Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #17
Posted on 25 April 2021 by BaerbelW
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Fight or Adapt to Climate Change? by ClimateAdam, YouTube, Apr 15, 2021
- 6 tips to help you detect fake science news by Marc Zimmer, Washington Post, Apr 17, 2021
- A third of Antarctic ice shelf risks collapse at 4°C above pre-industrial levels, as accurately described in CNN article by Nikki Forrester, ClimateFeedback, Apr 16, 2021
- The Campaign Against the Climate: Debunking climate change denial by Mads Ellesoe, AlJazeera, Apr 17, 2021
- The Science of Climate Change Explained: Facts, Evidence and Proof by Julia Rosen, New York Times, Apr 19, 2021
- Why scientists shouldn't heed calls to 'stay in our lane' by Ben Santer, Yale Climate Connections, Apr 16, 2021
- A great deception’: oil giants taken to task over ‘greenwash’ ads by Damian Carrington, The Guardian, Apr 19, 2021
- Special Report-He was one of the first to warn us the world was getting hotter by Maurice Tamman, Reuters, April 20, 2021
- Despite Hate From Evangelicals, Katharine Hayhoe Sees Climate Hope by Gina Ciliberto, Sojourners, April 20, 2021
- NASA Technologies Spin off to Fight Climate Change by Mike DiCicco, NASA Global Climate Change, Apr 21, 2021
- Special Report-Men dominate climate science. She made it to the top - her way by Maurice Tamman, Reuters, April 21, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #16, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Apr 21, 2021
- An Outdated Idea Is Still Shaping Climate Policy by Robinson Meyer, The Atlantic, Apr 20, 2021
- GMU Podcast — Ep 23: Climate change and the misinformation war by Gregory Washington, George Mason University Podcast, Apr 21, 2021
- Some say we can ‘solar-engineer’ ourselves out of the climate crisis. Don’t buy it by Ray Pierrehumbert and Michael Mann, The Guardian - Opinion, Apr 22, 2021
- SkS Analogy 22 - Energy SeaSaw by Evan Whitby & John Garrett, Skeptical Science, Apr 22, 2021
- Video promoted by John Stossel for Earth Day relies on incorrect and misleading claims about climate change by Emmanuel Vincent, Climate Feedback, Apr 21, 2021
- Misconception of the Month: Talking Climate Models with John Cook by Ann Reid, National Center for Science Education, Apr 22, 2021
I am new to the site but have followed climate change as a hobby for over 15 years. For the record I am not a climate denier and have seen data debunking most of the climate myths listed. I am trying to learn more through facts or strong hypothesis as I have spent the last 30+ years working in the food industry convincing Directors to Presidents with data and models on what is driving their businesses.
My question is there any information that has caused the change in earths temperatures about 1.2 million years ago? We seemed to have been cooling off and then entered a new phase. Is it the sun's orbit?
Dale, we'll need a little more to work with, to help answer your question.
If you could point us to the source of your query, we could narrow down the nature of the matter. Was this "new phase" and the time threshold of 1.2 million years ago something you read about, and if so where?
Doug
Thanks for getting back to me so quickly. It was a number of graphs which included on Wikipedia Geological Temperature record article - chart Temperature of Planet Earth link below.
On the chart it shows the earths temperature alot warmer for over 250 million years and continuing to drop until say 1.2 to 2 million years it appears more stable. What do we think has caused this, earths orbit, sun strength etc..? Also for the record I have heavily studied all the recent data and believe humans have caused at least some of the warming if not most.
Dale H @3 ,
it is interesting how (allowing for other input factors) the planetary temperature has broadly declined as the atmospheric CO2 level has declined. [As might be expected from basic physical principles.]
And it appears that a threshold was reached, about a million years ago, when the underlying regular Milankovitch cycle effects have become very prominent.
The (arguable) stability you mention, may arise from the time-compression appearance of the graph.
Dale H @3,
Further to #3, the declining CO2 levels over the last few ten-of-million years are usually put down to errision following the Himilayan mountain-building. The Antarctic ice appeared about 35Mya on the cooling planet. On a shorter time-scale, the shutting-off of the oceans between N & S America 3 Mya ago resulted in the appearance of the Arctic ice which has been fuelling ice ages ever since.
The frequency of these ice ages swapped from 40,000yr to 100,000yr roughly 1 Mybp (so your 1.2Mya @1). A mechanism for this transition is not entirely nailed down quite yet (eg see Chalk et al 2017 or Willeit et al 2019). However the usual suspect is the level of dust from exposed land during glacial cycles and its reduction of the ice albedo. So when the lands of northern lattitudes have been scoured clean back to the bedrock, the dust is greatly reduced and thus the albedo of the less-dusty ice caps does not decline so much during high glaciation, allowing ice a longer period before destablising into an interglacial.