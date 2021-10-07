Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #42
Posted on 17 October 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: ‘This is a story that needs to be told’: BBC film tackles Climategate scandal, Why trust science?, Overconfident Idiots: Why Incompetence Breeds Certainty, Ben Santer on ‘separating’ and his ‘small part’ in understanding of climate science, Make electric vehicles lighter to maximize climate and safety benefits, and Trust in meteorology has saved lives. The same is possible for climate science.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Gina Rinehart warns of ‘propaganda’ in climate denial video to students by Peter Milne, The Sydney Morning Herald, Oct 07, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #40, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Oct. 7, 2021
- Google bans ads on content, including YouTube videos, with false claims about climate change. by By Daisuke Wakabayashi and Tiffany Hsu, , Oct 7, 2021
- The Conspiracy Handbook with John Cook by , Podcast: Embrace the Void, Oct 7, 2021
- Motivated by commerce, not conscience, Google bans ads for climate change consensus contradictors by Simon Sharwood, The Register, Oct. 8, 2021
- Why trust science? by Joe Pierre M.D., Psychologoy Today, Oct 9, 2021
- Overconfident Idiots: Why Incompetence Breeds Certainty by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power,
- The Science Of Misinformation And How To Prevent It With Dr. Sander van der Linden by The Emergency Docs, Podcast, Oct 11, 2021
- ‘This is a story that needs to be told’: BBC film tackles Climategate scandal by Robin McKie and Vanessa Thorpe, The Guardian, Oct. 10, 2021
- Train or plane? The climate crisis is forcing us to rethink all long-distance travel by Simon Jenkins, The Guardian, Oct. 11, 2021
- Chevron Is Playing Americans for Fools with ‘Green’ Ad Blitz by Geoff Dembrick, Rolling Stone, Oct 11, 2021
- How the climate crisis is transforming the meaning of ‘sustainability’ in business by Raz Godelnik, The Conversation, Oct. 12, 2021
- Machine-learning-based evidence and attribution mapping of 100,000 climate impact studies by Max Callaghan et al., Nature Climate Change, Oct. 11, 2021
- Ben Santer on ‘separating’ and his ‘small part’ in understanding of climate science by Benjamin Santer, Yale Climate Connections, Oct 11, 2021
- Make electric vehicles lighter to maximize climate and safety benefits by Blake Shaffer , Maximilian Auffhammer & Constantine Samaras, Nature, Oct 12, 2021
- National Trust warns of threat from ‘ideological campaign’ waged against it by Ben Quinn, Guardian, Oct 13, 2-21
- NOAA Upgrades Climate Website Amid Growing Demand for Climate Information by US Dept. of Commerce, NOAA, U.S. Department of Commerce, Oct. 12, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #41, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Oct. 14, 2021
- Trust in meteorology has saved lives. The same is possible for climate science. by Oliver Uberti, The Washington Post, Oct. 14, 2021
- An empire of dying wells by Zachary R. Mider and Rachel Adams-Heard, Bloomberg Green, 12 Oct 2021
- Climate Change Science AMA with Dr. Ben Santer by Brett Cease & Dana Nuccitelli, CCL YouTube Channel, Oct 13, 2021
- How Can You Talk Effectively to Anti-Vaxxers, Flat Earthers, and Climate Deniers? by Nathan J. Robinson and Lee McIntyre, Current Affairs, Oct 15, 2021
Comments