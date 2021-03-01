Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #10

Posted on 14 March 2021 by BaerbelW

Listing of articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Mar 7, 2021 through Sat, Mar 13, 2021

There's almost no way to know beforehand which of the articles selected for sharing will garner how much attention on our Facebook page. Last week, Ken Rice's blog post The social construction of science triggered one of the liveliest discussions we've seen there in quite some time. As of this writing Facebook shows 155 comments posted with 130 of those directly with the post. Runner-ups - but far behind! - were Wyoming Coal Country Pivots, Reluctantly, to Wind Farms with 18 and The activist and the billionaire: How David Suzuki changed Jim Pattison's mind on climate change  with 14 comments respectively.

When we look at how often a post was shared, The activist and the billionaire: How David Suzuki changed Jim Pattison's mind on climate change  is the "winner" with 35, followed by The Conspiracy Theory Handbook - Download and Translations with 19 and The social construction of science with 17.

A third measure of how much interest an article sparked, is how often people wanted to read more of it by following the link to the original source. This happened 160 times for The activist and the billionaire: How David Suzuki changed Jim Pattison's mind on climate change, followed closely with 157 by I’m a climate scientist – here’s three key things I have learned over a year of COVID and The social construction of science with 139. Seeing that Ken Rice's article is included in each of these arbitrarily chosen data points, it's not too big of a stretch to call it the overall "winner" in this inofficial and unannounced contest.

