrisis: Pandemic Shifts in Fridays for Future’s Protest Communication Frames

10.1080/17524032.2021.1948435

Public understanding of climate change terminology

Bruine de Bruin et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03183-0

12 Years Left: How a Climate Change Action Deadline Influences Perceptions and Engagement

Kohl & Stenhouse Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1941175

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Effect of elevated CO 2 on peanut performance in a semi-arid production region

Laza et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108599

Climate change impacts on rainfed maize yields in Zambia under conventional and optimized crop management

Siatwiinda et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03191-0

Hydrology & climate change

Evaluation of river flood extent simulated with multiple global hydrological models and climate forcings

Mester et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac188d

Global warming induces significant changes in the fraction of stored precipitation in the surface soil

Liu et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103616

Potential risk to water resources under eco-restoration policy and global change in the Tibetan Plateau

Xiao et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1819

Climate change mitigation public policy research

The impact of U.S. re-engagement in climate on the Paris targets

Ven et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002077

Policy integration and climate change adaptation

Biesbroek et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-020-01677-8

Preparing the playing field: climate club governance of the G20, Climate and Clean Air Coalition, and Under2 Coalition

Unger & Thielges Thielges Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03189-8

(provisional link) Fossil fuels, climate change, and the COVID-19 crisis: pathways for a just and green post-pandemic recovery



The Success of the Montreal Protocol in Mitigating Interactive Effects of Stratospheric Ozone Depletion and Climate Change on the Environment

Barnes et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15841

Mainstreaming the nexus approach in climate services will enable coherent local and regional climate policies

Tudose et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.005

Towards carbon neutrality by implementing carbon emissions trading scheme: Policy evaluation in China

Chen & Lin Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112510

Carbon emissions trading scheme, energy efficiency and rebound effect – Evidence from China's provincial data

Chen et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112507

Fair distributions of carbon dioxide removal obligations and implications for effective national net-zero targets

Lee et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1970

Carbon pricing in Germany's road transport and housing sector: Options for reimbursing carbon revenues

Frondel & Schubert Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112471

Climate Change Acts in Scotland, Austria, Denmark and Sweden: the role of discourse and deliberation

Nash & Steurer Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1962235

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Implications of climate change for railway infrastructure

Palin et al. WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.728

Differential residential perspectives on in situ protection and retreat as strategies for climate adaptation

Schwaller & BenDor Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03055-7

Climate security in the Indo-Pacific: a systematic review of governance challenges for enhancing regional climate resilience

Tangney et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03197-8

Evaluation of energy resilience and adaptation policies: An energy efficiency analysis

Aldieri et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112505

Divergent, plausible, and relevant climate futures for near- and long-term resource planning

Lawrence et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03169-y

Increasing population exposure to global warm-season concurrent dry and hot extremes under different warming levels

Liu et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac188f

Climate change impacts on human health

Climate change-mediated heat stress vulnerability and adaptation strategies among outdoor workers

Odonkor & Adams Climate and Development

10.1080/17565529.2021.1954867

Other

Equilibrium modeling for environmental science: Exploring the nexus of economic systems and environmental change

Cantele et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001923

(provisional link) The U.K.–China Climate Science to Service Partnership



Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.