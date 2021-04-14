Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #15, 2021

Flying beneath the radar of guilt

Fight or Flight: How Advertising for Air Travel Triggers Moral Disengagement (open access) by Stubenvoll & Neureiter not only takes an interesting approach to decomposing the effects of airline travel advertisements but also helps us to understand the general psychological landscape of our often conflicted desires. We're able to skillfully negotiate with ourselves so as to make poor choices while coming out with our self-esteem more or less intact. The abstract:

Advertising frequently promotes environmentally detrimental consumption choices such as air travel. To date, the effects of these ads on individuals’ moral evaluation of unsustainable behaviors are still little understood. This study with a quota-based sample in Germany (N = 199) explored whether individuals morally disengage from the harmfulness of flying due to ad exposure. Based on the theory of moral disengagement (Bandura, 2016, Moral disengagement: How people do harm and live with themselves. Worth Publishers), we investigated whether individuals neglect negative consequences, seek moral justification or displace responsibility for flying behaviors after seeing flight advertising. The results suggested that individuals low in climate change concern become more neglectful of the consequences of flying, while climate change concerned individuals exhibited the opposite reaction. Irrespective of individuals’ level of climate change concern, ad exposure increased recipients’ displacement of responsibility to other actors. Moreover, we found a correlation between mechanisms of moral disengagement and flying intentions as well as support for aviation policies.

Invasive species only means well?

Maybe, depending on how we look at it. Wesselman et al explore the effect on carbon burial of a recent arrival in the Mediterranean, Halophila stipulacea or "seagrass," finding that disposal of the Big C in climate change essentially doubled in areas where this invader has put down roots. From the abstract of this excellent open access paper:

This analysis revealed that H. stipulacea arrived at the areas of study in Limassol (Cyprus) and West Crete (Greece) in the 1930s and 1970s, respectively. Average sediment organic carbon after the arrival of H. stipulacea to the sites increased in the exotic meadows twofold, from 8.4 ± 2.5 g Corg m−2 year−1 to 14.7 ± 3.6 g Corg m−2 year−1, and, since then, burial rates in the exotic seagrass meadows were higher than in native ones of Cymodocea nodosa and Posidonia oceanica. Carbon isotopic data indicated a 50% increase of the seagrass contribution to the total sediment Corg pool since the arrival of H. stipulacea. Our results demonstrate that the invasion of H. stipulacea may play an important role in maintaining the blue carbon sink capacity in the future warmer Mediterranean Sea, by developing new carbon sinks in bare sediments and colonizing areas previously occupied by the colder thermal affinity P. oceanica.

Seagrass (Halophila stipulacea) invasion enhances carbon sequestration in the Mediterranean Sea is free to read.

81 articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

Solar radiation budget in the atmosphere under broken cloudy sky. An analytical model

Rosa & Silva 2021 Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics

DOI: 10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105643

Ocean surface energy balance allows a constraint on the sensitivity of precipitation to global warming

Wang et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22406-7

Observations of climate change, effects

Conditional attribution of climate change and atmospheric circulation contributing to the record-breaking precipitation and temperature event of summer 2020 in southern China

Ye & Qian 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abeeaf

Rising Planetary Boundary Layer Height over the Sahara Desert and Arabian Peninsula in a Warming Climate

Zhou et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0645.1

Declining greenness in Arctic-boreal lakes

Kuhn & Butman 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2021219118

Arctic Cyclone Activity and the Beaufort High

Kenigson & Timmermans 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0771.1

Estimates of temporal-spatial variability of wildfire danger across the Pan-Arctic and extra-tropics

Justino et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf0d0

Extreme temperature of the mid-eighteenth century as compared to todays in Beijing

Ren et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03063-7

Statistical investigation of long-term meteorological data to understand the variability in climate: a case study of Jharkhand, India

Mahato et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01374-4

Climate signals in river flood damages emerge under sound regional disaggregation

Sauer et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22153-9

Past and future snowmelt trends in the Swiss Alps: the role of temperature and snowpack

Vorkauf et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03027-x

Temperature trend analysis and extreme high temperature prediction based on weighted Markov Model in Lanzhou

Pang et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04711-y

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Sentinel-1 time series for mapping snow cover and timing of snowmelt in Arctic periglacial environments: Case study from the Zackenberg Valley, Greenland

Buchelt et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-78

Consistency and Homogeneity of Atmospheric Energy, Moisture, and Mass Budgets in ERA5

Mayer et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0676.1

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Future behavior of wind wave extremes due to climate change

Lobeto et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-86524-4

Extreme temperature indices in Eurasia in a CMIP6 multi-model ensemble: Evaluation and projection

Zhao et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7134

Radiative Impacts of Low-Level Clouds on the Summertime Subtropical High in the South Indian Ocean Simulated in a Coupled General Circulation Model

Miyamoto et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0709.1

Regional Asymmetries in Ocean Heat and Carbon Storage due to Dynamic Redistribution in Climate Model Projections

Williams et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0519.1

Potential impacts of 1.5 °C, 2 °C global warming levels on temperature and rainfall over Madagascar

Barimalala et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abeb34

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

The first multi-model ensemble of regional climate simulations at kilometer-scale resolution, part I: evaluation of precipitation

Ban et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05708-w

To bias correct or not to bias correct? An agricultural impact modelers’ perspective on regional climate model data

Flegal et al 2012 SSRN Electronic Journal

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/oby.2007.41

Impact of updated radiative transfer scheme in snow and ice in RACMO2.3p3 on the surface mass and energy budget of the Greenland ice sheet

van Dalum et al 2021 The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-1823-2021

Marginal ice zone fraction benchmarks sea ice and climate model skill

Horvat 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22004-7

CWRF downscaling and understanding of China precipitation projections

Jiang et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05759-z

Assessing Prior Emergent Constraints on Surface Albedo Feedback in CMIP6

Thackeray et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0703.1

Assessment of ice cloud modeling capabilities for the irregularly shaped Voronoi models in climate simulations with CAM5

Li et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-208

Cryosphere & climate change

The climate sensitivity of northern Greenland fjords is amplified through sea-ice damming

Stranne et al 2021 Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s43247-021-00140-8

The effect of basal melting of the Shirase Glacier Tongue on the CO2 system in Lützow-Holm Bay, East Antarctica

Sea level & climate change

Predicting regional coastal sea level changes with machine learning

Nieves et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-87460-z

Coastal migration due to 21 st century sea-level rise

Lincke & Hinkel 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001965

Paleoclimate

Six-fold increase of atmospheric pCO2 during the Permian–Triassic mass extinction

Wu et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22298-7

Improving temperature reconstructions from ice-core water-isotope records

Markle & Steig 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-37

The Relationship between Temperature Changes and Peacemaking Events between Farming and Nomadic Groups in Northern China over the Past 2000 Years

SU et al 2021 Weather, Climate, and Society,

DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-20-0153.1

The anatomy of past abrupt warmings recorded in Greenland ice

Capron et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22241-w

Biology & climate change

Species on the move around the Australian coastline: a continental scale review of climate-driven species redistribution in marine systems

Gervais et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15634

Has North Africa turned too warm for a Mediterranean forest pest because of climate change?

Bourougaaoui et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03077-1

Linking climate niches across seasons to assess population vulnerability in a migratory bird

Ruegg et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15639

Remodeling of Arctic char (Salvelinus alpinus) lipidome under a stimulated scenario of Arctic warming

Wang et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15638

Impacts of climate change on aquatic insects in temperate alpine regions: complementary modeling approaches applied to Swiss rivers

Timoner et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15637

The productivity of low-elevation juniper forests in Central Asia increased under moderate warming scenarios

Chen et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2021jg006269

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Partitioning carbon sources in a tropical watershed (Nyong River, Cameroon) between wetlands and terrestrial ecosystems – Do CO2 emissions from tropical rivers offset the terrestrial carbon sink?

Xylem transport of root-derived CO2 caused a substantial underestimation of belowground respiration during a growing season

Attribution of production-stage methane emissions to assess spatial variability in the climate intensity of US natural gas consumption

Burns & Grubert 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abef33

Mature Andean forests as globally important carbon sinks and future carbon refuges

Duque et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22459-8

Mediterranean seagrasses as carbon sinks: Methodological and regional differences

Escolano-Moltó et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-60

Joint influence mechanism of phenology and climate on the dynamics of gross primary productivity: Insights from temperate deciduous broadleaf forests in North America

Xie et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006049

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Induced innovation in energy technologies and systems: a review of evidence and potential implications for CO 2 mitigation

Nitrogen addition stimulates soil aggregation and enhances carbon storage in terrestrial ecosystems of China: A meta-analysis

Lu et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15604

Potential benefits of liming to acid soils on climate change mitigation and food security

Wang et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15607

Net-zero emission targets for major emitting countries consistent with the Paris Agreement

van Soest et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22294-x

Feasibility of the 4 per 1000 aspirational target for soil carbon: A case study for France

Martin et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15547

Geoengineering climate

Potential ecological impacts of climate intervention by reflecting sunlight to cool Earth

Zarnetske et al 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1921854118

Black carbon

Variability of Black Carbon mass concentration in surface snow at Svalbard

Bertò et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-39

Decarbonization

The decarbonisation of Europe powered by lifestyle changes

Costa et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe890

Deep decarbonization pathways in the building sector: China’s NDC and the Paris agreement

Xing et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe008

Climate change communications & cognition

Changing the World One Meme at a Time: The Effects of Climate Change Memes on Civic Engagement Intentions

Zhang & Pinto 2021 Environmental Communication

DOI: 10.1080/17524032.2021.1894197

Mapping the Field of Climate Change Communication 1993–2018: Geographically Biased, Theoretically Narrow, and Methodologically Limited

Agin & Karlsson 2021 Environmental Communication

DOI: 10.1080/17524032.2021.1902363

“What’s Up with the Weather?” Public Engagement with Extreme Event Attribution in the United Kingdom

Fight or Flight: How Advertising for Air Travel Triggers Moral Disengagement

Stubenvoll & Neureiter Environmental Communication

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/bf00153239

How stable are Australian farmers’ climate change risk perceptions? New evidence of the feedback loop between risk perceptions and behaviour

External financing demands, media attention and the impression management of carbon information disclosure

Luo et al 2021 Carbon Management

DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1899755

Does 360-degree Video Enhance Engagement with Global Warming?: The Mediating Role of Spatial Presence and Emotions

Oh et al 2021 Environmental Communication

DOI: 10.1080/17524032.2021.1891945

Perceptions and vulnerability to climate change among the urban poor in Kampala City, Uganda

Twinomuhangi et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01771-5

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Drought responses and adaptation strategies to climate change by pastoralists in the semi-arid area, Laikipia County, Kenya

Ndiritu 2021 Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09949-2

Food security among dryland pastoralists and agropastoralists: The climate, land-use change, and population dynamics nexus

Stavi et al 2021 The Anthropocene Review

DOI: 10.1177/20530196211007512

Uncovering the past and future climate drivers of wheat yield shocks in Europe with machine learning

Zhu et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001815

Carbon intensity of corn ethanol in the United States: state of the science

Scully et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abde08

Hydrology & climate change

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Current carbon prices do not stack up to much land use change, despite bundled ecosystem service co-benefits

Summers et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15613

Impacts of human capital, exports, economic growth and energy consumption on CO 2 emissions of a cross-sectionally dependent panel: Evidence from the newly industrialized countries (NICs)

Identification and causal analysis of the influence channels of financial development on CO 2 emissions

Whose voices, whose choices? Pursuing climate resilient trajectories for the poor

Leal Filho et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.02.018

Climate change mitigation public policy research

The Design of Renewable Fuel Mandates and Cost Containment Mechanisms

Lade & Lin Lawell 2021 Environmental and Resource Economics

DOI: 10.1007/s10640-021-00558-w

Supporting actors: The role of state policy and private programs in advancing local and renewable heating technology

Edling & Danks 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112266

Climate change impacts on human health

Integrate health into decision-making to foster climate action

Vandyck et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abef8d

Paris Agreement's ambiguity about aerosols drives uncertain health and climate outcomes

Polonik et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001787

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Balancing scales: Enhancing local applications of adaptation pathways

Cradock-Henry & Frame 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.04.001

Climate change impacts on human culture

Other

Spatial and Temporal Variability of Oceanic Oxygen Changes and Underlying Trends

Stramma & Schmidtko 2021 Atmosphere-Ocean

DOI: 10.1080/07055900.2021.1905601

The treatment of climate change impacts and adaptation in the environmental impact assessment of the standard Gauge railway project in Tanzania

Rweyendela & Mwegoha 2021 Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1911774

Whether crude oil dependence and CO2 emissions influence military expenditure in net oil importing countries?

Wang et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112281

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Commentary: Osland et al. (2021): Tropicalization of temperate ecosystems in North America: The northward range expansion of tropical organisms in response to warming winter temperatures

Walters & McClenachan 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15631

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

