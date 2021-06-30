Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #26, 2021

Not the negative feedback we're looking for

When discussing climate change we hear more about positive feedbacks such as decreasing Arctic Ocean albedo than we do negative feedbacks, which are few and far between. Nikolaos Christidis, Mark McCarthy and Peter Stott manage to pin down one of these rare beasts and put it under the microscope, in Recent decreases in domestic energy consumption in the United Kingdom attributed to human influence on the climate. Due to heating and cooling demands, utility energy consumption tends to form a "U" shape, with the left or right "legs" of the "U" following the proportionality of cold versus hot weather driving heating or cooling loads, cooling being less of a universal feature than heating. The authors find that in the United Kingdom energy consumption for heating has measurably dropped "thanks" to a warming climate, resulting in a reduction of household demand amounting to some 1,400kWh per year. This effect is conspicuous in the UK given the low penetration of and requirement for domestic cooling. While this nets enough savings on utility bills to buy a few bags of groceries the trade does not seem worth it, and of course in other geographic domestic contexts featuring a "U" dominated by cooling the opposite effect will pertain. It's a thought-provoking publication for the layperson, dealing as it does with familiariities while neatly illustrating how warming our climate can produce less obvious and sometimes bizarre effects.

Meanwhile, the blinkered view

Economic and other "externalities" increasingly inform public policy as our realization is cemented that nothing on Earth can be truly "thrown away" or disposed of short of shooting it into deep space and that in a world supporting 7 billion humans virtually every human action leaves a "footprint" even as we walk away. In healthy democracies policy responsive to reality requires impetus and demand from the ultimate authority— voters. Should not enough voters have a factual grip on what shapes their world, policy to optimize our situation will suffer commensurate with the demand failure. In the face of this and with such an abundance of people stressing the capacity of the planet, full accounting for and acknowledgement of our impact becomes very important as a technical matter. It's for this reason that research such as Climate change denial is associated with diminished sensitivity in internalizing environmental externalities (open access) particularly deserves our heed. Our way to a better future lies in better understanding of how we see our world and think about it, so this article by Berger & Wyss is a welcome addition to a crucially important research domain. From the abstract:

Our results show that climate change scepticism predicts self-interested choices and showcases that sceptics have an insensitive acceptance of emissions, reaping benefits no matter how large the climate cost are or how small the personal benefits become.

This may sound condemnatory but the authors are only expressing their findings in clinical language. For us laypersons,"clinical" suggests that a remedy for the malady might be found. Now that we see the problem, we can figure out how to address it.

Housekeeping

110 articles

Observations of climate change, effects

Heatwaves in Southeast Asia and their changes in a warmer world

Dong et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef001992

Spatial variability of south Asian summer monsoon extreme rainfall events and their association with global climate indices

Jamshadali et al Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics

DOI: 10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105708

Assessing volumetric change distributions and scaling relations of retrogressive thaw slumps across the Arctic

Bernhard et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-137 10.5194/tc-2021-137-supplement

Climate pacing of millennial sea-level change variability in the central and western Mediterranean

Vacchi et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24250-1

Atmospheric extremes caused high oceanward sea surface slope triggering the biggest calving event in more than 50 years at the Amery Ice Shelf

Francis et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2147-2021

Multi-decadal retreat of marine-terminating outlet glaciers in northwest and central-west Greenland

Black & Joughin Joughin

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-164 10.5194/tc-2021-164-supplement

Complex changes of extreme precipitation in the warming climate of Poland

Pi?skwar International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7274

Spatial and temporal variability in extreme precipitation in the Pearl River Basin, China from 1960 to 2018

Xu et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7273

Winter vs. summer temperature variations on the southeastern Tibetan Plateau, 1718–2005?CE

Song et al Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105739

Projection of extreme precipitation induced by Arctic amplification over the Northern Hemisphere

Liu et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0acc

Recent decreases in domestic energy consumption in the United Kingdom attributed to human influence on the climate

Christidis et al Atmospheric Science Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/asl.1062

Climate change favours large seasonal loss of Arctic ozone

von der Gathen et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24089-6

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Revision of the World Meteorological Organization Global Atmosphere Watch (WMO/GAW) CO2 calibration scale DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24089-6

An improved sea ice detection algorithm using MODIS: application as a new European sea ice extent indicator

Parera-Portell et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2803-2021 10.5194/tc-2020-333

Bias-correcting carbon fluxes derived from land-surface satellite data for retrospective and near-real-time assimilation systems

Weir et al Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-9609-2021

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

The Response of the Nordic Seas to Wintertime Sea Ice Retreat

Wu et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0932.1

First assessment of the earth heat inventory within CMIP5 historical simulations

Cuesta-Valero et al Earth System Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/esd-12-581-2021 10.5194/esd-2020-88 10.5194/esd-2020-88-supplement

Projection of extreme precipitation induced by Arctic amplification over the Northern Hemisphere

Liu et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0acc

Robust increase of Indian monsoon rainfall and its variability under future warming in CMIP6 models

Katzenberger et al Earth System Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/esd-12-367-2021

Prospect of increased disruption to the QBO in a changing climate

Anstey et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503358.3 10.1029/2021gl093058

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Assessment of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project phase 6 (CMIP6) Model performance in simulating the spatial-temporal variation of aerosol optical depth over Eastern Central China

Li et al Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105747

Underestimated marine stratocumulus cloud feedback associated with overly active deep convection in models

Hirota et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfb9e

Evaluation of ocean dimethylsulfide concentration and emission in CMIP6 models

Bock et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2020-463 10.5194/bg-2020-463-supplement

Added value of a Convection Permitting Model in simulating Atmospheric Water cycle over the Asian Water Tower

Zhao et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

DOI: 10.1029/2021jd034788

The Importance of the Representation of DMS Oxidation in Global Chemistry?Climate Simulations

Hoffmann et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl094068

Effects of Climate Model Mean?State Bias on Blocking Underestimation

Kleiner et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl094129

Assessing Biases and Climate Implications of the Diurnal Precipitation Cycle in Climate Models

Christopoulos & Schneider Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093017

A process?oriented diagnostic to assess precipitation?thermodynamic relations and application to CMIP6 models

Ahmed & David Neelin Geophysical Research Letters

pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gl094108

A signal processing approach to correct systematic bias in trend and variability in climate model simulations

Kusumastuti et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092953

Evaluation of statistical downscaling methods for climate change projections over Spain: present conditions with perfect predictors

Hernanz et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7271 10.5194/ems2021-46

Cryosphere & climate change

Assessing volumetric change distributions and scaling relations of retrogressive thaw slumps across the Arctic

Bernhard et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-137 10.5194/tc-2021-137-supplement

Glacier detachments and rock-ice avalanches in the Petra Pervogo range, Tajikistan (1973–2019)

Leinss et al Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/nhess-2020-285 10.5194/nhess-21-1409-2021

Atmospheric extremes caused high oceanward sea surface slope triggering the biggest calving event in more than 50 years at the Amery Ice Shelf

Francis et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2147-2021

Sensitivity of the Greenland surface mass and energy balance to uncertainties in key model parameters DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2147-2021

Brief communication: A roadmap towards credible projections of ice sheet contribution to sea-level

Aschwanden et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-175

Multi-decadal retreat of marine-terminating outlet glaciers in northwest and central-west Greenland

Black & Joughin Joughin

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-164 10.5194/tc-2021-164-supplement

An improved sea ice detection algorithm using MODIS: application as a new European sea ice extent indicator

Parera-Portell et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2803-2021 10.5194/tc-2020-333

Topographic and ground?ice controls on shallow landsliding in thawing Arctic permafrost

Mithan et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092264

Do existing theories explain seasonal to multi?decadal changes in glacier basal sliding speed?

F et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092858

Sea level & climate change

Contributions of altimetry and Argo to non?closure of the global mean sea level budget since 2016

Barnoud et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092824

Climate pacing of millennial sea-level change variability in the central and western Mediterranean

Vacchi et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24250-1

Brief communication: A roadmap towards credible projections of ice sheet contribution to sea-level

Aschwanden et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-175

Paleoclimate

Snapshots of mean ocean temperature over the last 700 000 years using noble gases in the EPICA Dome C ice core

Haeberli et al Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-843-2021

Sensitivity of the Greenland surface mass and energy balance to uncertainties in key model parameters DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-843-2021

Parallel between the isotopic composition of coccolith calcite and carbon levels across Termination II: Developing a new paleo-CO2 probe DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-843-2021

Biology & climate change

Future fire-driven landscape changes along a southwestern US elevation gradient

Remy et al Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03140-x

Effects of climate variability on an estuarine green crab Carcinus maenas population DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03140-x

Climate warming-induced drought constrains vegetation productivity by weakening the temporal stability of the plant community in an arid grassland ecosystem

Liu et al Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108526

Extreme wet events as important as extreme dry events in controlling spatial patterns of vegetation greenness anomalies

Famiglietti et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfc78

Biomass partitioning of C3- and C4-dominated grasslands in response to climatic variability and climate extremes

Hossain & Li Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac027a

Alkalinity cycling and carbonate chemistry decoupling in seagrass mystify processes of acidification mitigation

Miller & Kelley Kelley Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-92771-2 10.21203/rs.3.rs-419885/v1

Predicting the responses of subalpine forest landscape dynamics to climate change on the eastern Tibetan Plateau DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-92771-2 10.21203/rs.3.rs-419885/v1

Breeding heat-tolerant corals to save the Great Barrier Reef

Crow Nature

DOI: 10.1038/d41586-021-01753-x

An integrated approach for tracking climate-driven changes in treeline environments on different time scales in the Valle d’Aosta, Italian Alps

Masseroli et al The Holocene

DOI: 10.1177/09596836211025974

Nitrogen restricts future treeline advance in the sub-arctic

Gustafson et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-169 10.5194/bg-2021-169-supplement

Causes of the extensive hypoxia in the Gulf of Riga in 2018

Stoicescu et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-160

Phytoplankton mortality in a changing thermal seascape

Baker & Geider Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15772

Determinants of community compositional change are equally affected by global change

Avolio et al Ecology Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/ele.13824

Tree hazards compounded by successive climate extremes after masting in a small endemic tree, Distylium lepidotum, on subtropical islands in Japan

Nakamura et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15764

Embedding biodiversity research into climate adaptation policy and practice

Graham et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15770

Planktic foraminiferal changes in the western Mediterranean Anthropocene

Pallacks et al Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103549

Growth resistance and resilience of mixed silver fir and Norway spruce forests in central Europe: Contrasting responses to mild and severe droughts

Bottero et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15737

Thermal optima of gross primary productivity are closely aligned with mean air temperatures across Australian wooded ecosystems

Bennett et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15760

Assessing species reintroduction sites based on future climate suitability for food resources

Gomides et al Conservation Biology

DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13796

Impact of climate change on Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus) and its autumn diet in the northern highlands of Pakistan DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13796

GHG sources & sinks, flux

A review of trends and drivers of greenhouse gas emissions by sector from 1990 to 2018

Lamb et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abee4e

Conventional subsoil irrigation techniques do not lower carbon emissions from drained peat meadows

Weideveld et al Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-3881-2021

Bias-correcting carbon fluxes derived from land-surface satellite data for retrospective and near-real-time assimilation systems

Weir et al Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-9609-2021

Small artificial waterbodies are widespread and persistent emitters of methane and carbon dioxide

Peacock et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15762

Effects of Climate Change on Peatland Reservoirs: A DOC Perspective

Fenner et al Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2021gb006992

Environmental Controls on the temporal evolution of Energy and CO2 fluxes on an Arid Mangrove of Northwestern Mexico DOI: 10.1029/2021gb006992

Differential impacts of alternate primary producers on carbon cycling

Miranda et al Ecology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3455

Changes in net ecosystem exchange of CO2 in Arctic and their relationships with climate change during 2002?2017

Li et al Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.06.004

Characterization of spring thaw and its relationship with carbon uptake for different types of southern boreal forest

Ahmed et al Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108511

Diagnosing the impacts of climate extremes on the interannual variations of carbon fluxes of a subtropical evergreen mixed forest

Li et al Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108507

A versatile gas flux chamber reveals high tree stem CH 4 emissions in Amazonian peatland DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108507

Constraints on potential enzyme activities in thermokarst bogs: implications for the carbon balance of peatlands following thaw

Heffernan et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15758

Long?term geothermal warming reduced stocks of carbon but not nitrogen in a subarctic forest soil

Peplau et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15754

Response of the peatland carbon dioxide sink function to future climate change scenarios and water level management

Salimi et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15753

Aged soils contribute little to contemporary carbon cycling downstream of thawing permafrost peatlands

Tanentzap et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15756

GHG removal & mitigation science & engineering

Reducing planetary health risks through short?lived climate forcer mitigation

Zheng & Unger GeoHealth

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gh000422

Confronting mitigation deterrence in low-carbon scenarios

Grant et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0749

Radial storage efficiency for CO2 injection: Quantifying effectiveness of local flow control methods DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0749

Heterogeneous catalysts for the hydrogenation of amine/alkali hydroxide solvent captured CO2 to formate: A review DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0749

Regional variation in the effectiveness of methane-based and land-based climate mitigation options

Hayman et al Earth System Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/esd-12-513-2021 10.5194/esd-2020-24 10.5194/esd-2020-24-supplement

Co-benefits of protecting mangroves for biodiversity conservation and carbon storage

Rahman et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24207-4

Geoengineering climate

Modeling the outdoor cooling impact of highly radiative “super cool” materials applied on roofs

Sinsel et al Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100898

Aerosols

Controls on surface aerosol number concentrations and aerosol-limited cloud regimes over the central Greenland Ice Sheet DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100898

Decarbonization

Challenges to local innovation and implementation of low-carbon energy-transition measures: A tale of two Austrian regions

Irshaid et al Energy Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112432

Climate change communications & cognition

Climate change denial is associated with diminished sensitivity in internalizing environmental externalities

Berger & Wyss Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac08c0

On Decision?Analytical Support for Wicked Policy Issues

Linnerooth?Bayer Risk Analysis

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/risa.13750

Epistemic engagement: examining personal epistemology and engagement preferences with climate change in Oregon

Suldovsky & Taylor-Rodríguez Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03138-5

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Assessment of future climate change impact on rainfed wheat yield in the semi-arid Eastern High Plain of Algeria using a crop model

Kourat et al Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-020-04435-5

A photovoice assessment for illuminating the role of inland fisheries to livelihoods and the local challenges experienced through the lens of fishers in a climate-driven lake of Malawi

Simmance et al Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-021-01583-1

Hydrology & climate change

Climate change decisive for Asia’s snow meltwater supply

Kraaijenbrink et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01074-x 10.5194/egusphere-egu2020-2404

Accounting for tropical cyclones more than doubles the global population exposed to low-probability coastal flooding

Dullaart et al Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s43247-021-00204-9

Effects of Climate Change on Peatland Reservoirs: A DOC Perspective

Fenner et al Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2021gb006992

Relationships between NDVI, river discharge and climate in the Okavango River Basin region

Moses et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7267

Impact of climate change in the flow regimes of the Upper and Middle Amazon River

de Souza Costa et al Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03141-w

Identifying and separating climate- and human-driven water storage anomalies using GRACE satellite data

Liu et al Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112559

Climate change and economics & international trade

Embodied carbon emissions of aluminum-containing commodities in international trade: China’s perspective

Li et al Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03144-7 10.21203/rs.3.rs-349460/v1

Potential integration of Chinese and European emissions trading market: welfare distribution analysis

Li et al Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09960-7

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Confronting mitigation deterrence in low-carbon scenarios

Grant et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0749

Energy system developments and investments in the decisive decade for the Paris Agreement goals

Bertram et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac09ae

DICE and the carbon budget for ambitious climate targets

Azar & Johansson Johansson Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10506432.1 10.1029/2021ef002041

Uncertainty in the prediction and management of CO2 emissions: a robust minimum entropy approach

Qu et al Natural Hazards Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11069-020-04434-6 10.1007/s11069-020-04486-8

Mainstreaming climate change mitigation actions in Nepal: Influencing factors and processes

Baniya et al Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.018

Ensuring that offsets and other internationally transferred mitigation outcomes contribute effectively to limiting global warming

Allen et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfcf9

Climate change impacts on human health

Impact of an accelerated melting of Greenland on malaria distribution over Africa

Chemison et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24134-4

Toward an integrated system of climate change and human health indicators: a conceptual framework

Liu et al Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03125-w 10.21203/rs.3.rs-338331/v1

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Climate change frontrunners in the Australian Property Sector

Warren-Myers et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100340

An Integrated Framework to Streamline Resilience in the context of Urban Climate Risk Assessment

Urquiza et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001508

Embedding biodiversity research into climate adaptation policy and practice

Graham et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15770

Feasibility assessment of climate change adaptation options across Africa: an evidence-based review

Williams et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac092d

Adapting transformation and transforming adaptation to climate change using a pathways approach

Colloff et al Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.014

Climate change impacts on human culture

Vulnerability and resilience of power systems infrastructure to natural hazards and climate change

Schweikert & Deinert WIREs Climate Change

DOI: 10.1002/wcc.724

Other

Climate-induced stressors to peace: a review of recent literature

Sharifi et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfc08

Meteorological impact on winter PM2.5 pollution in Delhi: Present and future projection under a warming climate DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfc08

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Filling the evidentiary gap in climate litigation

Stuart-Smith et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01086-7

Climate change and its impact on the Third Pole and beyond

Chen & Yao Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.06.003

Integrating institutional approaches and decision science to address climate change: a multi-level collective action research agenda

York et al Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.06.001

Plastic dinosaurs – Digging deep into the accelerating carbon lock-in of plastics

Bauer & Fontenit Energy Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112418

