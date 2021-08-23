Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #36
Posted on 5 September 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: From tweet to updated rebuttal - a little saga, The Person Who Lies To You The Most…. Is You, Here’s what makes a new Amazon carbon study so unnerving, How to do your own research, and How easily the climate crisis can become global chaos.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- In a Summer of Deadly Deluges, New Research Shows How Global Warming Fuels Flooding by Bob Berwyn, Inside Climate News, Aug 25, 2021
- ‘Show me the money’: a new slogan for the climate movement by Karl Burkhart, Medium, Aug 28, 2021
- The Person Who Lies To You The Most…. Is You by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power,
- Climate models reliably project future conditions by , The National Academies, Aug 23, 2021
- Here’s what makes a new Amazon carbon study so unnerving by Bob Henson, Yale Climate Connections, Aug 26, 2021
- Ghostly satellite image captures the Arctic ‘losing its soul’ by Gemma Tarlach, Grist, Aug 30, 2021
- How easily the climate crisis can become global chaos by Jeff Masters, The Hill, Sep 1, 2021
- 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius of additional global warming: Does it make a difference? by Bruce Lieberman, Yale Climate Connections, Aug 4, 2021
- Hurricane Ida: Climate Change makes a Monster Storm by Tamino, Open Mind, Sep 2, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #35, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Sep 2, 2021
- Climate change is making hurricanes stronger, slower and wetter. Ida checked all the boxes by Rachel Ramirez, CNN, Aug 30, 2021
- From tweet to updated rebuttal - a little saga by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Sep 3, 2021
- The global attack on science by CODA staff, Coda, Jul 8, 2021
- How to do your own research by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power, Sep 3, 2021
Adding to the above article on food as a breaking point for society as a result of extreme weather/climate desasters ( https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/570284-how-easily-the-climate-crisis-can-become-global-chaos ): see the free PDF download (text and data) from Lester Browns 2012 book: "Full Planet, Empty Plates: The New Geopolitics of Food Scarcity". http://www.earth-policy.org/books/fpep