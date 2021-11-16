Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #47
Posted on 21 November 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheeple? A.I. Maps 20 Years of Climate Conspiracies, COP Negotiators Demand Nations do More to Curb Climate Change, but Required Emissions Cuts Remain Elusive, Five things you need to know about the Glasgow Climate Pact, COP26: The truth behind the new climate change denial, How Exxon duped "The Daily", and How to talk about climate change: Ask questions.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- COP26: How might decisions at the climate summit change our lives? by Helen Briggs, Science, BBC News, Nov 12, 2021
- Negotiators Strike a Climate Deal, but World Remains Far From Limiting Warming by Brad Plumer & Lisa Friedman, Climagte,New York Times, Nov 13, 2021
- Five things you need to know about the Glasgow Climate Pact by Simon Lewis & Mark Maslin, The Conversation UK, Nov 13, 2021
- Egypt to host next climate summit, putting a spotlight on resilience by Isabelle Gerretsen, Climate Home News, Nov 12, 2021
- COP Negotiators Demand Nations do More to Curb Climate Change, but Required Emissions Cuts Remain Elusive by Bob Berwyn, Politics & Policy, Inside Climate News, Nov 14, 2021
- Climate Hype Might Be the Ticket to Decarbonization by Robinson Meyer, The Atlantic Magazine, Nov 12, 2021
- The New Politics of Climate Hyperbole by David Wallace-Wells, Intelligencer, New York Magazine, Nov 12, 2021
- COP26: Key outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Glasgow by Simon Evans, Josh Gabbatiss, Robert McSweeney, Aruna Chandrasekhar, Ayesha Tandon, Giuliana Viglione, Zeke Hausfather, Xiaoying You, Joe Goodman & Sylvia Hayes., Carbon Brief, Nov 15, 2021
- Cop26 took us one step closer to combating the climate crisis by Opinion by Christiana Figueres, Comment is Free, The Guardian, Nov 15, 2021
- Covid denial to climate denial: How conspiracists are shifting focus by Marianna Spring, BBC News, Nov 16, 2021
- More Young People Don’t Want Children Because of Climate Change. Has the UN Failed to Protect Them? by Elena Shao, Justice, Inside Climate News, Nov 16, 2021
- GOP Rep. Curtis: 'Extremist' voices setting the tone for party on climate by Nick Niedzwiadek, Politico, Nov 16, 2021
- ANALYSIS-Was Glasgow pact a win for climate? Time will tell by Kate Abnett & Valerie Volcovici, Reuters, Nov 14, 2021
- Covid denial to climate denial: How conspiracists are shifting focus by Marianna Spring, BBC News, Nov 15, 2021
- FLOATER: A Tool-Kit for Evaluating Claims by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power, Nov 16, 2021
- How to talk about climate change: Ask questions by Sara Peach and Jennifer Marlon, Yale Climate Connections, Nov 17, 2021
- How Exxon duped "The Daily" by Emily Atkin, Heated, Nov 17, 2021
- N.H.L. Partnership With Chemical Company Leaves Environmental Watchdogs Cold by Kevin Draper and Hiroko Tabuchi, New York Times, Nov 17, 2021
- COP26: The truth behind the new climate change denial by Rachel Schraer & Kayleen Devlin, Science, BBC News , Nov 16, 2021
- Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheeple? A.I. Maps 20 Years of Climate Conspiracies by ClimateDenierRoundUp, Daily Kos, Nov 18, 2021
- Climate Deniers Are Using These Four Major Scare Tactics to Stop Climate Action by Stella Levantesi and Giulio Corsi, DeSmog, Nov 16, 2021
- How the Greenland ice sheet fared in 2021 by Guest Post by Ruth Mottram, Martin Stendel, Jason Box, Kenneth D Mankoff & Andreas Ahlstrøm, Carbon Brief, Nov 16, 2021
- It’s hailed as the clean energy of the future. But hydrogen produces ‘substantial’ emissions, study shows by Rachel Pannett, Washington Post, Nov 18, 2021
- You Can’t Beat Climate Change Without Tackling Disinformation by Amy Westervelt, The Nation, Nov 17, 2021
- Climate change deniers are over attacking the science. Now they attack the solutions. by Kate Yoder, Grist, Nov 18, 2021
- The forgotten oil ads that told us climate change was nothing by Geoffrey Supran & Naomi Orsekes, Environment, The Guardian, Nov 18, 2021
- Climate change: Conspiracy theories found on foreign-language Wikipedia by Marco Silva, Technology, BBC News, Nov 18, 2021
- Brazil's Amazon deforestation surges to 15-year high, undercutting government pledge by Jake Spring & Anthony Boadle, Reuters, Nov 18, 2021
- It Will Take Much More Than Electric Cars to Fix the Climate Crisis by Opinion by David Suzuki & Ian Hanington, Common Dreams, Nov 19, 2021
- Net Zero/Not Zero by Gavin Schmidt, RealClimate, Nov 20, 2021
