Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #38
Posted on 19 September 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Do high levels of CO2 in the past contradict the warming effect of CO2?, What would it take for antivaxxers and climate science deniers to ‘wake up’?, Climate scientist in TIME100 most influential list to join Imperial, Fact-checking works to undercut misinformation in many countries, and Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Do high levels of CO2 in the past contradict the warming effect of CO2? by Howard Lee, Skeptical Science, Sep 1, 2021
- Climate renouncers by Peter Dykstra, Environmental Health News, Sep 12, 2021
- What would it take for antivaxxers and climate science deniers to ‘wake up’? by Clive Hamilton, The Guardian, Sep 12, 2021
- Fact-checking works to undercut misinformation in many countries by John Timmer, Ars Technica, Sept. 13, 2021
- Climate Science Denial Group to Give Evidence to Parliament on Net Zero Transition by Adam Barnett, DeSmog, Sep 13, 2021
- Solar forcing is not the main cause of current global warming, contrary to claim by Alex Newman in the Epoch Times by Climate Editor, Climate Feedback, Aug 30, 2021
- Climate change: Young people very worried - survey by Roger Harrabin, BBC News, September 14, 2021
- Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt by Cassandra Garrison and Clare Baldwin, Marco Hernandez, Reuters, Sep 13, 2021
- Pew’s new global survey of climate change attitudes finds promising trends but deep divides by Kate T. Luong, Ed Maibach, John Kotcher, The Conversation, Sep 14, 2021
- Generational conflict over climate crisis is a myth, UK study finds by Amelia Hill, The Guardian, Sep 15, 2021
- Climate scientist in TIME100 most influential list to join Imperial by Simon Levey, Imperial College London, Sep 15, 2021
- Global warming contributes to increased heat-related mortality, contrary to Bjorn Lomborg’s unsupported claims that climate change is saving hundreds of thousands of lives each year by Various, Climate Feedback, Sep 15, 2021
- Thinking Is Power on Theory of Change Podcast Thinking Is Power on Flux Podcast by Melanie Trecek-King, Theory of Change Podcast, Sep 11, 2021
- Three-Fourths of the Worlds Planned Coal Projects Scrapped Since 2015 by Amy Lupica, Our Daily Planet, Sep 15, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #37, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Sept. 16, 2021
- How to Talk About Climate Change Across the Political Divide by Eliza Griswold, The New Yorker, Sep 16, 2021
- How to think like a scientist - and why you should by Liam Mannix, The Age, Sep 7, 2021
- Burned trees and billions in cash: How a California climate program lets companies keep polluting by Evan Halper, Phys.org, Sep 17, 2021
Comments