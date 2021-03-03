Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #9, 2021

Why New Research?

Skeptical Science exists for the purpose of improving public capacity for critical thinking about anthropogenic climate change. Effective critical analysis requires a firm basis of competent information, and for our purpose the wellsprings of fundamental understanding are found in peer-reviewed academic literature, our best grasp of how Earth's climate operates and how we're changing its operation and thus changing a myriad of dependencies on climate behavior. New Research provides a direct, distilled and easily accessed link to ongoing progress on understanding and coping with the climate change we're causing.

Beyond its immediate functional objective, there is a big picture visible in the content of New Research, with some details captured in that image themselves helpful for assessing the worth of concern over our recently invented form of rapid climate change.

New Research includes all papers reasonably relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change appearing in our raw feeds from scientific publishers; our purpose is not to put a thumb on the scale of research output so as to cause a slant. Over the course of 2020 we listed some 4,569 articles in our weekly compilations. None of these disagree with the concept of our warming Earth due to GHG emissions. A small proportion of these publications identify selectively positive effects of global warming, notably and necessarily founded on agreement on the effect we're having on climate. We're working on a proper count of article authors, but positing the safe bet that an average of three authors are found collaborating on each paper, we can immediately conclude that those disagreeing with the possibility of anthropogenic climate change are so remote from actual scientific understanding that they must be either deeply ignorant or in a state of profoundly deep denial. Ratios are information.

Over the course of a year we list many hundreds of articles describing observations of climate change effects visible to instrumentation now, in the present. Again, this involves a prodigious number of authors. "It's not happening" is a non-starter; when this claim is heard, it's easy to provide factual correction by referring to any given issue of New Research.

The climate modeling and simulation section of New Research is a helpful indication that models have long been adequate as early warning indicators of what will happen to climate as we continue to add GHGs to the atmosphere. It's easy to see that model output is entirely up to the demands made on model capacity for the purpose of helping to answer big public policy questions. We also maintain a section on climate model advancement revealing where attention to model improvements is being concentrated. This ongoing work is for the most part concerned with zeroing in on smaller scale effects to refine understanding of particular aspects of climate behavior and to improve increasingly detailed regional climate modeling. "Models are unreliable" is a position of misinformation from the perspective of "do we know enough to shape policy?".

"CO2 is plant food" and variations on this theme are increasingly common as it becomes more obvious that old-fashioned straight-up climate science denial is past its shelf life. This is perhaps a way of building acceptance of an insidious form of pollution, or more benignly plain old wishful thinking. In the biology and agricultural sections of New Research is a fuller picture of how Earth's vegetable biome and its dependents may fare as we change our climate. More particularly to us humans the section devoted to agriculture and agronomy is informative, where the picture is cloudy with a distinctly dark tinge. "CO2 is plant food" is a gross oversimplification and in fact appears to be glossing over features unfolding as significant net negatives in our emerging future. Unfortunately, perusing relevant research to any similar dismissive and intellectually truncated summation of our accidental climate modification will yield the same general result.

Those are just a few examples of the meta-message of New Research when a week's listings are asked "what's the takeaway?. No spin is necessary. Scientifically speaking, we have our act together on climate change, and those claiming otherwise or offering unrealistically hopeful assessments have little or no grounds for their stance, just by a glance at any week's edition.

Research on public policy replies to climate change for mitigation and adaptation purposes found in New Research paints a fairly grim picture of the monumental challenge we face in coming to grips with our problem. The tractability of this problem is as much a matter of human nature and our innate ability for certain modes of cognition as is it down to technical capacity. We won't be able to optimize our way out of the trouble we've created without doing a better job of thinking. New Research is a small part of this work.

Housekeeping:

We're gradually incorporating more API opportunities for sourcing article metadata in our listings. Due to constraints on available labor, this is a rolling operation. Readers may notice that (in this issue, for instance) some articles are missing some or all metadata, a situation soon to be corrected as API integration is driven further. This missing information is not a reflection on the worth of a given article.

111 Articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

The effect of the differences in near-infrared water vapour continuum models on the absorption of solar radiation

Menang et al 2021 Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

DOI: 10.1007/s00703-021-00781-6

Observations of climate change, effects

Current Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation weakest in last millennium

Caesar et al 2021 Nature Geoscience

DOI: 10.1038/s41561-021-00699-z

A 30-year reconstruction of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation shows no decline

Worthington et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/os-17-285-2021

Comment on 'On the relationship between Atlantic meridional overturning circulation slowdown and global surface warming'

Reply to Comment on ‘On the relationship between Atlantic meridional overturning circulation slowdown and global surface warming’

A Multidecadal-Scale Tropically Driven Global Teleconnection over the Past Millennium and Its Recent Strengthening

Feng et al 2020 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0216.1

Three-decadal destabilization of vegetation activity on the Mongolian Plateau

Zhao et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd81d

Potential role of permafrost thaw on increasing Siberian river discharge

Wang et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe326

Increasing tropical cyclone intensity and potential intensity in the subtropical Atlantic around Bermuda from an ocean heat content perspective 1955–2019

Hallam et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe493

Elevation-dependent trends in extreme snowfall in the French Alps from 1959 to 2019

Le Roux et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-64 (preprint)

An assessment of long-term changes in mortalities due to extreme weather events in India: A study of 50 years’ data, 1970–2019

1/4 to 1/3 of observed warming trends in China from 1980 to 2015 are attributed to land use changes

Shen & Zhao 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03045-9

Climate Extremes across the North American Arctic in Modern Reanalyses

Avila-Diaz et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0093.1

Change in mean and extreme temperature at Yingkou station in Northeast China from 1904 to 2017

Xue et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02981-w

Surface air pressure–based reconstruction of tropical cyclones affecting Hong Kong since the late nineteenth century

Zhang et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03028-w

Recent increasing frequency of compound summer drought and heatwaves in Southeast Brazil

Geirinhas et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe0eb

Decadal-scale hotspot methane ebullition within lakes following abrupt permafrost thaw

Anthony et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc848

Increasing rates of subalpine tree mortality linked to warmer and drier summers

Andrus et al 2020

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13634

The implications of the recently recognized mid-20th century shift in the Earth system

Turney & Fogwill 2021 The Anthropocene Review

DOI: 10.1177/2053019621995526

Recent changes in temperature and precipitation indices in the Southern Carpathians, Romania (1961–2018)

Micu et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03560-w

Extreme Snow Events along the Coast of the Northeast United States: Potential Changes due to Global Warming

Chen et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0197.1

Inventory and changes of rock glacier creep speeds in Ile Alatau and Kungöy Ala-Too, northern Tien Shan, since the 1950s

Kääb et al 2021 The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-927-2021

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Remote sensing of greenhouse gas emissions

Zhang et al 2019 Vietnam Journal of Science, Technology and Engineering,

Open Access DOI: 10.4028/www.scientific.net/amr.1010-1012.1258

The Observed Relationship between Pacific SST Variability and Hadley Cell Extent Trends in Reanalyses

Rollings & Merlis 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0410.1

Spatiotemporal changes in aerosol properties by hygroscopic growth and impacts on radiative forcing and heating rates during DISCOVER-AQ 2011 (preprint)

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects MSWE

Decomposing the Drivers of Polar Amplification with a Single-Column Model

Idealized Aquaplanet Simulations of Tropical Cyclone Activity: Significance of Temperature Gradients, Hadley Circulation, and Zonal Asymmetry

Climate hazard indices projections based on CORDEX-CORE, CMIP5 and CMIP6 ensemble

Coppola 2020

DOI: 10.5194/egusphere-egu2020-15001

Future extreme heat wave events using Bayesian heat wave intensity-persistence day-frequency model and their uncertainty

Lee et al 2021 Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105541

Exploring uncertainties in global crop yield projections in a large ensemble of crop models and CMIP5 and CMIP6 climate scenarios

Müller et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd8fc

Permafrost sensitivity to global warming of 1.5 °C and 2 °C in the Northern Hemisphere

Liu et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd6a8

On the statistical properties of sea-ice lead fraction and heat fluxes in the Arctic

Ólason et al 2021 The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-1053-2021

A Multivariate Assessment of Climate Change Projections over South America using CMIP5

Thaler et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/joc.7072

Nonlinear Response of Atmospheric Blocking to Early Winter Barents–Kara Seas Warming: An Idealized Model Study

Chen et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-19-0720.1

Ensemble projection of city-level temperature extremes with stepwise cluster analysis

Lu et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05644-9

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Evaluation of the performance of bias-corrected CORDEX regional climate models in reproducing Baro–Akobo basin climate

Mengistu et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03552-w

An observational equatorial Atlantic Ocean constraint on Indian monsoon precipitation projections

Shamal & Sanjay 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05703-1

On the uncertainty of future projections of Marine Heatwave events in the North Atlantic Ocean

Plecha et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-020-05529-3

Understanding the model representation of clouds based on visible and infrared satellite observations

Geiss et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-5 (preprint)

Cryosphere & climate change

On the Role of the Antarctic Slope Front on the Occurrence of the Weddell Sea Polynya under Climate Change

Lockwood et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0069.1

The distribution and evolution of supraglacial lakes on the 79° N Glacier (northeast Greenland) and interannual climatic controls (preprint)

SAR-derived flow velocity and its link to glacier surface elevation change and mass balance

A mechanism for regional variations in snowpack melt under rising temperature

On the Generation of Weddell Sea Polynyas in a High-Resolution Earth System Model

Kurtakoti et al 2021 Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0229.1

Permafrost sensitivity to global warming of 1.5 °C and 2 °C in the Northern Hemisphere

Liu et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd6a8

Changes in precipitation and air temperature contribute comparably to permafrost degradation in a warmer climate

Mekonnen et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc444

The 32-year record-high surface melt in 2019/2020 on the northern George VI Ice Shelf, Antarctic Peninsula

Banwell et al 2021 The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-909-2021

Paleoclimate

A reassessment of the impact of temperature change on European conflict during the second millennium CE using a bespoke Bayesian time-series model

Eddy permitting simulations of freshwater injection from major Northern Hemisphere outlets during the last deglacial

Love et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-15 (preprint)

Biology & climate change

Three-decadal destabilization of vegetation activity on the Mongolian Plateau

Zhao et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd81d

Impact of climate change on sensitive marine and extreme terrestrial ecosystems: Recent progresses and future challenges

Chen 2021 Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-020-01446-1

Global warming triggers coral reef bleaching tipping point

Goreau & Hayes 2021 Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-021-01512-2

Climate change reshapes the eco?evolutionary dynamics of a Neotropical seed dispersal system

Sales et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography

DOI: 10.1111/geb.13271

Reduced seawater pH alters marine biofilms with impacts for marine polychaete larval settlement

Espinel-Velasco et al 2021 Marine Environmental Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105291

Species-specific climate–growth interactions determine tree species dynamics in mixed Central European mountain forests

Kašpar et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd8fb

Climate warming extends growing season but not reproductive phase of terrestrial plants

Liu et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography

DOI: 10.1111/geb.13269

Risk and vulnerability of Mongolian grasslands under climate change

Nandintsetseg et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdb5b

Increasing rates of subalpine tree mortality linked to warmer and drier summers

Andrus et al 2020

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13634

Warming matters: alpine plant responses to experimental warming

Fazlioglu & Wan 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02996-3

Physiological responses of Skeletonema costatum to the interactions of seawater acidification and the combination of photoperiod and temperature

Li et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-1439-2021

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Drivers of change in US residential energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, 1990–2015

African burned area and fire carbon emissions are strongly impacted by small fires undetected by coarse resolution satellite data

Ramo et al 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2011160118

Estimates of methane emissions from Chinese rice fields using the DNDC model

Are there memory effects on greenhouse gas emissions (CO2, N2O and CH4) following grassland restoration?

Urban-focused satellite CO2 observations from the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-3: A first look at the Los Angeles megacity

Kiel et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112314

Decoupling of urban CO2 and air pollutant emission reductions during the European SARS-CoV-2 lockdown

Future carbon emissions from global mangrove forest loss

Adame et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1101/2020.08.27.271189

Prediction of CO 2 emission from greenhouse to atmosphere with artificial neural networks and deep learning neural networks

The influence of atmospheric intraseasonal oscillations on terrestrial biospheric CO 2 fluxes in Southeast China Forest

Decadal-scale hotspot methane ebullition within lakes following abrupt permafrost thaw

Anthony et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc848

Climate implications on forest above- and belowground carbon allocation patterns along a tropical elevation gradient on Mt. Kilimanjaro (Tanzania)

Sierra Cornejo et al 2021 Oecologia

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00442-021-04860-8

High-resolution forest carbon mapping for climate mitigation baselines over the RGGI region, USA

Tang et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd2ef

Trends and drivers of African fossil fuel CO 2 emissions 1990–2017

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Carbon prospecting in tropical forests for climate change mitigation

Koh et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21560-2

Geoengineering climate

Estimating the potential cooling effect of cirrus thinning achieved via the seeding approach

Liu & Shi 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-148 (preprint)

Decarbonization

Demand-side decarbonization and electrification: EMF 35 JMIP study

Demand response and energy justice: A critical overview of ethical risks and opportunities within digital, decentralised, and decarbonised futures

Calver & Simcock 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112198

Climate change communications & cognition

Considering attitudinal uncertainty in the climate change skepticism continuum

Haltinner & Sarathchandra 2021 Global Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102243

Barriers, emotions, and motivational levers for lifestyle transformation in Norwegian household decarbonization pathways

Moberg et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03018-y

Agenda-Setting Effects of Climate Change Litigation: Interrelations Across Issue Levels, Media, and Politics in the Case of Urgenda Against the Dutch Government

Wonneberger & Vliegenthart 2021 Environmental Communication

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/17524032.2021.1889633

Media Framing of Climate Change Action in Carbon Locked-in Developing Countries: Adaptation or Mitigation?

Cochelin et al 2019 International Journal for Research in Applied Science and Engineering Technology

Open Access DOI: 10.1007/978-3-7091-1791-0_8

News Media Framing of Grassroots Innovations in Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden

Magnusson et al 2021 Environmental Communication

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/17524032.2021.1880460

Reviewing the scope and thematic focus of 100 000 publications on energy consumption, services and social aspects of climate change: a big data approach to demand-side mitigation

Creutzig et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd78b

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Understanding the combined impacts of weeds and climate change on crops

Vilà et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe14b

Guidelines for co-creating climate adaptation plans for fisheries and aquaculture

Pham et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03041-z

Exploring uncertainties in global crop yield projections in a large ensemble of crop models and CMIP5 and CMIP6 climate scenarios

Müller et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd8fc

Do integrated landscape approaches moderate climate impacts on livelihoods? A review of the evidence from agricultural landscapes

Duncan et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01754-6

Participatory modelling for climate change adaptation: the poultry sector in Nigeria

Olabisi et al 2021 Climate Policy

Open Access DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1891019

The role of crop diversity in climate change adaptation: insights from local observations to inform decision making in agriculture

Labeyrie et al 2021 Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.01.006

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Power sector investment implications of climate impacts on renewable resources in Latin America and the Caribbean

Santos da Silva et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21502-y

Climate change mitigation public policy research

The technological and social timelines of climate mitigation: Lessons from 12 past transitions

Reducing vehicle cold start emissions through carbon pricing: evidence from Germany

Frondel et al 2021 SSRN Electronic Journal

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abde06

Dynamic interactive effect and co-design of SO 2 emission tax and CO 2 emission trading scheme

Increasing the ambition of mitigation action in small emitters: the case of Mauritius

Deenapanray 2021 Climate Policy

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1886898

The economic and environmental costs and benefits of the renewable fuel standard

Chen et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd7af

Spatial planning factors that influence CO 2 emissions: A systematic literature review

Managing the mitigation: Analysis of the effectiveness of target-based policies on China's provincial carbon emission and transfer

Li et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112189

Introduction to the special feature on energy scenarios for long-term climate change mitigation in Japan

Sugiyama et al 2021 Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00931-0

Climate change impacts on human health

An assessment of long-term changes in mortalities due to extreme weather events in India: A study of 50 years’ data, 1970–2019

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Spatial planning for water sustainability projects under climate uncertainty: balancing human and environmental water needs

Fovargue et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdd58

Systemic criticality—a new assessment concept improving the evidence basis for CI protection

Kruse et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03019-x

Navigating the Anthropocene’s rivers of risk—climatic change and science-policy dilemmas in Australia’s Murray-Darling Basin

Alexandra 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03036-w

Guidelines for co-creating climate adaptation plans for fisheries and aquaculture

Pham et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03041-z

Assessing urban heat-related adaptation strategies under multiple futures for a major U.S. city

Rohat et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02990-9

The Florida Water and Climate Alliance (FloridaWCA): Developing a Stakeholder–Scientist Partnership to Create Actionable Science in Climate Adaptation and Water Resource Management

Misra et al 2020 Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-19-0302.1

Responses of the Tharu to climate change-related hazards in the water sector: Indigenous perceptions, vulnerability and adaptations in the western Tarai of Nepal

When adaptation increases energy demand: A systematic map of the literature

Viguie et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc044

Mapping the evolution and current trends in climate change adaptation science

Nalau & Verrall 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100290

Climate characteristics and the adaptation level to formulate mitigation strategies for a climate-resilient archaeological park

Binarti et al 2021 Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100811

Climate change impacts on human culture

Responding to the climate emergency: how are UK universities establishing sustainable workplace routines for flying and food?

Hoolohan et al 2021 Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1881426

Gender, ethnicity and vulnerability to climate change: The case of matrilineal and patrilineal societies in Bamenda Highlands Region, Cameroon

Azong & Kelso 2021 Global Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102241

Other

Understanding compound hazards from a weather system perspective

Catto & Dowdy 2021 Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100313

Quantifying the Uncertainty of the Future Hydrological Impacts of Climate Change: Comparative Analysis of an Advanced Hierarchical Sensitivity in Humid and Semiarid Basins

Ju et al 2021 Journal of Hydrometeorology

DOI: 10.1175/jhm-d-20-0016.1

Rethinking extreme heat in a cool climate: a New Zealand case study

Harrington 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abbd61

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Core Concept: Integrated assessment climate policy models have proven useful, with caveats

Vaidyanathan 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2101899118

At the frontier of climate change: Red alert from the European Alps, the Arctic and coral reefs

Wulff 2021 Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-021-01514-0

Icy mountains in a warming world: Revisiting science from the end of the 1990s in the early 2020s

Haeberli & Beniston 2021 Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-021-01513-1

The climate, land, energy, and water systems (CLEWs) framework: a retrospective of activities and advances to 2019

Ramos et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd34f

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

