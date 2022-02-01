Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #8 2022

Posted on 24 February 2022 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack

Crabby Feedback

Scanning a few editions of New Research gives an inkling of how "one thing connects to another" in Earth systems at all levels of scale. A little bit of extra gas of a particular species added to the atmosphere causes a little bit of extra impedance for the escape of energy carried by sunlight to Earth's surface back into the cold dark of space. That little bit of resistance causes the temperature of the atmosphere to rise a bit and Earth's oceans to absorb a lot of heat, causing expansion of seawater and hence sea level rise. Sea level rise increases the rate of coastal erosion. So it goes, but details become increasingly intricate and manifold as we travel farther from the original culprit, CO2, and follow connections.

We end up in strange places when we follow our accidental tampering deep enough. It's not at all trivially obvious that humble crabs in sufficient multitudes will accelerate the rate of coastal erosion and hence loss of land surface area. Yet this is exactly what's concluded and suggested in Causal relationships among sea level rise, marsh crab activity, and salt marsh geomorphology, by Carol Wilson et al. and just published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The authors summarize a plethora of research into the busy lives of crabs inhabiting tidal areas of marshes, whose lifestyles include lots of burrowing into estuarine banks and feeding on plants helping to hold shorelines together. Buoyed by sea level rise, these crabs are accelerating the crumbling of land-sea interfaces in certain areas. As well, it seems the critters may be helping to contribute to increased efflux of CO2 into the atmosphere as they expose sequestered organic matter embedded in sediment.



As is so often the case with reviews of a lot of work, we're left with "there's more to be done." The authors conclude: "Further research is needed to evaluate the benefits or adverse impacts of Sesarma spp. to marshes experiencing SLR, and to identify other important feedbacks between salt marsh morphological evolution and their resident biota." And so it shall be— who could resist finding out?

Other notables:

What is Climate Risk? A Field Guide for Investors, Lenders, and Regulators paints a comprehensive picture of the fraught landscape of change we're all facing in connection with climate change. Written for a nonexpert audience, it's thus useful to more than only people wearing bowler hats.

Stop blaming the climate for disasters may sound like climate change denial, but it isn't. Instead, the authors point out that by cultural habits and proclivities we precondition ourselves and our built environment to invite and more or less synthesize disaster from various components, including a changing climate.

Timing of emergence of modern rates of sea-level rise by 1863 refines previous assessments and finds that sea level rise began to accelerate not so very long after we kicked off our coal-powered industrial revolution.

Indigenous local observations and experiences can give useful indicators of climate change in data-deficient regions. Wherever there's a village, there's an instrument. The authors describe how gaps in traditional instrumental records can be filled by other traditions.

All of the above open access and free to read.

122 articles in 48 journals by 561 contributing authors

Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change

Green Defence: the defence and military implications of climate change for Europe (pdf), Barry et al, The International Institute for Strategic Studies

Climate change is a national security threat to Europe. It is an accelerator of conflict and requires European forces to adapt accordingly. Concurrently, armed forces can help mitigate climate change by reducing their greenhouse-gas emissions. For states that plan to reduce carbon emissions, decarbonization of armed forces without disarming will be a challenge. The authors assesses not only the implications for European armed forces of operating in climate changed worlds, but also the opportunities for reducing carbon footprint from new technologies. It assesses the challenges of implementing the necessary changes to military operations, training and capability and identifies success factors for this essential transformation.

Clean Power Quarterly, 2021 Q4 (pdf), American Clean Power

The clean power industry installed 27,723 MW of utility-scale clean power capacity in 2021 after adding 10,520 MW in the final quarter of the year. Annual installations were down 3% compared to 2020 volumes, placing the year second all-time in terms of new capacity additions. There are now over 200 GW of clean power capacity operating in the country, enough to power 56 million homes in the U.S. As of the end of 2021, the near-term development pipeline consisted of 1,080 project phases with a total capacity of 120,171 MW. This includes 37,802 MW under construction and 82,369 MW in advanced development. For reference, the development pipeline is 47% (nearly 38,500 MW) larger than at the end of 2020. The industry announced 5,765 MW of new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year PPA announcements to 28,126 MW. Overall announcements in 2021 outpaced 2020 by 10%, or over 2,600 MW.

Oil & gas expansion. A lose-lose bet for banks and their investors (pdf), Martin et la., ShareAction

The report aims to prompt commitments from banks to stop supporting oil and gas expansion in line with credible net-zero pathways. It includes an analysis of the largest 25 European banks’ oil and gas policies and gives an overview of financing provided in recent years to a selection of 50 companies with large upstream oil and gas expansion plans.

Private Equity’s Dirty Dozen, 12 Firms Dripping In Oil And The Wealthy Executives Who Run Them (pdf), Seidman et al., LittleSis and the Private Equity Stakeholder Project

The report profiles some of the most destructive fossil fuel investments of the world’s top private equity firms — and the huge fortunes, luxurious lives, prized possessions, powerful connections and prestigious positions that these firms’ top executives have accumulated through those dirty investments. The private equity executives featured in this report lead 12 firms that have substantial investments in fossil fuels.

FuelEU Maritime: T&E analysis and recommendations. How to drive the uptake of sustainable fuels in European shipping (pdf), Gozillon et al., Transport & Environment

In July 2021, the European Commission proposed the first-ever legislative initiative requiring ships to progressively switch to alternative marine fuels. Out of the four proposals addressing shipping in the EU’s so-called Fit-for-55 Package, the FuelEU Maritime, if fixed, has the highest potential to put the sector on track to decarbonization by 2050. The proposed regulation has a unique design: a goal based GHG intensity target that increases in stringency over time, requiring ship operators to reduce the carbon footprint of the energy used onboard ships. T&E previously warned that the simple goal-based, i.e., technology neutral, target envisioned in the draft proposal would likely result in the acceleration of fossil natural gas uptake as the cheapest alternative fuel eligible until 2040, as well as biofuels from dubious origin. The report provides an update of the previous T&E analysis following the publication of the final Commission proposal (see Section 1). It confirms the earlier conclusion that the Commission proposal bears high risks of fossil gas lock-in, with liquified natural gas (LNG) to be given a strong push in the market at the expense of more sustainable alternative fuels. The current proposal jeopardizes the transition towards zero-emission shipping.

From the Ground Up. How Land Trusts and Conservancies Are Providing Solutions to Climate Change (pdf), James N. Levitt and Chandni Navalkha, Lincoln Institute of Land Policy

The report shows how land trusts, conservancies, and other civic sector organizations, both nonprofit and nongovernmental, around the globe are addressing climate change. Often working in partnership with others—local, state, and national governments; private sector organizations; universities and research institutions; religious groups; and Indigenous peoples—land trusts and conservancies are effectively designing, demonstrating, and widely deploying innovative responses to climate change. These civic sector entities are conserving land, protecting water supplies, managing stormwater and sea-level rise, maintaining biodiversity, supporting renewable energy facility siting, and sequestering carbon. By sharing examples of innovative and effective initiatives, this report demonstrates that land trusts and conservancies can act quickly and flexibly at all levels, from local to global. These initiatives serve as proof-of-concept models characterized by novel and creative concepts, strategic and measurable significance, cross boundary transferability, and the ability to endure.

Noise, Blazes and Mismatches. Emerging Issues of Environmental Concern (pdf), United Nations Environment Programme

Humanity has altered the planet in many detrimental ways, from the warming of our climate to the ever-diminishing wildernesses on land and in the sea. But in such a complex system as the Earth, science must always keep searching – for both solutions to problems already identified and new threats coming our way. UNEP’s Frontiers Report does this by identifying and exploring areas of emerging or ongoing environmental concern. The 2022 edition delves into three issues: noise pollution in cities, the growing threat of wildfires and shifts in seasonal events – such as flowering, migration and hibernation, an area of study known as phenology.

NuScale’s Small Modular Reactor. Risks of Rising Costs, Likely Delays, and Increasing Competition Cast Doubt on Long Running Development Effort (pdf), Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis

Too late, too expensive, too risky and too uncertain. That, in a nutshell, describes NuScale’s planned small modular reactor (SMR) project, which has been in development since 2001 and will not begin commercial operations before 2029, if ever. There is significant likelihood that the project will take far longer to build than currently estimated. There is significant likelihood that its final cost of power will be much higher than the current $58 per megawatt-hour claim. There is significant likelihood that the reactor will not operate with a 95% capacity factor when it enters commercial service. These compelling risks, coupled with the availability of cheaper and readily available renewable and storage resources, further weaken the rationale for the NuScale SMR.

Turning the Tide Unlearning Helplessness. Munich Security Report 2022 (pdf), Bunde et al., Munich Security Conference

The Munich Security Index (Chapter1 )combines the crucial components that make a risk more serious. Public perceptions of trajectory are combined with imminence and severity alongside a measure to give equal weight to perceptions of preparedness. The overall picture painted by the second edition of the Munich Security Index, based on surveys conducted in November 2021, is one of growing concern about risk. Overall, the people polled are now even more risk-aware than they were in February and March of 2021, when the first wave of research was conducted. This increased awareness pertains, among other things, to the perceived risk posed by mass migration, food shortages, climate change, extreme weather events, rising inequality, and cyberattacks. But it is also evident in risk perceptions toward other countries – China and Russia chief among them. Only four of the 31 risks covered in the index have not seen an overall increase in threat perception: the Covid-19 pandemic (as Delta and Omicron were not yet a major worry for many countries when the polling took place), a potential future pandemic, a national economic or financial crisis, and international organized crime. While the risks posed by climate change and environmental threats continue to be top concerns for the people surveyed, the greatest overall increase in risk perception relates to food shortages and mass migration as a result of war or climate change. Yet risk perceptions and the extent to which these have increased since the last edition of the index still differ greatly by nation: while Germany has seen the greatest increase in worries about risks, overall concern about risks has decreased in China and Brazil.

Water Resources Plan (pdf), Utah Division of Water Resources

The document is the latest in the “Utah State Water Plan” series and the third statewide water plan. Although this plan can be viewed as a general guide to direct Utah’s water-related planning and management into the future, it was specifically written to highlight actions that the Division can take in the coming years to fulfill its mission to plan, conserve, develop, and protect Utah’s water resources. The document summarizes key data obtained through the previous water planning documents, introduces new data where available, and addresses issues of importance to all future water planning efforts. Where possible, it identifies water use trends and makes projections of water use. It explores various means of meeting future water demands and identifies important issues that need to be considered when making water-related decisions such as climate change.

European Electricity Review 2022 (pdf), Moore et al. Ember

The authors analyze full-year electricity generation data for 2021 in all EU-27 countries to understand the region’s progress in transitioning from fossil fuels to clean electricity. The authors compare electricity generation in 2021 to benchmark pre-pandemic levels in 2019, providing the first insight into how the gas crisis is affecting the region’s power sector after its recovery from the pandemic.

Spreading like Wildfire: The Rising Threat of Extraordinary Landscape Fires (pdf), United Nations Environment Programme

Wildfires are becoming more intense and more frequent, ravaging communities and ecosystems in their path. Recent years have seen record-breaking wildfire seasons across the world from Australia to the Arctic to North and South America. With global temperatures on the rise, the need to reduce wildfire risk is more critical than ever. The authors find that climate change and land-use change are making wildfires worse and anticipate a global increase of extreme fires even in areas previously unaffected. Uncontrollable and extreme wildfires can be devastating to people, biodiversity, and ecosystems. They also exacerbate climate change, contributing significant greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere.

What is Climate Risk? A Field Guide for Investors, Lenders, and Regulators (pdf), Imperial College Business School

The report presents a framework for classifying climate risks at the firm level, a “climate risk taxonomy” that captures a broad range of physical and transition risks that may affect a firm’s financial profile. This granular taxonomy encapsulates climate risks in terms of the three traditional climate risk categories and also includes an additional category, natural capital, as follows: 1.Physical risks, acute and chronic; 2.Transition risks related to adaptation; 3.Transition risks related to mitigation, ranging from regulatory compliance risks to reputational and litigation risks; and 4.Natural capital risks, which reflect mainly depletion of both renewable and non-renewable resources that are themselves affected by climate risk factors.

