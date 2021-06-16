Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #24, 2021

A hot budget problem

This week's standout article for highlighting is Satellite and Ocean Data Reveal Marked Increase in Earth's Heating Rate (open access). From the two very different perspectives of above the atmosphere and below it, a team of authors led by Norman Loeb (head of NASA's CERES program) and including Gregory Johnson (head of NOAA/PMEL's Argo program) combine information and skills to confidently identify a surge in our globe's rate of warming. We can't improve on the plain language summary of this important paper:

Climate is determined by how much of the sun's energy the Earth absorbs and how much energy Earth sheds through emission of thermal infrared radiation. Their sum determines whether Earth heats up or cools down. Continued increases in concentrations of well-mixed greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere and the long time-scales time required for the ocean, cryosphere, and land to come to thermal equilibrium with those increases result in a net gain of energy, hence warming, on Earth. Most of this excess energy (about 90%) warms the ocean, with the remainder heating the land, melting snow and ice, and warming the atmosphere. Here we compare satellite observations of the net radiant energy absorbed by Earth with a global array of measurements used to determine heating within the ocean, land and atmosphere, and melting of snow and ice. We show that these two independent approaches yield a decadal increase in the rate of energy uptake by Earth from mid-2005 through mid-2019, which we attribute to decreased reflection of energy back into space by clouds and sea-ice and increases in well-mixed greenhouse gases and water vapor.

The paper's abstract includes a concerning kicker indicating that this increased rate of rise is an indicator for a growing impedance problem with shedding warmth from the top of our atmosphere (bold ours):

We show that independent satellite and in situ observations each yield statistically indistinguishable decadal increases in EEI from mid-2005 to mid-2019 of 0.50±0.47 W m-2 decade-1 (5%-95% confidence interval). This trend is primarily due to an increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with decreased reflection by clouds and sea-ice and a decrease in outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) due to increases in trace gases and water vapor. These changes combined exceed a positive trend in OLR due to increasing global mean temperatures.

The authors conclude on a sobering note, leaving a ray of hope in the form of the PDO (Pacific Decadal Oscillation). Unfortunately the PDO itself is not bedrock safety, it being an oscillation per its name.

Because EEI is such a fundamental property of the climate system, the implications of an increasing EEI trend are far reaching. A positive EEI is manifested as 'symptoms' such as global temperature rise, increased ocean warming, sea level rise, and intensification of the hydrological cycle (von Schuckmann et al., 2016). We can therefore expect even greater changes in climate in the coming decades if internal variability associated with the PDO remains the same. If the PDO were to reverse in the future, that reversal would likely act to decrease the rate of heat uptake.

Are we even talking about the same thing?

In the world of biology, "adaptation" mostly involves death at scale. We humans prefer to adapt in less drastic ways, such as relocating our homes to safety as opposing to waiting to drown in our beds when the local creek explodes outside of its previous boundaries thanks to changes in something called the Clausius-Clapeyron relation in our atmosphere. There is a concerted, huge effort among sensible policy makers to equip us to adapt to inexorable changes we've triggered in the behavior of Earth systems affected by climate change. But when policy makers talk about "adaptation," are those who implement adaptation policy hearing the same concept? Perhaps not, and this is important. In Adaptation Confusion? A Longitudinal Examination of the Concept “Climate Change Adaptation” in Norwegian Municipal Surveys, (open access) Torbjørn Selseng et al take a look at how ideas are crossing the gulf of understanding and find room for improvement:

Using a combination of directed and conventional content analysis of the questions and answers, we summarize and map the progress of adaptation work over the 14 years and assess the consistency and the scope of the surveys in light of the current research on climate adaptation. We find diverging views on what adaptation entails, both from the researchers, in the phrasing of questions, and from the respondents. The empirical evidence suggests an overall imbalanced interpretation of CCA, in terms of the risks and consequences we may face, the climate to which adapting is needed, and adequate adaptation strategies. We go on to discuss the implications of these findings, highlighting the need for a shared and well-communicated framework for local CCA and a closer monitoring of the actual efforts of the municipalities. If instead left unchecked, this confusion might lead to unsustainable maladaptation at the local government level throughout Norway and beyond.

104 Articles

Observations of climate change, effects

Satellite and Ocean Data Reveal Marked Increase in Earth's Heating Rate

Loeb et al Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093047

Export of nutrients and suspended solids from major Arctic rivers and their response to permafrost degradation

Shu-Min et al Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.06.002

Marine Heatwaves in the Arabian Sea

Chatterjee et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/os-2021-52

Ocean modification and seasonality in a northern Ellesmere Island glacial fjord prior to ice shelf breakup: Milne Fiord

Hamilton et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016975

Surface melting over the Greenland ice sheet derived from enhanced resolution passive microwave brightness temperatures (1979–2019)

Colosio et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2623-2021

Preconditions for extreme wet winters over the contiguous United States

Hoell et al Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100333

Analysis of historical heatwaves in the United Kingdom using gridded temperature data

Beckett & Sanderson International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7253

Spatiotemporal Analysis of Extreme Precipitation in the Missouri River Basin from 1950 to 2019

Flanagan & Mahmood Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology

DOI: 10.1175/jamc-d-20-0212.1

Beyond the Mean: Long-Term Variabilities in Precipitation and Temperature on the Qinghai–Tibetan Plateau

Guo & Tang Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology

DOI: 10.1175/jamc-d-20-0272.1

Severity of drought and heatwave crop losses tripled over the last five decades in Europe

Brás et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf004

Enhanced Moisture Transport Associated with the Interdecadal Change in Winter Precipitation over Northwest China

Yin & Zhou International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7249

Advances in instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Jia et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1

Decomposing oceanic temperature and salinity change using ocean carbon change

Turner et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/os-2021-54

Near-daily monitoring of surface temperature and channel width of the six largest Arctic rivers from space using GCOM-C/SGLI

Hori Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112538

ERA5-HEAT: A global gridded historical dataset of human thermal comfort indices from climate reanalysis DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112538

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Remote climate change propagation across the oceans—the directional swell signature

Lemos et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac046b

Responses of Arctic cyclones to biogeophysical feedbacks under future warming scenarios in a regional Earth system model

Akperov et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0566

Historical evolution and future trend of Northern Hemisphere snow cover in CMIP5 and CMIP6 models

Zhu et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0662

Energy Budget Constraints on the Time History of Aerosol Forcing and Climate Sensitivity

Smith et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

Smith et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033622

Public trust, perceived accuracy, perceived likelihood, and concern on multi-model climate projections communicated with different formats

Fujimi et al Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09950-9

Midlatitude Cloud Radiative Effect Sensitivity to Cloud Controlling Factors in Observations and Models: Relationship with Southern Hemisphere Jet Shifts and Climate Sensitivity

Grise & Kelleher Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0986.1

Impact of Reduced Arctic Sea Ice on Northern Hemisphere Climate and Weather in Autumn and Winter

Chripko et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0515.1

Increased Tibetan Plateau vortex activities under 2°C warming compared to 1.5°C warming: NCAR CESM low-warming experiments

Lin et al Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.05.009

Future droughts in China using the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index (SPEI) under multi-spatial scales

Zhao et al Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04851-1

Projected Temperature and Precipitation changes using the LARS-WG statistical downscaling model in the Shire River Basin, Malawi

Kavwenje et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7250

Heat Wave Magnitude over India under Changing Climate: Projections from CMIP5 and CMIP6 Experiments

Das & Umamahesh International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7246

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Evaluation of Extreme Temperatures over Australia in the Historical Simulations of CMIP5 and CMIP6 Models

Deng et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504896.1 10.1029/2020ef001902

Global heat balance and heat uptake in potential temperature coordinates

Hochet et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05832-7 10.21203/rs.3.rs-263686/v1

Climate-based emulator of distant swell trains and local seas approaching a Pacific atoll

Cagigal et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016919

Persistent model biases in the CMIP6 representation of stratospheric polar vortex variability

Hall et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

DOI: 10.1029/2021jd034759

Cryosphere & climate change

Surface melting over the Greenland ice sheet derived from enhanced resolution passive microwave brightness temperatures (1979–2019)

Colosio et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2623-2021

Modelling the mass budget and future evolution of Tunabreen, central Spitsbergen

Oerlemans et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-155

Brief communication: Do 1.0, 1.5, or 2.0 °C matter for the future evolution of Alpine glaciers?

Compagno et al The Cryosphere

Compagno et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2593-2021

Buoyancy-Driven Flexure at the Front of Ross Ice Shelf, Antarctica, Observed With ICESat-2 Laser Altimetry

Becker et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091207

Interannual variability in Transpolar Drift summer sea ice thickness and potential impact of Atlantification

Belter et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2575-2021

Retention time of lakes in the Larsemann Hills oasis, East Antarctica

Shevnina et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2667-2021 10.5194/tc-2020-205 10.5194/tc-2020-205-supplement

Atmospheric Rivers, Warm Air Intrusions, and Surface Radiation Balance in the Amundsen Sea Embayment

Djoumna & Holland Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034119

Sea level & climate change

Effects of sea surface warming and sea-level rise on tropical cyclone and inundation modeling at Shanghai coast

Yin et al Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04856-w

Paleoclimate

Unknown eruption source parameters cause large uncertainty in historical volcanic radiative forcing reconstructions

Marshall et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033578

Biology & climate change

Exploring the potential for plant translocations to adapt to a warming world

Dalrymple et al Journal of Ecology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13715

Machine learning analyses of remote sensing measurements establish strong relationships between vegetation and snow depth in the boreal forest of Interior Alaska

Douglas & Zhang Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac04d8

Global coral reef ecosystems exhibit declining calcification and increasing primary productivity

Davis et al Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s43247-021-00168-w

Bumblebee resilience to climate change, through plastic and adaptive responses

Maebe et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15751

Predicting arctic-alpine lake dissolved oxygen responses to future tree line advance at the Swedish forest?tundra transition zone

Jane & Rose Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15748

Predicting species and community responses to global change using structured expert judgement: An Australian mountain ecosystems case study

Camac et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15750

Divergent shifts in flowering phenology of herbaceous plants on the warming Qinghai–Tibetan plateau

Jiang et al Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108502

Ethylene-regulated leaf lifespan explains divergent responses of plant productivity to warming among three hydrologically different growing seasons

Ren et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15718

Impacts of environmental change on biodiversity and vegetation dynamics in Siberia

Kirpotin et al Ambio

DOI: 10.1007/s13280-021-01570-6

Experimental warming differentially affects vegetative and reproductive phenology of tundra plants

Collins et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23841-2

Southward decrease in the protection of persistent giant kelp forests in the northeast Pacific

Arafeh-Dalmau et al Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s43247-021-00177-9

Impact of climate change on Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetnaus) and its autumn diet in the northern highlands of Pakistan

Zahoor et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15743

Siberian plants shift their phenology in response to climate change

Rosbakh et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15744

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Animal waste use and implications to agricultural greenhouse gas emissions in the United States

Qin et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac04d7

Aboveground and belowground tree biomass and carbon stocks in the miombo woodlands of the Copperbelt in Zambia

Handavu et al Carbon Management

DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1926330

N2O dynamics in the western Arctic Ocean during the summer of 2017

Heo et al Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-92009-1

The carbon budget of the managed grasslands of Great Britain constrained by earth observations

Myrgiotis et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-144

Carbon accumulation rates of Holocene peatlands in central-eastern Europe document the driving role of human impact for the past 4000 years

Longman et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-65 10.5194/cp-2021-65-supplement

Grazing enhances carbon cycling, but reduces methane emission in the Siberian Pleistocene Park tundra site

Fischer et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-110

Integrated remote sensing and model approach for impact assessment of future climate change on the carbon budget of global forest ecosystems

Zhao et al Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103542

Estimating Upper Silesian coal mine methane emissions from airborne in situ observations and dispersion modeling

Kostinek et al Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-962 10.5194/acp-21-8791-2021 10.5194/acp-2020-962-rc1

Quantification of Enhancement in atmospheric CO2 background due to Indian biospheric fluxes and fossil fuel emissions

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Costs of avoiding net negative emissions under a carbon budget

van der Wijst et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac03d9

Combining regional to local restoration goals in the Brazilian Atlantic forest

Lemos et al Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01792-0

Risk assessment on the CCUS project using risk breakdown structure methodology: A case study on Jilin oilfield CO2-EOR Hei079 block

Geoengineering climate

Harnessing stratospheric diffusion barriers for enhanced climate geoengineering

Aksamit et al Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-696 10.5194/acp-21-8845-2021

Radiative and chemical implications of the size and composition of aerosol particles in the existing or modified global stratosphere

Murphy et al Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-909 10.5194/acp-21-8915-2021 10.5194/acp-2020-909-supplement

Aerosols

Energy Budget Constraints on the Time History of Aerosol Forcing and Climate Sensitivity

Smith et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503977.1 10.1002/essoar.10503977.2 10.1029/2020jd033622

Radiative and chemical implications of the size and composition of aerosol particles in the existing or modified global stratosphere

Murphy et al Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-909 10.5194/acp-21-8915-2021 10.5194/acp-2020-909-supplement

Changes in Anthropogenic Particulate Maters and Resulting Global Climate Effects since the Industrial Revolution

Yang et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7245

Decarbonization

A multidimensional feasibility evaluation of low-carbon scenarios

Brutschin et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf0ce

Carbon emission reduction potential and its influencing factors in China’s coal-fired power industry: a cost optimization and decomposition analysis

An et al Environment, Development and Sustainability

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01579-7

Comparative economic analysis of technological priorities for low-carbon transformation of electric power industry in Russia and the EU

Veselov et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112409

Climate change communications & cognition

Public trust, perceived accuracy, perceived likelihood, and concern on multi-model climate projections communicated with different formats

Fujimi et al Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09950-9

Reaching Republicans on climate change

Ehret Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01071-0

Shifting Republican views on climate change through targeted advertising

Goldberg et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01070-1

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Beyond feasibility—the role of motivation to implement measures to enhance resilience

Messmer et al Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09952-7

Animal waste use and implications to agricultural greenhouse gas emissions in the United States

Qin et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac04d7

Predicting the response of a potato-grain production system to climate change for a humid continental climate using DSSAT

Tooley et al Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108452

The contribution of climate smart interventions to enhance sustainable livelihoods in Chiredzi District

Defe & Matsa Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100338

Cultivar-specific responses of sweet cherry flowering to rising temperatures during dormancy

Fadón et al Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108486

Climate change, precipitation shifts and early summer drought: An irrigation tipping point for Finnish farmers?

Peltonen-Sainio et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100334

The worst 2020 saline water intrusion disaster of the past century in the Mekong Delta: Impacts, causes, and management implications

Park et al Ambio

DOI: 10.1007/s13280-021-01577-z

Severity of drought and heatwave crop losses tripled over the last five decades in Europe

Brás et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf004

Agro-climatic conditions of the Southern Federal District of Russia in the context of climate change

Gudko et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03677-y

Biologically meaningful distribution models highlight the benefits of the Paris Agreement for demersal fishing targets in the North Atlantic Ocean

Ramos Martins et al Global Ecology and Biogeography

DOI: 10.1111/geb.13327

Climate change in the context of whole-farming systems: opportunities for improved outreach

Clements et al Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03101-4

Hydrology & climate change

Opportunities for Robustness of Water Footprints in Electricity Generation

Chini & Delorit Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002096

Drainage of an ice-dammed lake through a supraglacial stream: hydraulics and thermodynamics

Ogier et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-151

Waterlogging risk assessment of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei urban agglomeration in the past 60 years

Wang et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03670-5 10.21203/rs.3.rs-162526/v1

Future droughts in China using the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index (SPEI) under multi-spatial scales

Zhao et al Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04851-1

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Costs of avoiding net negative emissions under a carbon budget

van der Wijst et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac03d9

Climate change mitigation public policy research

The energy and carbon inequality corridor for a 1.5 °C compatible and just Europe

Jaccard et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfb2f

Advancing future climate services: Multi-sectorial mapping of the current usage and demand in Denmark

Larsen et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100335

The social costs of health- and climate-related on-road vehicle emissions in the continental United States from 2008 to 2017

Zelasky & Buonocore Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac00e3

Climate change impacts on human health

Emergency department visits and associated healthcare costs attributable to increasing temperature in the context of climate change in Perth, Western Australia, 2012–2019

Increasing heat risk in China’s urban agglomerations

Zhang et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac046e

Universal pause of the human-perceived winter warming in the 21st century over China

Ding et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac037a

Extreme heat vulnerability assessment in tropical region: a case study in Malaysia

Kamal et al Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1937030

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Adaptation Confusion? A Longitudinal Examination of the Concept “Climate Change Adaptation” in Norwegian Municipal Surveys

Selseng et al Weather, Climate, and Society

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-21-0024.1

The treadmill of protection: How public finance constrains climate adaptation

Gray The Anthropocene Review

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1177/20530196211015326

Sensitivity of seasonal migration to climatic variability in central India

Choksi et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac046f

Super-bureaucracy in climate adaptation governance in Bangladesh

Rahman et al Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1937029

Enabling nature-based solutions for climate change on a peri-urban sandspit in Christchurch, New Zealand

Orchard & Schiel Regional Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01791-1

Social dynamics of community resilience building in the face of climate change: the case of three Scottish communities

Fazey et al Sustainability Science

DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00950-x

Other

A conceptual framework for cross-border impacts of climate change

Carter et al Global Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102307

Reduction of surface radiative forcing observed from remote sensing data during global COVID-19 lockdown

Mazhar et al Atmospheric Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105729

Design principles for climate change decisions

Stern et al Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.05.002

Unravelling surface seawater DMS concentration and sea-to-air flux changes after sea ice retreat in the western Arctic Ocean

Zhang et al Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006796

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Big data analysis and management: climate economics, meteorological hazards and environmental risk

Gong et al Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04846-y

Near-term policy pathways for reducing car and light-truck emissions

Nunes et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac04d9

Public debt and intergenerational ethics: how to fund a clean technology ‘Apollo program’?

Rendall Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1935679

Climate change adaptation in and through agroforestry: four decades of research initiated by Peter Huxley

van Noordwijk et al Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09954-5

