Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #44, 2021

Posted on 4 November 2021 by doug_bostrom

151 articles by 1,022 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Arctic amplification of precipitation changes - the energy hypothesis

Pithan & Jung Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094977

Observations of climate change, effects

Evaluation of long-term air temperature, precipitation and flow rate parameters trend change using different approaches: a case study of Amik plain, Hatay

Üne? & Kaya Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03794-8

(provisional link) Observed and forecasted global warming pressure on coastal hypoxia

10.5194/bg-2021-285

Upslope migration of snow avalanches in a warming climate

Giacona et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2107306118

Rapid Sea Level Rise in the Southern Hemisphere Subtropical Oceans

Duan et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0248.1

Possible influence of the warm pool ITCZ on compound climate extremes during the boreal summer

Basconcillo et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac30f8

One extreme fire weather event determines the extent and frequency of wildland fires

Wang et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2f64

Response of Southern Hemisphere western boundary current regions to future zonally symmetric and asymmetric atmospheric changes

Goyal et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507696.1

(provisional link) Slower long-term coastal warming drives dampened trends in coastal marine heatwave exposure

10.1029/2021JC017930

Interannual variability of surface salinity and Ekman pumping in the Canada Basin during summertime of 2003−2017

Dong et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2021jc017176

Increased variability in Greenland Ice Sheet runoff from satellite observations

Slater et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26229-4

Meteorological causes of the catastrophic rains of October/November 2019 in equatorial Africa

Nicholson et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103687

Twentieth century temperature and snow cover changes in the French Alps

Beaumet et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01830-x

Drivers of Global Clear Sky Surface Downwelling Longwave Irradiance Trends from 1984 through 2017

Clark et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093961

Subglacial channels, climate warming, and increasing frequency of Alpine glacier snout collapse

Egli et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1002/essoar.10507954.1

Fast local warming is the main driver of recent deoxygenation in the northern Arabian Sea

Lachkar et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5831-2021

Geoscientists, Who Have Documented the Rapid and Accelerating Climate Crisis for Decades, Are Now Pleading for Immediate Collective Action

Filippelli et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1029/2021gl096644

Characterizing Winter Season Severity in the Midwest United States, Part I: Climatology & Recent Trends

Ford et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7431

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

(provisional link) A 10-year record of Arctic summer sea ice freeboard from CryoSat-2

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112744

Earth observations of extreme heat events: leveraging current capabilities to enhance heat research and action

Zaitchik & Tuholske Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac30c0

Guidelines for studying diverse types of compound weather and climate events

Bevacqua et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002340

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Projected increases in western US forest fire despite growing fuel constraints

Abatzoglou et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00299-0

Climate change in the High Mountain Asia in CMIP6

Lalande et al. Earth System Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/esd-12-1061-2021

Transient and Quasi-Equilibrium Climate States at 1.5°C and 2°C Global Warming

King et al. Earth's Future

Open Access 10.1029/2021ef002274

Reversibility of historical and future climate change with a complex earth system model

Yang et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03757-z

Historical variability and future changes in seasonal extreme temperature over Iran

Zarrin et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03795-7

Future precipitation changes in Egypt under the 1.5 and 2.0 °C global warming goals using CMIP6 multimodel ensemble

Nashwan & Shahid Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105908

Response of Southern Hemisphere western boundary current regions to future zonally symmetric and asymmetric atmospheric changes

Goyal et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507696.1

A Comparison of Tropical Cyclone Projections in a High-Resolution Global Climate Model and from Downscaling by Statistical and Statistical-Deterministic Methods

Jing et al. Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0071.1

Subantarctic Mode Water and Its Long-Term Change in CMIP6 Models

Hong et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0133.1

Climate change impact on sea surface winds in Southeast Asia

Herrmann et al. International Journal of Climatology Climate Dynamics

10.1002/joc.7433

Future intensity–duration–frequency curves of Edmonton under climate warming and increased convective available potential energy

Kuo et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03250-6

(provisional link) Projected changes in seasonal and extreme summertime temperature and precipitation in India in response to COVID-19 recovery emissions scenarios

10.1088/1748-9326/ac2f1b

Future intensification of precipitation and wind gust associated thunderstorms over Lake Victoria

Van de Walle et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100391

Future summer marine heatwaves in the western South Atlantic

Costa & Rodrigues Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094509

Long-term variations in ocean acidification indices in the Northwest Pacific from 1993 to 2018

Ishizu et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03239-1

The changing nature of hydroclimatic risks across South Africa

Schlosser et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03235-5

(provisional link) Relationships of climate, human activity, and fire history to spatiotemporal variation in annual fire probability across California

10.1371/journal.pone.0254723

Semi-Coupling of a Field-Scale Resolving Land-Surface Model and WRF-LES to Investigate the Influence of Land-Surface Heterogeneity on Cloud Development

Simon et al. Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ms002602

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Biological Nitrogen Fixation in CMIP6 Models

Davies-Barnard et al.

10.5194/egusphere-egu2020-1951

Rapid Sea Level Rise in the Southern Hemisphere Subtropical Oceans

Duan et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0248.1

Improved representation of atmospheric dynamics in CMIP6 models removes climate sensitivity dependence on Hadley cell climatological extent

De et al. Atmospheric Science Letters

Open Access 10.1002/asl.1073

On the need of bias adjustment for more plausible climate change projections of extreme heat

Iturbide et al. Atmospheric Science Letters

Open Access 10.1002/asl.1072

Defining the Internal Component of Atlantic Multidecadal Variability in a Changing Climate

Deser & Phillips Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095023

Cryosphere & climate change

Upslope migration of snow avalanches in a warming climate

Giacona et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2107306118

Increased variability in Greenland Ice Sheet runoff from satellite observations

Slater et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26229-4

Twentieth century temperature and snow cover changes in the French Alps

Beaumet et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01830-x

(provisional link) A 10-year record of Arctic summer sea ice freeboard from CryoSat-2

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112744

Subglacial channels, climate warming, and increasing frequency of Alpine glacier snout collapse

Egli et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1002/essoar.10507954.1

Sea level & climate change

Rapid Sea Level Rise in the Southern Hemisphere Subtropical Oceans

Duan et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0248.1

Sea-level rise in Venice: historic and future trends

Zanchettin et al. Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/nhess-2020-351

Extreme floods of Venice: characteristics, dynamics, past and future evolution

Lionello et al. Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/nhess-2020-359

Paleoclimate Biology & climate change

Accelerated shifts in terrestrial life zones under rapid climate change

Elsen et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15962

(provisional link) Sensitivity of plankton assemblages to hydroclimate variability in the Barents Sea

10.5194/bg-2021-279

(provisional link) Observed and forecasted global warming pressure on coastal hypoxia

10.5194/bg-2021-285

Predicting the response of disease vectors to global change: The importance of allometric scaling

Nørgaard et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15950

Reliable predictions of forest ecosystem functioning require flawless climate forcings

Jourdan et al.

Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.03.02.433613

Mechanistic modelling of marsh seedling establishment provides a positive outlook for coastal wetland restoration under global climate change

Hu et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095596

Are fire refugia less predictable due to climate change?

Mackey et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e88

Environmental matching reveals non-uniform range-shift patterns in benthic marine Crustacea

Simões et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03240-8

Upward range shift of a dominant alpine shrub related to 50 years of snow cover change

Zong et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

10.1016/j.rse.2021.112773

Fast climatic changes place an endemic Canary Island macroalga at extinction risk

Alfonso et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01828-5

Threatened salmon rely on a rare life history strategy in a warming landscape

Cordoleani et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01186-4

Plant dynamics in a tropical dry forest are strongly associated with climate and fire and weakly associated with stabilizing neighborhood effects

Pulla et al. Oecologia

10.1007/s00442-021-05066-8

Warming increased bark beetle-induced tree mortality by 30% during an extreme drought in California

Robbins et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15927

Rare migration strategy key during climate change

Buchanan Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01192-6

Low-salinity transitions drive abrupt microbial response to sea-level change

Whittle et al. Ecology Letters

Open Access 10.1111/ele.13893

Climate-driven, but dynamic and complex? A reconciliation of competing hypotheses for species’ distributions

Schultz et al. Ecology Letters

10.1111/ele.13902

Modelling the biogeographic boundary shift of Calanus finmarchicus reveals drivers of Arctic Atlantification by subarctic zooplankton

Freer et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15937

Exploring the impact of climate change on the global distribution of non-spinose planktonic foraminifera using a trait-based ecosystem model

Grigoratou et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15964

Setting priorities for climate change adaptation of Critical Sites in the Africa-Eurasian waterbird flyways

Breiner et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15961

Increasing Risk of Ecological Change to Major Rivers of the World With Global Warming

Thompson et al. Earth's Future

Open Access 10.1029/2021ef002048

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

(provisional link) The impact of the South-East Madagascar bloom on the oceanic CO2 sink



(provisional link) To what extend can soil moisture and soil contamination stresses affect greenhouse gas emissions? An attempt to calibrate a nitrification/denitrification model

10.5194/bg-2021-265

(provisional link) Coupling plant litter quantity to a novel metric for litter quality explains C storage changes in a thawing permafrost peatland

10.1111/gcb.15970

Quantification and assessment of methane emissions from offshore oil and gas facilities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

Foulds et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-872

Analysis of atmospheric greenhouse gases in north Xinjiang

Liu et al. Atmospheric Environment

10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118823

Freely available deforestation alerts can reduce emissions from land-use change

Moffette et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01195-3

Field-scale CH4 emission at a subarctic mire with heterogeneous permafrost thaw status

?akomiec et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5811-2021

Assessment to China's recent emission pattern shifts

Guan et al. Earth's Future

Open Access 10.1029/2021ef002241

Radiocarbon analyses quantify peat carbon losses with increasing temperature in a whole ecosystem warming experiment

Wilson et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006511

Lagged Wetland CH4 Flux Response in a Historically Wet Year

Turner et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006458

Experimental soil warming and permafrost thaw increase CH4 emissions in an upland tundra ecosystem

Taylor et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006376

Evaluating urban methane emissions from space using TROPOMI methane and carbon monoxide observations

Plant et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112756

The impact of anthropogenic nitrogen deposition on global forests: negative impacts far exceed the carbon benefits

Gundale Global Change Biology

Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15959

Decoupling density from tallness in analysing the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of cities

Pomponi et al. npj Urban Sustainability

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s42949-021-00034-w

CO2 removal, sequestration & mitigation science & engineering

(provisional link) Leakage risk assessment of a CO2 storage site: A review

10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103849

(provisional link) The importance of palm swamps for carbon storage in a multifunctional landscape in the Brazilian savanna

10.1111/rec.12989

(provisional link) Global variation in soil carbon sequestration potential through improved cropland management

10.1111/gcb.15954

Mechanisms of soil organic carbon stability and its response to no-till: A global synthesis and perspective

Kan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15968

(provisional link) Ephemeral forest regeneration limits carbon sequestration potential in the Brazilian Atlantic Forest

10.1111/gcb.15944

Species-specific herbivore grazing of type-specific grassland can assist with promotion of shallow layer of soil carbon sequestration

Li et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac302f

Blue carbon as a natural climate solution

Macreadie et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43017-021-00224-1

Cutting peatland CO2 emissions with rewetting measures

Boonman et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-276

Regeneration of CO2-rich aqueous amine-ionic liquid blends in CO2 capture process

Perumal & Jayaraman Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2128

Temperature acclimation of leaf respiration differs between marsh and mangrove vegetation in a coastal wetland ecotone

Sturchio et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15938

Decarbonization

Energy policy implications of carbon pricing scenarios for the Brazilian NDC implementation

Grottera et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112664

(provisional link) Large-Scale Microanalysis of U.S. Household Food Carbon Footprints and Reduction Potentials

10.1021/acs.est.1c02658

High resolution global spatiotemporal assessment of rooftop solar photovoltaics potential for renewable electricity generation

Joshi et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25720-2

Geoengineering climate

(provisional link) Managing the risks of missing international climate targets



Impact of Stratospheric Aerosol Injection Geoengineering on the Summer Climate over East Asia

Liu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035049

Climate change communications & cognition

Progress in understanding and overcoming barriers to public engagement with climate change

Whitmarsh et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102403

(provisional link) ‘The beat goes on? Print media coverage of anthropogenic climate change over the past three decades’

10.1207/s15567362ecy0101_9

Is it climate change? Coverage by online news sites of the 2019 European summer heatwaves in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK

Painter et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03222-w

Photovoice in the age of social media: Helping to build participation needed for urban climate resilience?

Cai & Marks Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101019

Lacuna publics: advancing a typology of disinformation-susceptible publics using the motivation-attitude-knowledge framework

Krishna Journal of Public Relations Research

Open Access pdf 10.1080/1062726x.2021.1944155

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Climate impacts on global agriculture emerge earlier in new generation of climate and crop models

Jägermeyr et al. Nature Food

10.1038/s43016-021-00400-y

(provisional link) Climate risk to agriculture: a synthesis to define different types of Critical Moments



Climate Impacts of Cultured Meat and Beef Cattle

Lynch & Pierrehumbert Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems

Open Access pdf 10.3389/fsufs.2019.00005

(provisional link) Global variation in soil carbon sequestration potential through improved cropland management

10.1111/gcb.15954

Mechanisms of soil organic carbon stability and its response to no-till: A global synthesis and perspective

Kan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15968

(provisional link) Assisted migration poleward rather than upward in elevation minimizes frost risks in plantations

10.1016/j.jnc.2019.125782

Comment on ‘Carbon Intensity of corn ethanol in the United States: state of the science’

Spawn-Lee et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.32942/osf.io/cxhz5

Reply to Comment on ‘Carbon intensity of corn ethanol in the United States: state of the science’

Scully et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e36

(provisional link) Four decades of nitrous oxide emission from Chinese aquaculture underscores the urgency and opportunity for climate change mitigation



Effects of climate change on bioclimatic indices in vineyards along Lake Neuchatel, Switzerland

Comte et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03836-1

Climate-resilient agricultural water management to alleviate negative impacts of global warming in rice production systems

Mirfenderski et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03813-8

Detecting spikes and change points in climate-food system: A case study in France

Lin & Ma Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.018

(provisional link) Worldwide Maize and Soybean Yield Response to Environmental and Management Factors over the 20th and 21st Centuries

10.1029/2021JG006304

Temporal and spatial distribution of health, labor, and crop benefits of climate change mitigation in the United States

Shindell et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2104061118

Hydrology & climate change

(provisional link) Constraining the contribution of glacier mass balance to the Tibetan lake growth in the early 21st century



(provisional link) Global distribution, trends, and drivers of flash drought occurrence



The changing nature of hydroclimatic risks across South Africa

Schlosser et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03235-5

How will baseflow respond to climate change in the Upper Colorado River Basin?

Miller et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095085

Climate change economics

The impact of subsidy retraction on European renewable energy investments

Sendstad et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112675

Distributional effects of emission pricing in a carbon-intensive economy: The case of Poland

Antosiewicz et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112678

Are subsidies for climate action effective? Two case studies in the Netherlands

van Valkengoed & van der Werff Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.018

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Twenty years of climate policy: G20 coverage and gaps

Nascimento et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1993776

Assessing crediting scheme standards and practices for ensuring unit quality under the Paris agreement

Broekhoff & Spalding-Fecher Carbon Management

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17583004.2021.1994016

The influence of indigenous peoples in global climate governance

Tormos-Aponte Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

10.1016/j.cosust.2021.10.001

Post-Paris policy relevance: lessons from the IPCC SR15 process

Hermansen et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03210-0

(provisional link) Managing the risks of missing international climate targets



Channeling environmentalism into climate policy: an experimental study of Fridays for future participants from Germany

Soliev et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac30f7

Energy policy implications of carbon pricing scenarios for the Brazilian NDC implementation

Grottera et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112664

Most people prefer constant carbon costs over increasing cost schedules even if costs are high

Bechtel et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01202-7

To achieve deep cuts in US emissions, state-driven policy is only slightly more expensive than nationally uniform policy

Peng et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01193-5

A new way forward for ocean-climate policy as reflected in the UNFCCC Ocean and Climate Change Dialogue submissions

Dobush et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1990004

Smart urban mobility for mitigating carbon emissions, reducing health impacts and avoiding environmental damage costs

Tran & Brand Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac302e

(provisional link) Climate change policy discontinuity & Australia's 2016-2021 renewable investment supercycle

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112648

Climate change mitigation and green transformation in China

Duan et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01793-z

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Participatory climate adaptation planning in New York City: Analyzing the role of community-based organizations

Rudge Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101018

(provisional link) Institutional dependencies in climate adaptation of transport infrastructures: an Institutional Network Analysis approach

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.010

A systematic global stocktake of evidence on human adaptation to climate change

Berrang-Ford et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01170-y

Impacts of climate change to African indigenous communities and examples of adaptation responses

Leal Filho et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26540-0

International trade is a key component of climate change adaptation

Janssens et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01201-8

Assessing adaptation implementation

Nalau Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01200-9

From peril to promise? Local mitigation and adaptation policy decisions after extreme weather

Giordono et al. Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

10.1016/j.cosust.2021.10.002

Climate change impacts on human health

The effects of extreme temperatures on emergency room visits—a population-based analysis by age, sex, and comorbidity

Lin et al. International Journal of Biometeorology SSRN Electronic Journal

10.1007/s00484-021-02166-1

(provisional link) Between the rich and poor: exposure and adaptation to heat stress across two urban neighbourhoods in Nigeria



Predicting the response of disease vectors to global change: The importance of allometric scaling

Nørgaard et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15950

Anthropogenic emissions and urbanization increase risk of compound hot extremes in cities

Wang et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01196-2

Climate change impacts on human culture

Recent progress and future directions for research related to migration and conflict

Muttarak et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102401

Other

(provisional link) Tracing primary sources of funding for, and patterns of authorship in, climate change research in Africa

10.1080/17565529.2021.1976609

Distribution and future projection of potential cultivation areas for Acrocomia aculeata (Arecaceae) worldwide: the emerging energy culture of the tropics

Borges et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03788-6

Reid Bryson: The crisis climatologist

Naylor WIREs Climate Change

Open Access 10.1002/wcc.744

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Twenty years of climate policy: G20 coverage and gaps

Nascimento et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1993776

Bringing physical reasoning into statistical practice in climate-change science

Shepherd Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03226-6

Communicating efficacy: How the IPCC, scientists, and other communicators can facilitate adaptive responses to climate change without compromising on policy neutrality

McLoughlin Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03232-8

Linking climate change, environmental degradation, and migration: An update after 10 years

Piguet WIREs Climate Change

Open Access 10.1002/wcc.746

Addressing our planetary crisis

Falk et al. Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01059-x

(provisional link) The dark side of ambition: side-effects of China’s climate policy

10.1088/1748-9326/ac30bf

What kind of information does the era of climate change require?

Guldi Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03243-5

Deep mitigation of CO2 and non-CO2 greenhouse gases toward 1.5 °C and 2 °C futures

Ou et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26509-z

Commentary : The Future of Changes in Global Ecosystem Services

Costanza et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102399

U.S. Catholic bishops' silence and denialism on climate change

Danielsen et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac25ba

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.