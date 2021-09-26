Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #41
Posted on 10 October 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: VFX Artist Reveals how Many Solar Panels are Needed to Power the ENTIRE World, Will you fall into the conspiracy theory rabbit hole? Take our quiz and find out., Nobel Prize in Physics won by 3 scientists for discoveries in climate and complex physical systems, Deniers Blame Alarmists for Journal Retraction of "Deeply Flawed" Pal-Reviewed Paper and Revealed: Two Thirds of Online Posts from Six Major European Fossil Fuel Companies ‘Greenwashing’.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- New eye on planet Earth rockets into orbit from California by Stephen Clark, Spaceflight Now, Sept. 27, 2021
- VFX Artist Reveals how Many Solar Panels are Needed to Power the ENTIRE World by Wren, Corridor Crew on YouTube, Sep 26, 2021
- Deniers Blame Alarmists for Journal Retraction of "Deeply Flawed" Pal-Reviewed Paper by DenierRoundUp, Daily Kos, Oct 4, 2021
- Nobel Prize in Physics won by 3 scientists for discoveries in climate and complex physical systems by The Associated PRess, Canadian Broadcastign Corporation (CBC), OCt 5, 2021
- Revealed: Two Thirds of Online Posts from Six Major European Fossil Fuel Companies ‘Greenwashing’ by Rachel Sherrington, Desmog, Oct 3, 2021
- Analysis: Which countries are historically responsible for climate change? by Simon Evans, CarbonBrief, Oct 5, 2021
- Attribution science: Linking climate change to extreme weather by Renee Cho, Phys.org, Oct 05, 2021
- The carbon capture project that couldn’t: Chevron misses targets for its huge Australia facility by Jason Deign, Canary Media, Oct 01, 2021
- Physics Nobel goes to complexity, both general and climatic by Jennifer Ouelette & John Timmer, Ars Technica , Oct.5, 2021
- Caesars Palace To Host 3-Day Climate Denier Conference by Chris D’Angelo and Alexander C. Kaufman, Huffpost, Sep 04, 2021
- Will you fall into the conspiracy theory rabbit hole? Take our quiz and find out. by David Byler and Yan Wu , Washington Post, Oct 6, 2021
- How climate models got so accurate they earned a Nobel Prize by Kieran Mulvaney, National Geographic, Oct 6, 2021
- Climate Anxiety Takes a Growing Toll on Farmers by Gosia Wozniacka, Civil Eats, Oct 05, 2021
- Biden Administration Releases Agency Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plans from Across Federal Government by The White House, The White House, Oct 07, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #40, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Oct. 7, 2021
- Google bans ads on content, including YouTube videos, with false claims about climate change. by By Daisuke Wakabayashi and Tiffany Hsu, , Oct 7, 2021
- Investigation: Majority of Directors of World’s Top Insurance Companies Tied to Polluting Industrie by Rachel Sherrington, DeSmog, Oct 07, 2021
Comments