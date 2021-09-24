Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #40
Posted on 3 October 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Ex-Fox host claims Facebook defamed him by fact-checking climate change videos (by a wide margin!), How Skepticism Can Protect You From Being Fooled, Fighting back against climate misinformation and the damage being done, Climate change risk assessment 2021, and Ocean Conveyor Systems.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Climate change risk assessment 2021 by Daniel Quiggin et al., Chatham House, Sep 14, 2021
- Fighting back against climate misinformation and the damage being done by John Cook, Lens - Monash University, Sep 27, 2021
- Ocean Conveyor Systems by Evan, SkepticalScience.com, Sept. 27, 2021
- Ex-Fox host claims Facebook defamed him by fact-checking climate change videos by Tim De Chant, Ars Technica, Sept. 28, 2021
- ‘Renewable natural gas’ is the latest sham from the oil & gas industry by Michael Hiltzik, Los Angles Times, Sep 24, 2021
- Climate Change Replaces Pandemic as Insurers’ Biggest Worry by Alexandre Rajbhandari, Bloomberg Green, Sep 28, 2021
- Launching the Skeptical Science Fellowship by John Cook, Skeptical Science, Sep 28, 2021
- How Skepticism Can Protect You From Being Fooled by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power,
- One Look at a Graph by Tamino, Open Mind, Sep 30, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #39, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Sept. 30, 2021
- Steelmakers forge ahead on cleaning up their notoriously dirty industry by Ingrid Lobet, Canary Media, Sep 28, 2021
- The future of conferences: lessons from Europe's largest online geoscience conference by Hazel Gibson, Sam Illingworth, and Susanne Buiter, Geoscience Communication, Sep 30, 2021
- My Climate Science PhD (at @University of Oxford ) by Adam Levy, ClimateAdam on YouTube, Sep 30, 2021
- ClimateTalks Global Festival - Countering misinformation by Host: Matthew England, IUCA on YouTube, Sep 29, 2021
- What Even Counts as Science Writing Anymore? by Ed Yong, The Atlantic, Oct. 2, 201
