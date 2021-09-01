Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #45, 2021

Posted on 11 November 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack

If the forecast says "rain," bring an umbrella

One of the more thought-provoking articles in this week's collection is Natural hazards and climate change are not drivers of disasters, by Alik Ismail-Zadeh of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. A provocative title, but it's hard to argue with the article's premise, let alone deny our deep and rich history of unsatisfactory outcomes thanks to not paying attention and money where both are mandatory. Dr. Ismail-Zadeh points out that when we're fully informed of risks and hazards, disasters mostly happen only when we ignore that information and fail to take it into account in our systems of communicating and living. In a manner of speaking, our behavior is disastrously oblivious. The author examines some case histories of hazards and risks inadequately folded into plans and actions, and points out specific means to redress the situation. Open access, free to read.

It's very pleasing to mention that recently joined Skeptical Science volunteer Dr. Marc Kodack is providing a significant boost to compilation of New Research. We're very fortunate; Marc is arguably "overqualified" for this particular work, given his deep experience in the intersection of climate change and US national security. Marc is currently also (mainly?!) a Senior Fellow at the The Center for Climate and Security. We're delighted to welcome Marc aboard.

82 articles by 445 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

An Analytical Model for Spatially Varying Clear-Sky CO2 Forcing

Jeevanjee et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-19-0756.1

Temperature-dependence of the clear-sky feedback in radiative-convective equilibrium

Kluft et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094649

Observations of climate change, effects

Enhanced Rare Earth Element Mobilization in a Mountain Watershed of the Colorado Mineral Belt with Concomitant Detection in Aquatic Biota: Increasing Climate Change-Driven Degradation to Water Quality

Rue & McKnight Environmental Science & Technology

Open Access pdf 10.1021/acs.est.1c02958

Large wildfire driven increases in nighttime fire activity observed across CONUS from 2003–2020

Freeborn et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112777

On the impossibility of extreme event thresholds in the absence of global warming

Diffenbaugh & Davenport Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2f1a

A Continuous Decline of Global Seasonal Wind Speed Range over Land since 1980

Zhou et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0112.1

Quantifying contributions of natural variability and anthropogenic forcings on increased fire weather risk over the western United States

Zhuang et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2111875118

Analysis of observed and projected interannual variability in the summer season onset, length, and end dates across the Iran

Sedaghat & Nazaripour Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03852-1

Tricentennial trends in spring ice breakups in three rivers in northern Europe

Norrgård & Helama

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-326

Strengthening of the relationship between West China Autumn Rain and arctic oscillation in the mid-1980s

Zhou et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105916

Glacier tourism and climate change: effects, adaptations, and perspectives in the Alps

Salim et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01849-0

(provisional link) Magnitudes and patterns of large-scale permafrost ground deformation revealed by Sentinel-1 InSAR on the central Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112778

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

(provisional link) Global Trends in Downward Surface Solar Radiation from Spatial Interpolated Ground Observations during 1961–2019

10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0165.1

Eliminating the “Hook” in Precipitation–Temperature Scaling

Visser et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0292.1

Evaluation of CloudSat Radiative Kernels Using ARM and CERES Observations and ERA5 Reanalysis

Dai et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2020jd034510

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Trans-Basin Influence of Southwest Tropical Indian Ocean Warming during Early Boreal Summer

Chen et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0925.1

Influence of Canary upwelling system on coastal SST warming along the 21st century using CMIP6 GCMs

Varela et al. Global and Planetary Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103692

Future frost risks in the Tohoku region of Japan under a warming climate—interpretation of regional diversity in terms of seasonal warming

Masaki Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03834-3

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

(provisional link) The Inherent Uncertainty of Precipitation Variability, Trends, and Extremes due to Internal Variability, with Implications for Western U.S. Water Resources

10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0251.1

Uncertainty in El Niño-like warming and California precipitation changes linked by the Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation

Dong et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26797-5

Comparison of precipitation projections of CMIP5 and CMIP6 global climate models over Yulin, China

Shiru et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03823-6

Cryosphere & climate change

Glacier geometry and flow speed determine how Arctic marine-terminating glaciers respond to lubricated beds

Zheng

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-345

Tricentennial trends in spring ice breakups in three rivers in northern Europe

Norrgård & Helama

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-326

(provisional link) Magnitudes and patterns of large-scale permafrost ground deformation revealed by Sentinel-1 InSAR on the central Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112778

Sea level & climate change

Ocean mass, sterodynamic effects, and vertical land motion largely explain US coast relative sea level rise

Harvey et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00300-w

Paleoclimate

Globally resolved surface temperatures since the Last Glacial Maximum

Osman et al. Nature

Open Access 10.1038/s41586-021-03984-4

Enhanced moisture delivery into Victoria Land, East Antarctica, during the early Last Interglacial: implications for West Antarctic Ice Sheet stability

Yan et al. Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-17-1841-2021

The contribution of melt ponds to enhanced Arctic sea-ice melt during the Last Interglacial

Diamond et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-9239

Biology & climate change

(provisional link) A new westward migration route in an Asian passerine bird

10.1016/j.cub.2021.09.086

Identifying the climatic drivers of honey bee disease in England and Wales

Rowland et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01495-w

Cold comfort: Arctic seabirds find refugia from climate change and potential competition in marginal ice zones and fjords

Bonnet-Lebrun et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01650-7

Long-term monitoring indicates shifting fall migration timing in monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus)

Culbertson et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15957

Anthropogenic drivers of avian community turnover from local to regional scales

Di Cecco & Hurlbert Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15967

Temperature effects on community size structure: the value of large-scale biomonitoring programs

Perkins Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15981

Rising temperature modulates pH niches of fen species

Hájek et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15980

Temperature impact on the influence of penguin-derived nutrients and mosses on non-native grass in a simulated polar ecosystem

Bokhorst et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15979

Tropical tree growth sensitivity to climate is driven by species intrinsic growth rate and leaf traits

Bauman et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.06.08.447571

Extreme heat increases stomatal conductance and drought-induced mortality risk in vulnerable plant species

Marchin et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15976

Global roll-out of comprehensive policy measures may aid in bridging emissions gap

van Soest et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26595-z

Low statistical power and overestimated anthropogenic impacts, exacerbated by publication bias, dominate field studies in global change biology

Yang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15972

Climate change scenarios of increased CO2 and temperature affect a coral reef peracarid (Crustacea) community

Araújo-Silva et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105518

Identifying management opportunities to combat climate, land, and marine threats across less climate exposed coral reefs

Kuempel et al. Conservation Biology

10.1111/cobi.13856

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Nitrous oxide emissions from agricultural soils challenge climate sustainability in the US Corn Belt

Lawrence et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.2112108118

Warming has a minor effect on surface soil organic carbon in alpine meadow ecosystems on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau

Chen et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15984

The impact of anthropogenic nitrogen deposition on global forests: Negative impacts far exceed the carbon benefits

Gundale Global Change Biology

Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15959

Measurement report: Regional characteristics of seasonal and long-term variations in greenhouse gases at Nainital, India, and Comilla, Bangladesh

Nomura et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-317

A wavelet-based model of world oil shocks interaction with CO2 emissions in the US

Kassouri et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.020

Reducing model uncertainty of climate change impacts on high latitude carbon assimilation

Rogers et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15958

Dairy Methane Emissions in California’s San Joaquin Valley Inferred Using Ground-based Remote Sensing Field Observations in the Summer and Winter

Heerah et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd034785

(provisional link) Nonlinear interactions of land carbon cycle feedbacks in Earth System Models

10.1111/gcb.15953

Atmospheric observations consistent with reported decline in the UK's methane emissions (2013–2020)

Lunt et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-548

(provisional link) Data-driven estimates of fertilizer-induced soil NH3, NO and N2O emissions from croplands in China and their climate change impacts

10.1111/gcb.15975

Quantifying aviation’s contribution to global warming

Klöwer et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507359.1

CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering

Environmental assessment of amending the Amager Bakke incineration plant in Copenhagen with carbon capture and storage

Bisinella et al. Waste Management & Research: The Journal for a Sustainable Circular Economy

10.1177/0734242x211048125

Climate mitigation forestry—temporal trade-offs

Skytt et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac30fa

Decarbonization

Côte d'Ivoire's electricity challenge in 2050: Reconciling economic development and climate commitments

Assoumou & McIsaac Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112681

Estimation of future changes in photovoltaic potential in Australia due to climate change

Poddar et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507147.1

Black carbon

Arctic black carbon during PAMARCMiP 2018 and previous aircraft experiments in spring

Ohata et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-349

Climate change communications & cognition

Climate change awareness of the young generation and its impact on their diet

Jürkenbeck et al. Cleaner and Responsible Consumption

Open Access 10.1016/j.clrc.2021.100041

Climate change literacy and migration potential: micro-level evidence from Africa

Helbling et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03241-7

Impact of the built environment on climate change risk perception and psychological distancing: Empirical evidence from Islamabad, Pakistan

Aslam & Rana Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.024

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Nitrous oxide emissions from agricultural soils challenge climate sustainability in the US Corn Belt

Lawrence et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.2112108118

Crop Diversity Management: Sereer Smallholders' Response to Climatic Variability in Senegal

Ruggieri et al. Journal of Ethnobiology

10.2993/0278-0771-41.3.389

Climatisation of agricultural issues in the international agenda through three competing epistemic communities: Climate-smart agriculture, agroecology, and nature-based solutions

Hrabanski & Le Coq Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.022

Impact of climate on tea production: a study of the Dooars region in India

Mallik & Ghosh Ghosh Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03848-x

Effects of elevated CO2 and temperature on soybean growth and gas exchange rates: A modified GLYCIM model

Sun et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108700

(provisional link) Data-driven estimates of fertilizer-induced soil NH3, NO and N2O emissions from croplands in China and their climate change impacts

10.1111/gcb.15975

Hydrology & climate change

(provisional link) The Inherent Uncertainty of Precipitation Variability, Trends, and Extremes due to Internal Variability, with Implications for Western U.S. Water Resources

10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0251.1

Placing the east-west North American aridity gradient in a multi-century context

Bishop et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2f63

Future Changes in Snowpack, Snowmelt, and Runoff Potential Extremes over North America

Cho et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094985

Soil Moisture Continues Declining in North China over the Regional Warming Slowdown of the Past 20 Years

Li et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology

10.1175/jhm-d-20-0274.1

Climate change economics

Lost & Damaged, A study of the economic impact of climate change on vulnerable countries

Environment and Planning D: Society and Space

Open Access 10.1068/d150663

Debt-for-climate swaps: Killing two birds with one stone?

Essers et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102407

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Linking climate science and climate action: An equitable way to raise climate finance

Parikh & Parikh Energy for Sustainable Development

10.1016/j.esd.2021.10.006

Agencies navigating the political at the science-to-policy interface for nature-based solutions

Kirsop-Taylor & Russel Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.029

Dynamic climate clubs: On the effectiveness of incentives in global climate agreements

Nordhaus Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2109988118

Measuring carbon tax incidence using a fully flexible demand system. Vertical and horizontal effects using Irish data

Tovar Reaños & Lynch Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112682

Global roll-out of comprehensive policy measures may aid in bridging emissions gap

van Soest et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26595-z

Climate Change Acts: Origins, Dynamics, and Consequences

Nash et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1996536

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Air-conditioning and the adaptation cooling deficit in emerging economies

Pavanello et al. Nature Communications

Open Access 10.1038/s41467-021-26592-2

Natural hazards and climate change are not drivers of disasters

Ismail-Zadeh Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11069-021-05100-1

Geo-based model of intrinsic resilience to climate change: an approach to nature-based solution

Mahmood et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-021-01925-9

Tackling knowledge and power: an environmental justice perspective on climate change adaptation in Kiribati

Klepp & Fünfgeld Climate and Development

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17565529.2021.1984866

A framework for using autonomous adaptation as a leverage point in sustainable climate adaptation

Tuihedur Rahman et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100376

Enriching the concept of solution space for climate adaptation by unfolding legal and governance dimensions

Du et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.021

Climate change impacts on human health

(provisional link) The Psychological and Mental Health Consequences of Climate Change in South Africa



Climate change impacts on human culture Other

WMO Evaluation of Two Extreme High Temperatures Occurring in February 2020 for the Antarctic Peninsula Region

Márcio Rocha et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-21-0040.1

Feminization of surface temperature: Environmental justice and gender inequality among socioeconomic groups

Mashhoodi Urban Climate

Open Access 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101004

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

