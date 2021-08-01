Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #35, 2021

Posted on 2 September 2021 by doug_bostrom

124 articles by 744 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Tropical teleconnection impacts on Antarctic climate changes

Li et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

10.1038/s43017-021-00204-5

Interpreting the Dependence of Cloud-Radiative Adjustment on Forcing Agent

Salvi et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1029/2021gl093616

Observations of climate change, effects

The “Hockey Stick” imprint in Northwest African speleothems

Sha et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094232

Toward an ice-free mountain range: demise of Pyrenean glaciers during 2011–2020

Vidaller et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094339

Rapid rises in the magnitude and risk of extreme regional heat wave events in China

Wang & Yan Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100379

A Comparison of the Variability and Changes in Global Ocean Heat Content from Multiple Objective Analysis Products during the Argo Period

Liang et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0794.1

(provisional link) Novel and disappearing climates in the global surface ocean from 1800 to 2100

10.1038/s41598-021-94872-4

Extreme climatic characteristics near the coastline of the southeast region of Brazil in the last 40 years

de Oliveira et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03711-z

The South Pacific Pressure Trend Dipole and the Southern Blob

Garreaud et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0886.1

Trends in soil temperature in the Icelandic highlands from 1977–2019

Petersen International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7366

Observed and estimated consequences of climate change for the fire weather regime in the moist-temperate climate of the Czech Republic

Trnka et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108583

Comprehensive observational features for the Kuroshio transport decreasing trend during a recent global warming hiatus

Liu et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094169

Recurrent pattern of extreme fire weather in California

Son et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1f44

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Continuous evaluation of the spatial representativeness of land surface temperature validation sites

Ma et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112669

Optimal interpolation of global dissolved oxygen: 1965–2015

Ito Geoscience Data Journal

Open Access pdf 10.1002/gdj3.130

Earth's albedo 1998-2017 as measured from earthshine

Goode et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094888

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

The Impacts of Cloud-Radiative Changes on Poleward Atmospheric and Oceanic Energy Transport in a Warmer Climate

Chen et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0949.1

Tropical and Subtropical Forcing of Future Southern Hemisphere Stationary Wave Changes

Patterson et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0075.1

Anthropogenic influence on Northern Hemisphere blocking during the winter 1960/1961–2012/2013

Chen et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1d0e

Robust Atmospheric River Response to Global Warming in Idealized and Comprehensive Climate Models

Zhang et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-1005.1

Revisiting future extreme precipitation trends in the Mediterranean

Zittis et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100380

Risk changes of compound temperature and precipitation extremes in China under 1.5?°C and 2?°C global warming

Aihaiti et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105838

Projected Land Evaporation and Its Response to Vegetation Greening over China under Multiple Scenarios in the CMIP6 Models

Lu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006327

Projected changes to severe thunderstorm environments as a result of twenty-first century warming from RegCM CORDEX-CORE simulations

Glazer et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-020-05439-4

Asymmetric responses of the meridional ocean heat transport to climate warming and cooling in CESM

Li et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-05948-w

The Influence of Variability in Meridional Overturning on Global Ocean Circulation

Kamykowski ICES Journal of Marine Science

Open Access pdf 10.1093/icesjms/fst165

Significant contribution of stratospheric water vapor to the poleward expansion of the Hadley circulation in autumn under greenhouse warming

Xia et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094008

Divergent Responses of Summer Precipitation in China to 1.5°C Global Warming in Transient and Stabilized Scenarios

Jiang et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001832

Future high-resolution El Niño/Southern Oscillation dynamics

Wengel et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01132-4

Future changes in precipitation and temperature over the Yangtze River Basin in China based on CMIP6 GCMs

Yue et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105828

Emergence of robust anthropogenic increase of heat stress-related variables projected from CORDEX-CORE climate simulations

Im et al. Climate Dynamics Climate Dynamics

Open Access 10.1007/s00382-020-05398-w

The CORDEX-Australasia ensemble: evaluation and future projections

Evans et al. Climate Dynamics

10.5194/egusphere-egu21-81

Robust decrease in El Niño/Southern Oscillation amplitude under long-term warming

Callahan et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01099-2

Future changes in sub-seasonal variability of Indian winter precipitation

Midhuna & Dimri International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7372

An appraisal of seasonal precipitation dynamics over the North-West Himalayan Region under future warming scenarios

Banerjee & Singh International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7368

Coupled climate–carbon simulations indicate minor global effects of wars and epidemics on atmospheric CO2 between ad 800 and 1850

Pongratz et al. The Holocene

10.1177/0959683610386981

Changes in extreme events over Asia for present and future climate conditions based on a modelling analysis of atmospheric circulation anomalies

Sokhi et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03742-6

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Machine learning to optimize climate projection over China with multi-model ensemble simulations

Li et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1d0c

(provisional link) Evaluation of extreme precipitation indices over West Africa in CMIP6 models

10.1007/s00382-021-05942-2

The critical effect of subgrid-scale scheme on simulating the climate impacts of deforestation

Wang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035133

Assessing mean climate change signals in the global CORDEX-CORE ensemble

Teichmann et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-020-05494-x

Bias correction of temperature and precipitation over China for RCM simulations using the QM and QDM methods

Tong et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-020-05447-4

A new spatially distributed added value index for regional climate models: the EURO-CORDEX and the CORDEX-CORE highest resolution ensembles

Ciarlo` et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access 10.1007/s00382-020-05400-5

Causal effect of the tropical Pacific sea surface temperature on the Upper Colorado River Basin spring precipitation

Zhao & Zhang Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05944-0

Evaluating Observational Constraints on Intermodel Spread in Cloud, Temperature and Humidity Feedbacks

He et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2020gl092309

Cryosphere & climate change

(provisional link) Recent slowdown in the decline of Arctic sea ice volume under increasingly warm atmospheric and oceanic conditions

10.1029/2021GL094780

Downscaling CESM2 in CLM5 to Hindcast Pre-Industrial Equilibrium Line Altitudes for Tropical Mountain Glaciers

Heavens Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1029/2021gl094071

Melt probabilities and surface temperature trends on the Greenland ice sheet using a Gaussian mixture model

Clarkson et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-259

An improved and continuous synchronization of the Greenland ice-core and Hulu Cave U-Th timescales using probabilistic inversion

Muschitiello

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-116

Constraining the date of a seasonally ice-free Arctic using a simple model

Bonan et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl094309

Toward an ice-free mountain range: demise of Pyrenean glaciers during 2011–2020

Vidaller et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094339

Ice-shelf ocean boundary layer dynamics from large-eddy simulations

Begeman et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-242

Sea level & climate change

Extreme sea levels at different global warming levels

Tebaldi et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01127-1

Four centuries of documentary sources concerning the sea level rise in Venice

Camuffo Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03196-9

Paleoclimate

Warming-induced northwestward migration of the Asian summer monsoon in the geological past: Evidence from climate simulations and geological reconstructions

Huang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035190

Paleocene/Eocene carbon feedbacks triggered by volcanic activity

Kender et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25536-0

Wetter summers mitigated temperature stress on Rocky Mountain forests during the last interglacial warm period

Berkelhammer et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506740.1

Biology & climate change

Northeastern mountain ponds as sentinels of change: current and emerging research and monitoring in the context of shifting chemistry and climate interactions

Nelson et al. Atmospheric Environment

10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118694

Does root respiration of subtropical Chinese fir seedlings acclimate to seasonal temperature variation or experimental soil warming?

Chen et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology Tree Physiology

Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108612

Vegetation composition modulates the interaction of climate warming and elevated nitrogen deposition on nitrous oxide flux in a boreal peatland

Gong & Wu Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15865

Satellite-derived NDVI underestimates the advancement of alpine vegetation growth over the past three decades

Wang et al. Ecology

10.1002/ecy.3518

Rapid, but limited, zooplankton adaptation to simultaneous warming and acidification

Dam et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01131-5

The impact of variable predation risk on stress in snowshoe hares over the cycle in North America’s boreal forest: adjusting to change

Lavergne et al. Oecologia

10.1007/s00442-021-05019-1

Magnitude and mechanisms of nitrogen-mediated responses of tree biomass production to elevated CO2: a global synthesis

Wang & Wang Journal of Ecology

10.1111/1365-2745.13774

Thermal differences between juveniles and adults increased over time in European forest trees

Caron et al. Journal of Ecology

10.1111/1365-2745.13773

CO2, nitrogen deposition and a discontinuous climate response drive water use efficiency in global forests

Adams et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25365-1

Declining fungal diversity in Arctic freshwaters along a permafrost thaw gradient

Kluge et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15852

Major restructuring of marine plankton assemblages under global warming

Benedetti et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25385-x

Increasing Coral Reef Resilience Through Successive Marine Heatwaves

Fox et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl094128

(provisional link) Phytoplankton and cyanobacteria abundances in mid-21st century lakes depend strongly on future land use and climate projections

10.1111/gcb.15866

Managing Wildlife Disease Under Climate Change

Buttke et al. EcoHealth

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10393-021-01542-y

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Anthropogenic climate change: the impact of the global carbon budget

Redlin & Gries Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03764-0

The declining tropical carbon sink

Rammig & Lapola Coble Bloom Nature Climate Change New Phytologist Nature Communications

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01135-1

Methane emissions and methanogenic community investigation from constructed wetlands in Chengdu City

Zhang et al. Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100956

Phosphorus regulation of methane oxidation in water from ice-covered lakes

Sawakuchi et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020jg006190

(provisional link) Public perception and acceptance of negative emission technologies – framing effects in Switzerland

10.1007/s10584-021-03150-9

Towards reconstructing the Arctic atmospheric methane history over the 20th century: measurement and modeling results for the NGRIP firn

Umezawa et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-736

Countries’ commitments to soil organic carbon in Nationally Determined Contributions

Wiese et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1969883

Changes in under-ice primary production in the Chukchi Sea from 1988 to 2018

Payne et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2021jc017483

(provisional link) Spatiotemporal dynamics of CO2 gas exchange from headwater mountain streams

10.1029/2021JG006509

Ultraviolet radiation drives emission of climate-relevant gases from marine phytoplankton

McLeod et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jg006345

(provisional link) Identification of potential methane source regions in Europe using δ13CCH4 measurements and trajectory modeling

10.1029/2020JD033963

(provisional link) Sources of nitrous oxide and fate of mineral nitrogen in sub-Arctic permafrost peat soils



Role of river discharge and warming on ocean acidification and pCO2 levels in the Bay of Bengal

Sridevi & Sarma Tellus B: Chemical and Physical Meteorology

Open Access pdf 10.1080/16000889.2021.1971924

High carbon losses from oxygen-limited soils challenge biogeochemical theory and model assumptions

Huang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15867

Greenhouse gases emissions from riparian wetlands: an example from the Inner Mongolia grassland region in China

Liu et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-4855-2021

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

What went wrong? Learning from three decades of carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) pilot and demonstration projects

Wang et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112546

Potential impacts of CO2 leakage on groundwater quality of overlying aquifer at geological carbon sequestration sites: A review and a proposed assessment procedure

Zheng et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2104

(provisional link) Public perception and acceptance of negative emission technologies – framing effects in Switzerland

10.1007/s10584-021-03150-9

Quantifying the impact of effective stress on changes in elastic wave velocities due to CO2 injection into a depleted carbonate reef

Raziperchikolaee et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2120

Decarbonization

Barriers to energy transition: A case of Botswana

Maswabi et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112514

Geoengineering climate

Removing Carbon Dioxide Through Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement: Legal Challenges and Opportunities

Gerrard SSRN Electronic Journal

Open Access pdf 10.2139/ssrn.3789914

Black carbon

Importance of Supersaturation in Arctic Black Carbon Simulations

Matsui & Liu Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0994.1

Aerosols

Decomposing Effective Radiative Forcing due to Aerosol Cloud Interactions by Global Cloud Regimes

Langton et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504093.1

Climate change communications & cognition

Controversy around climate change reports: a case study of Twitter responses to the 2019 IPCC report on land

Sanford et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03182-1

‘Scientists don’t care about truth anymore’: the climate crisis and rejection of science in Canada’s oil country

Haney Environmental Sociology

Open Access pdf 10.1080/23251042.2021.1973656

(provisional link) Competing Crises? Media Coverage and Framing of Climate Change During the COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1080/17524032.2021.1969978

Race/Ethnicity and Climate Change Reporting: Perceptions and Interests of News Personnel's Interest to Cover Climate Change based on Race

Craig et al. Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1967181

Farmer flexibility concerning future rotation planning is affected by the framing of climate predictions

Bane et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100356

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Crop-climate model in support of adjusting local ecological calendar in the Taxkorgan, eastern Pamir Plateau

Yang et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03204-y

Impact of climate change on irrigation water requirement of wheat growth – A case study of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in China

Xu et al. Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100971

Impacts of climate change on agriculture and household welfare in Zambia: an economy-wide analysis

Ngoma et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03168-z

Carbon myopia: The urgent need for integrated social, economic and environmental action in the livestock sector

Harrison et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15816

Farmer flexibility concerning future rotation planning is affected by the framing of climate predictions

Bane et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100356

Effects of direct heat stress on summer maize and risk assessment

Zhang et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03769-9

Land in Central America will become less suitable for coffee cultivation under climate change

Lara-Estrada et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01803-0

Hydrology & climate change

Elevated risk of tropical cyclone precipitation and pluvial flood in Houston under global warming

Zhu et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1e3d

Assessing changes in the atmospheric water budget as drivers for precipitation change over two CORDEX-CORE domains

Llopart et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-020-05539-1

Climate change, riverine flood risk and adaptation for the conterminous United States

Wobus et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1bd7

Climate change economics

Weaponizing economics: Big Oil, economic consultants, and climate policy delay

Franta Environmental Politics

Open Access pdf 10.1080/09644016.2021.1947636

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Policy attributes, perceived impacts, and climate change policy preferences

Swim & Geiger Journal of Environmental Psychology

10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101673

Countries’ commitments to soil organic carbon in Nationally Determined Contributions

Wiese et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1969883

Climate clubs: politically feasible and desirable?

Falkner et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1967717

The short-term impact on emissions and federal tax revenue of a carbon tax in the U.S. electricity sector

Carroll & Stevens Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112526

Seeking a handle on climate change: Examining the comparative effectiveness of energy efficiency improvement and renewable energy production in the United States

Adua et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102351

Long-Term Climate Treaties with a Refunding Club

Gersbach et al. Environmental and Resource Economics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00597-3

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Is flood resilience planning improving? A longitudinal analysis of networks of plans in Boston and Fort Lauderdale

Woodruff et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100354

(provisional link) Summertime in the City: Improving Community Resilience to Extreme Summertime Heat in Northern Manhattan



Framing resilience

Yan Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01149-9

Shaping urbanization to achieve communities resilient to floods

Hemmati et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1e3c

Climate change, riverine flood risk and adaptation for the conterminous United States

Wobus et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1bd7

Climate change impacts on human health

Climatic Factors Influencing the Anthrax Outbreak of 2016 in Siberia, Russia

Ezhova et al. EcoHealth

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10393-021-01549-5

Adaptive risk management strategies for governments under future climate and socioeconomic change: An application to riverine flood risk at the global level

Hochrainer-Stigler et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.08.010

West Nile virus is predicted to be more geographically widespread in New York State and Connecticut under future climate change

Keyel et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15842

Other

Large uncertainties in trends of energy demand for heating and cooling under climate change

Deroubaix et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25504-8

Declining Oxygen Level as an Emerging Concern to Global Cities

Wei et al. Environmental Science & Technology

Open Access 10.1021/acs.est.1c00553

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Introduction to the special issue: Compound weather and climate events

Zscheischler et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100381

Opinion: The power and promise of improved climate data infrastructure

Gurney & Shepson Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2114115118

Predicting climate anomalies: A real challenge

Wang et al. Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters

Open Access 10.1016/j.aosl.2021.100115

