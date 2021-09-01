Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #44, 2021
Posted on 4 November 2021 by doug_bostrom
151 articles by 1,022 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
Arctic amplification of precipitation changes - the energy hypothesis
Pithan & Jung Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094977
Observations of climate change, effects
Evaluation of long-term air temperature, precipitation and flow rate parameters trend change using different approaches: a case study of Amik plain, Hatay
Üne? & Kaya Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03794-8
(provisional link) Observed and forecasted global warming pressure on coastal hypoxia
10.5194/bg-2021-285
Upslope migration of snow avalanches in a warming climate
Giacona et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2107306118
Rapid Sea Level Rise in the Southern Hemisphere Subtropical Oceans
Duan et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0248.1
Possible influence of the warm pool ITCZ on compound climate extremes during the boreal summer
Basconcillo et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac30f8
One extreme fire weather event determines the extent and frequency of wildland fires
Wang et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2f64
Response of Southern Hemisphere western boundary current regions to future zonally symmetric and asymmetric atmospheric changes
Goyal et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507696.1
(provisional link) Slower long-term coastal warming drives dampened trends in coastal marine heatwave exposure
10.1029/2021JC017930
Interannual variability of surface salinity and Ekman pumping in the Canada Basin during summertime of 2003−2017
Dong et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
10.1029/2021jc017176
Increased variability in Greenland Ice Sheet runoff from satellite observations
Slater et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26229-4
Meteorological causes of the catastrophic rains of October/November 2019 in equatorial Africa
Nicholson et al. Global and Planetary Change
10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103687
Twentieth century temperature and snow cover changes in the French Alps
Beaumet et al. Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01830-x
Drivers of Global Clear Sky Surface Downwelling Longwave Irradiance Trends from 1984 through 2017
Clark et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093961
Subglacial channels, climate warming, and increasing frequency of Alpine glacier snout collapse
Egli et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1002/essoar.10507954.1
Fast local warming is the main driver of recent deoxygenation in the northern Arabian Sea
Lachkar et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5831-2021
Geoscientists, Who Have Documented the Rapid and Accelerating Climate Crisis for Decades, Are Now Pleading for Immediate Collective Action
Filippelli et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1029/2021gl096644
Characterizing Winter Season Severity in the Midwest United States, Part I: Climatology & Recent Trends
Ford et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7431
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
(provisional link) A 10-year record of Arctic summer sea ice freeboard from CryoSat-2
10.1016/j.rse.2021.112744
Earth observations of extreme heat events: leveraging current capabilities to enhance heat research and action
Zaitchik & Tuholske Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac30c0
Guidelines for studying diverse types of compound weather and climate events
Bevacqua et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002340
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Projected increases in western US forest fire despite growing fuel constraints
Abatzoglou et al. Communications Earth & Environment
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-021-00299-0
Climate change in the High Mountain Asia in CMIP6
Lalande et al. Earth System Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/esd-12-1061-2021
Transient and Quasi-Equilibrium Climate States at 1.5°C and 2°C Global Warming
King et al. Earth's Future
Open Access 10.1029/2021ef002274
Reversibility of historical and future climate change with a complex earth system model
Yang et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03757-z
Historical variability and future changes in seasonal extreme temperature over Iran
Zarrin et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03795-7
Future precipitation changes in Egypt under the 1.5 and 2.0 °C global warming goals using CMIP6 multimodel ensemble
Nashwan & Shahid Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105908
Response of Southern Hemisphere western boundary current regions to future zonally symmetric and asymmetric atmospheric changes
Goyal et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507696.1
A Comparison of Tropical Cyclone Projections in a High-Resolution Global Climate Model and from Downscaling by Statistical and Statistical-Deterministic Methods
Jing et al. Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0071.1
Subantarctic Mode Water and Its Long-Term Change in CMIP6 Models
Hong et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0133.1
Climate change impact on sea surface winds in Southeast Asia
Herrmann et al. International Journal of Climatology Climate Dynamics
10.1002/joc.7433
Future intensity–duration–frequency curves of Edmonton under climate warming and increased convective available potential energy
Kuo et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03250-6
(provisional link) Projected changes in seasonal and extreme summertime temperature and precipitation in India in response to COVID-19 recovery emissions scenarios
10.1088/1748-9326/ac2f1b
Future intensification of precipitation and wind gust associated thunderstorms over Lake Victoria
Van de Walle et al. Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100391
Future summer marine heatwaves in the western South Atlantic
Costa & Rodrigues Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094509
Long-term variations in ocean acidification indices in the Northwest Pacific from 1993 to 2018
Ishizu et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03239-1
The changing nature of hydroclimatic risks across South Africa
Schlosser et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03235-5
(provisional link) Relationships of climate, human activity, and fire history to spatiotemporal variation in annual fire probability across California
10.1371/journal.pone.0254723
Semi-Coupling of a Field-Scale Resolving Land-Surface Model and WRF-LES to Investigate the Influence of Land-Surface Heterogeneity on Cloud Development
Simon et al. Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ms002602
Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Biological Nitrogen Fixation in CMIP6 Models
Davies-Barnard et al.
10.5194/egusphere-egu2020-1951
Improved representation of atmospheric dynamics in CMIP6 models removes climate sensitivity dependence on Hadley cell climatological extent
De et al. Atmospheric Science Letters
Open Access 10.1002/asl.1073
On the need of bias adjustment for more plausible climate change projections of extreme heat
Iturbide et al. Atmospheric Science Letters
Open Access 10.1002/asl.1072
Defining the Internal Component of Atlantic Multidecadal Variability in a Changing Climate
Deser & Phillips Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095023
Cryosphere & climate change
Sea level & climate change
Sea-level rise in Venice: historic and future trends
Zanchettin et al. Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/nhess-2020-351
Extreme floods of Venice: characteristics, dynamics, past and future evolution
Lionello et al. Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/nhess-2020-359
Paleoclimate Biology & climate change
Accelerated shifts in terrestrial life zones under rapid climate change
Elsen et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15962
(provisional link) Sensitivity of plankton assemblages to hydroclimate variability in the Barents Sea
10.5194/bg-2021-279
(provisional link) Observed and forecasted global warming pressure on coastal hypoxia
10.5194/bg-2021-285
Predicting the response of disease vectors to global change: The importance of allometric scaling
Nørgaard et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15950
Reliable predictions of forest ecosystem functioning require flawless climate forcings
Jourdan et al.
Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.03.02.433613
Mechanistic modelling of marsh seedling establishment provides a positive outlook for coastal wetland restoration under global climate change
Hu et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095596
Are fire refugia less predictable due to climate change?
Mackey et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e88
Environmental matching reveals non-uniform range-shift patterns in benthic marine Crustacea
Simões et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03240-8
Upward range shift of a dominant alpine shrub related to 50 years of snow cover change
Zong et al. Remote Sensing of Environment
10.1016/j.rse.2021.112773
Fast climatic changes place an endemic Canary Island macroalga at extinction risk
Alfonso et al. Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01828-5
Threatened salmon rely on a rare life history strategy in a warming landscape
Cordoleani et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01186-4
Plant dynamics in a tropical dry forest are strongly associated with climate and fire and weakly associated with stabilizing neighborhood effects
Pulla et al. Oecologia
10.1007/s00442-021-05066-8
Warming increased bark beetle-induced tree mortality by 30% during an extreme drought in California
Robbins et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15927
Rare migration strategy key during climate change
Buchanan Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01192-6
Low-salinity transitions drive abrupt microbial response to sea-level change
Whittle et al. Ecology Letters
Open Access 10.1111/ele.13893
Climate-driven, but dynamic and complex? A reconciliation of competing hypotheses for species’ distributions
Schultz et al. Ecology Letters
10.1111/ele.13902
Modelling the biogeographic boundary shift of Calanus finmarchicus reveals drivers of Arctic Atlantification by subarctic zooplankton
Freer et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15937
Exploring the impact of climate change on the global distribution of non-spinose planktonic foraminifera using a trait-based ecosystem model
Grigoratou et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15964
Setting priorities for climate change adaptation of Critical Sites in the Africa-Eurasian waterbird flyways
Breiner et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15961
Increasing Risk of Ecological Change to Major Rivers of the World With Global Warming
Thompson et al. Earth's Future
Open Access 10.1029/2021ef002048
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
(provisional link) The impact of the South-East Madagascar bloom on the oceanic CO2 sink
(provisional link) To what extend can soil moisture and soil contamination stresses affect greenhouse gas emissions? An attempt to calibrate a nitrification/denitrification model
10.5194/bg-2021-265
(provisional link) Coupling plant litter quantity to a novel metric for litter quality explains C storage changes in a thawing permafrost peatland
10.1111/gcb.15970
Quantification and assessment of methane emissions from offshore oil and gas facilities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf
Foulds et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-872
Analysis of atmospheric greenhouse gases in north Xinjiang
Liu et al. Atmospheric Environment
10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118823
Freely available deforestation alerts can reduce emissions from land-use change
Moffette et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01195-3
Field-scale CH4 emission at a subarctic mire with heterogeneous permafrost thaw status
?akomiec et al. Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-18-5811-2021
Assessment to China's recent emission pattern shifts
Guan et al. Earth's Future
Open Access 10.1029/2021ef002241
Radiocarbon analyses quantify peat carbon losses with increasing temperature in a whole ecosystem warming experiment
Wilson et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006511
Lagged Wetland CH4 Flux Response in a Historically Wet Year
Turner et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006458
Experimental soil warming and permafrost thaw increase CH4 emissions in an upland tundra ecosystem
Taylor et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006376
Evaluating urban methane emissions from space using TROPOMI methane and carbon monoxide observations
Plant et al. Remote Sensing of Environment
Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112756
The impact of anthropogenic nitrogen deposition on global forests: negative impacts far exceed the carbon benefits
Gundale Global Change Biology
Open Access 10.1111/gcb.15959
Decoupling density from tallness in analysing the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of cities
Pomponi et al. npj Urban Sustainability
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s42949-021-00034-w
CO2 removal, sequestration & mitigation science & engineering
(provisional link) Leakage risk assessment of a CO2 storage site: A review
10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103849
(provisional link) The importance of palm swamps for carbon storage in a multifunctional landscape in the Brazilian savanna
10.1111/rec.12989
(provisional link) Global variation in soil carbon sequestration potential through improved cropland management
10.1111/gcb.15954
Mechanisms of soil organic carbon stability and its response to no-till: A global synthesis and perspective
Kan et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15968
(provisional link) Ephemeral forest regeneration limits carbon sequestration potential in the Brazilian Atlantic Forest
10.1111/gcb.15944
Species-specific herbivore grazing of type-specific grassland can assist with promotion of shallow layer of soil carbon sequestration
Li et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac302f
Blue carbon as a natural climate solution
Macreadie et al. Nature Reviews Earth & Environment
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43017-021-00224-1
Cutting peatland CO2 emissions with rewetting measures
Boonman et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-276
Regeneration of CO2-rich aqueous amine-ionic liquid blends in CO2 capture process
Perumal & Jayaraman Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
10.1002/ghg.2128
Temperature acclimation of leaf respiration differs between marsh and mangrove vegetation in a coastal wetland ecotone
Sturchio et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15938
Decarbonization
Energy policy implications of carbon pricing scenarios for the Brazilian NDC implementation
Grottera et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112664
(provisional link) Large-Scale Microanalysis of U.S. Household Food Carbon Footprints and Reduction Potentials
10.1021/acs.est.1c02658
High resolution global spatiotemporal assessment of rooftop solar photovoltaics potential for renewable electricity generation
Joshi et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-25720-2
Geoengineering climate
(provisional link) Managing the risks of missing international climate targets
Impact of Stratospheric Aerosol Injection Geoengineering on the Summer Climate over East Asia
Liu et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035049
Climate change communications & cognition
Progress in understanding and overcoming barriers to public engagement with climate change
Whitmarsh et al. Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102403
(provisional link) ‘The beat goes on? Print media coverage of anthropogenic climate change over the past three decades’
10.1207/s15567362ecy0101_9
Is it climate change? Coverage by online news sites of the 2019 European summer heatwaves in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK
Painter et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03222-w
Photovoice in the age of social media: Helping to build participation needed for urban climate resilience?
Cai & Marks Urban Climate
10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101019
Lacuna publics: advancing a typology of disinformation-susceptible publics using the motivation-attitude-knowledge framework
Krishna Journal of Public Relations Research
Open Access pdf 10.1080/1062726x.2021.1944155
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Climate impacts on global agriculture emerge earlier in new generation of climate and crop models
Jägermeyr et al. Nature Food
10.1038/s43016-021-00400-y
(provisional link) Climate risk to agriculture: a synthesis to define different types of Critical Moments
Climate Impacts of Cultured Meat and Beef Cattle
Lynch & Pierrehumbert Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems
Open Access pdf 10.3389/fsufs.2019.00005
(provisional link) Global variation in soil carbon sequestration potential through improved cropland management
10.1111/gcb.15954
Mechanisms of soil organic carbon stability and its response to no-till: A global synthesis and perspective
Kan et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15968
(provisional link) Assisted migration poleward rather than upward in elevation minimizes frost risks in plantations
10.1016/j.jnc.2019.125782
Comment on ‘Carbon Intensity of corn ethanol in the United States: state of the science’
Spawn-Lee et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.32942/osf.io/cxhz5
Reply to Comment on ‘Carbon intensity of corn ethanol in the United States: state of the science’
Scully et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2e36
(provisional link) Four decades of nitrous oxide emission from Chinese aquaculture underscores the urgency and opportunity for climate change mitigation
Effects of climate change on bioclimatic indices in vineyards along Lake Neuchatel, Switzerland
Comte et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03836-1
Climate-resilient agricultural water management to alleviate negative impacts of global warming in rice production systems
Mirfenderski et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03813-8
Detecting spikes and change points in climate-food system: A case study in France
Lin & Ma Environmental Science & Policy
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.018
(provisional link) Worldwide Maize and Soybean Yield Response to Environmental and Management Factors over the 20th and 21st Centuries
10.1029/2021JG006304
Temporal and spatial distribution of health, labor, and crop benefits of climate change mitigation in the United States
Shindell et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2104061118
Hydrology & climate change
(provisional link) Constraining the contribution of glacier mass balance to the Tibetan lake growth in the early 21st century
(provisional link) Global distribution, trends, and drivers of flash drought occurrence
The changing nature of hydroclimatic risks across South Africa
Schlosser et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03235-5
How will baseflow respond to climate change in the Upper Colorado River Basin?
Miller et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095085
Climate change economics
The impact of subsidy retraction on European renewable energy investments
Sendstad et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112675
Distributional effects of emission pricing in a carbon-intensive economy: The case of Poland
Antosiewicz et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112678
Are subsidies for climate action effective? Two case studies in the Netherlands
van Valkengoed & van der Werff Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.09.018
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Twenty years of climate policy: G20 coverage and gaps
Nascimento et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1993776
Assessing crediting scheme standards and practices for ensuring unit quality under the Paris agreement
Broekhoff & Spalding-Fecher Carbon Management
Open Access pdf 10.1080/17583004.2021.1994016
The influence of indigenous peoples in global climate governance
Tormos-Aponte Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability
10.1016/j.cosust.2021.10.001
Post-Paris policy relevance: lessons from the IPCC SR15 process
Hermansen et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03210-0
(provisional link) Managing the risks of missing international climate targets
Channeling environmentalism into climate policy: an experimental study of Fridays for future participants from Germany
Soliev et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac30f7
Energy policy implications of carbon pricing scenarios for the Brazilian NDC implementation
Grottera et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112664
Most people prefer constant carbon costs over increasing cost schedules even if costs are high
Bechtel et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01202-7
To achieve deep cuts in US emissions, state-driven policy is only slightly more expensive than nationally uniform policy
Peng et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01193-5
A new way forward for ocean-climate policy as reflected in the UNFCCC Ocean and Climate Change Dialogue submissions
Dobush et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1990004
Smart urban mobility for mitigating carbon emissions, reducing health impacts and avoiding environmental damage costs
Tran & Brand Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac302e
(provisional link) Climate change policy discontinuity & Australia's 2016-2021 renewable investment supercycle
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112648
Climate change mitigation and green transformation in China
Duan et al. Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01793-z
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Participatory climate adaptation planning in New York City: Analyzing the role of community-based organizations
Rudge Urban Climate
10.1016/j.uclim.2021.101018
(provisional link) Institutional dependencies in climate adaptation of transport infrastructures: an Institutional Network Analysis approach
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.10.010
A systematic global stocktake of evidence on human adaptation to climate change
Berrang-Ford et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01170-y
Impacts of climate change to African indigenous communities and examples of adaptation responses
Leal Filho et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26540-0
International trade is a key component of climate change adaptation
Janssens et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01201-8
Assessing adaptation implementation
Nalau Nature Climate Change
Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01200-9
From peril to promise? Local mitigation and adaptation policy decisions after extreme weather
Giordono et al. Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability
10.1016/j.cosust.2021.10.002
Climate change impacts on human health
The effects of extreme temperatures on emergency room visits—a population-based analysis by age, sex, and comorbidity
Lin et al. International Journal of Biometeorology SSRN Electronic Journal
10.1007/s00484-021-02166-1
(provisional link) Between the rich and poor: exposure and adaptation to heat stress across two urban neighbourhoods in Nigeria
Predicting the response of disease vectors to global change: The importance of allometric scaling
Nørgaard et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15950
Anthropogenic emissions and urbanization increase risk of compound hot extremes in cities
Wang et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01196-2
Climate change impacts on human culture
Recent progress and future directions for research related to migration and conflict
Muttarak et al. Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102401
Other
(provisional link) Tracing primary sources of funding for, and patterns of authorship in, climate change research in Africa
10.1080/17565529.2021.1976609
Distribution and future projection of potential cultivation areas for Acrocomia aculeata (Arecaceae) worldwide: the emerging energy culture of the tropics
Borges et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03788-6
Reid Bryson: The crisis climatologist
Naylor WIREs Climate Change
Open Access 10.1002/wcc.744
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Twenty years of climate policy: G20 coverage and gaps
Nascimento et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1993776
Bringing physical reasoning into statistical practice in climate-change science
Shepherd Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03226-6
Communicating efficacy: How the IPCC, scientists, and other communicators can facilitate adaptive responses to climate change without compromising on policy neutrality
McLoughlin Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03232-8
Linking climate change, environmental degradation, and migration: An update after 10 years
Piguet WIREs Climate Change
Open Access 10.1002/wcc.746
Addressing our planetary crisis
Falk et al. Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11625-021-01059-x
(provisional link) The dark side of ambition: side-effects of China’s climate policy
10.1088/1748-9326/ac30bf
What kind of information does the era of climate change require?
Guldi Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03243-5
Deep mitigation of CO2 and non-CO2 greenhouse gases toward 1.5 °C and 2 °C futures
Ou et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26509-z
Commentary : The Future of Changes in Global Ecosystem Services
Costanza et al. Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102399
U.S. Catholic bishops' silence and denialism on climate change
Danielsen et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac25ba
