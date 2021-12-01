Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #1 2022

Incidental rainmaking with utility-scale PV?

Ths week's geoengineering section includes an article that focuses not on planetary cooling but instead a surprising possible feature of decarbonization, for certain circumstances. The analysis treats a particular geographic context and so it's not possible to say how widely it could be replicated. Even so, the idea that significantly positive increases in rainfall in a part of the world very much in need of more rain could be a side-effect of large scale photovoltaic power installations is not only quite surprising but also quite tantalizing. In this case, it seems possible that at PV plant scales the authors concede are large, water sufficent for the needs of 2.5 million people could be delivered by rainfall to areas already having catchment and reservoir capacity to gather and store it. Sea Breeze Geoengineering to Increase Rainfall over the Arabian Red Sea Coastal Plains (pdf) published in the AMS Journal of Hydrometeorology by Suleiman Mostamandi et al. explains how this may be possible. Open access and free to read.

'Alarming' recent change in an important river

Irina Panyushkina et al. identify evidence of very recent and large differences in the behavior of the largest river draining into the Arctic Ocean, in Unprecedented acceleration of winter discharge of Upper Yenisei River inferred from tree rings (pdf), published in Environmental Research Letters. Paying careful attention to details of climate influences on ring growth, the authors vastly extend the paleohydrographic record for the Yenisei, deep into the 18th century. They find no precedent in the past 214 years for sudden changes in very recent years, specifically an increase of 80% in winter surge flows. Permafrost melting and warming-induced fires appear to drive this and ultimately result in yet another unfortunate feedback process. The article is open access and free to read. From the abstract:

We discuss the impact on the baseflow rate change of both the accelerating permafrost warming in the discontinuous zone of South Siberia and widespread forest fires. The winter discharge accounts for only one third of the annual flow, yet the persistent 25 year upsurge is alarming. This trend is likely caused by Arctic Amplification, which can be further magnified by increased winter flow delivering significantly more fresh water to the Kara Sea during the cold season.

90 articles in 36 journals by 531 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Decoding the dynamics of poleward shifting climate zones using aqua-planet model simulations

Yang et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-06112-0

Observations of climate change, effects

Spatiotemporal changes in global aridity in terms of multiple aridity indices: An assessment based on the CRU data

Ullah et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105998

Detection of anthropogenically driven trends in Arctic amplification

Wang et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03296-6

Recent Eurasian winter cooling partly caused by internal multidecadal variability amplified by Arctic sea ice-air interactions

Dai & Deng Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-06095-y

Uneven trends of temperature indices during the growing season and dormancy in Serbia

Ruml et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03859-8

(provisional link) South African winter rainfall zone shifts: A comparison of seasonality metrics for Cape Town from 1841–1899 and 1933–2020

10.1007/s00704-021-03911-7

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, contributors, effects

(provisional link) Assimilation of atmospheric CO 2 observations from space can support national CO 2 emission inventories

10.1088/1748-9326/ac3cea

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Poleward expansion of tropical cyclone latitudes in warming climates

Studholme et al. Nature Geoscience

10.1038/s41561-021-00859-1

(provisional link) On The Estimation of Internal Climate Variability During the Preindustrial Past Millennium

10.1029/2021GL096596

A storyline view of the projected role of remote drivers on summer air stagnation in Europe and the United States

Garrido-Perez et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4290

Future projections of temperature and precipitation for Antarctica

Tewari et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac43e2

(provisional link) CMIP6 Model-Projected Hydroclimatic and Drought Changes and Their Causes in the Twenty-First Century

10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0442.1

Future projection of precipitation and temperature changes in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region based on CMIP6

Majdi et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03916-2

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA

Modeled and observed properties related to the direct aerosol radiative effect of biomass burning aerosol over the southeastern Atlantic

Doherty et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-22-1-2022

Early-winter North Atlantic low-level jet latitude biases in climate models: implications for simulated regional atmosphere-ocean linkages

Bracegirdle et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac417f

Cryosphere & climate change

(provisional link) CMIP6 model projections leave no room for permafrost to persist in Western Siberia under the SSP5-8.5 scenario

10.1007/s10584-021-03292-w

A probabilistic framework for quantifying the role of anthropogenic climate change in marine-terminating glacier retreats

Christian et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-394

Uncertainties in projected surface mass balance over the polar ice sheets from dynamically downscaled EC-Earth models

Boberg et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-16-17-2022

Paleoclimate

Predicting the future of coastal marine ecosystems in the rapidly changing Arctic: the potential of palaeoenvironmental records

Heikkilä et al. Anthropocene

10.1016/j.ancene.2021.100319

Biology & climate change

Of mutualism and migration: will interactions with novel ericoid mycorrhizal communities help or hinder northward Rhododendron range shifts?

Mueller et al. Oecologia

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00442-021-05081-9

Spatiotemporal dynamics of encroaching tall vegetation in timberline ecotone of the Polar Urals Region, Russia

Zhou et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3694

Altered climate memory characterizes tree growth during forest dieback

Marqués et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108787

Do tradeoffs govern plant species responses to different global change treatments?

Langley et al. Ecology

Open Access pdf 10.1002/ecy.3626

Global warming decreases connectivity among coral populations

Figueiredo et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01248-7

(provisional link) The Negative Impact of Excessive Moisture Contributes to the Seasonal Dynamics of photosynthesis in Amazon moist Forests

10.1126/sciadv.abb7232

The effectiveness of climate action and land recovery across ecosystems, climatic zones and scales

Manes et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01866-z

North American tree migration paced by climate in the West, lagging in the East

Sharma et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access 10.1073/pnas.2116691118

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Rapidly changing high-latitude seasonality: implications for the 21st century carbon cycle in Alaska

Shirley et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4362

Climate change impacts plant carbon balance, increasing mean future carbon use efficiency but decreasing total forest extent at dry range edges

Mathias & Trugman Ecology Letters

10.1111/ele.13945

Towards sector-based attribution using intra-city variations in satellite-based emission ratios between CO2 and CO

Wu et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-1029

(provisional link) Quantification of methane emissions from hotspots and during COVID-19 using a global atmospheric inversion



Carbon Accumulation, Flux, and Fate in Stordalen Mire, a Permafrost Peatland in Transition

Holmes et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2021gb007113

Soil carbon loss in warmed subarctic grasslands is rapid and restricted to topsoil

Verbrigghe et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-338

Variability of ecosystem carbon source from microbial respiration is controlled by rainfall dynamics

Huang et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.2115283118

The sensitivity of pCO2 reconstructions in the Southern Ocean to sampling scales: a semi-idealized model sampling and reconstruction approach

Djeutchouang et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-344

Significant methane undersaturation during austral summer in the Ross Sea (Southern Ocean)

Ye et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-334

Local to regional methane emissions from the Upper Silesia Coal Basin (USCB) quantified using UAV-based atmospheric measurements

Andersen et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-1061

Accounting for foliar gradients in Vcmax and Jmax improves estimates of net CO2 exchange of forests

Bachofen et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108771

The changing carbon balance of tundra ecosystems: results from a vertically-resolved peatland biosphere model

Larson et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4070

Pocket gopher disturbance slows soil carbon accumulation in abandoned agricultural lands

Yang et al. Ecology

10.1002/ecy.3627

Grazing exclusion alters carbon flux of alpine meadow in the Tibetan Plateau

Du et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108774

Opposing Effects of Climate and Permafrost Thaw on CH4 and CO2 Emissions From Northern Lakes

Kuhn et al. AGU Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021av000515

CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering

Large-scale CO2 removal by enhanced carbonate weathering from changes in land-use practices

Zeng et al. Earth

10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103915

(provisional link) Capture of CO2 by vermiculite impregnated with CaO

10.1080/17583004.2021.2023050

The potential of seaweed cultivation to achieve carbon neutrality and mitigate deoxygenation and eutrophication

Gao et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3fd9

Decarbonization

Projected transition to electric vehicles in India and its impact on stakeholders

Chaturvedi et al. Energy for Sustainable Development

Open Access 10.1016/j.esd.2021.12.006

(provisional link) Asymmetric effect of structural change and renewable energy consumption on carbon emissions: designing an SDG framework for Turkey

10.1007/s10668-021-02065-w

Technology Pathways Could Help Drive the U.S. West Coast Grid's Exposure to Hydrometeorological Uncertainty

Wessel et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002187

Geoengineering climate

Investigating the effect of nickel concentration on phytoplankton growth to inform the assessment of ocean alkalinity enhancement

Guo et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-312

Assessing the consequences of including aerosol absorption in potential Stratospheric Aerosol Injection Climate Intervention Strategies

Haywood et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-1032

Dependency of the impacts of geoengineering on the stratospheric sulfur injection strategy – Part 1: Intercomparison of modal and sectional aerosol modules

Laakso et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-526

Sea Breeze Geoengineering to Increase Rainfall over the Arabian Red Sea Coastal Plains

Mostamandi et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology

10.1175/jhm-d-20-0266.1

Sensitivity of tropical monsoon precipitation to the latitude of stratospheric aerosol injections

Krishnamohan & Bala Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-06121-z

Black carbon

Black carbon measurements from Ireland's Atmospheric Composition and Climate Change (AC3) network

Spohn et al. Atmospheric Environment

10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118932

Contrasting source contributions of Arctic black carbon to atmospheric concentrations, deposition flux, and atmospheric and snow radiative effects

Matsui et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-1091

Aerosols

Non-reversible aging can increase solar absorption in African biomass burning aerosol plumes of intermediate age

Dobracki et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-1081

Uncertainty in aerosol optical depth from modern aerosol-climate models, reanalyses, and satellite products

Vogel et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jd035483

Climate change communications & cognition

Environmental legitimacy pressure, political connection and impression management of carbon information disclosure

Luo et al. Carbon Management

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17583004.2021.2022537

Visualizing climate change: the role of construal level, emotional valence, and visual literacy

Duan & Bombara Bombara Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03291-x

Socioeconomic geography of climate change views in Europe

Weckroth & Ala-Mantila Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102453

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Short-term high nighttime temperatures pose an emerging risk to rice grain failure

Sakai et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108779

Laurentian Great Lakes warming threatens northern fruit belt refugia

Warren & Vermette International Journal of Biometeorology

10.1007/s00484-021-02226-6

Diversification of rice growing areas in Eastern India with integrated soil–crop system management for GHGs mitigation and higher productivity

Singh et al. Carbon Management

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17583004.2021.2023049

Improving the design of climate insurance: combining empirical approaches and modelling

Will et al. Climate and Development

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17565529.2021.2007837

Organic inputs in agroforestry systems improve soil organic carbon storage in Itasy, Madagascar

Rakotovao et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01863-2

Variability of climate-induced rice yields in northwest Bangladesh using multiple statistical modeling

Islam et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03909-1

Double cropping and manure management mitigate the environmental impact of a dairy farm under present and future climate

Castaño-Sánchez et al. Agricultural Systems

10.1016/j.agsy.2021.103326

Hydrology & climate change

Climate change economics

The Economics of the Greenium: How Much is the World Willing to Pay to Save the Earth?

Lau et al. Environmental and Resource Economics

10.1007/s10640-021-00630-5

Potential impacts and challenges of border carbon adjustments

Böhringer et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01250-z

Climate risk and IMF surveillance policy: a baseline analysis

Ramos et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.2016363

The effectiveness of China’s regional carbon market pilots in reducing firm emissions

Cui et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2109912118

Do financial development, economic growth, energy consumption, and trade openness contribute to increase carbon emission in Pakistan? An insight based on ARDL bound testing approach

Usman et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-021-02062-z

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Why do some countries receive more international financing for coal-fired power plants than renewables? Influencing factors in 23 countries

Edianto et al. Energy for Sustainable Development

Open Access 10.1016/j.esd.2021.12.004

Does resource abundance require special approaches to climate policies? The case of Russia

Makarov Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03280-0

Can global models provide insights into regional mitigation strategies? A diagnostic model comparison study of bioenergy in Brazil

Köberle et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03236-4

Mitigating size bias for carbon pricing in small Asia-Pacific countries: Increasing block carbon tax

An et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112771

(provisional link) Carbon footprint assessment and mitigation scenarios: a benchmark model for GHG indicator in a Nigerian University



Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

An assessment of systems, agents, and institutions in building community resilience to climate change: A case study of Charlottetown, Canada

Birchall et al. Urban Climate

Open Access 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101062

Policy attention to climate change impacts, adaptation and vulnerability: a global assessment of National Communications (1994–2019)

Biesbroek et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.2018986

How is science making its way into national climate change adaptation policy? Insights from Burkina Faso

Theokritoff & Lise D’haen Climate and Development

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17565529.2021.2018985

Climate change impacts on human health

Climate change impacts on infectious diseases in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East (EMME)—risks and recommendations

Paz et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03300-z

Asthma exacerbation due to climate change-induced wildfire smoke in the Western US

Stowell et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4138

Heat vulnerability and extreme heat risk at the metropolitan scale: A case study of Taipei metropolitan area, Taiwan

Chen et al. Urban Climate

Open Access 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101054

Climate change impacts on human culture

Multi-risk assessment in a historical city

Arrighi et al. Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11069-021-05125-6

Other

(provisional link) Tourism, renewable energy and CO2 emissions: evidence from Europe and Central Asia

10.1007/s10668-021-01993-x

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

The value of values in climate science

Pulkkinen et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01238-9

Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change

Part 1 From Farm to Kitchen: The Environmental Impacts of U.S. Food Waste (pdf), Jaglo et al., US EPA

Over one-third of the food produced in the United States is never eaten, wasting the resources used to produce it and creating a myriad of environmental impacts. Food waste is the single most common material landfilled and incinerated in the United States, comprising 24 and 22 percent of landfilled and combusted municipal solid waste, respectively. This wasted food presents opportunities to increase food security, foster productivity and economic efficiency, promote resource and energy conservation, and address climate change. As the United States strives to meet the Paris Agreement targets to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, changes to the food system are essential. Even if fossil fuel emissions were halted, current trends in the food system would prevent the achievement of this goal. Globally, food loss and waste represent 8 percent of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions (4.4 gigatons CO2e annually), offering an opportunity for meaningful reductions. Reducing food waste can also help feed the world’s growing population more sustainably. The United Nations (UN) predicts that the world population will reach 9.3 billion by 2050. This population increase will require a more than 50 percent increase in food production from 2010 levels. Decreasing food waste can lessen the need for new food production, shrinking projected deforestation, biodiversity loss, greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, and water scarcity.

