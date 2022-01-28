Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #6
Posted on 13 February 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Can Science Fiction Wake Us Up to Our Climate Reality, Three reasons why climate change models are our best hope for understanding the future, 2022 self-paced run of Denial101x starts on February 8, Steamy Relationships: How Atmospheric Water Vapor Supercharges Earth's Greenhouse Effect, Battery-Powered Trains Are Picking Up Speed, and Climate Change Enters the Therapy Room.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- 2022 self-paced run of Denial101x starts on February 8 by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Feb 4, 2022
- Can Science Fiction Wake Us Up to Our Climate Reality? by Joshua Rothman, The New Yorker Magazine, Jan 24, 2022 Print Edition
- Climate Change Enters the Therapy Room by Ellen Barry, Health, New York Times, Feb 6, 2022
- Climate change is altering the smell of snow by Dawn Fallik, Washington Post, Feb 05, 2022
- Battery-Powered Trains Are Picking Up Speed by Khari Johnson, Wired, Feb 04, 2022
- Top corporations have vowed to fight climate change. Researchers say their plans fall short. by Steven Mufson, Washington Post, Feb 06, 2022
- These women are combining Indigenous knowledge and science to save coral reefs by Doloresz Katanich, Euronews, Feb 07, 2022
- Three reasons why climate change models are our best hope for understanding the future by Mark Maslin, The Conservation, Jan 28, 2022
- Protecting the Public from Misinformation: Inoculating with a Weakened Form of Misinformation by National Capital Area Skeptics, NCAS Blog, Feb 9, 2022
- Most aren't impressed by their leaders' climate choices, poll finds by Lorraine Woellert, Politico, Feb 09, 2022
- Identify A-ha moments to trigger fast climate action, say UK scientists by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, Feb 8, 2022
- To Counter Global Warming, Focus Far More on Methane, a New Study Recommends by Phil McKenna, Science, Inside Climate News, Feb 9, 2022
- Steamy Relationships: How Atmospheric Water Vapor Supercharges Earth's Greenhouse Effect by Alan Buis, Ask NASA Climate, Feb 8, 2022
- Volunteers translate climate research into more than 100 languages by YCC Team, Yale Climate Connection, Feb 10, 2022
- Why covering anti-evolution laws has me worried about the future of vaccines by John Timmer, Ars Technica, Feb 10, 2022
- An unexpected item is blocking cities' climate change prep: obsolete rainfall records by Lauren Sommer, WBUR, Feb 09, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #6 2022 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Feb 9, 2022
- Gas-Backed Front Group Spreads Misinformation About Costs of Electrification by Nick Cunningham, , DeSmog
- Video: Denver area’s December flames are gone, the impacts endure by Peter Sinclair, Yale Climate Connection, Feb 11, 2022
- Earth Could Surpass Ability of Ecosystems to Recover from Warming by Sara Schonhardt, E&E News/Scientific American, Feb 11, 2022
