Climate Science Glossary

Zigzagging to zero: Wandel Sea old ice

A plethora of previous research and observation has pointed to an ultimate demise of multi-year ice in the Artic, with a shrinking time horizon. "Old ice" is expected to mount a final resistance in redoubts such as the Wandel Sea. We're seeing the last act of this drama playing out, as illustrated by a synthesis of observations and modeling by Schweiger et al in our "highlight" article for this week, Accelerated sea ice loss in the Wandel Sea points to a change in the Arctic’s Last Ice Area (open access, PDF). In a nutshell: secular change in climate behavior combines with variabilty to dictate a wavering path to "no more old ice," with the date of "done" looming ever closer. It's not possible to improve on a well-executed abstract for a concise summary:

The Arctic Ocean’s Wandel Sea is the easternmost sector of the Last Ice Area, where thick, old sea ice is expected to endure longer than elsewhere. Nevertheless, in August 2020 the area experienced record-low sea ice concentration. Here we use satellite data and sea ice model experiments to determine what caused this record sea ice minimum. In our simulations there was a multi-year sea-ice thinning trend due to climate change. Natural climate variability expressed as wind-forced ice advection and subsequent melt added to this trend. In spring 2020, the Wandel Sea had a mixture of both thin and—unusual for recent years— thick ice, but this thick ice was not sufficiently widespread to prevent the summer sea ice concentration minimum. With continued thinning, more frequent low summer sea ice events are expected. We suggest that the Last Ice Area, an important refuge for ice-dependent species, is less resilient to warming than previously thought.

108 articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

‘Simpson's Law’ and the Spectral Cancellation of Climate Feedbacks

Jeevanjee et al Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10506744.1 10.1002/essoar.10506744.2

CO2-equivalence metrics for surface albedo change based on the radiative forcing concept: a critical review DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10506744.1 10.1002/essoar.10506744.2 10.1029/2021gl093699

Observations of climate change, effects

Investigating the drivers of the unprecedented Chernobyl Power Plant Wildfire in April 2020 and its effects on 137Cs dispersal

Newman-Thacker & Turnbull Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04902-7

Anthropogenic influence on extreme precipitation over global land areas seen in multiple observational datasets

Madakumbura et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24262-x 10.21203/rs.3.rs-227967/v1

Permafrost changes in the Nanwenghe Wetlands Reserve on the southern slope of the Da Xing’anling?Yile’huli Mountains, Northeast China

He et al Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.06.007

Reconciling human and natural drivers of the tripole pattern of multidecadal summer temperature variations over Eurasia

Hua et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093971

Thaw-driven mass wasting couples slopes with downstream systems, and effects propagate through Arctic drainage networks

Kokelj et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-3059-2021

High Mountain Asian glacier response to climate revealed by multi-temporal satellite observations since the 1960s

Bhattacharya et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24180-y

Rise in Northeast US extreme precipitation caused by Atlantic variability and climate change

Huang et al Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100351

Rainfall on the Greenland ice sheet: present?day climatology from a high?resolution non?hydrostatic polar regional climate model

Niwano et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092942

Less rain and rainy days—lessons from 45 years of rainfall data (1971–2015) in the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal

Prajapati et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03706-w 10.21203/rs.3.rs-167685/v1

Rising risks of late-spring frosts in a changing climate

Lamichhane Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01090-x

Scraping icebergs trigger sea-floor landslides — and the risk is growing

Nature

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/d41586-021-01768-4

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

SC-Earth: A Station-Based Serially Complete Earth Dataset from 1950 to 2019

Tang et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0067.1

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Future changes to high impact weather in the UK

Hanlon et al Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03100-5

Near-term regional climate change over Bangladesh

Choi et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05856-z

Subpolar Gyre–AMOC–Atmosphere Interactions on Multidecadal Timescales in a Version of the Kiel Climate Model

Sun et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0725.1 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-4608

Twenty-first-century projections of shoreline change along inlet-interrupted coastlines

Bamunawala et al Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-93221-9

A global perspective on the sub-seasonal clustering of precipitation extremes

Tuel & Martius Romppainen-Martius Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100348 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-2050

Climate change projection using statistical downscaling model over Chittagong Division, Bangladesh

Shahriar et al Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

DOI: 10.1007/s00703-021-00817-x

Future changes in wind energy potential over China using RegCM4 under RCP emission scenarios

Wu et al Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.06.005

Using Climate Model Simulations to Constrain Observations

Santer et al Journal of Climate Journal of the American Statistical Association

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0768.1 10.1080/01621459.2020.1851696

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Evaluating the performance of CMIP6 Earth system models in simulating global vegetation structure and distribution

Xiang et al Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.06.008

Intercomparison of drift correction alternatives for CMIP5 decadal precipitation

Hossain et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7287

Comparison of CMIP6 and CMIP5 model performance in simulating historical precipitation and temperature in Bangladesh: a preliminary study

Kamruzzaman et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03691-0 10.21203/rs.3.rs-233789/v1

Southeast Indian Subantarctic Mode Water in the CMIP6 coupled models

Qiu et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016872

Bias?corrections on aridity index simulations of climate models by observational constraints

Yu et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7279

A Spatial Evaluation of Arctic Sea Ice and Regional Limitations in CMIP6 Historical Simulations

Watts et al Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0491.1

Evaluation of the Climate Change Impact on the Extreme Rainfall Amounts Using Modified Method of Fragments for Sub?daily Rainfall Disaggregation

Rafatnejad et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7280

Cryosphere & climate change

Accelerated sea ice loss in the Wandel Sea points to a change in the Arctic’s Last Ice Area

Schweiger et al Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s43247-021-00197-5

Comment on “Exceptionally high heat flux needed to sustain the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream” by Smith-Johnsen et al. (2020)

Bons et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2251-2021

Indication of high basal melting at the EastGRIP drill site on the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream

Zeising & Humbert Humbert Humbert The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-2847 10.5194/tc-2021-37

Biological albedo reduction on ice sheets, glaciers, and snowfields

Hotaling et al Earth-Science Reviews

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103728 10.31223/x58s3z

Sea level & climate change

Global costs of protecting against sea-level rise at 1.5 to 4.0 °C

Brown et al Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03130-z

Impact of sea level rise and shoreline changes in the tropical island ecosystem of Andaman and Nicobar region, India

Mageswaran et al Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04895-3 10.21203/rs.3.rs-245124/v1

Revisiting the link between extreme sea levels and climate variability using a spline-based non-stationary extreme value analysis

Rohmer et al Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100352

Projections of global delta land loss from sea?level rise in the 21st century

Nienhuis & Wal Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093368

A Climatology-Based Forecast Tool for Coastal Flooding in the Low Country

Coz et al Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology

DOI: 10.1175/jamc-d-20-0256.1

Sea Level?Driven Marsh Migration Results in Rapid Net Loss of Carbon

Smith & Kirwan Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092420

Paleoclimate

Evidence for a highly dynamic West Antarctic Ice Sheet during the Pliocene

Gohl et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093103

Ocean acidification

Contrasting drivers and trends of ocean acidification in the subarctic Atlantic

Pérez et al Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-93324-3

Ocean warming and acidification modify top-down and bottom-up control in a tropical seagrass ecosystem

Listiawati & Kurihara Kurihara Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-92989-0 10.21203/rs.3.rs-133932/v1

Biology & climate change

Ecosystem services provision by Mediterranean forests will be compromised above 2? warming

Morán?Ordóñez et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15745

Biogeochemical feedbacks associated with the response of micronutrient recycling by zooplankton to climate change

Richon & Tagliabue Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15789

Ambient climate determines the directional trend of community stability under warming and grazing

Liu et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15786

Interactions between local and global drivers determine long?term trends in boreal forest understorey vegetation

Hedwall et al Global Ecology and Biogeography

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/geb.13324

Global trends in phenotypic plasticity of plants

Stotz et al Ecology Letters

DOI: 10.1111/ele.13827

Disproportionate microbial responses to decadal drainage on a Siberian floodplain

Kwon et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15785

Cloudiness reduces the bleaching response of coral reefs exposed to heat stress

Gonzalez?Espinosa & Donner Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15676

Widespread regeneration failure in forests of Greater Yellowstone under scenarios of future climate and fire

Rammer et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15726

Water availability surpasses warmth in controlling global vegetation trends in recent decade: revealed by satellite time series

Zhang et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0b68

Large variability in response to projected climate and land?use changes among European bumblebee species

Prestele et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15780

The collapse of marine forests: drastic reduction in populations of the family Sargassaceae in Madeira Island (NE Atlantic)

Bernal-Ibáñez et al Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01801-2

Shrub growth in the Alps diverges from air temperature since the 1990s

Francon et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0b67

Divergent climate change effects on widespread dryland plant communities driven by climatic and ecohydrological gradients

Palmquist et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15776

Synergistic effects of insect herbivory and changing climate on plant volatile emissions in the subarctic tundra

Rieksta et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15773

Differences in the ecological impact of climate change and urbanization

Xu et al Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100891

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Atmospheric observations consistent with reported decline in the UK's methane emissions, 2013–2020

Lunt et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-548 10.5194/acp-2021-548-supplement

Long-Term Atmospheric Emissions for the Coal Oil Point Natural Marine Hydrocarbon Seep Field, Offshore California

Leifer et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-1234 10.5194/acp-2020-1234-supplement

High-resolution induced polarization imaging of biogeochemical carbon turnover hotspots in a peatland

Katona et al Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-4039-2021

A RCM investigation of the influence of vegetation status and runoff scheme on the summer gross primary production of Tropical Africa

Anwar & Diallo Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03667-0

Particulate organic matter as a functional soil component for persistent soil organic carbon

Witzgall et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24192-8

Limited sink but large storage: biomass dynamics in naturally developing beech (Fagus sylvatica) and oak (Quercus robur, Quercus petraea) forests of northwestern Germany

Meyer et al Journal of Ecology

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13740

Intermittent Surface Renewals and Methane Hotspots in Natural Peatlands

Zorzetto et al Boundary-Layer Meteorology

DOI: 10.1007/s10546-021-00637-x

New radiocarbon constraints on the global cycling of solid?phase extractable dissolved organic carbon

Lewis et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl090995

Evaluation of soil carbon dynamics after forest cover change in CMIP6 land models using chronosequences

Boysen et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0be1

Ascription of the differences between Germany and Uganda’s Land Use, Land-Use Change, and Forestry sector greenhouse gas methodologies for inventory improvement

Mugarura et al Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09957-2

Conservation with elevated elephant densities sequesters carbon in soils despite losses of woody biomass

Sandhage?Hofmann et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15779

Methane in the Danube Delta: the importance of spatial patterns and diel cycles for atmospheric emission estimates

Canning et al Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-3961-2021 10.5194/bg-2020-353

First pan-Arctic assessment of dissolved organic carbon in lakes of the permafrost region

Stolpmann et al Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2020-408 10.5194/bg-18-3917-2021 10.5194/egusphere-egu2020-8174

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Carbon dioxide removal technologies are not born equal

Strefler et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0a11

CCUS As a second-best choice for China's carbon neutrality: an institutional analysis

Xu & Dai Climate Policy

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1947766

Roots are key to increasing the mean residence time of organic carbon entering temperate agricultural soils

Poeplau et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15787

Suppressing peatland methane production by electron snorkeling through pyrogenic carbon in controlled laboratory incubations

Sun et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24350-y

Long-term temperature and sea-level rise stabilization before and beyond 2100: Estimating the additional climate mitigation contribution from China’s recent 2060 carbon neutrality pledge

Chen et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0cac

Application of territorial emission factors with open-access data—a territorial LCA case study of land use for livestock production in Wallonia

Ding et al The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

DOI: 10.1007/s11367-021-01949-3

Geoengineering climate

Reversing Sahelian Droughts

Ricke et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10506386.1 10.1029/2021gl093129

Brief communication: Reduction in the future Greenland ice sheet surface melt with the help of solar geoengineering

Fettweis et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-3013-2021 10.5194/tc-2020-347

Aerosols

Quantification of the aerosol-induced errors in solar irradiance modeling

Blaga et al Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

DOI: 10.1007/s00703-021-00815-z

Decarbonization

The multi-level economic impacts of deep decarbonization strategies for the energy system

Le Treut et al Energy Policy

pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112423

Climate change communications & cognition

Ten-year panel data confirm generation gap but climate beliefs increase at similar rates across ages

Milfont et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24245-y

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Perceptions and Realities of Hydroclimatic Change Affecting Guyanese Rice Farming

Mahdu et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100341

The complementarity and determinants of adoption of climate change adaptation strategies: evidence from smallholder farmers in Northwest Ethiopia

Adego & Woldie Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1943296

Hydrology & climate change

Contributions of climate change and human activities to runoff and sediment discharge reductions in the Jialing River, a main tributary of the upper Yangtze River, China

Shao et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03682-1

Climate vulnerability of irrigation systems in the Upper Indus Basin: insights from three Karakoram villages in northern Pakistan

Khan et al Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1944839

Incorporating stakeholders’ preferences into a multi-criteria framework for planning large-scale Nature-Based Solutions

Ruangpan et al Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-020-01419-4

Climate change & economics

Higher cost of finance exacerbates a climate investment trap in developing economies

Ameli et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24305-3

The climate consistency goal and the transformation of global finance

Zamarioli et al Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01083-w

Caught in between: credibility and feasibility of the voluntary carbon market post-2020

Kreibich & Hermwille Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1948384

Green innovation effect of emission trading policy on pilot areas and neighboring areas: An analysis based on the spatial econometric model

Du et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112431

A comparative analysis of green financial policy output in OECD countries

Steffen Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0c43

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Ranking local climate policy: assessing the mitigation and adaptation activities of 104 German cities

Otto et al Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03142-9

The Swedish climate policy framework as a means for climate policy integration: an assessment

Matti et al Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1930510

A framework for understanding the key drivers of cities' climate actions in city networks

Mokhles & Davidson Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100902

Governance models for nature-based solutions: Seventeen cases from Germany

Zingraff-Hamed et al Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-020-01412-x

Climate change impacts on human health

Climate change accelerates winter transmission of a zoonotic pathogen

Sipari et al Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-021-01594-y

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Rethinking the role of law in adapting to climate change

McDonald & McCormack WIREs Climate Change

DOI: 10.1002/wcc.726

Toward a climate mobilities research agenda: Intersectionality, immobility, and policy responses

Cundill et al Global Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102315

Using quantitative dynamic adaptive policy pathways to manage climate change-induced coastal erosion

Toimil et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100342

Understanding end-user adoption of an online climate resilience tool

Collini et al Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.022

Other

Assessing climate change impacts on live fuel moisture and wildfire risk using a hydrodynamic vegetation model

Ma et al Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-4005-2021 10.5194/bg-2020-430

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Taming Gaia 2.0: Earth system law in the ruptured Anthropocene

Kim The Anthropocene Review

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1177/20530196211026721

The power of large?scale community science in addressing anthropogenic change

Alaasam & Ouyang Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15741

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

Suggestions

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.