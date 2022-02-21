Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #8
Posted on 27 February 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: How climate change threatens the Winter Olympics’ future, A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans’ role in climate change – in the early 20th century, Climate change: Covid shutdown linked to record rainfall in China, Building Resilience Against Misinformation Through a Cartoon Game, and The One Group of People Americans Trust On Climate Change.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Accusations of 'greenwashing' by big oil companies are well-founded, a new study finds by Joe Hernandez, NPR, Feb 16, 2022
- How climate change threatens the Winter Olympics’ future by Steven R. Fassnacht & Sunshine Swetnam, The Conversation , Feb 19, 2022
- Climate change: Covid shutdown linked to record rainfall in China by Matt McGrath, Science, BBC News, Feb 18, 2022
- China Provided Abundant Snow for the Winter Olympics, but at What Cost to the Environment? by Cristobella Durrette, Inside Climate News, Feb 20, 2022
- London flooding poses ‘significant risk’ unless immediate action taken by Robin McKie, The Observer/The Guardian, Feb 20, 2022
- Biden Administration Halts New Drilling in Legal Fight Over Climate Costs by Lisa Friedman, Climate, New York Times, Feb 20, 2022
- Study: Climate-changed rainfall dampens economic growth by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, Feb 21, 2022
- The Challenges of an Electric-Vehicle Revolution by Ronald Brownstein, Politics, The Atlantic Magazine, Feb 18, 2022
- The One Group of People Americans Trust On Climate Change by Dan Schwartz, The Atlantic, Feb 22, 2022
- A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans’ role in climate change – in the early 20th century by Sylvia G Dee, The Conversation, Feb 21, 2022
- Shrewsbury residents frustrated as floods grow more frequent by Jessica Murray, The Guardian, Feb 22, 2022
- IPCC: Climate change report to sound warning on impacts by Matt McGrath, Science, BBC News, Feb 21, 2022
- An Effort to Make the American Corn Industry Climate-Friendly Has Turned Into a Political Melee in the Midwest by Alejandro De La Garza , Time, Feb 22, 2022
- Risk of uncontrollable wildfires will rise and spread globally, United Nations warns by Diana Leonard, Captial Weather Gang, Washington Post, Feb 23, 2022
- Building Resilience Against Misinformation Through a Cartoon Game by John Cook, AAAS, Feb 9, 2022
- Climate change is intensifying Earth’s water cycle at twice the predicted rate, research shows by Donna Lu, Environment, The Guardian, Feb 23, 2022
- Guest post: How to model society’s response to climate change by Dr Francis Moore, Carbon Brief, Feb 25, 2022
- Wall Street Journal op-ed by Steven Koonin publishes misleading claims about how climate change influences Greenland ice melt by Editor: Katie Valentine, Climate Feedback, Feb 24, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #8 2022 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Feb 24, 2022
- Climate change: effect on forests could last millennia, ancient ruins suggest by Jonathan Lenoir & Tommaso Jucker, The Conversation, Feb 24, 2022
- How Greenhouse Gases Released by the Oil and Gas Industry Far Exceed What Regulators Think They Know by Laura Kraegel, Mollie Jamison & Aydali Campa, Fossil Fuels, Inside Climate News, Feb 24, 2022
