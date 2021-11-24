Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #49

Posted on 5 December 2021 by BaerbelW

Listing of articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, November 28, 2021 through Sat, December 4, 2021

The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Who owns the wind? An anthropologist has ideas, Canada’s Tar Sands: Destruction So Vast and Deep It Challenges the Existence of Land and People, PragerU video on climate change repeats a range of misleading claims by Steven KooninThe ins and outs of understanding what’s in a degree, and Climate cost study authors accuse Bjørn Lomborg of misinterpreting results.

Articles Linked to on Facebook

0 0

Comments

Comments 1 to 4:

  1. The Guardian has an article that says the International Energy Agency, IEA, projects that 95% of new electricity generating capacity worldwide from today to 2026 will be renewable energy.  

    Renewable energy is being built out because it is now cheaper than fossil fuels almost everywhere.  This winter coal, gas and oil have increased greatly in price while renewable energy has only increased a little.  Hopefully businesses will increase installation of renewable energy to save money.  It will help with the climate issue.  Every kilowatt generated by renewables is less generated by fossil fuels.

    Another article stated that one of the primary bottlenecks for wind energy was obtaining permits to build.  Governments can speed up the permitting process to increase renewable energy.

    0 0

  2. We should not lose sight of appropriateness in site selection...and we are. In the rush to renewables, many proposed sites are moneymakers but are deleterious to the environment. Here in Rockbridge/Bottetot County, a wind turbine site proposal has 100% opposition from area radical environmentalists.

    0 0

  3. It would be best if radical environmentalists had the final say on site selection, since they have no monetary or political axe to grind. We are happy with eliminating as much fossil fuel usage as possible, but not happy with collateral damage to the environment from insensitive projects.

    0 0

  4. Don't let radical environmentalists decide what electricity generation gets built, because nothing would get built. Solar power looks relatively benign environmentally. Wind turbines are more problematic because of the big visual footprint on hills that some people dont like, and they kill insects and some birds, lets not pretend otherwise. The solution is really to locate them offshore, something central governmnet should require by law, maybe 50% offshore and gradually increased from there.

    0 0

