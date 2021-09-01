Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #40, 2021

Posted on 7 October 2021 by doug_bostrom

"Old" research

There's little point in trying to best this excellent article describing the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics by Ars Technica authors Jennifer Ouelette and John Timmer, each having a gift for concisely on-target, accessible science journalism. Here at New Research we'll punt and quote the The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences press release, then follow up with a sampling of open-access papers authored by the prize recipients. Ouellette and Timmer's article supplies a lot of missing context and is well worth a visit.

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann & Giorgio Parisi. Here's why, according to the Nobel Committee for Physics:

Complex systems are characterised by randomness and disorder and are difficult to understand. This year’s Prize recognises new methods for describing them and predicting their long-term behaviour. One complex system of vital importance to humankind is Earth’s climate. Syukuro Manabe demonstrated how increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the surface of the Earth. In the 1960s, he led the development of physical models of the Earth’s climate and was the first person to explore the interaction between radiation balance and the vertical transport of air masses. His work laid the foundation for the development of current climate models. About ten years later, Klaus Hasselmann created a model that links together weather and climate, thus answering the question of why climate models can be reliable despite weather being changeable and chaotic. He also developed methods for identifying specific signals, fingerprints, that both natural phenomena and human activities imprint in the climate. His methods have been used to prove that the increased temperature in the atmosphere is due to human emissions of carbon dioxide. Around 1980, Giorgio Parisi discovered hidden patterns in disordered complex materials. His discoveries are among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems. They make it possible to understand and describe many different and apparently entirely random materials and phenomena, not only in physics but also in other, very different areas, such as mathematics, biology, neuroscience and machine learning. “The discoveries being recognised this year demonstrate that our knowledge about the climate rests on a solid scientific foundation, based on a rigorous analysis of observations. This year’s Laureates have all contributed to us gaining deeper insight into the properties and evolution of complex physical systems,” says Thors Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

Some papers by the recipients, from the critical periods mentioned by the committee (open access):

Manabe:

Hasselmann:

Parisi:

117 articles by 633 contributing authors

Observations of climate change, effects

Warming Climate Shortens Ice Durations and Alters Freeze and Breakup Patterns in Swedish Water Bodies

Hallerbäck et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-304

Variations in Summer Marine Heatwaves in the South China Sea

Yao & Wang Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2021jc017792

Phenological trends in the pre- and post-breeding migration of long-distance migratory birds

Lawrence et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15916

Trends of freezing period and its main cause on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau from 1961 to 2018

Zhao et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03798-4

A Secular Shift of the Madden-Julian Oscillation and Its Relation to Western Pacific Ocean Warming

Huang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095400

Climate signatures on lake and wetland size distributions in arctic deltas

Vulis et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507143.1

Distinct tropospheric and stratospheric mechanisms linking historical Barents-Kara sea-ice loss and late winter Eurasian temperature variability

Xu et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095262

Climate driven trends in London's urban heat island intensity reconstructed over 70 years using a generalized additive model

Bassett et al. Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100990

Natural and Anthropogenic Forcing of Multi-decadal to Centennial Scale Variability of Sea Surface Temperature in the South China Sea

Goodkin et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology

10.1029/2021pa004233

Winter daytime warming and shift in summer monsoon increase plant cover and net CO2 uptake in a central Tibetan alpine steppe ecosystem

Nieberding et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507017.1

Decreasing subseasonal temperature variability in the northern extratropics attributed to human influence

Blackport et al. Nature Geoscience

10.1038/s41561-021-00826-w

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

(provisional link) NORA3: A Nonhydrostatic High-Resolution Hindcast of the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea

10.1175/JAMC-D-21-0029.1

How to determine the statistical significance of trends in seasonal records: application to Antarctic temperatures

Bunde et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05974-8

(provisional link) Insights from 20 years of temperature parallel measurements in Mauritius around the turn of the 20th Century



Earth's Albedo 1998–2017 as Measured From Earthshine

Goode et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl094888

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Validity of estimating flood and drought characteristics under equilibrium climates from transient simulations

Boulange et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac27cc

Anthropogenic influence on extreme temperatures in China based on CMIP6 models

Hu & Sun International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7402

Explaining Globally Inhomogeneous Future Changes in Monsoons Using Simple Moist Energy Diagnostics

Bombardi & Boos Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-1012.1

Evaluating the impact of climate change on extreme temperature and precipitation events over the Kashmir Himalaya

Ahsan et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05984-6

(provisional link) Future Changes in δ13C of Dissolved Inorganic Carbon in the Ocean

10.1029/2001GB001817

Impact of global warming on meteorological drought: a case study of the Songliao Plain, China

Ari et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03775-x

Projected Changes in Precipitation Recycling over the Tibetan Plateau Based on a Global and Regional Climate Model

Zhang & Gao Journal of Hydrometeorology

10.1175/jhm-d-21-0011.1

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

(provisional link) Evaluation Framework for Subdaily Rainfall Extremes Simulated by Regional Climate Models

10.1175/JAMC-D-21-0004.1

Probabilistic Evaluation of Drought in CMIP6 Simulations

Papalexiou et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002150

Evaluation of the performance of the non-hydrostatic RegCM4 (RegCM4-NH) over Southeastern China

Nguyen-Xuan et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-05969-5

Robust evaluation of ENSO in climate models: How many ensemble members are needed?

Lee et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1029/2021gl095041

Evaluation of onset, cessation and seasonal precipitation of the Southeast Asia rainy season in CMIP5 regional climate models and HighResMIP global climate models

Hariadi et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7404

Quantifying the rarity of extreme multi-decadal trends: how unusual was the late twentieth century trend in the North Atlantic Oscillation?

Eade et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-05978-4

Biases Beyond the Mean in CMIP6 Extreme Precipitation: A global Investigation

Abdelmoaty et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002196

Evaluation of CMIP6 HighResMIP models in simulating precipitation over Central Asia

Li et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.009

Cryosphere & climate change

Anthropogenic influence on extreme temperatures in China based on CMIP6 models

Hu & Sun International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7402

Mechanisms of Regional Winter Sea-Ice Variability in a Warming Arctic

Dörr et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0149.1

Warming Climate Shortens Ice Durations and Alters Freeze and Breakup Patterns in Swedish Water Bodies

Hallerbäck et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-304

Glaciological setting of the Queen Mary and Knox coasts, East Antarctica, over the past 60 years, and implied dynamic stability of the Shackleton system

Thompson et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-265

Derivation of bedrock topography measurement requirements for the reduction of uncertainty in ice sheet model projections of Thwaites Glacier

Castleman et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-274

Emergent biogeochemical risks from Arctic permafrost degradation

Miner et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01162-y

Ice loss in the Pyrenees

Simpkins Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01179-3

Deriving Antarctic Sea-Ice Thickness from Satellite Altimetry and Estimating Consistency for NASA's ICESat/ICESat-2 Missions

Xu et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093425

Sea level & climate change

Quantifying the potential future contribution to global mean sea level from the Filchner–Ronne basin, Antarctica

Hill et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-120

Paleoclimate

Mechanisms of the Early 20th Century Warming in the Arctic

Bokuchava & Semenov Earth-Science Reviews

10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103820

Global wet/dry patterns and mechanisms since the Last Glacial Maximum: a key to future projection

Li et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001907

An ensemble reconstruction of global monthly sea surface temperature and sea ice concentration 1000–1849

Samakinwa et al. Scientific Data

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41597-021-01043-1

Drivers of change of Thwaites Glacier, West Antarctica, between 1995 and 2015

Santos et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093102

Roles of insolation forcing and CO2 forcing on Late Pleistocene seasonal sea surface temperatures

Lee et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26051-y

Biology & climate change

Increasing risk of ecological change to major rivers of the world with global warming

Thompson et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002048

Decadal dead wood biomass dynamics of coterminous US forests

Woodall et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac29e8

(provisional link) Trends in climatically-driven extreme growth reductions of Picea abies and Pinus sylvestris in Central Europe



Stark physical and biogeochemical differences and implications for ecosystem stressors in the Northeast Pacific coastal ocean

Dosser et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2020jc017033

Phenological trends in the pre- and post-breeding migration of long-distance migratory birds

Lawrence et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15916

Mobilization of soil phosphate after eight years of warming is linked to plant phosphorus-acquisition strategies in an alpine meadow on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau

Zhou et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15914

Will borealization of Arctic tundra herbivore communities be driven by climate warming or vegetation change?

Burrows Processes of Vegetation Change Data analysis in vegetation ecology

Open Access 10.1007/978-94-011-3058-5_13

Skeletal growth response of Porites coral to long-term ocean warming and acidification in the South China Sea

Kang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006423

Impacts of global change on peak vegetation growth and its timing in terrestrial ecosystems of the continental US

Liu et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103657

Elucidating gene expression adaptation of phylogenetically divergent coral holobionts under heat stress

Avila-Magaña et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25950-4

Decreased growth of wild soil microbes after fifteen years of transplant-induced warming in a montane meadow

Purcell et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15911

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

European Carbon Uptake has not Benefited from Vegetation Greening

Liu et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094870

On the contribution of global aviation to the CO2 radiative forcing of climat

Boucher et al. Atmospheric Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118762

Large tree mortality leads to major aboveground biomass decline in a tropical forest reserve

San-José et al. Oecologia

10.1007/s00442-021-05048-w

(provisional link) A replication study on coral δ11B and B/Ca and their variation in modern and fossil Porites: implications for coral calcifying fluid chemistry and seawater pH changes over the last millennium

10.1002/25724525.just-accepted

Quantifying CO2 emissions from a thermal power plant based on CO2 column measurements by portable Fourier transform spectrometers

Ohyama et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112714

Diverse sediment microbiota shape methane emission temperature sensitivity in Arctic lakes

Emerson et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1101/2020.02.08.934661

Observed Regional Fluxes to Constrain Modeled Estimates of the Ocean Carbon Sink

Fay & McKinley McKinley Geophysical Research Letters

10.1002/essoar.10507690.1

Long-term (64-years) annual burning lessened soil organic carbon and nitrogen content in a humid subtropical grassland

Abdalla et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15918

Gaps in Network Infrastructure limit our understanding of biogenic methane emissions in the United States

Malone et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-256

Evaluation of forest carbon uptake in South Korea using the national flux tower network, remote sensing, and data-driven technology

Cho et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108653

Examining the Role of Environmental Memory in the Predictability of Carbon and Water Fluxes Across Australian Ecosystems

Cranko Page et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-254

Methane emissions in Kuwait: Plume Identification, Isotopic Characterisation and Inventory Verification

Al-Shalan et al. Atmospheric Environment

10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118763

Temporal trends in methane emissions from a small eutrophic reservoir: the key role of a spring burst

Waldo et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5291-2021

Enhancing research and monitoring of carbon pools and land-to-atmosphere greenhouse gases exchange in developing countries

Kim et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-237

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Lessons captured from 50 years of CCS projects

Loria & Bright The Electricity Journal

10.1016/j.tej.2021.106998

A techno-economic assessment of carbon-sequestration tax incentives in the U.S. power sector

Anderson et al. International Journal of Greenhouse Gas Control

Open Access 10.1016/j.ijggc.2021.103450

Seeking natural analogs to fast-forward the assessment of marine CO2 removal

Bach & Boyd Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.2106147118

Biomass Increment and Carbon Sequestration in Hedgerow-grown Trees

Van Den Berge et al. Dendrochronologia

10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125894

The potential for enhancing soil carbon levels through the use of organic soil amendments in Queensland, Australia

Biala et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01813-y

Decarbonization

Efficient pathways to zero-carbon energy use by water supply utilities: an example from London, UK

Majid et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2931

The role of high-socioeconomic-status people in locking in or rapidly reducing energy-driven greenhouse gas emissions

Nielsen et al. Nature Energy

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41560-021-00900-y

Geoengineering climate Aerosols

Land cover change in low-warming scenarios may enhance the climate role of secondary organic aerosols

Lund et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac269a

The long-term transport and radiative impacts of the 2017 British Columbia pyrocumulonimbus smoke aerosols in the stratosphere

Das et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-12069-2021

Climate change communications & cognition

Social bots’ role in climate change discussions on Twitter: Measuring standpoints, topics, and interaction strategies

CHEN et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.09.011

Anxiety, Worry, and Grief in a Time of Environmental and Climate Crisis: A Narrative Review

Ojala et al. Annual Review of Environment and Resources

Open Access 10.1146/annurev-environ-012220-022716

Beliefs and Networks: Mapping the Indian Climate Policy Discourse Surrounding the Paris Climate Change Conference in 2015

Swarnakar et al. Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1973528

I Think, Therefore I Act: The Influence of Critical Reasoning Ability on Trust and Behavior During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Cohen et al. Risk Analysis

Open Access pdf 10.1111/risa.13833

Social Perception of Systemic Risks

Schweizer et al. Risk Analysis

Open Access pdf 10.1111/risa.13831

A matter of time … consideration of future consequences and temporal distance contribute to the ideology gap in climate change scepticism

Ve?kalov et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology

10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101703

Risk communication nudges and flood insurance demand

Robinson et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100366

Engaging Transformation: Using Seasonal Rounds to Anticipate Climate Change

Kassam et al. Human Ecology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10745-021-00269-2

(provisional link) Do economic conditions affect climate change beliefs and support for climate action? Evidence from the US in the wake of the Great Recession

10.2139/ssrn.3631339

Climate change in rural Pakistan: evidence and experiences from a people-centered perspective

Ajani & van der Geest Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01036-4

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

(provisional link) Methodology to assess the changing risk of yield failure due to heat and drought stress under climate change



Climate change in Brazil: future scenarios classified by Thornthwaite (1948)

de Lima et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03803-w

Changes in the environment from perspectives of small-scale farmers in remote Vietnam

Nguyen-Anh et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01835-6

Long-term (64-years) annual burning lessened soil organic carbon and nitrogen content in a humid subtropical grassland

Abdalla et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15918

Implications of changing cropping pattern to low water demand plants due to climate change: evidence from Iran

Mikhak et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-021-01847-6

Adaptation strategies and land productivity of banana farmers under climate change in China

Zhu et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100368

Leveraging communities’ network strengths to support climate change adaptation information-sharing: a study with coffee farmers in Risaralda, Colombia

Eise et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03206-w

Hydrology & climate change

Reducing Climate Change Induced Flood at the Cost of Hydropower in the Lancang-Mekong River Basin

Yun et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094243

Validity of estimating flood and drought characteristics under equilibrium climates from transient simulations

Boulange et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac27cc

Counterbalancing influences of aerosols and greenhouse gases on atmospheric rivers

Baek & Lora Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01166-8

A parametric multivariate drought index for drought monitoring and assessment under climate change

Xu et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108657

Climate change may impair electricity generation and economic viability of future Amazon hydropower

Almeida et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102383

Climate change economics

Economic disparity among generations under the Paris Agreement

Yang & Suh Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25520-8

Current and projected regional economic impacts of heatwaves in Europe

García-León et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26050-z

Accelerating the speed and scale of climate finance in the post-pandemic context

Hourcade et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1977599

The Economic and Climate Value of Flexibility in Green Energy Markets

Abrell et al. Environmental and Resource Economics SSRN Electronic Journal SSRN Electronic Journal

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-021-00605-6

The climate economic effect of technology spillover

Huang & Lv Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112614

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Beliefs and Networks: Mapping the Indian Climate Policy Discourse Surrounding the Paris Climate Change Conference in 2015

Swarnakar et al. Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1973528

Coal mining and policy responses: are externalities appropriately addressed? A meta-analysis

Silvia et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.013

Production and emissions reduction decisions considering the differentiated carbon tax regulation across new and remanufactured products and consumer preference

Wang & Wang Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100992

Building institutional capacity for addressing climate and sustainable development goals: achieving energy efficiency in India

Malhotra et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1984195

Economic and social effectiveness of carbon pricing schemes to meet Brazilian NDC targets

Wills et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.1981212

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Situating ‘migration as adaptation’ discourse and appraising its relevance to Senegal’s development sector

Lietaer & Durand-Delacre Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.008

Risk Amplification and Attenuation as Communication Strategies in Climate Adaptation in Urban Areas

Dow & Tuler Risk Analysis

10.1111/risa.13819

Situated adaptation: Tackling the production of vulnerability through transformative action in Sri Lanka’s Dry Zone

Quealy & Yates Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102374

Climate change impacts on human health

Assessing current and future heat risk in Dublin city, Ireland

Paranunzio et al. Urban Climate

Open Access 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100983

Changes in compound hot and dry day and population exposure across China under climate change

Feng et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7399

Global urban population exposure to extreme heat

Tuholske et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2024792118

(provisional link) Estimated Mortality and Morbidity Attributable to Smoke Plumes in the United States: Not Just a Western US Problem

10.1029/2021GH000457

Deforestation and climate change are projected to increase heat stress risk in the Brazilian Amazon

Alves de Oliveira et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00275-8

Climate change impacts on human culture

Climate change may impair electricity generation and economic viability of future Amazon hydropower

Almeida et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102383

Advancing the evidence base of future warming impacts on human mobility in African drylands

Thalheimer et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001958

Other

Socio-economic and climatic changes lead to contrasting global urban vegetation trends

Zhang et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102385

Structuring climate service co-creation using a business model approach

Rubio?Martin et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002181

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Protected-area targets could be undermined by climate change-driven shifts in ecoregions and biomes

Dobrowski et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00270-z

(provisional link) Climate change, natural calamities and the triple burden of disease

10.1038/s41558-021-01164-w

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.