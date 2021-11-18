Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #50
Posted on 12 December 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: If ocean levels are rising, why can't we see it?, Four hours from Hobart, this 'black box' will chronicle human kind's downfall, Climate change: How machine learning holds a key to combating misinformation, Nuclear Fusion: Why the Race to Harness the Power of the Sun Just Sped Up, and Combining Games and Critical Thinking to Fight Misinformation.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Digital Teaching and Learning: The Pre Edit - Special Session w/Dr John Cook by Emma Pauncefort, 3CL on YouTube, Dec 1, 2021
- Climate change comes to insurance by Opinion by Bridget Pals & Michael Panfil, The Hill, Dec 3, 2021
- 4 new myths about climate change—and how to debunk them by Sarah Kiley Watson, Popular Science, Dec 04, 2021
- If ocean levels are rising, why can't we see it? by Peter Hadfield, Potholer54 on YouTube, Dec 5, 2021
- Why some of your favorite podcasts are filled with oil company ads by Amy Westerveldt, The Guardian, Dec 4, 2021
- Children on the frontline of the climate crisis by Alex Hickson, Independent, Dec 05, 2021
- World’s strongest ocean current is speeding up — and humans are to blame by Erin Blakemore, Science, Washington Post, Dec 5, 2021
- Climate in the classroom: Gonzaga students primed to take lessons to Spokane elementary schools by Greg Mason, The Spokesman-Review, Dec 03, 2021
- Four hours from Hobart, this 'black box' will chronicle human kind's downfall by Nick Kilvert, Science, ABC News (AU), Dec 5, 2021
- Earth is getting a black box to record our climate change actions, and it's already started listening by Nick Kilvert, Science, ABC News (AU), Dec 5, 2021
- From pollutant to product: the companies making stuff from CO2 by Zoë Corbyn, Environment, The Observer/The Guardian, Dec 5, 2021
- Dictionary update shows how changing climate changes language, and much more by Donald Wright, Yale Climate Connections, Dec 7, 2021
- Green Upheaval, The New Geopolitics of Energy by Jason Bordoff and Meghan L. O’Sullivan, Foreign Affairs, Nov 30, 2021
- Why New York Is Unearthing a Brook It Buried a Century Ago by Winnie Hu and James Thomas, New York times, Dec 06, 2021
- Tell Your Parents, Grandparents, Aunts, and Uncles': Senior Citizens Launch New Climate Action Effort by Kenny Stancil, Common Dreams, Dec 7, 2021
- Combining Games and Critical Thinking to Fight Misinformation by John Cook, American Educator, Dec 8, 2021
- From Siberia to the U.S, wildfires broke emissions records this year by Kate Abnett, Reuters, Dec 6, 2021
- Nuclear Fusion: Why the Race to Harness the Power of the Sun Just Sped Up by Tom Wilson & Ian Bott, Financial Times/Inside Climate News, Dec 8, 2021
- Feeling anxious about climate change? Experts say you're not alone by Julie Grant, Climate Home News, Nov 18, 2021
- How to address the looming crisis of climate anxiety by Julie Grant, Climate Home News, Nov 18, 2021
- Climate change crisis: Golf courses on borrowed time as Earth's weather patterns become wilder by CNN Sports staff, CNN, Dec 09, 2021
- Coach for social change leaders offers support to overcome climate anxiety by Julie Grant, Thje Daily Climate, Dec 9, 2021
- California pushes composting to lower food waste emissions by Kathleen Ronayne, AP News, Dec 08, 2021
- Wind turbines proposed near a Japanese American incarceration camp prompt outrage by Kylie Mohr, High Country News, Dec 01, 2021
- Three Myths About Renewable Energy and the Grid, Debunked by Opinion by Amory B. Lovins & M. V. Ramana, Yale Environment 360, Dec 9, 2021
- Climate change: How machine learning holds a key to combating misinformation by John Cook, Monash Lens, Dec 8, 2021
