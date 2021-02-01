Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #49, 2021
Posted on 9 December 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack
112 articles in 110 journals by 676 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
On the importance of sea surface temperature for aerosol-induced brightening of marine clouds and implications for cloud feedback in a future warmer climate
Zhou et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095896
Role of the Bay of Bengal warming in the Indian summer monsoon rainfall trend
Goswami et al. Climate Dynamics
10.1007/s00382-021-06068-1
Observations of climate change, effects
Atlantic tropical cyclones downscaled from climate reanalyses show increasing activity over past 150 years
Emanuel Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27364-8
Prolonged Marine Heatwaves in the Arctic: 1982−2020
Huang et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095590
Changing Impacts of Tropical Cyclones on East and Southeast Asian Inland Regions in the Past and a Globally Warmed Future Climate
Chen et al. Frontiers in Earth Science
Open Access pdf 10.3389/feart.2021.769005
Atmosphere similarity patterns in boreal summer show an increase of persistent weather conditions connected to hydro-climatic risks
Hoffmann et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01808-z
Quantifying the Human Influence on the Intensity of Extreme 1- and 5-Day Precipitation Amounts at Global, Continental, and Regional Scales
Sun et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0028.1
Ongoing Drainage Reorganization Driven by Rapid Lake Growths on the Tibetan Plateau
Liu et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095795
Reconstructed temperature change in late summer over the eastern Tibetan Plateau since 1867?CE and the role of anthropogenic forcing
Yin et al. Global and Planetary Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103715
Characterization of interannual and seasonal variability of hydro-climatic trends in the Upper Indus Basin
Liaqat et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03850-3
Multi-decadal (1953–2017) rock glacier kinematics analysed by high-resolution topographic data in the upper Kaunertal, Austria
Fleischer et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5345-2021
Super Droughts over East Asia since 1960 under the Impacts of Global Warming and Decadal Variability
Wang et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7483
Do recent meteorological drought events in central Italy result from long term trend or increasing variability?
Bek et al. International Journal of Climatology
Open Access 10.1007/s10792-021-02041-3
Recent observed changes in extreme high-temperature events and associated meteorological conditions over Africa
Iyakaremye et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7485
Response to concerns about the African fire trends controlled by precipitation over recent decades
Wei et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16020
Global increase in wildfire risk due to climate-driven declines in fuel moisture
Ellis et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16006
Reduction in Precipitation Seasonality in China from 1960 to 2018
Mao et al. Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0324.1
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
River ice phenology and thickness from satellite altimetry: potential for ice bridge road operation and climate studies
Zakharova et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5387-2021
Reconciling high resolution climate datasets using KrigR
Davy & Kusch Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac39bf
A global inventory of historical documentary evidence related to climate since the 15th century
Burgdorf
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-165
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Synoptic circulation changes over Central Europe from 1900 to 2100 – Reanalyses and CMIP6
Herrera?Lormendez et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7481
Changes in extreme precipitation across South Asia for each 0.5?°C of warming from 1.5?°C to 3?°C above pre-industrial levels
Mondal et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105961
Pseudo Global Warming Sensitivity Experiments of Subtropical Cyclone Anita (2010) under RCP 8.5 Scenario
Nakamura & Mäll Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035261
How does the high-latitude thermal forcing in one hemisphere affect the other hemisphere?
Shin & Kang Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095870
CMIP6 models underestimate the Holton-Tan effect
Elsbury et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1029/2021gl094083
Future trends of arctic surface wind speeds and their relationship with sea ice in CMIP5 climate model simulations
Vavrus & Alkama Alkama Climate Dynamics
Open Access 10.1007/s00382-021-06071-6
Atmospheric Rivers Bring More Frequent and Intense Extreme Rainfall Events over East Asia under Global Warming
Kamae et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl096030
Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA
Constraining decadal variability yields skillful projections of near-term climate change
Mahmood et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094915
The mechanisms of cloudiness evolution responsible for equilibrium climate sensitivity in climate model INM-CM4-8
Volodin Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl096204
Estimating radiative forcing with a nonconstant feedback parameter and linear response
Fredriksen et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504723.1
Land surface models significantly underestimate the impact of land-use changes on global evapotranspiration
Wang et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac38db
New Techniques for Improving Climate Models, Predictions and Projections
Collins et al. Frontiers in Climate JOURNAL OF MECHANICS OF CONTINUA AND MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES
Open Access pdf 10.3389/fclim.2021.811205
Cryosphere & climate change
Development of ice-shelf estuaries promotes fractures and calving
Boghosian et al. Nature Geoscience
10.1038/s41561-021-00837-7
River ice phenology and thickness from satellite altimetry: potential for ice bridge road operation and climate studies
Zakharova et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5387-2021
Multi-decadal (1953–2017) rock glacier kinematics analysed by high-resolution topographic data in the upper Kaunertal, Austria
Fleischer et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5345-2021
Future Changes in Snowpack, Snowmelt, and Runoff Potential Extremes Over North America
Cho et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094985
Assessing uncertainty in past ice and climate evolution: overview, stepping-stones, and challenges
Tarasov & Goldstein
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-145
A multi-ice-core, annual-layer-counted Greenland ice-core chronology for the last 3800 years: GICC21
Sinnl et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-155
Sea level & climate change
Changing impacts of Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone tsunamis in California under future sea-level rise
Dura et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27445-8
Paleoclimate
Retreat and Regrowth of the Greenland Ice Sheet During the Last Interglacial as Simulated by the CESM2-CISM2 Coupled Climate–Ice Sheet Model
Sommers et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology
10.1029/2021pa004272
Biology & climate change
Survival of climate warming through niche shifts: Evidence from frogs on tropical islands
Labisko et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15997
Glacier retreat creating new Pacific salmon habitat in western North America
Pitman et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26897-2
Adaptive strategies of sponges to deoxygenated oceans
Micaroni et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16013
Site index as a predictor of the effect of climate warming on boreal tree growth
Pau et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16030
(provisional link) Complex range shifts among forest functional types under the contemporary warming
10.1371/journal.pone.0118069
Resistance and change in a High Arctic ecosystem, NW Greenland: Differential sensitivity of ecosystem metrics to 15 years of experimental warming and wetting
Jespersen et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16027
(provisional link) Energetic and reproductive costs of coral recovery in divergent bleaching responses
10.1038/s41598-021-02807-w
Mismatch-induced growth reductions in a clade of Arctic-breeding shorebirds are rarely mitigated by increasing temperatures
Lameris et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16025
Limited integration of biodiversity within climate policy: Evidence from the Alliance of Small Island States
Strauß et al. Environmental Science & Policy
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.019
Intraspecific diversity alters the relationship between climate change and parasitism in a polymorphic ectotherm
Wu et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16018
Diazotrophy as a key driver of the response of marine net primary productivity to climate change
Bopp et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-320
Biodiversity promotes ecosystem functioning despite environmental change
Hong et al. Ecology Letters
10.1111/ele.13936
Understanding and managing the interactive impacts of growth in urban land use and climate change on freshwater biota: a case study using the platypus (Ornithorhynchus anatinus)
Coleman et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16015
Multi-model projections of tree species performance in Quebec, Canada under future climate change
Yan et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16014
Vegetation green-up date is more sensitive to permafrost degradation than climate change in spring across the northern permafrost region
Wang & Liu Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16011
Widespread Mismatch Between Phenology and Climate in Human-Dominated Landscapes
Song et al. AGU Advances
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021av000431
Marine heatwave challenges solutions to human–wildlife conflict
Samhouri et al. Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1098/rspb.2021.1607
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
A global overview of studies about land management, land-use change, and climate change effects on soil organic carbon
Beillouin et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15998
(provisional link) Thawing Yedoma permafrost is a neglected nitrous oxide source
10.1038/s41467-021-27386-2
Limitations of the radon tracer method (RTM) to estimate regional greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – a case study for methane in Heidelberg
Levin et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-17907-2021
The 2019 Methane Budget And Uncertainties At 1 Degree Resolution And Each Country Through Bayesian Integration Of GOSAT Total Column Methane Data And A Priori Inventory Estimates
Worden et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-955
The fate of carbon in check dam sediments: A review
Yao et al. Earth-Science Reviews
10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103889
Beyond bulk: Density fractions explain heterogeneity in global soil carbon abundance and persistence
Heckman et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16023
The carbon emissions level of China’s service industry: an analysis of characteristics and influencing factors
Sun et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability
10.1007/s10668-021-02001-y
Characterizing methane emission hotspots from thawing permafrost
Elder et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles
10.1002/essoar.10505450.1
Climate drives modeled forest carbon cycling resistance and resilience in the Upper Great Lakes Region, USA
Dorheim et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006587
Soil organic carbon stabilization mechanisms and temperature sensitivity in old terraced soils
Zhao et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-6301-2021
(provisional link) Identifying Data Needed to Reduce Parameter Uncertainty in a Coupled Microbial Soil C and N Decomposition Model
10.1029/2021JG006593
Decreasing methane emissions from China’s coal mining with rebounded coal production
Gao et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac38d8
Carbon stocks differ among land-uses in agroforestry systems in western Canada
Ma et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108756
Criteria for assessing carbon emissions peaks at provincial level in China
Wang et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.11.006
Non-flooded riparian Amazon trees are a regionally significant methane source
Gauci et al. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1098/rsta.2020.0446
Strong Southern Ocean carbon uptake evident in airborne observations
Long et al. Science
10.1126/science.abi4355
CO2 capture, sequestration & repurposing science & engineering
Role of Co species on Co/KIT-6 catalyst surface in CO2 hydrogenation
Zhou et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
10.1002/ghg.2137
Decarbonization
Zero air pollution and zero carbon from all energy at low cost and without blackouts in variable weather throughout the U.S. with 100% wind-water-solar and storage
Jacobson et al. Renewable Energy
10.1016/j.renene.2021.11.067
Pricing indirect emissions accelerates low—carbon transition of US light vehicle sector
Wolfram et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27247-y
Geoengineering climate
Climate response to latitudinal and altitudinal distribution of stratospheric sulfate aerosols
Zhao et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035379
Aerosols
(provisional link) Anthropogenic–biogenic interaction amplifies warming from emission reduction over the southeastern US
10.1088/1748-9326/ac3285
A large reduction of direct aerosol cooling over Poland in the last decades
Markowicz et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7488
Tropospheric warming over the North Indian Ocean caused by the South Asian anthropogenic aerosols: possible implications
Fadnavis et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-969
Climate change communications & cognition
Political ideology and climate change-mitigating behaviors: Insights from fixed world beliefs
Chan & Faria Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102440
(provisional link) Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic to combat climate change: comparing drivers of individual action in global crises
10.1007/s13412-021-00727-9
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Financing climate change mitigation in agriculture: assessment of investment cases
Khatri-Chhetri et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3605
Influence of water transpired and irrigation on maize yields for future climate scenarios using Regional Model
Donfack et al. Atmospheric Science Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1002/asl.1075
Estimated climate impact of replacing agriculture as the primary food production system
MacDougall et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3aa5
Impacts of supply-side climate change mitigation practices and trade policy regimes under dietary transition: the case of European agriculture
Clora et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac39bd
(provisional link) Emotional pathways to climate change responses
10.1016/j.cobeha.2021.02.001
Planning maize hybrids adaptation to future climate change by integrating crop modelling with machine learning
Zhang et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac32fd
Separating the impacts of heat stress events from rising mean temperatures on winter wheat yield of China
Liu et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3870
Enhancing the sustainability of Mediterranean olive groves through adaptation measures to climate change using modelling and response surfaces
Lorite et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108742
Hydrology & climate change
Ongoing Drainage Reorganization Driven by Rapid Lake Growths on the Tibetan Plateau
Liu et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095795
Characterization of interannual and seasonal variability of hydro-climatic trends in the Upper Indus Basin
Liaqat et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03850-3
How might climate change affect river flows across West Africa?
Rameshwaran et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03256-0
Super Droughts over East Asia since 1960 under the Impacts of Global Warming and Decadal Variability
Wang et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7483
Adaptive water management in the face of uncertainty: Integrating machine learning, groundwater modeling and robust decision making
Miro et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100383
Future Changes in Snowpack, Snowmelt, and Runoff Potential Extremes Over North America
Cho et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094985
Climate change economics
The Effects of Climate Change on Interregional Electricity Market Dynamics on the U.S. West Coast
Hill et al. Earth's Future
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506741.1
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Equity implications of net zero visions
Lenzi et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03270-2
Has the international climate regime promoted climate justice? Evidence from Clean Development Mechanism projects in China
Xu & Zhang Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.2008294
Small wins enhancing sustainability transformations: Sustainable development policy in Finland
Salo et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.024
‘Walking along with development’: Climate resilient pathways for political resource curses
Butler et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.020
Limited integration of biodiversity within climate policy: Evidence from the Alliance of Small Island States
Strauß et al. Environmental Science & Policy
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.019
Climate and trade policies: from silos to integration
Laurens et al. Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.2009433
Carbon tax acceptability with information provision and mixed revenue uses
Maestre-Andrés et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27380-8
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Theorizing (im)mobility in the face of environmental change
Zickgraf Regional Environmental Change
10.1007/s10113-021-01839-2
Supporting urban adaptation to climate change: What role can resilience measurement tools play?
Mehryar et al. Urban Climate
Open Access 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101047
Public support for local adaptation policy: The role of social-psychological factors, perceived climatic stimuli, and social structural characteristics
Houser et al. Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102424
Upscaling the resilience assessment through comparative analysis
Rocha et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102419
Cost–benefit analysis of adaptation to storm surge due to climate change in Osaka Bay, Japan
Ha et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03282-y
Defining and operationalizing path dependency for the development and monitoring of adaptation pathways
Hanger-Kopp et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102425
Contextualizing cross-national patterns in household climate change adaptation
Noll et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01222-3
Climate change impacts on human health
Identifying the need for locally-observed wet bulb globe temperature across outdoor athletic venues for current and future climates in a desert environment
Guyer et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac32fb
Other
Quantifying uncertainty in aggregated climate change risk assessments
Harrington et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27491-2
(provisional link) Persistence and Variability of Earth’s Interhemispheric Albedo Symmetry in 19 Years of CERES EBAF Observations
10.1175/JCLI-D-20-0970.1
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Introducing the Topical Collection: ‘Climate change communication and the IPCC’
O’Neill & Pidcock Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03253-3
Core Concept: Green ammonia could produce climate-friendly ways to store energy and fertilize farms
Ornes Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2119584118
Perspectives on future sea ice and navigability in the Arctic
Chen et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5473-2021
Adaptation is context specific
Shelhamer & Clendaniel Nature Climate Change /i>
Open Access 10.1007/s00221-002-1199-1
Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change
Electric Utilities Benchmark Insights Report (pdf), World Benching Alliance, November 2021
"The Electric Utility Benchmark measures and ranks the world’s 50 most influential electric utility generation companies on their low-carbon transition. The Electric Utilities Benchmark 2021 is the first comprehensive assessment of companies in the electric utilities sector using the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario which was released in May 2021. In partnership with CDP and ADEME (the French agency for ecological transition), the benchmark assesses 50 keystone electric utility companies’ targets and performance against their 1.5°C pathways, to see if they are on track to meet the Paris Agreement goal using the ACT (Assessing low-Carbon Transition) Electric Utility methodology."
U.S. Solar Photovoltaic System and Energy Storage Cost Benchmarks: Q1 2021, (pdf) Ramasamy et al., National Renewable Energy Laboratory
"This report benchmarks installed costs for U.S. solar photovoltaic (PV) systems as of the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021). THe authors use a bottom-up method, accounting for all system and project development costs incurred during installation to model the costs for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems, with and without energy storage. They attempt to model typical installation techniques and business operations from an installed-cost perspective. Costs are represented from the perspective of the developer/installer; thus, all hardware costs represent the price at which components are purchased by the developer/installer and do not account for preexisting supply agreements or other contracts. Importantly, the benchmarks also represent the sales price paid to the installer. Therefore, they include profit in the cost of the hardware; the profit the installer/developer receives is reported as a separate cost category on top of all other costs to approximate the final retail price paid to the installer/developer. Benchmarks also assume a business environment without any impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Finally, the benchmarks that are used are national averages calculated using average values across all states."
Photovoltaic (PV) Module Technologies: 2020 Benchmark Costs and Technology Evolution Framework Results (pdf), Smith et al., National Renewable Energy Laboratory
"In 2016, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office set a goal to reduce the unsubsidized levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of utility-scale photovoltaics (PV) to 3 cents/kWh by 2030. Utility PV systems were benchmarked to have an LCOE of approximately 5 cents/kWh in 2020 (Feldman, Ramasamy et al. 2021). To achieve the 2030 SunShot goal, the lifetime economics of PV systems must be improved across multiple dimensions. One key aspect is module minimum sustainable price (MSP), which are benchmarked in this report using bottom-up manufacturing cost analysis, applying a gross margin of 15% to approximate the minimum rate of return necessary to sustain a business over the long term.
Governors' Climate Resilience U.S. Climate Alliance Playbook 2021 (pdf), U.S. Climate Alliance
"The 2021 Governors’ Climate Resilience Playbook outlines 12 foundational steps to set and achieve an effective state-level climate resilience agenda. This Playbook updates the 2018 U.S. Climate Alliance (USCA) New Governors’ Climate Resilience Playbook based on U.S. Climate Alliance member feedback and seeks to account for changing climate and political developments and conditions and capture some of the momentum around climate resilience action over the past few years. While the 2018 Playbook outlined what states should do to further the climate resilience agenda across states, the 2021 Playbook is focused on how to make it reality.
World Inequality Report 2022 (pdf), Chancel et al., World Inequality Lab
"This report presents the most up-to-date synthesis of international research efforts to track global inequalities. The data and analysis presented here are based on the work of more than 100 researchers over four years, located on all continents, contributing to the World Inequality Database (WID.world), maintained by the World Inequality Lab. This vast network collaborates with statistical institutions, tax authorities, universities and international organizations, to harmonize, analyze and disseminate comparable international inequality data.
Addressing large inequalities in carbon emissions is essential for tackling climate change. Global income and wealth inequalities are tightly connected to ecological inequalities and to inequalities in contributions to climate change. On average, humans emit 6.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2) per capita, per year. Our novel data set on carbon emissions inequalities reveals important inequalities in CO2 emissions at the world level: the top 10% of emitters are responsible for close to 50% of all emissions, while the bottom 50% produce 12% of the total."
A Research Strategy for Ocean-based Carbon Dioxide Removal and Sequestration (pdf), Doney et al., National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine
"The report builds on previous work from the National Academies to assess what is currently known about the benefits, risks, and potential for responsible scale-up of six specific ocean-based CDR strategies as identified by the sponsor, ClimateWorks Foundation. It describes the research needed to advance understanding of those approaches and address knowledge gaps. The resulting research agenda is meant to provide an improved and unbiased knowledge base for the public, stakeholders, and policymakers to make informed decisions on the next steps for ocean CDR, as part of a larger climate mitigation strategy; it is not meant to lock in or advocate for any particular approach."
