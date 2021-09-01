Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #41, 2021
How to fill a glass and thereby drink— from a fire hose
So far this year, New Research has published listings for 3,291 papers concerning climate change from one aspect or another. Each edition includes two dozen or so articles describing freshly and directly observed effects of global waming. These papers as a sampling should fully convey the profound nature of changes we're experiencing even now, but the sad truth is that we're only skimming the surface. Compilation time is limited, and probably reader attention as well. Meanwhile, on a planet of 7+ billion persons even a tiny fraction motivated to research matters related to climate change translates into a sizable army of investigators and a torrent of publications. What we list is a drop in the bucket.
Fortunately, if we're looking for certain kinds of information it turns out there's silicon and software to to help. Employing the natural language representation model BERT, a lot of mental sweat equity and doubtless a few kilowatt hours Max Callaghan and coauthors evaluated over half a million research publications to wring out some specific information: how many people inhabit regions directly affecte by anthropogenic climate change, today? Given the essentially seamless nature of Earth systems and the continuum from one geophysical domain to another, we'd expect a lot. As it turns out and as best the authors are able to deduce via machine-aided analysis of over 600,000 research papers, about 85% of us may already be living in a climate altered by our own species.
It's not idle curiosity in play here. Keen not to waste prior effort, the authors have effectively created something that might be termed a literature review— but on a scale never seen before. Still, we see the familiar intention of deriving practical value and guidance from a diversity of source material. In the authors' words:
In the climate science community, evidence-based assessments of observed climate change impacts are performed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) . Since the first Assessment Report (AR) of the IPCC in 1990, we estimate that the number of studies relevant to observed climate impacts published per year has increased by more than two orders of magnitude (Fig. 1a). Since the third AR, published in 2001, the number has increased ten-fold. This exponential growth in peer-reviewed scientific publications on climate change 5,6 is already pushing manual expert assessments to their limits. To address this issue, recent work has investigated ways to handle big literature in sustainability science by scaling systematic review and map methods to large bodies of published research using technological innovations and machine learning methods.
Machine-learning-based evidence and attribution mapping of 100,000 climate impact studies is open access, free to read, and with a trove of interesting citations to follow.
136 articles by 793 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
Arctic autumn warming since 2002 dominated by changes in moisture modulated by multiple large-scale atmospheric circulations
Gao et al. Atmospheric Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105879
Observations of climate change, effects
Increasing heat and rainfall extremes now far outside the historical climate
Robinson et al. npj Climate and Atmospheric Science
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41612-021-00202-w
Disturbance shapes the US forest governance frontier: A review and conceptual framework for understanding governance change
Schultz et al. Ambio
10.1007/s13280-021-01629-4
Contrasting factors on the trends in hot days and warm nights over Northern Hemisphere land during summer
Yeh et al. Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100389
Recent changes in pan-Arctic sea ice, lake ice, and snow-on/off timing
Dauginis & Brown
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-52
Wildfires in the Siberian taiga
Kharuk et al. Ambio Izvestiya Rossiiskoi Akademii Nauk. Seriya Geograficheskaya. IOP Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science
Open Access 10.1007/s13280-020-01490-x
Strong acceleration of glacier area loss in the Greater Caucasus over the past two decades
Tielidze et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-312
An Indigenous science of the climate change impacts on landscape topography in Siberia
Lavrillier & Gabyshev Ambio
10.1007/s13280-020-01467-w
Increasing freshwater and dissolved organic carbon flows to Northwest Alaska’s Elson lagoon
Rawlins Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2288
Causal Mechanisms of Sea Level and Freshwater Content Change in the Beaufort Sea
Fukumori et al. Journal of Physical Oceanography
10.1175/jpo-d-21-0069.1
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
The potential of numerical prediction systems to support the design of Arctic observing systems: insights from the APPLICATE and YOPP projects
Sandu et al. Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
10.1002/qj.4182
(provisional link) Opportunities for an African greenhouse gas observation system
10.1080/16000889.2020.1824486
Extreme temperature return level mapping for northwest Turkey
Aksu Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03812-9
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Similar patterns of tropical precipitation and circulation changes under solar and greenhouse gas forcing
Misios et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac28b1
Slow Modes of Global Temperature Variability and Their Impact on Climate Sensitivity Estimates
Wills et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-1013.1
Atmospheric River Response to Arctic Sea Ice Loss in the Polar Amplification Model Intercomparison Project
Ma et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094883
Statistical Climate Model Downscaling for Impact Projections in the Midwest United States
Polasky et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7406
Role of Cloud Feedback in Continental Warming Response to CO2 Physiological Forcing
Park et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0025.1
(provisional link) Future projection of extreme Hot and Precipitation events over Southeast Asian river basins under RCP8.5 scenario
Response of global land evapotranspiration to climate change, elevated CO2, and land use change
Liu et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108663
Volume Budget of Subantarctic Mode Water in the Southern Ocean from an Ocean General Circulation Model
Jing & Luo Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
10.1029/2020jc017040
Understanding the surface temperature response and its uncertainty to CO2, CH4, black carbon, and sulfate
Nordling et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-401
Could CMIP6 climate models reproduce the early-2000s global warming slowdown?
Wei et al. Science China Earth Sciences
10.1007/s11430-020-9740-3
Climate models generally underrepresent the warming by Central Africa biomass-burning aerosols over the Southeast Atlantic
Mallet et al. Science Advances
Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abg9998
Downscaled night air temperatures between 2030 and 2070: The case of cities with a complex- and heterogeneous-topography
Abunnasr & Mhawej Urban Climate
10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100998
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Projections of the Transient State-Dependency of Climate Feedbacks
Bastiaansen et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl094670
Surface salinity under transitioning ice cover in the Canada Basin: Climate model biases linked to vertical distribution of fresh water
Rosenblum et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094739
Convection-permitting regional climate simulations over Tibetan Plateau: re-initialization versus spectral nudging
Ma et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05988-2
(provisional link) Subpolar Southern Ocean Response to Changes in the Surface Momentum, Heat, and Freshwater Fluxes under 2xCO2
10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0161.1
Evaluation of convective parameters derived from pressure level and native ERA5 data and different resolution WRF climate simulations over Central Europe
Varga & Breuer Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05979-3
Reanalyses and a High-Resolution Model Fail to Capture the “High Tail” of CAPE Distributions
WANG et al. Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0278.1
ENSO diversity shows robust decadal variations that must be captured for accurate future projections
Dieppois et al. Communications Earth & Environment
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00285-6
Cryosphere & climate change
Topographic controls on channelized meltwater in the subglacial environment
Simkins et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094678
Residence time and transformation of warm Circumpolar Deep Water on the Antarctic continental shelf
Tamsitt et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl096092
Recent changes in pan-Arctic sea ice, lake ice, and snow-on/off timing
Dauginis & Brown
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-52
Lead-lag correlations between snow cover and meteorological factors at multi-time scales in the Tibetan Plateau under climate warming
Qiao et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03802-x
Strong acceleration of glacier area loss in the Greater Caucasus over the past two decades
Tielidze et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-312
Sea level & climate change
Unprecedented threats to cities from multi-century sea level rise
Strauss et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e6b
Causal Mechanisms of Sea Level and Freshwater Content Change in the Beaufort Sea
Fukumori et al. Journal of Physical Oceanography
10.1175/jpo-d-21-0069.1
Extended water level trends at long-record tide gauges via moving window averaging and implications for future coastal flooding
Devlin et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
10.1029/2021jc017730
A newly reconciled data set for identifying sea level rise and variability in Dublin Bay
Shoari Nejad et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/os-2021-92
Paleoclimate
Reconstructing past thermal conditions in beach microclimates
Laloë et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15903
Seasonal climate signals preserved in biochemical varves: insights from novel high-resolution sediment scanning techniques
Zander et al. Climate of the Past
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-2055-2021
Biology & climate change
Evidence for massive and recurrent toxic blooms of Alexandrium catenella in the Alaskan Arctic
Anderson et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2107387118
Biogeochemical consequences of a changing Arctic shelf seafloor ecosystem
März et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01638-3
Substantial long-term loss of alpha and gamma diversity of lake invertebrates in a landscape exposed to a drying climate
Atkinson et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15890
Rapid decline of a four-trophic-level system over a 15-year period
Morse Oecologia
10.1007/s00442-021-05059-7
Decrease in volume and density of foraminiferal shells with progressing ocean acidification
Kuroyanagi et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-99427-1
Megafires and thick smoke portend big problems for migratory birds
Overton et al. Ecology
10.1002/ecy.3552
Climate change in action: local elevational shifts on Iberian amphibians and reptiles
Sillero Regional Environmental Change
10.1007/s10113-021-01831-w
Land-surface evapotranspiration derived from a first-principles primary production model
Tan et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac29eb
Testing the match-mismatch hypothesis in bighorn sheep in the context of climate change
Renaud et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15923
Indigenous practices of ecosystem management in a changing climate: Prospects for ecosystem-based adaptation
Chanza & Musakwa Environmental Science & Policy
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.005
Extending the natural adaptive capacity of coral holobionts
Voolstra et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43017-021-00214-3
Climate drivers of adult insect activity are conditioned by life history traits
Belitz et al.
Open Access pdf 10.22541/au.161607528.84717107/v1
(provisional link) Mobilization of soil phosphate after 8 years of warming is linked to plant phosphorus-acquisition strategies in an alpine meadow on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau
10.1111/gcb.15914
Reconstructing past thermal conditions in beach microclimates
Laloë et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15903
Oceanographic and biogeochemical drivers cause divergent trends in the nitrogen isoscape in a changing Arctic Ocean
Buchanan et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01635-6
Applying assessments of adaptive capacity to inform natural-resource management in a changing climate
Thurman et al. Conservation Biology
10.1111/cobi.13838
Impact of rising temperatures on the biomass of humid old-growth forests of the world
Larjavaara et al. Carbon Balance and Management
Open Access pdf 10.1186/s13021-021-00194-3
Climate adaptation of biodiversity conservation in managed forest landscapes
Hylander et al. Conservation Biology
10.1111/cobi.13847
Warming alters the interaction of two invasive beachgrasses with implications for range shifts and coastal dune functions
Biel & Hacker Oecologia
10.1007/s00442-021-05050-2
Extreme climate events limit northern range expansion of wild turkeys
Lavoie et al. Oecologia
10.1007/s00442-021-05055-x
Alternative biome states challenge the modelling of species' niche shifts under climate change
Pausas & Bond
Open Access pdf 10.1111/1365-2745.13781
Marine high temperature extremes amplify the impacts of climate change on fish and fisheries
Cheung et al. Science Advances
Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abh0895
Marine heat waves differentially affect functioning of native (Ostrea edulis) and invasive (Crassostrea [Magallana] gigas) oysters in tidal pools
Gilson et al. Marine Environmental Research
10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105497
(provisional link) Cold-water species deepen to escape warm water temperatures
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
A Visual Tour of Carbon Export by Sinking Particles
Durkin et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles
Open Access 10.1029/2021gb006985
Nitrous oxide and methane in a changing Arctic Ocean
Rees et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01633-8
Global scenarios of residential heating and cooling energy demand and CO2 emissions
Mastrucci et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03229-3
Changes of atmospheric CO2 in the Tibetan Plateau from 1994 to 2019
Liu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access 10.1029/2021jd035299
Microbial activity, methane production, and carbon storage in Early Holocene North Sea peats
Lippmann et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5491-2021
Estimating carbon stocks and biomass accumulation in three different agroforestry patterns in the semi-arid region of Pakistan
Yasin et al. Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.1987332
Soil organic carbon storage in a mountain permafrost area of Central Asia (High Altai, Russia)
Pascual et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-020-01433-6
The resolvable scales of regional-scale CO2 transport in the context of imperfect meteorology: the predictability of CO2 in a limited-area model
Kim et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd034896
Optimizing Carbon Cycle Parameters Drastically Improves Terrestrial Biosphere Model Underestimates of Dryland Mean Net CO2 Flux and its Inter-Annual Variability
Mahmud et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506679.2
Trade-linked shipping CO2 emissions
Wang et al. Nature Climate Change Climate Policy
10.1038/s41558-021-01176-6
Increasing freshwater and dissolved organic carbon flows to Northwest Alaska’s Elson lagoon
Rawlins Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2288
Bedrock Weathering Controls on Terrestrial Carbon-Nitrogen-Climate Interactions
Dass et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020gb006933
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Challenges and enablers for large-scale CO2 storage in chalk formations
Bonto et al. Earth-Science Reviews
Open Access 10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103826
An interval-parameter two-stage optimization model for CO2 collection, distribution, transportation, utilization, and storage planning
Ming-Yang et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.008
(provisional link) A simulation study of carbon storage with active reservoir management
10.1002/ghg.2119
Assessing climatic benefits from forestation potential in semi-arid lands
Rohatyn et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac29e9
Selectivity descriptors for the direct hydrogenation of CO2 to hydrocarbons during zeolite-mediated bifunctional catalysis
Ramirez et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26090-5
Decarbonization science, technology & engineering
Scaling Deep Decarbonization Technologies
Holmes et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002399
(provisional link) Assessing the food vs. fuel issue: An agent-based simulation
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112553
Obstacle identification, analysis and solutions of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for application in China under the carbon neutrality target
Wu et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112643
Geoengineering climate
A novel approach to sulfate geoengineering with surface emissions of carbonyl sulfide
Quaglia et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-813
Black carbon
Hemispheric black carbon increase after the 13th-century M?ori arrival in New Zealand
McConnell et al. Nature
10.1038/s41586-021-03858-9
Aerosols
Origins of a Relatively Tight Lower Bound on Anthropogenic Aerosol Radiative Forcing from Bayesian Analysis of Historical Observations
Albright et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0167.1
Climate change communications & cognition
Polarization of climate politics results from partisan sorting: Evidence from Finnish Twittersphere
Chen et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102348
Climate change literacy in Africa
Simpson et al. Nature Climate Change International Research in Geographical and Environmental Education South African Journal of Education
Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01171-x
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Long-term (64 years) annual burning lessened soil organic carbon and nitrogen content in a humid subtropical grassland
Abdalla et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15918
Transforming to a regenerative U.S. agriculture: the role of policy, process, and education
Day & Cramer Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01041-7
Children are unsuspecting meat eaters: An opportunity to address climate change
Hahn et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology
Open Access 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101705
Net effects of conservation agriculture principles on sustainable land use: A synthesis
Xiao et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15906
Historical environmental changes in the Poyang Lake basin (Yangtze River, China) and impacts on agricultural activities
He et al. The Holocene
10.1177/09596836211047777
Climate indices for the tailoring of climate information – A systematic literature review of Swedish forestry and agriculture
Wiréhn Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100370
Fire-fallow agriculture as a sustainable cropping system for maintaining organic carbon in Maré Loyalty Island (New Caledonia, southwest Pacific)
Leopold et al. Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01814-x
Land-based implications of early climate actions without global net-negative emissions
Hasegawa et al. Nature Sustainability
10.1038/s41893-021-00772-w
Marine high temperature extremes amplify the impacts of climate change on fish and fisheries
Cheung et al. Science Advances
Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abh0895
Farmers’ action space to adopt sustainable practices: a study of arable farming in Saxony
Gütschow et al. Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01848-1
(provisional link) Modeled changes in selected agroclimatic indices over the croplands of western Canada under the RCP8.5 scenario
10.1002/qj.4188
Hydrology & climate change
Exploring trade-offs between SDGs for Indus River Dolphin conservation and human water security in the regulated Beas River, India
Momblanch et al. Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01026-6
Spatio-temporal changes of precipitation in the Hanjiang River Basin under climate change
Jin et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03801-y
Amplified Drought and Flood Risk Under Future Socioeconomic and Climatic Change
Tabari et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002295
Impacts of dams and reservoirs on local climate change: a global perspective
Zhao et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac263c
Future Projection of Extreme Precipitation Indices over the Indochina Peninsula and South China in CMIP6 Models
Tang et al. Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0946.1
Climate change economics
Debt-for-climate swaps for small islands
Thomas & Theokritoff Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01194-4
Climate finance for Africa requires overcoming bottlenecks in domestic capacity
Arezki Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01191-7
Implications of temperature overshoot dynamics for climate and carbon dioxide removal policies in the DICE model
Rickels & Schwinger Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac22c0
The impact of carbon emission trading schemes on urban-rural income inequality in China: A multi-period difference-in-differences method
Yu et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112652
Climate policy accelerates structural changes in energy employment
Malik et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112642
Modeling world oil market questions: An economic perspective
Durand-Lasserve & Pierru Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112606
How much multilateralism do we need? Effectiveness of unilateral agricultural mitigation efforts in the global context
Frank et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2967
Climate change mitigation public policy research
(provisional link) A simple fix for carbon leakage? Assessing the environmental effectiveness of the EU carbon border adjustment
Potential impact of introducing emission mitigation policies in Indonesia: how much will Indonesia have to spend?
Malahayati & Masui Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09973-2
Energy justice gaps in renewable energy transition policy initiatives in Vermont
Keady et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112608
Knowledge architecture for the wise governance of sustainability transitions
Oliver et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.025
Using the three-pillar model of sustainability to understand lay reactions to climate policy: A multilevel approach
Geiger et al. Environmental Science & Policy
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.023
(provisional link) Land-based measures to mitigate climate change: Potential and feasibility by country
10.1111/gcb.15873
Exploring trade-offs between SDGs for Indus River Dolphin conservation and human water security in the regulated Beas River, India
Momblanch et al. Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01026-6
A systems model of SDG target influence on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
Anderson et al. Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01040-8
The coalitional politics of the European Union’s environmental forest policy: Biodiversity conservation, timber legality, and climate protection
Sotirov et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01644-5
An investigation into zero-carbon planning policy for new-build housing
Forde et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112656
(provisional link) Country specific low carbon commitments versus equitable and practical company specific decarbonisation targets
10.1007/s10668-021-01854-7
CO2 fleet regulation and the future market diffusion of zero-emission trucks in Europe
Breed et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112640
Analysis and forecast of China's energy consumption structure
Zeng et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112630
Factors to Promote Ocean Energy in India
Chakraborty et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112641
Assessing GHG mitigation goals of INDCs (NDCs) considering socio-economic and environmental indicators of the parties
Modirzadeh et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change
10.1007/s11027-021-09975-0
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Considering socio-political framings when analyzing coastal climate change effects can prevent maldevelopment on small islands
David et al. Nature Communications
Open Access 10.1038/s41467-021-26082-5
Using Decision Making under Deep Uncertainty (DMDU) approaches to support climate change adaptation of Swiss Ski Resorts
Ashraf Vaghefi et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.005
Other
Quantifying the contribution of an individual to making extreme weather events more likely
Lott et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/abe9e9
A review of the inter-correlation of climate change, air pollution and urban sustainability using novel machine learning algorithms and spatial information science
Balogun et al. Urban Climate
10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100989
The conceptual framework to determine interrelations and interactions for holistic Water, Energy, and Food Nexus
Afshar et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability
10.1007/s10668-021-01858-3
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Scaling Deep Decarbonization Technologies
Holmes et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002399
Linking internal and external transformation for sustainability and climate action: Towards a new research and policy agenda
Wamsler et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102373
Earthcasting: Geomorphic forecasts for society
Ferdowsi et al. Earth's Future
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10508124.1
Misplaced expectations from climate disclosure initiatives
Ameli et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01174-8
City climate challenges
Armarego-Marriott Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01182-8
Climate action and just transition
Tikkun Nature Climate Change
Open Access 10.1215/08879982-3493903
Stories from the IPCC: An essay on climate science in fourteen questions
Gay-Antaki Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102384
Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions
We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.
- Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.
- Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate
- The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.
How is New Research assembled?
Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.
Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.
The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:
- Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.
- Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.
A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."
The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.
What does "(provisional link)" mean?
When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.
Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.
Suggestions
Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.
Journals covered
A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.
Previous edition
The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.
