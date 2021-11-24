Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #49
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Who owns the wind? An anthropologist has ideas, Canada’s Tar Sands: Destruction So Vast and Deep It Challenges the Existence of Land and People, PragerU video on climate change repeats a range of misleading claims by Steven Koonin, The ins and outs of understanding what’s in a degree, and Climate cost study authors accuse Bjørn Lomborg of misinterpreting results.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- A Power Struggle Over Cobalt Rattles the Clean Energy Revolution by Dionne Searcey, Michael Forsythe & Eric Lipton, World, New Yoek Times, Nov 20, 2021
- Canada’s Tar Sands: Destruction So Vast and Deep It Challenges the Existence of Land and People by Nicholas Kusnetz, Inside Climate News, Nov 21, 2021
- Melting Arctic sea ice linked to ‘worsening fire hazards’ in western US by Aeshya Tandon, Carbon Brief, Nov 25, 2021
- UN shipping summit criticised for ‘dangerous’ delay on emissions plan by Karen McVeigh, Environment, The Gusrdian, Nov 24, 2021
- EXPLAINER: What is 'net zero' and why does it matter? by Megan Rowling., Thomson Reuters Foundation, Nov 26, 2021
- The Haunting Music of Climate Change by Katie Babson, The Climate Change Review, Nov 24, 2021
- Don’t call it climate change. Red states prepare for ‘extreme weather’ by Debra Kahn et al., Politico, Nov 25, 2021
- Who owns the wind? An anthropologist has ideas by David Ferris, EnergyWire, Nov 24, 2021
- Seeking Certainty on Climate Change: How Much Is Enough? by Opinion by Sabine Hossenfelder & Tim Palmer, Rejonder by Naomi Orsekes, Environment, Scientific American, Nov 29, 2021
- Calling climate change a ‘crisis’ doesn’t do what you think by Kate Yoder, Grist, Nov 29, 2021
- Avoiding temperature ‘overshoot’ reduces multiple climate change risks, say scientists by Ayesha Tandon, Carbon Brief, Nov 29, 2021
- People Are Giving Money to the Wrong Climate Charities by Molly Taft, Gizmondo, Nov 30, 2021
- Research Reveals How PR Firms Have Spent Decades Fueling Climate Misinformation by Jessica Corbett, Common Dreams, Dec 1, 2021
- Think Climate Change Is Messy? Wait Until Geoengineering by Matt Simon, Wired, Nov 30, 2021
- PragerU video on climate change repeats a range of misleading claims by Steven Koonin by Edited by Katie Valentine, Climate Feedback, Nov 29, 2021
- Finance group fails to deliver at COP26 by Comme ntary by Michael Northrop, Yale Climate Connections, Nov 29, 2021
- Rain to replace snow in the Arctic as climate heats, study finds by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, Nov 30, 2021
- Climate cost study authors accuse Bjørn Lomborg of misinterpreting results by Graham Readfearn, The Guardian, Dec 2, 2021
- The ins and outs of understanding what’s in a degree by SueEllen Campbell, Yale Climate Connections, Dec 2, 2021
- EXPLAINER: Is climate change boosting hunger around the world? by Laurie Goering, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Dec 1, 2021
- Quit Worrying About Uncertainty in Sea Level Projections by Jeremy Bassis, EOS, Nov 30, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #48, 2021 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Dec. 2, 2021
- Q&A: Can ‘nature-based solutions’ help address climate change? by Aruna Chandrasekhar & Giuliana Viglione, Carbon Brief, Dec 1, 2021
- North Atlantic hurricanes have become more frequent amid warming - study by Andrea Januta, Environment, Reuters, Dec 3, 2021
The Guardian has an article that says the International Energy Agency, IEA, projects that 95% of new electricity generating capacity worldwide from today to 2026 will be renewable energy.
Renewable energy is being built out because it is now cheaper than fossil fuels almost everywhere. This winter coal, gas and oil have increased greatly in price while renewable energy has only increased a little. Hopefully businesses will increase installation of renewable energy to save money. It will help with the climate issue. Every kilowatt generated by renewables is less generated by fossil fuels.
Another article stated that one of the primary bottlenecks for wind energy was obtaining permits to build. Governments can speed up the permitting process to increase renewable energy.
We should not lose sight of appropriateness in site selection...and we are. In the rush to renewables, many proposed sites are moneymakers but are deleterious to the environment. Here in Rockbridge/Bottetot County, a wind turbine site proposal has 100% opposition from area radical environmentalists.
It would be best if radical environmentalists had the final say on site selection, since they have no monetary or political axe to grind. We are happy with eliminating as much fossil fuel usage as possible, but not happy with collateral damage to the environment from insensitive projects.
Don't let radical environmentalists decide what electricity generation gets built, because nothing would get built. Solar power looks relatively benign environmentally. Wind turbines are more problematic because of the big visual footprint on hills that some people dont like, and they kill insects and some birds, lets not pretend otherwise. The solution is really to locate them offshore, something central governmnet should require by law, maybe 50% offshore and gradually increased from there.