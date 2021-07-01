Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #32, 2021

IPCC AR6: The largest scientific literature review ever?

This week sees the latest installment of the IPCC's occasional reminders to look at the planet's dashboard and think about how it'll be feel to be sitting on the side of the road in a cloud of steam, all hot and sticky because... why? We can hardly claim not to have heard any piercing buzzers or seen any urgently flashing lights for the past few decades of our trip. By now it's becoming fairly clear that the kiddies in the back seat telling us to ignore our ears and eyes were not offering good advice.

IPCC's AR6 Climate Change 2021:The Physical Science Basis (PDF 232MB) is the product of a cooperative human enterprise unmatched in intellectual scale and scope by any other. Contrary to some reports in the popular press, a casual glance at chapter citation reference lists reveals that far more than 234 authors are involved in the fabric of the 3,949 page work. This synthesis might more accurately be thought of as having many thousands of contributing authors. Every claim and assertion in AR6 comes with a citation, and each citation leads to a research publication with its own list of authors. The foundation of evidence supporting the work is unlike any other on the planet; there is literally no other topic than anthropogenic climate change that has brought together so many experts in so many disciplines to create such a broadly comprehensive vehicle for communicating the very best of our understanding to policymakers and— more importantly— members of the public who supply policymakers with impetus and sensible instructions.

We don't have the means right now to count the total citations and total contributing authorship of AR6. But some notion of the pyramid supporting AR6 can be gleaned from our own local effort. This particular edition of New Research features 109 newly published research articles, involving 537 contributing authors. Claims and assertions in this small collection derive from and are supported by 3,637 cited earlier research works, these in their own turn produced by some 16,914 authors. Cited papers of course are similarly supported in a fabric of prior effort, findings and publications. Drillling down another level would certainly produce eye-popping results for even a jaded eye. Each work in this geometrically explosive collection is connected by a continuum of understanding and integration with earlier and later investigations. Numbers like these are just one indicator of the tragicomic loneliness and isolation of climate science deniers, when it comes to actually talking about science. So, when we hear somebody dismissing AR6 as agenda driven make believe, we may safely conclude that we're hearing simulated or real ignorance.



109 articles by 537 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Influence of Latitude and Moisture Effects on the Barotropic Instability of an Idealized ITCZ

Bembenek et al. Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences

10.1175/jas-d-20-0346.1

Abrupt climate changes and the astronomical theory

Rousseau et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-103

Observations of climate change, effects

The Alaskan summer 2019 extreme heat event: The role of anthropogenic forcing, and projections of the increasing risk of occurrence

Weidman et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002163

Interdecadal variations of persistent extreme heat events in eastern China under global warming

Zang et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03723-9

Reversal nature in rainfall pattern over the Indian heavy and low rainfall zones in the recent era

Barde et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03740-8

Explaining recent trends in extreme precipitation in the Southwestern Alps by changes in atmospheric influences

Blanchet et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100356

Data-Driven Analysis of Climate Change in Saudi Arabia: Trends in Temperature Extremes and Human Comfort Indicators

Odnoletkova & Patzek Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology

10.1175/jamc-d-20-0273.1

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Elevation-dependent Response of Snow Phenology to Climate Change from a Remote Sensing Perspective: A case survey in the Central Tianshan Mountains from 2000 to 2019

Wang et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7330

Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation

Boers Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01097-4

(provisional link) Four years of global carbon cycle observed from OCO-2 version 9 and in situ data, and comparison to OCO-2 v7



Checking for model consistency in optimal fingerprinting: a comment

McKitrick Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05913-7

A New k-Distribution Scheme for Clear-Sky Radiative Transfer Calculations in Earth’s Atmosphere. Part II: Solar (Shortwave) Heating due to H2O and CO2

Chou et al. Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jas-d-20-0278.1

A synergic study on estimating surface downward shortwave radiation from satellite data

Wang et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112639

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

The effect of forced change and unforced variability in heat waves, temperature extremes, and associated population risk in a CO2-warmed world

Lee et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-11889-2021

Significant additional Antarctic warming in atmospheric bias-corrected ARPEGE projections with respect to control run

Beaumet et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-3615-2021

Extreme wind projections over Europe from the Euro-CORDEX regional climate models

Outten & Sobolowski Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100363

Reduced High-Latitude Land Seasonality in Climates with Very High Carbon Dioxide

Henry & Vallis Vallis Journal of Climate

Open Access 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0131.1

Severe Convective Wind Environments and Future Projected Changes in Australia

Brown & Dowdy Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd034633

First application of artificial neural networks to estimate 21st century Greenland ice sheet surface melt

Sellevold & Vizcaino Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl092449

The response of daily and sub-daily extreme precipitations to changes in surface and dew point temperatures

Bello et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd034972

Does the winter storm-related wind gust intensity in Germany increase under warming climate? – A high-resolution assessment

Jung & Schindler Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100360

Weakened Antarctic Dipole under global warming in CMIP6 models

Li et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094863

Projected Changes to Hydroclimate Seasonality in the Continental United States

Marvel et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002019

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

An improved ocean surface albedo computational scheme: Structure and Performance

Wei et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2020jc016958

Sensitivity of convective parameterization schemes in regional climate model: precipitation extremes over India

Mishra & Dubey Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03714-w

Added value of convection-permitting simulations for understanding future urban humidity extremes: Case studies for Berlin

Langendijk et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100367

Evaluating boreal summer circulation patterns of CMIP6 climate models over the Asian region

Bu et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access 10.1007/s00382-021-05914-6

The convective-to-total precipitation ratio and the “drizzling” bias in climate models

Chen et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2020jd034198

Evaluation of the CAM6 Climate Model Using Cloud Observations at McMurdo Station, Antarctica

Yip et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd034653

Simulating the impact of global reservoir expansion on the present-day climate

Vanderkelen et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2020jd034485

Evidence of Strong Flux Underestimation by Bulk Parametrizations During Drifting and Blowing Snow

Sigmund et al. Boundary-Layer Meteorology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10546-021-00653-x

Cryosphere & climate change

Water balance response of permafrost-affected watersheds to changes in air temperatures

Debolskiy et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac12f3

Elevation-dependent Response of Snow Phenology to Climate Change from a Remote Sensing Perspective: A case survey in the Central Tianshan Mountains from 2000 to 2019

Wang et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7330

Resolving GIA in response to modern and future ice loss at marine grounding lines in West Antarctica

Wan et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-232

(provisional link) Arctic Sea Ice Thickness Estimation Based on CryoSat-2 Radar Altimeter and Sentinel-1 Dual-Polarized SAR



Biology & climate change

A simple explanation for declining temperature sensitivity with warming

Wolkovich et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.01.12.426288

An Arctic strait of two halves: The changing dynamics of nutrient uptake and limitation across the Fram Strait

Tuerena et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gb006961

Historical warming consistently decreased size, dispersal and speciation rate of fish

Avaria-Llautureo et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01123-5

Critical transitions and ecological resilience of large marine ecosystems in the Northwestern Pacific in response to global warming

Ma et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15815

Continent-wide synthesis of the long-term population dynamics of quaking aspen in the face of accelerating human impacts

Refsland & Cushman Oecologia

10.1007/s00442-021-05013-7

Warming menaces high-altitude Himalayan birch forests: Evidence from cambial phenology and wood anatomy

Li et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108577

Effects of future climate change on birch abundance and their pollen load

Rojo et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15824

Extreme thermal conditions in sea turtle nests jeopardize reproductive output

Turkozan et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03153-6

Projected impacts of climate and land use changes on the habitat of Atlantic Forest plants in Brazil

Leão et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography

Open Access pdf 10.1111/geb.13365

Multi-year drought exacerbates long-term effects of climate on an invasive ant species

Couper et al. Ecology

Open Access pdf 10.1002/ecy.3476

Climate-driven abrupt changes in plant communities of desert and semi-desert region

Bagheri et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03720-y

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Global consistency in response of terrestrial ecosystem respiration to temperature

Zhang et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108576

Past and Future Climate Variability Uncertainties in the Global Carbon Budget using the MPI Grand Ensemble

Loughran et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10506639.1

Unrecognized threat to global soil carbon by a widespread invasive species

O’Bryan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15769

(provisional link) Emissions of tetrafluoromethane (CF4) and hexafluoroethane (C2F6) from East Asia: 2008 to 2019

10.1029/2021JD034888

Differences in the temperature dependence of wetland CO 2 and CH 4 emissions vary with water table depth

Chen et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01108-4

Temporal variability and driving factors of the carbonate system in the Aransas Ship Channel, TX, USA: a time series study

McCutcheon et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-4571-2021

Variability of North Atlantic CO2 fluxes for the 2000–2017 period estimated from atmospheric inverse analyses

Chen et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-4549-2021

(provisional link) Using carbon-14 and carbon-13 measurements for source attribution of atmospheric methane in the Athabasca Oil Sands Region



Adding organic matter to restore wetland soils may increase methane generation and is not needed for hydric soil development

Scott et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-182

Review Article: Permafrost Trapped Natural Gas in Svalbard, Norway

Birchall et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-226

Diet-Related Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Brazilian State Capital Cities

Aguiar et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.07.028

Drought-induced salinity enhancement weakens mangrove greenhouse gas cycling

Zhu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006416

Simulation of soil carbon changes due to conventional systems in the semi-arid region of Brazil: adaptation and validation of the century model

de Araújo Neto et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1962978

Enhancement of ecosystem carbon uptake in a dry shrubland under moderate warming: the role of nitrogen-driven changes in plant morphology

Liberati et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15823

Improved modelling of soil NO x emissions in a high temperature agricultural region: role of background emissions on NO 2 trend over the US

Chavdarov JOURNAL OF MECHANICS OF CONTINUA AND MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

Open Access pdf 10.26782/jmcms.spl.10/2020.06.00048

Accelerated Sea-Level Rise Limits Vegetation Capacity to Sequester Soil Carbon in Coastal Wetlands: a Study Case in South-Eastern Australia

Sandi et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001901

(provisional link) Errors and uncertainties associated with the use of unconventional activity data for estimating CO 2 emissions: the case for traffic emissions in Japan

10.1088/1748-9326/ac109d

Long-term trajectories of the C footprint of N fertilization in Mediterranean agriculture (Spain, 1860–2018)

Aguilera et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac17b7

Historical Increases in Land-Derived Nutrient Inputs May Alleviate Effects of a Changing Physical Climate on the Oceanic Carbon Cycle

Lacroix et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15822

Closing the methane gap in US oil and natural gas production emissions inventories

Rutherford et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25017-4

(provisional link) Limitations of the Q10 coefficient for quantifying temperature sensitivity of anaerobic organic matter decomposition:a modeling based assessment

10.1029/2021JG006264

Quantitative study of life cycle carbon emissions from 7 timber buildings in China

Yang et al. The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

10.1007/s11367-021-01960-8

(provisional link) Fossil fuel CO 2 emissions over metropolitan areas from space: A multi-model analysis of OCO-2 data over Lahore, Pakistan

Sulphur constraints on the carbon cycle of a blanket bog peatland

Boothroyd et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006435

Carbon sequestration related to soil physical and chemical properties in the high Arctic

Jílková et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2020gb006877

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

‘Carbon’ in forest carbon projects: Evidence from India

Aggarwal Climate and Development Land Use Policy Forest Policy and Economics

10.1080/17565529.2021.1956873

Differential response of soil CO2, CH4, and N2O emissions to edaphic properties and microbial attributes following afforestation in central China

Chen et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15826

Pyrogenic conversion of rice straw and wood to biochar increases aromaticity and carbon accumulation in soil

Benbi & Brar Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1962409

Analysis of biofuel production in Ecuador from the perspective of the water-food-energy nexus

Terneus Páez & Viteri Salazar Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112496

Liquid metal with solvents for CO2 capture

Zhang et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology Green Chemistry

10.1002/ghg.2109

(provisional link) Mechanochemical redox synthesis of interstitial mesoporous CoxFe1-xOy catalyst for CO2 hydrogenation

10.1002/ghg.2108

Decarbonization

An integrated approach to evaluating the coupling coordination degree between low-carbon development and air quality in Chinese cities

Tian-Le et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.08.001

Why can Germany reduce production-based and consumption-based carbon emissions? A decomposition analysis

Li et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1937322

Aerosols

Estimating radiative forcing efficiency of dust aerosol based on direct satellite observations: case studies over the Sahara and Taklimakan Desert

Tian et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-11669-2021

Climate change communications & cognition

Threshold, budget and deadline: beyond the discourse of climate scarcity and control

Asayama Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03185-y

A framework for building climate storylines based on downward counterfactuals: the case of the European Union Solidarity Fund

Ciullo et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100349

Experiencing climate change: revisiting the role of local weather in affecting climate change awareness and related policy preferences

Gärtner & Schoen Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03176-z

Teaching a Social Science Course on Climate Change: Suggestions for Active Learning

Duram Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-21-0035.1

Changing Climate, Changing Discourse: Analyzing Reporting of Climate Change and Economic Development in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Rudge Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100350

Public opinion on climate change in the USA: to what extent can it be nudged by questionnaire design features?

Chen et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03194-x

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

A generic risk assessment framework to evaluate historical and future climate-induced risk for rainfed corn and soybean yield in the U.S. Midwest

Zhou et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100369

Assessing changes in climate suitability and yields of maize and sorghum crops over Kenya in the twenty-first century

Mumo et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03718-6

Goat as the ideal climate-resilient animal model in tropical environment: revisiting advantages over other livestock species

Nair et al. International Journal of Biometeorology

10.1007/s00484-021-02179-w

Farmers’ Perception, Adaptation to Groundwater Salinity, and Climate Change Vulnerability: Insights from North India

Mitra et al. Weather, Climate, and Society

10.1175/wcas-d-20-0135.1

Changes in agricultural climate in South-Eastern England from 1892 to 2016 and differences in cereal and permanent grassland yield

Addy et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108560

Simulation of soil carbon changes due to conventional systems in the semi-arid region of Brazil: adaptation and validation of the century model

de Araújo Neto et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1962978

Improved modelling of soil NO x emissions in a high temperature agricultural region: role of background emissions on NO 2 trend over the US

Chavdarov JOURNAL OF MECHANICS OF CONTINUA AND MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

Open Access pdf 10.26782/jmcms.spl.10/2020.06.00048

Effects of agricultural management regimes on rotating cropland ecosystem respiration and its components in Southeast China

Chen et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108580

Long-term trajectories of the C footprint of N fertilization in Mediterranean agriculture (Spain, 1860–2018)

Aguilera et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac17b7

Albedo-induced global warming impact of Conservation Reserve Program grasslands converted to annual and perennial bioenergy crops

Abraha et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1815

Carbon myopia: the urgent need for integrated social, economic and environmental action in the livestock sector

Harrison et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15816

Navigating capitalist expansion and climate change in pastoral social-ecological systems: impacts, vulnerability and decision-making

Postigo Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

10.1016/j.cosust.2021.07.002

Hydrology & climate change

Peak Runoff Timing is Linked to Global Warming Trajectories

Xu et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002083

SDG implications of water-energy system transitions in India, for NDC, 2 °C, and well below 2 °C scenarios

Vishwanathan et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac08bf

Impacts of climate and land use change on hydrodynamics and sediment transport regime of the Ganga River Basin

Anand et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01806-x

Projected Changes to Hydroclimate Seasonality in the Continental United States

Marvel et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002019

Climate change economics

Methodology to analyse the impact of an emissions trading system in Chile

Benavides et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1954869

Green finance and energy policy: Obstacles, opportunities, and options

Chang et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112497

Climate and monetary policy: do temperature shocks lead to inflationary pressures?

Mukherjee & Ouattara Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03149-2

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Effective climate policy needs non-combustion uses for hydrocarbons

Konrad & Lommerud Lommerud Energy Policy SSRN Electronic Journal

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112446

Energy efficiency and the direct and indirect effects of energy audits and implementation support programmes in Germany

Schubert et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112486

Policy mixes and the policy learning process of energy transitions: Insights from the feed-in tariff policy and urban community solar in Hong Kong

Mah et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112214

Methodology to analyse the impact of an emissions trading system in Chile

Benavides et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1954869

Policy innovation in low carbon pilot cities: lessons learned from China

Song et al. Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100936

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Actions and leverage points for ecosystem-based adaptation pathways in the Alps

Bruley et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.07.023

Adaptive governance and community resilience to cyclones in coastal Bangladesh: Addressing the problem of fit, social learning, and institutional collaboration

Choudhury et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.08.007

Climate change impacts on human health

Hospital healthcare costs attributable to heat and future estimations in the context of climate change in Perth, Western Australia

Tong et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.07.008

Climate change impacts on human culture

(provisional link) Population pattern and exposure under sea level rise: Low elevation coastal zone in the Yangtze River Delta, 1990-2100

10.1016/j.crm.2021.100348

Other Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

The call of the emperor penguin: Legal responses to species threatened by climate change

Jenouvrier et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15806

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.