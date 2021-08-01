Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #35, 2021
124 articles by 744 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
Tropical teleconnection impacts on Antarctic climate changes
Li et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment
10.1038/s43017-021-00204-5
Interpreting the Dependence of Cloud-Radiative Adjustment on Forcing Agent
Salvi et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1029/2021gl093616
Observations of climate change, effects
The “Hockey Stick” imprint in Northwest African speleothems
Sha et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094232
Toward an ice-free mountain range: demise of Pyrenean glaciers during 2011–2020
Vidaller et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094339
Rapid rises in the magnitude and risk of extreme regional heat wave events in China
Wang & Yan Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100379
A Comparison of the Variability and Changes in Global Ocean Heat Content from Multiple Objective Analysis Products during the Argo Period
Liang et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-0794.1
(provisional link) Novel and disappearing climates in the global surface ocean from 1800 to 2100
10.1038/s41598-021-94872-4
Extreme climatic characteristics near the coastline of the southeast region of Brazil in the last 40 years
de Oliveira et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03711-z
The South Pacific Pressure Trend Dipole and the Southern Blob
Garreaud et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-0886.1
Trends in soil temperature in the Icelandic highlands from 1977–2019
Petersen International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7366
Observed and estimated consequences of climate change for the fire weather regime in the moist-temperate climate of the Czech Republic
Trnka et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108583
Comprehensive observational features for the Kuroshio transport decreasing trend during a recent global warming hiatus
Liu et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094169
Recurrent pattern of extreme fire weather in California
Son et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1f44
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
Continuous evaluation of the spatial representativeness of land surface temperature validation sites
Ma et al. Remote Sensing of Environment
10.1016/j.rse.2021.112669
Optimal interpolation of global dissolved oxygen: 1965–2015
Ito Geoscience Data Journal
Open Access pdf 10.1002/gdj3.130
Earth's albedo 1998-2017 as measured from earthshine
Goode et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094888
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
The Impacts of Cloud-Radiative Changes on Poleward Atmospheric and Oceanic Energy Transport in a Warmer Climate
Chen et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-0949.1
Tropical and Subtropical Forcing of Future Southern Hemisphere Stationary Wave Changes
Patterson et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0075.1
Anthropogenic influence on Northern Hemisphere blocking during the winter 1960/1961–2012/2013
Chen et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1d0e
Robust Atmospheric River Response to Global Warming in Idealized and Comprehensive Climate Models
Zhang et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-1005.1
Revisiting future extreme precipitation trends in the Mediterranean
Zittis et al. Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100380
Risk changes of compound temperature and precipitation extremes in China under 1.5?°C and 2?°C global warming
Aihaiti et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105838
Projected Land Evaporation and Its Response to Vegetation Greening over China under Multiple Scenarios in the CMIP6 Models
Lu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006327
Projected changes to severe thunderstorm environments as a result of twenty-first century warming from RegCM CORDEX-CORE simulations
Glazer et al. Climate Dynamics
10.1007/s00382-020-05439-4
Asymmetric responses of the meridional ocean heat transport to climate warming and cooling in CESM
Li et al. Climate Dynamics
10.1007/s00382-021-05948-w
The Influence of Variability in Meridional Overturning on Global Ocean Circulation
Kamykowski ICES Journal of Marine Science
Open Access pdf 10.1093/icesjms/fst165
Significant contribution of stratospheric water vapor to the poleward expansion of the Hadley circulation in autumn under greenhouse warming
Xia et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094008
Divergent Responses of Summer Precipitation in China to 1.5°C Global Warming in Transient and Stabilized Scenarios
Jiang et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001832
Future high-resolution El Niño/Southern Oscillation dynamics
Wengel et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01132-4
Future changes in precipitation and temperature over the Yangtze River Basin in China based on CMIP6 GCMs
Yue et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105828
Emergence of robust anthropogenic increase of heat stress-related variables projected from CORDEX-CORE climate simulations
Im et al. Climate Dynamics Climate Dynamics
Open Access 10.1007/s00382-020-05398-w
The CORDEX-Australasia ensemble: evaluation and future projections
Evans et al. Climate Dynamics
10.5194/egusphere-egu21-81
Robust decrease in El Niño/Southern Oscillation amplitude under long-term warming
Callahan et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01099-2
Future changes in sub-seasonal variability of Indian winter precipitation
Midhuna & Dimri International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7372
An appraisal of seasonal precipitation dynamics over the North-West Himalayan Region under future warming scenarios
Banerjee & Singh International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7368
Coupled climate–carbon simulations indicate minor global effects of wars and epidemics on atmospheric CO2 between ad 800 and 1850
Pongratz et al. The Holocene
10.1177/0959683610386981
Changes in extreme events over Asia for present and future climate conditions based on a modelling analysis of atmospheric circulation anomalies
Sokhi et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03742-6
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Machine learning to optimize climate projection over China with multi-model ensemble simulations
Li et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1d0c
(provisional link) Evaluation of extreme precipitation indices over West Africa in CMIP6 models
10.1007/s00382-021-05942-2
The critical effect of subgrid-scale scheme on simulating the climate impacts of deforestation
Wang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035133
Assessing mean climate change signals in the global CORDEX-CORE ensemble
Teichmann et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-020-05494-x
Bias correction of temperature and precipitation over China for RCM simulations using the QM and QDM methods
Tong et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-020-05447-4
A new spatially distributed added value index for regional climate models: the EURO-CORDEX and the CORDEX-CORE highest resolution ensembles
Ciarlo` et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access 10.1007/s00382-020-05400-5
Causal effect of the tropical Pacific sea surface temperature on the Upper Colorado River Basin spring precipitation
Zhao & Zhang Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05944-0
Evaluating Observational Constraints on Intermodel Spread in Cloud, Temperature and Humidity Feedbacks
He et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2020gl092309
Cryosphere & climate change
(provisional link) Recent slowdown in the decline of Arctic sea ice volume under increasingly warm atmospheric and oceanic conditions
10.1029/2021GL094780
Downscaling CESM2 in CLM5 to Hindcast Pre-Industrial Equilibrium Line Altitudes for Tropical Mountain Glaciers
Heavens Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1029/2021gl094071
Melt probabilities and surface temperature trends on the Greenland ice sheet using a Gaussian mixture model
Clarkson et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-259
An improved and continuous synchronization of the Greenland ice-core and Hulu Cave U-Th timescales using probabilistic inversion
Muschitiello
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-116
Constraining the date of a seasonally ice-free Arctic using a simple model
Bonan et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl094309
Toward an ice-free mountain range: demise of Pyrenean glaciers during 2011–2020
Vidaller et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094339
Ice-shelf ocean boundary layer dynamics from large-eddy simulations
Begeman et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-242
Sea level & climate change
Extreme sea levels at different global warming levels
Tebaldi et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01127-1
Four centuries of documentary sources concerning the sea level rise in Venice
Camuffo Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03196-9
Paleoclimate
Warming-induced northwestward migration of the Asian summer monsoon in the geological past: Evidence from climate simulations and geological reconstructions
Huang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035190
Paleocene/Eocene carbon feedbacks triggered by volcanic activity
Kender et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25536-0
Wetter summers mitigated temperature stress on Rocky Mountain forests during the last interglacial warm period
Berkelhammer et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506740.1
Biology & climate change
Northeastern mountain ponds as sentinels of change: current and emerging research and monitoring in the context of shifting chemistry and climate interactions
Nelson et al. Atmospheric Environment
10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118694
Does root respiration of subtropical Chinese fir seedlings acclimate to seasonal temperature variation or experimental soil warming?
Chen et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology Tree Physiology
Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108612
Vegetation composition modulates the interaction of climate warming and elevated nitrogen deposition on nitrous oxide flux in a boreal peatland
Gong & Wu Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15865
Satellite-derived NDVI underestimates the advancement of alpine vegetation growth over the past three decades
Wang et al. Ecology
10.1002/ecy.3518
Rapid, but limited, zooplankton adaptation to simultaneous warming and acidification
Dam et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01131-5
The impact of variable predation risk on stress in snowshoe hares over the cycle in North America’s boreal forest: adjusting to change
Lavergne et al. Oecologia
10.1007/s00442-021-05019-1
Magnitude and mechanisms of nitrogen-mediated responses of tree biomass production to elevated CO2: a global synthesis
Wang & Wang Journal of Ecology
10.1111/1365-2745.13774
Thermal differences between juveniles and adults increased over time in European forest trees
Caron et al. Journal of Ecology
10.1111/1365-2745.13773
CO2, nitrogen deposition and a discontinuous climate response drive water use efficiency in global forests
Adams et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25365-1
Declining fungal diversity in Arctic freshwaters along a permafrost thaw gradient
Kluge et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15852
Major restructuring of marine plankton assemblages under global warming
Benedetti et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25385-x
Increasing Coral Reef Resilience Through Successive Marine Heatwaves
Fox et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl094128
(provisional link) Phytoplankton and cyanobacteria abundances in mid-21st century lakes depend strongly on future land use and climate projections
10.1111/gcb.15866
Managing Wildlife Disease Under Climate Change
Buttke et al. EcoHealth
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10393-021-01542-y
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
Anthropogenic climate change: the impact of the global carbon budget
Redlin & Gries Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03764-0
The declining tropical carbon sink
Rammig & Lapola Coble Bloom Nature Climate Change New Phytologist Nature Communications
Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01135-1
Methane emissions and methanogenic community investigation from constructed wetlands in Chengdu City
Zhang et al. Urban Climate
10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100956
Phosphorus regulation of methane oxidation in water from ice-covered lakes
Sawakuchi et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020jg006190
(provisional link) Public perception and acceptance of negative emission technologies – framing effects in Switzerland
10.1007/s10584-021-03150-9
Towards reconstructing the Arctic atmospheric methane history over the 20th century: measurement and modeling results for the NGRIP firn
Umezawa et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-736
Countries’ commitments to soil organic carbon in Nationally Determined Contributions
Wiese et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1969883
Changes in under-ice primary production in the Chukchi Sea from 1988 to 2018
Payne et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
10.1029/2021jc017483
(provisional link) Spatiotemporal dynamics of CO2 gas exchange from headwater mountain streams
10.1029/2021JG006509
Ultraviolet radiation drives emission of climate-relevant gases from marine phytoplankton
McLeod et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jg006345
(provisional link) Identification of potential methane source regions in Europe using δ13CCH4 measurements and trajectory modeling
10.1029/2020JD033963
(provisional link) Sources of nitrous oxide and fate of mineral nitrogen in sub-Arctic permafrost peat soils
Role of river discharge and warming on ocean acidification and pCO2 levels in the Bay of Bengal
Sridevi & Sarma Tellus B: Chemical and Physical Meteorology
Open Access pdf 10.1080/16000889.2021.1971924
High carbon losses from oxygen-limited soils challenge biogeochemical theory and model assumptions
Huang et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15867
Greenhouse gases emissions from riparian wetlands: an example from the Inner Mongolia grassland region in China
Liu et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-4855-2021
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
What went wrong? Learning from three decades of carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) pilot and demonstration projects
Wang et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112546
Potential impacts of CO2 leakage on groundwater quality of overlying aquifer at geological carbon sequestration sites: A review and a proposed assessment procedure
Zheng et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
10.1002/ghg.2104
(provisional link) Public perception and acceptance of negative emission technologies – framing effects in Switzerland
10.1007/s10584-021-03150-9
Quantifying the impact of effective stress on changes in elastic wave velocities due to CO2 injection into a depleted carbonate reef
Raziperchikolaee et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
10.1002/ghg.2120
Decarbonization
Barriers to energy transition: A case of Botswana
Maswabi et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112514
Geoengineering climate
Removing Carbon Dioxide Through Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement: Legal Challenges and Opportunities
Gerrard SSRN Electronic Journal
Open Access pdf 10.2139/ssrn.3789914
Black carbon
Importance of Supersaturation in Arctic Black Carbon Simulations
Matsui & Liu Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-0994.1
Aerosols
Decomposing Effective Radiative Forcing due to Aerosol Cloud Interactions by Global Cloud Regimes
Langton et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504093.1
Climate change communications & cognition
Controversy around climate change reports: a case study of Twitter responses to the 2019 IPCC report on land
Sanford et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03182-1
‘Scientists don’t care about truth anymore’: the climate crisis and rejection of science in Canada’s oil country
Haney Environmental Sociology
Open Access pdf 10.1080/23251042.2021.1973656
(provisional link) Competing Crises? Media Coverage and Framing of Climate Change During the COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1080/17524032.2021.1969978
Race/Ethnicity and Climate Change Reporting: Perceptions and Interests of News Personnel's Interest to Cover Climate Change based on Race
Craig et al. Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.1967181
Farmer flexibility concerning future rotation planning is affected by the framing of climate predictions
Bane et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100356
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Crop-climate model in support of adjusting local ecological calendar in the Taxkorgan, eastern Pamir Plateau
Yang et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03204-y
Impact of climate change on irrigation water requirement of wheat growth – A case study of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in China
Xu et al. Urban Climate
10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100971
Impacts of climate change on agriculture and household welfare in Zambia: an economy-wide analysis
Ngoma et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03168-z
Carbon myopia: The urgent need for integrated social, economic and environmental action in the livestock sector
Harrison et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15816
Farmer flexibility concerning future rotation planning is affected by the framing of climate predictions
Bane et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100356
Effects of direct heat stress on summer maize and risk assessment
Zhang et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03769-9
Land in Central America will become less suitable for coffee cultivation under climate change
Lara-Estrada et al. Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01803-0
Hydrology & climate change
Elevated risk of tropical cyclone precipitation and pluvial flood in Houston under global warming
Zhu et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1e3d
Assessing changes in the atmospheric water budget as drivers for precipitation change over two CORDEX-CORE domains
Llopart et al. Climate Dynamics
10.1007/s00382-020-05539-1
Climate change, riverine flood risk and adaptation for the conterminous United States
Wobus et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1bd7
Climate change economics
Weaponizing economics: Big Oil, economic consultants, and climate policy delay
Franta Environmental Politics
Open Access pdf 10.1080/09644016.2021.1947636
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Policy attributes, perceived impacts, and climate change policy preferences
Swim & Geiger Journal of Environmental Psychology
10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101673
Countries’ commitments to soil organic carbon in Nationally Determined Contributions
Wiese et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1969883
Climate clubs: politically feasible and desirable?
Falkner et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1967717
The short-term impact on emissions and federal tax revenue of a carbon tax in the U.S. electricity sector
Carroll & Stevens Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112526
Seeking a handle on climate change: Examining the comparative effectiveness of energy efficiency improvement and renewable energy production in the United States
Adua et al. Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102351
Long-Term Climate Treaties with a Refunding Club
Gersbach et al. Environmental and Resource Economics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00597-3
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Is flood resilience planning improving? A longitudinal analysis of networks of plans in Boston and Fort Lauderdale
Woodruff et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100354
(provisional link) Summertime in the City: Improving Community Resilience to Extreme Summertime Heat in Northern Manhattan
Framing resilience
Yan Nature Climate Change
Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01149-9
Shaping urbanization to achieve communities resilient to floods
Hemmati et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1e3c
Climate change, riverine flood risk and adaptation for the conterminous United States
Wobus et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1bd7
Climate change impacts on human health
Climatic Factors Influencing the Anthrax Outbreak of 2016 in Siberia, Russia
Ezhova et al. EcoHealth
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10393-021-01549-5
Adaptive risk management strategies for governments under future climate and socioeconomic change: An application to riverine flood risk at the global level
Hochrainer-Stigler et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.08.010
West Nile virus is predicted to be more geographically widespread in New York State and Connecticut under future climate change
Keyel et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15842
Other
Large uncertainties in trends of energy demand for heating and cooling under climate change
Deroubaix et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25504-8
Declining Oxygen Level as an Emerging Concern to Global Cities
Wei et al. Environmental Science & Technology
Open Access 10.1021/acs.est.1c00553
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Introduction to the special issue: Compound weather and climate events
Zscheischler et al. Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100381
Opinion: The power and promise of improved climate data infrastructure
Gurney & Shepson Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2114115118
Predicting climate anomalies: A real challenge
Wang et al. Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters
Open Access 10.1016/j.aosl.2021.100115
