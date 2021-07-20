Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #31
Posted on 1 August 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: The insect apocalypse: ‘Our world will grind to a halt without them’, State of the climate: 2021 sees widespread climate extremes despite a cool start, Critical measures of global heating reaching tipping point, study finds and The amount of Greenland ice that melted on Tuesday could cover Florida in 2 inches of water.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Hotter and drier: Deforestation and wildfires take a toll on the Amazon by Ignacio Amigo , Mongabay, July 20, 2021
- Extreme weather takes climate change models ‘off the scale’ by Leslie Hook, Christian Shepherd & Nastassia Astrasheuskaya, Climate Capital, Financial Times, July 23, 2021
- The insect apocalypse: ‘Our world will grind to a halt without them’ by Dave Goulson, Environment, The Observer/The Guardian, July 25, 2021
- New Extreme Weather Record? Not So Fast. by Mike Ives, Climate, New York Times, July 22, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #29, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, July 22, 2021
- How to Calm Your Climate Anxiety by Molly Peterson, New York Times, July 23, 2021
- State of the climate: 2021 sees widespread climate extremes despite a cool start by Zeke Hausfather, Carbon Brief, July 23, 2021
- The West is burning. Climate change is making it worse. by Cameron Peters, Vox, July 25, 2021
- Scores Die in India as Monsoon Rains Swamp Towns and Send Boulders Tumbling by Karan Deep Singh, Extreme Weather, New York Times, July 26, 2021
- In Charleston, S.C., Saving Historic Homes Means Hoisting Them in the Air by Richard Fausset & Christopher Flavelle, New York Times, July 24, 2027
- ‘Record-shattering’ heat becoming much more likely, says climate study by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, July 26, 2021
- How do climate scientists study the causes of climate change? by Opinion by Ben Santer, The Hill, July 25, 2021
- Critical measures of global heating reaching tipping point, study finds by Katharine Gammon, Environment, The Guardian, July 27, 2021
- Floods and heatwaves: Can we tell if extreme weather is linked to climate change? by Sonia Elks, Thomson Reuters Foundation, July 28, 2021
- Oh Good, Now There's an Outbreak of Wildfire Thunderclouds by Matt Simon, Science, Wired, July 27, 2021
- A Carbon Calculation: How Many Deaths Do Emissions Cause? by John Schwartz, Climate & Environment, New York Times, July 29, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #30, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, July 29, 2021
- Britain's climate getting warmer, sunnier and wetter - Met Office by Nina Chestney, Reuters, July 29, 2021https://news.trust.org/item/20210728230316-5h1a4/
- A Warming Earth Will Bring More Extreme Rainfall, New Research Shows by David Vetter, Sustainability, Forbes, July 29, 2021
- ‘Climate change has become real’: extreme weather sinks prime US tourism site by Annette McGivney, Environment, The Guardian, July 29, 2021
- The amount of Greenland ice that melted on Tuesday could cover Florida in 2 inches of water by Rachel Ramirez, CNN, July 30, 2021
- These self-described trolls tackle climate disinformation on social media with wit and memes by Tayler Telford, Washington Post, Jul 30, 2021
Comments