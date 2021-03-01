Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #10
Posted on 14 March 2021 by BaerbelW
There's almost no way to know beforehand which of the articles selected for sharing will garner how much attention on our Facebook page. Last week, Ken Rice's blog post The social construction of science triggered one of the liveliest discussions we've seen there in quite some time. As of this writing Facebook shows 155 comments posted with 130 of those directly with the post. Runner-ups - but far behind! - were Wyoming Coal Country Pivots, Reluctantly, to Wind Farms with 18 and The activist and the billionaire: How David Suzuki changed Jim Pattison's mind on climate change with 14 comments respectively.
When we look at how often a post was shared, The activist and the billionaire: How David Suzuki changed Jim Pattison's mind on climate change is the "winner" with 35, followed by The Conspiracy Theory Handbook - Download and Translations with 19 and The social construction of science with 17.
A third measure of how much interest an article sparked, is how often people wanted to read more of it by following the link to the original source. This happened 160 times for The activist and the billionaire: How David Suzuki changed Jim Pattison's mind on climate change, followed closely with 157 by I’m a climate scientist – here’s three key things I have learned over a year of COVID and The social construction of science with 139. Seeing that Ken Rice's article is included in each of these arbitrarily chosen data points, it's not too big of a stretch to call it the overall "winner" in this inofficial and unannounced contest.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- The Rise and Fall of the “Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation” by Michael E. Mann, Real Climate, Mar 4, 202
- Ambio Retrospective: At the frontier of climate change: Red alert from the European Alps, the Arctic and coral reefs by Angela Wulff, Ambio, Mar 1, 2021
- Agenda-Setting Effects of Climate Change Litigation: Interrelations Across Issue Levels, Media, and Politics in the Case of Urgenda Against the Dutch Government by Wonnenberger & Vliegenthart, Environmental Communication, Mar 1, 2021
- The Conspiracy Theory Handbook - Download and Translations by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Mar 7, 2021
- How QAnon Could Make Climate Conspiracies a Whole Lot Worse by Francis Blagburn, Vice, Mar 5, 2021
- The activist and the billionaire: How David Suzuki changed Jim Pattison's mind on climate change by Gabriel Friedman, Financial Post, Mar 3, 2021
- The social construction of science by Ken Rice, And Then There's Physics, Mar 8, 2021
- Two sides of the same misconceived coin by Ann Reid, National Center for Science Education, Mar 4, 2021
- Cranky Uncle Cartoons by John Cook, Cranky Uncle, Mar 6, 2021
- Wyoming Coal Country Pivots, Reluctantly, to Wind Farms by Dionne Searcey, The New York Times, March 3, 2021
- Keep warming under 1.5°C to stop tropics becoming too hot to live by Karina Shah, NewScientist, March 8, 2021
- Freedom from Fossil Fuels' - a climate science framework for non-scientists by Stephen Mettler, Skeptical Science, Mar 11, 2021
- Atlantic ocean circulation system is slowing down, as accurately described in The New York Times article by , Climate Feedback, Mar 11, 2021
- I’m a climate scientist – here’s three key things I have learned over a year of COVID by Piers Forster, The Conversation, Mar 10, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #10, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Mar 10, 2021
- Please, don't fail me! by Melanie Trecek-King, Cranky Uncle, Mar 12, 2021
- Will I have to move because of climate change? Perceived likelihood of weather- or climate-related relocation among the US public by Kim, Kay & Schuldt, Climatic Change, Mar 6, 2021
