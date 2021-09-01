Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #41, 2021

How to fill a glass and thereby drink— from a fire hose

So far this year, New Research has published listings for 3,291 papers concerning climate change from one aspect or another. Each edition includes two dozen or so articles describing freshly and directly observed effects of global waming. These papers as a sampling should fully convey the profound nature of changes we're experiencing even now, but the sad truth is that we're only skimming the surface. Compilation time is limited, and probably reader attention as well. Meanwhile, on a planet of 7+ billion persons even a tiny fraction motivated to research matters related to climate change translates into a sizable army of investigators and a torrent of publications. What we list is a drop in the bucket.

Fortunately, if we're looking for certain kinds of information it turns out there's silicon and software to to help. Employing the natural language representation model BERT, a lot of mental sweat equity and doubtless a few kilowatt hours Max Callaghan and coauthors evaluated over half a million research publications to wring out some specific information: how many people inhabit regions directly affecte by anthropogenic climate change, today? Given the essentially seamless nature of Earth systems and the continuum from one geophysical domain to another, we'd expect a lot. As it turns out and as best the authors are able to deduce via machine-aided analysis of over 600,000 research papers, about 85% of us may already be living in a climate altered by our own species.

It's not idle curiosity in play here. Keen not to waste prior effort, the authors have effectively created something that might be termed a literature review— but on a scale never seen before. Still, we see the familiar intention of deriving practical value and guidance from a diversity of source material. In the authors' words:

In the climate science community, evidence-based assessments of observed climate change impacts are performed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) . Since the first Assessment Report (AR) of the IPCC in 1990, we estimate that the number of studies relevant to observed climate impacts published per year has increased by more than two orders of magnitude (Fig. 1a). Since the third AR, published in 2001, the number has increased ten-fold. This exponential growth in peer-reviewed scientific publications on climate change 5,6 is already pushing manual expert assessments to their limits. To address this issue, recent work has investigated ways to handle big literature in sustainability science by scaling systematic review and map methods to large bodies of published research using technological innovations and machine learning methods.

Machine-learning-based evidence and attribution mapping of 100,000 climate impact studies is open access, free to read, and with a trove of interesting citations to follow.

136 articles by 793 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Arctic autumn warming since 2002 dominated by changes in moisture modulated by multiple large-scale atmospheric circulations

Gao et al. Atmospheric Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105879

Observations of climate change, effects

Increasing heat and rainfall extremes now far outside the historical climate

Robinson et al. npj Climate and Atmospheric Science

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41612-021-00202-w

Machine-learning-based evidence and attribution mapping of 100,000 climate impact studies

Callaghan et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01168-6

Disturbance shapes the US forest governance frontier: A review and conceptual framework for understanding governance change

Schultz et al. Ambio

10.1007/s13280-021-01629-4

Contrasting factors on the trends in hot days and warm nights over Northern Hemisphere land during summer

Yeh et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100389

Recent changes in pan-Arctic sea ice, lake ice, and snow-on/off timing

Dauginis & Brown

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-52

Wildfires in the Siberian taiga

Kharuk et al. Ambio Izvestiya Rossiiskoi Akademii Nauk. Seriya Geograficheskaya. IOP Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science

Open Access 10.1007/s13280-020-01490-x

Strong acceleration of glacier area loss in the Greater Caucasus over the past two decades

Tielidze et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-312

An Indigenous science of the climate change impacts on landscape topography in Siberia

Lavrillier & Gabyshev Ambio

10.1007/s13280-020-01467-w

Increasing freshwater and dissolved organic carbon flows to Northwest Alaska’s Elson lagoon

Rawlins Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2288

Causal Mechanisms of Sea Level and Freshwater Content Change in the Beaufort Sea

Fukumori et al. Journal of Physical Oceanography

10.1175/jpo-d-21-0069.1

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Machine-learning-based evidence and attribution mapping of 100,000 climate impact studies

Callaghan et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01168-6

The potential of numerical prediction systems to support the design of Arctic observing systems: insights from the APPLICATE and YOPP projects

Sandu et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society

10.1002/qj.4182

(provisional link) Opportunities for an African greenhouse gas observation system

10.1080/16000889.2020.1824486

Extreme temperature return level mapping for northwest Turkey

Aksu Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03812-9

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Similar patterns of tropical precipitation and circulation changes under solar and greenhouse gas forcing

Misios et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac28b1

Slow Modes of Global Temperature Variability and Their Impact on Climate Sensitivity Estimates

Wills et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-1013.1

Atmospheric River Response to Arctic Sea Ice Loss in the Polar Amplification Model Intercomparison Project

Ma et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094883

Statistical Climate Model Downscaling for Impact Projections in the Midwest United States

Polasky et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7406

Role of Cloud Feedback in Continental Warming Response to CO2 Physiological Forcing

Park et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0025.1

(provisional link) Future projection of extreme Hot and Precipitation events over Southeast Asian river basins under RCP8.5 scenario



Response of global land evapotranspiration to climate change, elevated CO2, and land use change

Liu et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108663

Volume Budget of Subantarctic Mode Water in the Southern Ocean from an Ocean General Circulation Model

Jing & Luo Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2020jc017040

Understanding the surface temperature response and its uncertainty to CO2, CH4, black carbon, and sulfate

Nordling et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-401

Could CMIP6 climate models reproduce the early-2000s global warming slowdown?

Wei et al. Science China Earth Sciences

10.1007/s11430-020-9740-3

Climate models generally underrepresent the warming by Central Africa biomass-burning aerosols over the Southeast Atlantic

Mallet et al. Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abg9998

Downscaled night air temperatures between 2030 and 2070: The case of cities with a complex- and heterogeneous-topography

Abunnasr & Mhawej Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100998

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Projections of the Transient State-Dependency of Climate Feedbacks

Bastiaansen et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl094670

Surface salinity under transitioning ice cover in the Canada Basin: Climate model biases linked to vertical distribution of fresh water

Rosenblum et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094739

Convection-permitting regional climate simulations over Tibetan Plateau: re-initialization versus spectral nudging

Ma et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05988-2

(provisional link) Subpolar Southern Ocean Response to Changes in the Surface Momentum, Heat, and Freshwater Fluxes under 2xCO2

10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0161.1

Evaluation of convective parameters derived from pressure level and native ERA5 data and different resolution WRF climate simulations over Central Europe

Varga & Breuer Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05979-3

Reanalyses and a High-Resolution Model Fail to Capture the “High Tail” of CAPE Distributions

WANG et al. Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0278.1

ENSO diversity shows robust decadal variations that must be captured for accurate future projections

Dieppois et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00285-6

Cryosphere & climate change

Topographic controls on channelized meltwater in the subglacial environment

Simkins et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094678

Residence time and transformation of warm Circumpolar Deep Water on the Antarctic continental shelf

Tamsitt et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096092

Recent changes in pan-Arctic sea ice, lake ice, and snow-on/off timing

Dauginis & Brown

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-52

Lead-lag correlations between snow cover and meteorological factors at multi-time scales in the Tibetan Plateau under climate warming

Qiao et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03802-x

Strong acceleration of glacier area loss in the Greater Caucasus over the past two decades

Tielidze et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-312

Sea level & climate change

Unprecedented threats to cities from multi-century sea level rise

Strauss et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e6b

Causal Mechanisms of Sea Level and Freshwater Content Change in the Beaufort Sea

Fukumori et al. Journal of Physical Oceanography

10.1175/jpo-d-21-0069.1

Extended water level trends at long-record tide gauges via moving window averaging and implications for future coastal flooding

Devlin et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2021jc017730

A newly reconciled data set for identifying sea level rise and variability in Dublin Bay

Shoari Nejad et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-2021-92

Paleoclimate

Reconstructing past thermal conditions in beach microclimates

Laloë et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15903

Seasonal climate signals preserved in biochemical varves: insights from novel high-resolution sediment scanning techniques

Zander et al. Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-2055-2021

Biology & climate change

Evidence for massive and recurrent toxic blooms of Alexandrium catenella in the Alaskan Arctic

Anderson et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2107387118

Biogeochemical consequences of a changing Arctic shelf seafloor ecosystem

März et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01638-3

Substantial long-term loss of alpha and gamma diversity of lake invertebrates in a landscape exposed to a drying climate

Atkinson et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15890

Rapid decline of a four-trophic-level system over a 15-year period

Morse Oecologia

10.1007/s00442-021-05059-7

Decrease in volume and density of foraminiferal shells with progressing ocean acidification

Kuroyanagi et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-99427-1

Megafires and thick smoke portend big problems for migratory birds

Overton et al. Ecology

10.1002/ecy.3552

Climate change in action: local elevational shifts on Iberian amphibians and reptiles

Sillero Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01831-w

Land-surface evapotranspiration derived from a first-principles primary production model

Tan et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac29eb

Testing the match-mismatch hypothesis in bighorn sheep in the context of climate change

Renaud et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15923

Indigenous practices of ecosystem management in a changing climate: Prospects for ecosystem-based adaptation

Chanza & Musakwa Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.005

Extending the natural adaptive capacity of coral holobionts

Voolstra et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43017-021-00214-3

Climate drivers of adult insect activity are conditioned by life history traits

Belitz et al.

Open Access pdf 10.22541/au.161607528.84717107/v1

(provisional link) Mobilization of soil phosphate after 8 years of warming is linked to plant phosphorus-acquisition strategies in an alpine meadow on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau

10.1111/gcb.15914

Reconstructing past thermal conditions in beach microclimates

Laloë et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15903

Oceanographic and biogeochemical drivers cause divergent trends in the nitrogen isoscape in a changing Arctic Ocean

Buchanan et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01635-6

Applying assessments of adaptive capacity to inform natural-resource management in a changing climate

Thurman et al. Conservation Biology

10.1111/cobi.13838

Impact of rising temperatures on the biomass of humid old-growth forests of the world

Larjavaara et al. Carbon Balance and Management

Open Access pdf 10.1186/s13021-021-00194-3

Climate adaptation of biodiversity conservation in managed forest landscapes

Hylander et al. Conservation Biology

10.1111/cobi.13847

Warming alters the interaction of two invasive beachgrasses with implications for range shifts and coastal dune functions

Biel & Hacker Oecologia

10.1007/s00442-021-05050-2

Extreme climate events limit northern range expansion of wild turkeys

Lavoie et al. Oecologia

10.1007/s00442-021-05055-x

Alternative biome states challenge the modelling of species' niche shifts under climate change

Pausas & Bond

Open Access pdf 10.1111/1365-2745.13781

Marine high temperature extremes amplify the impacts of climate change on fish and fisheries

Cheung et al. Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abh0895

Marine heat waves differentially affect functioning of native (Ostrea edulis) and invasive (Crassostrea [Magallana] gigas) oysters in tidal pools

Gilson et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105497

(provisional link) Cold-water species deepen to escape warm water temperatures



GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

A Visual Tour of Carbon Export by Sinking Particles

Durkin et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Open Access 10.1029/2021gb006985

Nitrous oxide and methane in a changing Arctic Ocean

Rees et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01633-8

Global scenarios of residential heating and cooling energy demand and CO2 emissions

Mastrucci et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03229-3

Changes of atmospheric CO2 in the Tibetan Plateau from 1994 to 2019

Liu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access 10.1029/2021jd035299

Microbial activity, methane production, and carbon storage in Early Holocene North Sea peats

Lippmann et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5491-2021

Estimating carbon stocks and biomass accumulation in three different agroforestry patterns in the semi-arid region of Pakistan

Yasin et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1987332

Soil organic carbon storage in a mountain permafrost area of Central Asia (High Altai, Russia)

Pascual et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-020-01433-6

Changes of atmospheric CO2 in the Tibetan Plateau from 1994 to 2019

Liu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access 10.1029/2021jd035299

The resolvable scales of regional-scale CO2 transport in the context of imperfect meteorology: the predictability of CO2 in a limited-area model

Kim et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd034896

Optimizing Carbon Cycle Parameters Drastically Improves Terrestrial Biosphere Model Underestimates of Dryland Mean Net CO2 Flux and its Inter-Annual Variability

Mahmud et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506679.2

Trade-linked shipping CO2 emissions

Wang et al. Nature Climate Change Climate Policy

10.1038/s41558-021-01176-6

Increasing freshwater and dissolved organic carbon flows to Northwest Alaska’s Elson lagoon

Rawlins Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2288

Bedrock Weathering Controls on Terrestrial Carbon-Nitrogen-Climate Interactions

Dass et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020gb006933

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Challenges and enablers for large-scale CO2 storage in chalk formations

Bonto et al. Earth-Science Reviews

Open Access 10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103826

An interval-parameter two-stage optimization model for CO2 collection, distribution, transportation, utilization, and storage planning

Ming-Yang et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.008

(provisional link) A simulation study of carbon storage with active reservoir management

10.1002/ghg.2119

Assessing climatic benefits from forestation potential in semi-arid lands

Rohatyn et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac29e9

Selectivity descriptors for the direct hydrogenation of CO2 to hydrocarbons during zeolite-mediated bifunctional catalysis

Ramirez et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26090-5

Decarbonization science, technology & engineering

Scaling Deep Decarbonization Technologies

Holmes et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002399

(provisional link) Assessing the food vs. fuel issue: An agent-based simulation

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112553

Obstacle identification, analysis and solutions of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for application in China under the carbon neutrality target

Wu et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112643

Geoengineering climate

A novel approach to sulfate geoengineering with surface emissions of carbonyl sulfide

Quaglia et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-813

Black carbon

Hemispheric black carbon increase after the 13th-century M?ori arrival in New Zealand

McConnell et al. Nature

10.1038/s41586-021-03858-9

Aerosols

Origins of a Relatively Tight Lower Bound on Anthropogenic Aerosol Radiative Forcing from Bayesian Analysis of Historical Observations

Albright et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0167.1

Climate change communications & cognition

Polarization of climate politics results from partisan sorting: Evidence from Finnish Twittersphere

Chen et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102348

Climate change literacy in Africa

Simpson et al. Nature Climate Change International Research in Geographical and Environmental Education South African Journal of Education

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01171-x

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Long-term (64 years) annual burning lessened soil organic carbon and nitrogen content in a humid subtropical grassland

Abdalla et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15918

Transforming to a regenerative U.S. agriculture: the role of policy, process, and education

Day & Cramer Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01041-7

Children are unsuspecting meat eaters: An opportunity to address climate change

Hahn et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology

Open Access 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101705

Net effects of conservation agriculture principles on sustainable land use: A synthesis

Xiao et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15906

Historical environmental changes in the Poyang Lake basin (Yangtze River, China) and impacts on agricultural activities

He et al. The Holocene

10.1177/09596836211047777

Climate indices for the tailoring of climate information – A systematic literature review of Swedish forestry and agriculture

Wiréhn Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100370

Fire-fallow agriculture as a sustainable cropping system for maintaining organic carbon in Maré Loyalty Island (New Caledonia, southwest Pacific)

Leopold et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01814-x

Land-based implications of early climate actions without global net-negative emissions

Hasegawa et al. Nature Sustainability

10.1038/s41893-021-00772-w

Marine high temperature extremes amplify the impacts of climate change on fish and fisheries

Cheung et al. Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abh0895

Farmers’ action space to adopt sustainable practices: a study of arable farming in Saxony

Gütschow et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01848-1

(provisional link) Modeled changes in selected agroclimatic indices over the croplands of western Canada under the RCP8.5 scenario

10.1002/qj.4188

Hydrology & climate change

Exploring trade-offs between SDGs for Indus River Dolphin conservation and human water security in the regulated Beas River, India

Momblanch et al. Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01026-6

Spatio-temporal changes of precipitation in the Hanjiang River Basin under climate change

Jin et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03801-y

Amplified Drought and Flood Risk Under Future Socioeconomic and Climatic Change

Tabari et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002295

Impacts of dams and reservoirs on local climate change: a global perspective

Zhao et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac263c

Future Projection of Extreme Precipitation Indices over the Indochina Peninsula and South China in CMIP6 Models

Tang et al. Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0946.1

Climate change economics

Debt-for-climate swaps for small islands

Thomas & Theokritoff Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01194-4

Climate finance for Africa requires overcoming bottlenecks in domestic capacity

Arezki Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01191-7

Implications of temperature overshoot dynamics for climate and carbon dioxide removal policies in the DICE model

Rickels & Schwinger Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac22c0

The impact of carbon emission trading schemes on urban-rural income inequality in China: A multi-period difference-in-differences method

Yu et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112652

Climate policy accelerates structural changes in energy employment

Malik et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112642

Modeling world oil market questions: An economic perspective

Durand-Lasserve & Pierru Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112606

How much multilateralism do we need? Effectiveness of unilateral agricultural mitigation efforts in the global context

Frank et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2967

Climate change mitigation public policy research

(provisional link) A simple fix for carbon leakage? Assessing the environmental effectiveness of the EU carbon border adjustment



Potential impact of introducing emission mitigation policies in Indonesia: how much will Indonesia have to spend?

Malahayati & Masui Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09973-2

Energy justice gaps in renewable energy transition policy initiatives in Vermont

Keady et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112608

Knowledge architecture for the wise governance of sustainability transitions

Oliver et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.025

Using the three-pillar model of sustainability to understand lay reactions to climate policy: A multilevel approach

Geiger et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.023

(provisional link) Land-based measures to mitigate climate change: Potential and feasibility by country

10.1111/gcb.15873

Exploring trade-offs between SDGs for Indus River Dolphin conservation and human water security in the regulated Beas River, India

Momblanch et al. Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01026-6

A systems model of SDG target influence on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Anderson et al. Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01040-8

The coalitional politics of the European Union’s environmental forest policy: Biodiversity conservation, timber legality, and climate protection

Sotirov et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01644-5

An investigation into zero-carbon planning policy for new-build housing

Forde et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112656

(provisional link) Country specific low carbon commitments versus equitable and practical company specific decarbonisation targets

10.1007/s10668-021-01854-7

CO2 fleet regulation and the future market diffusion of zero-emission trucks in Europe

Breed et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112640

Analysis and forecast of China's energy consumption structure

Zeng et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112630

Factors to Promote Ocean Energy in India

Chakraborty et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112641

Assessing GHG mitigation goals of INDCs (NDCs) considering socio-economic and environmental indicators of the parties

Modirzadeh et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

10.1007/s11027-021-09975-0

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Considering socio-political framings when analyzing coastal climate change effects can prevent maldevelopment on small islands

David et al. Nature Communications

Open Access 10.1038/s41467-021-26082-5

Using Decision Making under Deep Uncertainty (DMDU) approaches to support climate change adaptation of Swiss Ski Resorts

Ashraf Vaghefi et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.005

Other

Quantifying the contribution of an individual to making extreme weather events more likely

Lott et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/abe9e9

A review of the inter-correlation of climate change, air pollution and urban sustainability using novel machine learning algorithms and spatial information science

Balogun et al. Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100989

The conceptual framework to determine interrelations and interactions for holistic Water, Energy, and Food Nexus

Afshar et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-021-01858-3

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Scaling Deep Decarbonization Technologies

Holmes et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002399

Linking internal and external transformation for sustainability and climate action: Towards a new research and policy agenda

Wamsler et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102373

Earthcasting: Geomorphic forecasts for society

Ferdowsi et al. Earth's Future

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10508124.1

Misplaced expectations from climate disclosure initiatives

Ameli et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01174-8

City climate challenges

Armarego-Marriott Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01182-8

Climate action and just transition

Tikkun Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1215/08879982-3493903

Stories from the IPCC: An essay on climate science in fourteen questions

Gay-Antaki Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102384

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.