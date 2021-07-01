Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #34, 2021

AMS

State of the Climate in 2020: Pay Attention

Only a couple of weeks ago the IPCC released its AR6 Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis synthesis report, the latest of a series of comprehensive, deeply sourced periodic updates describing our best understanding of how Earth's climate functions, and how it will malfunction if we misbehave and thereby alter the system, the "how we can change the climate, and what will happen if we do" perspective on anthropogenic climate change. The report focuses on matters relatively abstract with respect to our daily lives. This latest IPCC report tilts more to the perspective of what will happen in the future, and why.

This week sees the American Meteorlogical Society (AMS) publish what might be called the third leg of our climate change information perch, State of the Climate in 2020 (PDF, 26MB), the "knowing what we do, how are we doing?" assessment from the best of our information at our closest fully recorded moment in time. Similarly to the IPCC's AR6, this is a massive review and synthesis of research literature from a broad span of domains connected by climate change but (naturally given it's the AMS) with a more meteorological bent. Compared to the AR6, this is a more observationally based effort. Taking into account authors of works cited to describe the present climate situation, as with the AR6 there are thousands of researchers contrbuting to this synopsis.



So, how are we doing? In a nutshell, we're not living up to our potential. A few excerpts from the report's executive summary (PDF, 11MB) paint for us the general picture, not a hypothetical scenario but what is happening now:

All major greenhouse gases, including CO2, reached new record high concentrations for the year. The annual global average carbon dioxide concentration at Earth’s surface was 412.5 ± 0.1 ppm, 2.5 ± 0.1 ppm more than in 2019, and the highest in at least the past 800,000 years. The year-overyear increase in the global CO2 levels has tripled over the past half century, from an average of 0.8 ± 0.3 ppm yr–1 in the 1960s to 2.4 ± 0.4 ppm yr–1 in the 2010s.

In the cryosphere, alpine glaciers around the world continued to lose mass for the 33rd consecutive year, while permafrost temperatures were record high at many observing sites in both mountain and polar regions. Record high spring temperatures in central Siberia led to rapid snowmelt that contributed to the fourth-smallest snow cover extent in May for the Eurasian continent and record smallest in June.

In 2020, the globally averaged ocean heat content was at a record high, and the global sea surface temperature was the third highest on record, surpassed only by 2016 and 2019. The annual global mean sea level set a new record for the ninth consecutive year, rising to 91.3 mm above the 1993 level, the year when satellite measurements of this indicator began.

The ocean absorbed about 3.0 billion more metric tons of anthropogenic carbon dioxide than it released into the atmosphere in 2020. This is the highest amount since the start of the record in 1982 and almost 30% higher than the average of the past two decades. More carbon dioxide stored in the ocean means less remains in the atmosphere, but also leads to increasing acidification of the waters, which can greatly harm or shift ecosystems.

The average surface air temperature over Arctic land areas in 2020 was the highest in the 121-year record, with notably high temperatures over north-central Siberia during most of the year. This was the seventh straight year with an annual temperature more than 1°C higher than the 1981–2010 average. On 20 June, a temperature of 38°C was observed at Verkhoyansk, Russia (67.6°N), provisionally the highest temperature ever measured within the Arctic Circle.

In August, the time of year with the least amount of ice cover in the Arctic, the Laptev and Kara Seas—which border northern Siberia and where extreme warmth prevailed in 2020— had sea surface temperatures as much as 5.5°C above the 1982–2010 average for the month due to exceptionally low summer sea ice extent.

An atmospheric river—a long, narrow region in the atmosphere that transports water vapor from subtropical and midlatitudes— brought extreme warmth to parts of Antarctica during austral summer. On 6 February, Esperanza Station reached 18.3°C, the highest temperature ever recorded on the continent, surpassing the previous record set in 2015 by 1.1°C. The warmth also led to the largest late-summer surface melt event in the 43-year record, affecting more than 50% of the Antarctic Peninsula and impacting elevations as high as 1,700 m.

And of course there's a lot more; the report is substantially a matter of observational derivation and there's a torrent of events to describe. The AMS SoC by its nature is not leavened by including obvious hints to improvement embedded in parameters, etc. This report is mostly a matter of quantified facts of just-recorded history, obvious warning signals denied to our cost.

What's reported in the AMS 2020 SoC is as we'd expect according to work such as that found in the latest IPCC AR6 scientific synthesis. Consilience will happen, whether or not we're ignorant of what we've done. Fortunately— again per the IPCC AR6— we're not ignorant. People who claim otherwise are laboring with problems not connected with actual ignorance about how our climate functions, how we can change it,what will happen as we have done and continue to do. Those things we know, mostly leaving as our main mystery that of why human nature leads us to denial and evasion (as it happens, most editions of New Research sport at least a few articles delving into exactly the latter topic).

113 articles by 578 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Impacts of Multi-timescale Circulations on Meridional Heat Transport

Liu et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7357

Observations of climate change, effects

State of the Climate in 2020

Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access 10.1163/9789004322714_cclc_2016-0201-003

First Observations of a Transient Polynya in the Last Ice Area North of Ellesmere Island

Moore et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095099

(provisional link) Rapid attribution of heavy rainfall events leading to the severe flooding in Western Europe during July 2021



Effects of climate change on the valley glaciers of the Italian Alps

Serandrei-Barbero et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-241

The heat wave of October 2020 in central South America

Marengo et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7365

Spatio-temporal analysis of land surface temperature for identification of heat wave risk and vulnerability hotspots in Indo-Gangetic Plains of India

Rao et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03756-0

(provisional link) Characteristics of climate extremes in China during the recent global warming hiatus based upon machine learning

10.1002/joc.7354

Impacts of climate change-related flood events in the Yangtze River Basin based on multi-source data

Yang et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105819

On the emergence of human influence on surface air temperature changes over India.

Dileepkumar et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2020jd032911

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Subseasonal-to-Seasonal Extreme Precipitation Events in the Contiguous United States: Generation of a Database and Climatology

Dickinson et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0580.1

Linking Warm Arctic Winters, Rossby Waves, and Cold Spells: An Idealized Numerical Study

Jolly et al. Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences

10.1175/jas-d-20-0088.1

The Role of a Tropopause Polar Vortex in the Generation of the January 2019 Extreme Arctic Outbreak

Lillo et al. Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences

10.1175/jas-d-20-0285.1

(provisional link) Design of a temperature error correction method used for meteorology and climate research

10.1002/met.1972

Nonstationary weather and water extremes: a review of methods for their detection, attribution, and management

Slater et al. Hydrology and Earth System Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/hess-2020-576

Tracking heatwave extremes from an event perspective

Lo et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100371

(provisional link) Climate change in a changing world: Socio-economic and technological transitions, regulatory frameworks and trends on global greenhouse gas emissions from EDGAR v.5.0

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102350

Temperature emergence at decision-relevant scales

Harrington Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac19dc

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Co-occurrence of California drought and northeast Pacific marine heatwaves under climate change

Shi et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl092765

Regional Flood Risk Projections under Climate Change

Sharma et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology Water Resources Research

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jhm-d-20-0238.1

(provisional link) Multi-model ensemble projections of soil moisture drought over North Africa and the Sahel region under 1.5, 2, and 3 °C global warming



Impacts of Tropical Cyclones on the Caribbean under future climate conditions

Kleptsova et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2020jc016869

Changes in the ENSO-ISMR relationship in the historical and future projection periods based on coupled models

Varikoden et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7362

The fate of the Caspian Sea under projected climate change and water extraction during the 21st century

Koriche et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1af5

South America climate change revealed through climate indices projected by GCMs and Eta-RCM ensembles

Reboita et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-05918-2

(provisional link) High-resolution dynamical downscaling for regional climate projection in Central Asia based on bias-corrected multiple GCMs

10.1007/s00382-021-05934-2

Global and regional estimation of carbon uptake using CMIP6 ESM compared with TRENDY ensembles at the centennial scale

Peng et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035135

(provisional link) Volume and heat transport in the South China Sea and Maritime Continent at present and the end of the 21st century

10.1029/2020JC016901

Projected changes in the season of hot days in the Middle East and North Africa

Varela et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7360

Index- and model-dependent projections of East Asian summer monsoon in CMIP6 simulations

Tian et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7361

Changes in mean and extreme temperature and precipitation events from different weighted multi-model ensembles over the northern half of Morocco

Balhane et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05910-w

Exposure of the population of southern France to air pollutants in future climate case studies

Cholakian et al. Atmospheric Environment

10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118689

Changes in the frequency of global high mountain rain-on-snow events due to climate warming

López-Moreno et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0dde

Toward an in-depth evaluation of the ecosystem component of CMIP6 Earth system models

Zai-Chun Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.006

Polar amplification in idealized climates: the role of ice, moisture, and seasons

Feldl & Merlis Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094130

Simulation and estimation of future precipitation changes in arid regions: a case study of Xinjiang, Northwest China

Du et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03192-z

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

(provisional link) Performance evaluation of CMIP6 global climate models for selecting models for climate projection over Nigeria

10.21203/rs.3.rs-642786/v1

Evaluation of the Performance of CMIP5 and CMIP6 Models in Simulating the Victoria Mode–El Niño Relationship

Wang et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0927.1

Evaluating Diurnal Rainfall Signal Performance from CMIP5 to CMIP6

Lee & Wang Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0812.1

Empirical and Earth system model estimates of boreal nitrogen fixation often differ: A pathway toward reconciliation

Hupperts et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15836

Assessment of Extreme Precipitation Indices over Indochina and South China in CMIP6 Models

Tang et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0948.1

Changes of South-Central Pacific Large-scale Environment Associated with Hydrometeors-Radiation-Circulation Interactions in a Coupled GCM

J L F et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd034973

Cryosphere & climate change

Effects of climate change on the valley glaciers of the Italian Alps

Serandrei-Barbero et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-241

(provisional link) The distribution and evolution of supraglacial lakes on 79° N Glacier (north-eastern Greenland) and interannual climatic controls



First Observations of a Transient Polynya in the Last Ice Area North of Ellesmere Island

Moore et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095099

Paleoclimate

Retreat of the Antarctic Ice Sheet during the Last Interglaciation and implications for future change

Golledge et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1002/essoar.10504661.1

Global Oceanic Overturning Circulation Forced by the Competition between Greenhouse Gases and Continental Ice Sheets during the Last Deglaciation

Zhu et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0125.1

Glacial mode shift of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation by warming over the Southern Ocean

Oka et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00226-3

Milankovitch, the father of paleoclimate modeling

Berger Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-1727-2021

Biology & climate change

Not all species will migrate poleward as the climate warms: the case of the seven baobab species in Madagascar

Tagliari et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15859

Late to bed, late to rise – warmer autumn temperatures delay spring phenology by delaying dormancy

Beil et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15858

(provisional link) Climate-induced outbreaks in high-elevation pines are driven primarily by immigration of bark beetles from historical hosts

10.1111/gcb.15861

Synergistic effects of warming and eutrophication alert zooplankton predator–prey interactions along the benthic–pelagic interface

Zhang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15838

Thirty-eight years of CO2 fertilization have outpaced growing aridity to drive greening of Australian woody ecosystems

Rifai et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-218

(provisional link) Diverging growth performance of co-occurring trees (Picea abies) and shrubs (Pinus mugo) at the treeline ecotone of Central European mountain ranges

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108608

Frequent locally absent rings indicate increased threats of extreme droughts to semi-arid Pinus tabuliformis forests in North China

Zhao et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108601

(provisional link) Vegetation grows more luxuriantly in Arctic permafrost drained lake basins

10.1111/gcb.15853

(provisional link) Growing faster, longer or both? Modelling plastic response of Juniperus communis growth phenology to climate change

10.1111/geb.13377

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

(provisional link) Dynamic global vegetation models underestimate net CO 2 flux mean and inter-annual variability in dryland ecosystems

10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a38

Variability in black carbon mass concentration in surface snow at Svalbard

Bertò et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-39

Historical increases in land-derived nutrient inputs may alleviate effects of a changing physical climate on the oceanic carbon cycle

Lacroix et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15822

Global and regional estimation of carbon uptake using CMIP6 ESM compared with TRENDY ensembles at the centennial scale

Peng et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035135

(provisional link) Assessing the Relative Climate Impact of Carbon Utilization for Concrete, Chemical, and Mineral Production

10.1021/acs.est.1c01109

(provisional link) Integrating Ecosystem Patch Contributions to Stream Corridor Carbon Dioxide and Methane Fluxes



Tropical deoxygenation sites revisited to investigate oxygen and nutrient trends

Stramma & Schmidtko Ocean Science

Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-17-833-2021

Carbon dynamics at the river-estuarine transition: a comparison among tributaries of Chesapeake Bay

Bukaveckas

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-209

Continental-scale controls on soil organic carbon across sub-Saharan Africa

von Fromm et al. SOIL

Open Access pdf 10.5194/soil-2020-69

Accelerated increase in vegetation carbon sequestration in China after 2010: A turning point resulting from climate and human interaction

Chen et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15854

Carbon and nitrogen dynamics in the coastal Japan Sea inferred from 15 years of measurements of stable isotope ratios of Calanus sinicus

Nakamura et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-2021-74

(provisional link) Large-scale drivers of relationships between soil microbial properties and organic carbon across Europe

10.1111/geb.13371

The role of oxygen in stimulating methane production in wetlands

Wilmoth et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15831

Shipborne measurements of methane and carbon dioxide in the Middle East and Mediterranean areas and the contribution from oil and gas emissions

Paris et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-114

Methane emissions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico: Evaluation of national methane emission inventories and sectoral trends by inverse analysis of in situ (GLOBALVIEWplus CH4 ObsPack) and satellite (GOSAT) atmospheric observations

Lu et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-671

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

A review of CO2 adsorbents performance for different carbon capture technology processes conditions

Lai et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2112

Decarbonization

(provisional link) Reducing CO 2 emissions by targeting the world’s hyper-polluting power plants



Carbon pricing and supporting policy tools for deep decarbonization; case of electricity generation of Sri Lanka

Herath & Jung Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1966514

Conceptualizing and achieving industrial system transition for a dematerialized and decarbonized world

Singh & Chudasama Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102349

Unilateral Phase-Out of Coal to Power in an Emissions Trading Scheme

Eichner & Pethig Environmental and Resource Economics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00589-3

Grid impacts of highway electric vehicle charging and role for mitigation via energy storage

Mowry & Mallapragada Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112508

Geoengineering climate

A scenario of solar geoengineering governance: Vulnerable states demand, and act

Schenuit et al. Futures

Open Access 10.1016/j.futures.2021.102809

Black carbon

Variability in black carbon mass concentration in surface snow at Svalbard

Bertò et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-39

Aerosols

Opportunistic Experiments to Constrain Aerosol Effective Radiative Forcing

Christensen et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-559

Radiative Forcing of Nitrate Aerosols from 1975 to 2010 as Simulated by MOSAIC Module in CESM2-MAM4

Lu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd034809

Climate change communications & cognition

Climate skeptics’ identity construction and (Dis)trust in science in the United States

Sarathchandra et al. Environmental Sociology

10.1080/23251042.2021.1970436

“Not a Big Climate Change Guy” Semiotic Gradients and Climate Discourse

Adams Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1964998

Understanding the importance of sexism in shaping climate denial and policy opposition

Benegal & Holman Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03193-y

(provisional link) Effects of consensus messages and political ideology on climate change attitudes: inconsistent findings and the effect of a pretest

10.1007/s10584-021-03200-2

Support for mitigation and adaptation climate change policies: effects of five attitudinal factors

Rubio Juan & Revilla Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09964-3

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

(provisional link) Co-production of knowledge reveals loss of Indigenous hunting opportunities in the face of accelerating Arctic climate change

10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a36

Assessment of the impacts of climate change and variability on water resources and use, food security, and economic welfare in Iran

Kiani Ghalehsard et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-021-01263-w

Nonlinear shifts in infectious rust disease due to climate change

Dudney et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25182-6

(provisional link) Vulnerability and impact of climate variability on Peruvian artisanal fisheries

10.1080/17565529.2021.1964423

(provisional link) Diminishing weed control exacerbates maize yield loss to adverse weather

10.1111/gcb.15857

Climate change, power, and vulnerabilities in the Peruvian Highlands

Heikkinen Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01825-8

Improving rangeland climate services for ranchers and pastoralists with social science

Wardropper et al. Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

10.1016/j.cosust.2021.07.001

(provisional link) Increases in extreme heat stress in domesticated livestock species during the twenty-first century

10.1111/gcb.15825

Climate change shifts forward flowering and reduces crop waterlogging stress

Liu et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1b5a

Hydrology & climate change

Effects of climate and irrigation on GRACE-based estimates of water storage changes in major US aquifers

Scanlon et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac16ff

Regional Flood Risk Projections under Climate Change

Sharma et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology Water Resources Research

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jhm-d-20-0238.1

(provisional link) Multi-model ensemble projections of soil moisture drought over North Africa and the Sahel region under 1.5, 2, and 3 °C global warming



The fate of the Caspian Sea under projected climate change and water extraction during the 21st century

Koriche et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1af5

Humans, climate and streamflow

Villarini & Wasko Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01137-z

Impacts of climate change-related flood events in the Yangtze River Basin based on multi-source data

Yang et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105819

(provisional link) Future Changes in the Indian Ocean Walker Circulation and links to Kenyan Rainfall

10.1029/2021JD034585

Climate change economics

Does financial development influence renewable energy consumption to achieve carbon neutrality in the USA?

Lahiani et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112524

Climate change adaptation as a global public good: implications for financing

Khan & Munira Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03195-w

Mobilizing private adaptation finance: lessons learned from the Green Climate Fund

Stoll et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03190-1

(provisional link) Climate effects on US infrastructure: the economics of adaptation for rail, roads, and coastal development



Corporate Emissions-Trading Behaviour During the First Decade of the EU ETS

Abrell et al. Environmental and Resource Economics

10.1007/s10640-021-00593-7

The burden of climate action: How environmental responsibility is impacted by socioeconomic status

Lerner & Rottman Journal of Environmental Psychology

10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101674

Temperature and Exports: Evidence from the United States

Karlsson Environmental and Resource Economics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00587-5

Climate change mitigation public policy research

(provisional link) Risk? Crisis? Emergency? Implications of the new climate emergency framing for governance and policy

10.1002/wcc.736

Cost of non-uniform climate policies

Cherp Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01133-3

The surprisingly inexpensive cost of state-driven emission control strategies

Peng et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01128-0

The climate and health benefits from intensive building energy efficiency improvements

Gillingham et al. Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abg0947

(provisional link) Global scenarios of resource and emission savings from material efficiency in residential buildings and cars

10.1038/s41467-021-25300-4

(provisional link) Revising the EU ETS and CORSIA in times of the COVID-19 pandemic: challenges for reducing global aviation emissions



(provisional link) Phasing out fossil fuel subsidies in the EU? Exploring the role of state aid rules

10.2139/ssrn.3725464

(provisional link) Framing the just transition: How international trade unions engage with UN climate negotiations

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102347

(provisional link) Climate change in a changing world: Socio-economic and technological transitions, regulatory frameworks and trends on global greenhouse gas emissions from EDGAR v.5.0

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102350

Support for mitigation and adaptation climate change policies: effects of five attitudinal factors

Rubio Juan & Revilla Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09964-3

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Global evidence of constraints and limits to human adaptation

Thomas et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01808-9

Determinants of climate change adaptation strategies in the coastal zone of Bangladesh: implications for adaptation to climate change in developing countries

Kabir et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

10.1007/s11027-021-09968-z

Urban-Scale Evaluation of Cool Pavement Impacts on the Urban Heat Island Effect and Climate Change

AzariJafari et al. Environmental Science & Technology

Open Access pdf 10.1021/acs.est.1c00664

(provisional link) Interrogating ‘effectiveness’ in climate change adaptation: 11 guiding principles for adaptation research and practice



Climate change adaptation as a global public good: implications for financing

Khan & Munira Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03195-w

From climate adaptation to climate justice: Critical reflections on the IPCC and Himalayan climate knowledges

Chakraborty & Sherpa Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03158-1

Collective action problems and governance barriers to sea-level rise adaptation in San Francisco Bay

Lubell et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03162-5

Mobilizing private adaptation finance: lessons learned from the Green Climate Fund

Stoll et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03190-1

(provisional link) Climate effects on US infrastructure: the economics of adaptation for rail, roads, and coastal development



Sustainability challenges of adaptation interventions: do the challenges vary with implementing organizations?

Rahman Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

10.1007/s11027-021-09966-1

(provisional link) A climate resilience research renewal agenda: learning lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic for urban climate resilience



Collective action problems and governance barriers to sea-level rise adaptation in San Francisco Bay

Lubell et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03162-5

Building Urban Climate Change Adaptation Strategies: The Case of Russian Arctic Cities

Bobylev et al. Weather, Climate, and Society

10.1175/wcas-d-21-0004.1

(provisional link) Climate change impacts and urban green space adaptation efforts: Evidence from U.S. municipal parks and recreation departments

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100962

The climate justice pillars vis-à-vis urban form adaptation to climate change: A review

Mohtat & Khirfan Urban Climate

Open Access 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100951

Climate change impacts on human health

Spatio-temporal analysis of land surface temperature for identification of heat wave risk and vulnerability hotspots in Indo-Gangetic Plains of India

Rao et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03756-0

Climate change and women’s health: A scoping review

Desai & Zhang Zhang GeoHealth

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10505892.1

Climate change impacts on human culture

(provisional link) Co-production of knowledge reveals loss of Indigenous hunting opportunities in the face of accelerating Arctic climate change

10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a36

Other

Risk Researchers’ Views About the Goal of Trying to Ensure Policymakers Consider Scientific Evidence

Besley & Schweizer Risk Analysis

10.1111/risa.13813

The Making of a Metric: Co-Producing Decision-Relevant Climate Science

Jagannathan et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-19-0296.1

Using systems thinking and causal loop diagrams to identify cascading climate change impacts on bioenergy supply systems

Groundstroem & Juhola Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09967-0

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

State of the Climate in 2020



Open Access 10.1163/9789004322714_cclc_2016-0201-003

(provisional link) Interrogating ‘effectiveness’ in climate change adaptation: 11 guiding principles for adaptation research and practice

10.1080/17565529.2021.1964937

A brief history of usable climate science

Coen Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03181-2

Keep climate policy focused on the social cost of carbon

Aldy et al. Science

10.1126/science.abi7813

(provisional link) Risk? Crisis? Emergency? Implications of the new climate emergency framing for governance and policy

10.1002/wcc.736

Dynamics, impacts, and future projections of Arctic rapid change

Xian-yao & Tingjun Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.007

Climate services promise better decisions but mainly focus on better data

Findlater et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01125-3

