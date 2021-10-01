Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #47, 2021

Posted on 25 November 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack

104 articles by 574 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Delayed impacts of Arctic sea-ice loss on Eurasian severe cold winters

Jang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035286

Observations of climate change, effects

Divergent responses of terrestrial carbon use efficiency to climate variation from 2000 to 2018

Gang et al. Global and Planetary Change

10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103709

(provisional link) Isotopic evidence of increasing water abundance and lake hydrological change in Old Crow Flats, Yukon, Canada

10.1088/1748-9326/ac3533

Global increase in wildfire risk due to climate driven declines in fuel moisture

Ellis et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16006

Weather Whiplash: Trends in rapid temperature changes in a warming climate

Lee International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7458

The Role of Intensifying Precipitation on Coastal River Flooding and Compound River-Storm Surge Events, Northeast Gulf of Mexico

Dykstra & Dzwonkowski Water Resources Research

10.1029/2020wr029363

Wildfire response to changing daily temperature extremes in California’s Sierra Nevada

Gutierrez et al. Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abe6417

Changes in snow cover occurrence and the atmospheric circulation impact in Pozna? (Poland)

Szyga-Pluta Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03875-8

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

On the use of an innovative trend analysis methodology for temporal trend identification in extreme rainfall indices over the Central Highlands, Vietnam

Phuong et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03842-3

Lagged Teleconnections of Climate Variables Identified via Complex Rotated Maximum Covariance Analysis

Rieger et al. Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0244.1

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

A multi-model analysis of long-term emissions and warming implications of current mitigation efforts

Sognnaes et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01206-3

(provisional link) The Physical Climate at Global Warming Thresholds as Seen in the U.K. Earth System Model

10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0234.1

(provisional link) Emerging global ocean deoxygenation across the 21st century

10.1029/2021GL095370

Acidification, deoxygenation, nutrient and biomasses decline in a warming Mediterranean Sea

Reale et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-301

Response of Global SSTs and ENSO to the Atlantic and Pacific Meridional Overturning Circulations

Molina et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0172.1

Projections of cold air outbreaks in CMIP6 earth system models

Smith & Sheridan Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03259-x

(provisional link) Evolving Tropical Cyclone Tracks in the North Atlantic in a Warming Climate

10.1029/2021EF002326

Elevated stratopause events in the current and a future climate: A chemistry-climate model study

Scheffler et al. Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics

10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105804

The role of a weakened Atlantic meridional overturning circulation in modulating marine heatwaves in a warming climate

Ren & Liu Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095941

Increased extreme fire weather occurrence in southeast Australia and related atmospheric drivers

Richardson et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100397

Global predictions of primary soil salinization under changing climate in the 21st century

Hassani et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26907-3

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA

A Novel Selection Method of CIMP6 GCMs for Robust Climate Projection

Hamed et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7461

Ocean model formulation influences transient climate response

Semmler et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507255.1

Pacific warming pattern diversity modulated by Indo-Pacific sea surface temperature gradient

Zhang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095516

A systematic analysis of climate model precipitation in southern Brazil

Pereima et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7460

Evaluation of Coupled Regional Climate Models in Representing the Local Biophysical Effects of Afforestation over Continental China

Ge et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0462.1

Cryosphere & climate change

Rapid Mass Loss in West Antarctica Revealed by Swarm Gravimetry in the Absence of GRACE

Zhang et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095141

Sea ice variability and trends in the Western Indian Ocean Sector of Antarctica during the past two centuries and its response to climatic modes

Ejaz et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2020jd033943

Thermokarst lakes formed in buried glacier ice: Observations from Bylot Island, eastern Canadian Arctic

Coulombe et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-302

The energy and mass balance of Peruvian glaciers

Fyffe et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd034911

Spatial Patterns of Snow Distribution for Improved Earth System Modelling in the Arctic

Bennett et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-341

Sea level & climate change

A yearly maximum sea level simulator and its applications: A Stockholm case study

Hieronymus Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01661-4

Implications of sea-level rise for overwash enhancement at South Portugal

Ferreira et al. Natural Hazards

10.1007/s11069-021-04917-0

Calibration of basal melt on past ice discharge lowers projections of Antarctica’s sea level contribution

van der Linden et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-348

(provisional link) ANCHORS: A multi-decadal tide gauge dataset to monitor Australian relative sea level changes

10.3389/fmars.2021.702512

Paleoclimate

Fossil evidence that increased wildfire activity occurs in tandem with periods of global warming in Earth's past

Baker Earth-Science Reviews

10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103871

Biology & climate change

Facilitation alters climate change risk on rocky shores

Jurgens et al. Ecology

10.1002/ecy.3596

Decreased bee emergence along an elevation gradient: Implications for climate change revealed by a transplant experiment

McCabe et al. Ecology

10.1002/ecy.3598

Growth and response patterns of Picea crassifolia and Pinus tabuliformis to climate factors in the Qilian Mountains, northwest China

Xue et al. Dendrochronologia

10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125905

Long-term trends in gastropod abundance and biodiversity: Disentangling effects of press versus pulse disturbances

Willig et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography

10.1111/geb.13425

Temperature-buffering by oyster habitat provides temporal stability for rocky shore communities

McAfee et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105536

Spatial patchiness in change, recruitment, and recovery on coral reefs at Lizard Island following consecutive bleaching events

Tebbett et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105537

Divergent fate of coccolithophores in a warming tropical ecosystem

Frada et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16007

Plant community responses to experimental climate manipulation in a Welsh ombrotrophic peatland and their palaeoenvironmental context

Andrews et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16003

Differences in growth pattern and response to climate warming between Larix olgensis and Pinus koraiensis in Northeast China are related to their distinctions in xylem hydraulics

Ning et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108724

Responses of the Mediterranean seagrass Cymodocea nodosa to combined temperature and salinity stress at the ionomic, transcriptomic, ultrastructural and photosynthetic levels

Tsioli et al. Marine Environmental Research

10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105512

Temperature effects on community size structure: The value of large-scale biomonitoring programs

Perkins Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15981

Spatial synchrony in the start and end of the thermal growing season has different trends in the mid-high latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere

Wu et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3696

Disentangling climatic and nest predator impact on reproductive output reveals adverse high-temperature effects regardless of helper number in an arid-region cooperative bird

D’Amelio et al. Ecology Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1111/ele.13913

Elevated temperature and browning increase dietary methylmercury, but decrease essential fatty acids at the base of lake food webs

Wu et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-95742-9

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Boreal headwater catchment as hot spot of carbon processing from headwater to fjord

Clayer et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences HydroShare Resources

Open Access 10.1029/2021jg006359

The Importance of Spring Mixing in Evaluating Carbon Dioxide and Methane Flux From a Small North-temperate Lake in Wisconsin, USA

Gorsky et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006537

Influence of tundra polygon type and climate variability on CO2 and CH4 fluxes near Utqiagvik, Alaska

Dengel et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006262

Microbial traits determine soil C emission in response to fresh carbon inputs in forests across biomes

Ren et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16004

Magnitude and uncertainty of nitrous oxide emissions from North America based on bottom-up and top-down approaches: Informing future research and national inventories

Xu et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095264

Guidance on the conversion of gaseous emission units to standardized emission factors and recommendations for data reporting

Webb et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1995502

Invasive wild pigs (Sus scrofa) as a human-mediated source of soil carbon emissions: Uncertainties and future directions

O’Bryan et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15992

Quantifying greenhouse gas emissions from decommissioned oil and gas steel structures: Can current policy meet NetZero goals?

Davies & Hastings Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112717

Nonlinear response of ecosystem respiration to gradient warming in paddy field in Northeast China

Song et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108721

Nitrogen-induced Changes in Carbon Fluxes Are Modulated by Water Availability in a Temperate Grassland

Guo et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006607

(provisional link) Assessment of Updated Fuel-Based Emissions Inventories over the Contiguous United States using TROPOMI NO2 Retrievals

10.1029/2021JD035484

Improving representation of tropical wetland methane emissions with CYGNSS inundation maps

Gerlein-Safdi et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504845.1

Temperature effects on carbon storage are controlled by soil stabilisation capacities

Hartley et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27101-1

Riverine impact on future projections of marine primary production and carbon uptake

Gao et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-293

Warming has a minor effect on surface soil organic carbon in alpine meadow ecosystems on the Qinghai–Tibetan Plateau

Chen et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15984

Climatic controls on soil carbon accumulation and loss in a dryland ecosystem

Waring et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006492

Mapping the irrecoverable carbon in Earth’s ecosystems

Noon et al. Nature Sustainability

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41893-021-00803-6

CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering

Cost reductions in renewables can substantially erode the value of carbon capture and storage in mitigation pathways

Grant et al. One Earth

10.1016/j.oneear.2021.10.024

The impact of tree loss on carbon management in West Africa

Buchanan et al. Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1994015

Decarbonization

Reducing climate risks with fast and complete energy transitions: applying the precautionary principle to the Paris agreement

Desing & Widmer Widmer Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac36f9

The Expanding Coal Power Fleet in Southeast Asia: Implications for Future CO2 Emissions and Electricity Generation

Chen & Mauzerall Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002257

‘Clean’ hydrogen? – Comparing the emissions and costs of fossil fuel versus renewable electricity based hydrogen

Longden et al. Applied Energy

10.1016/j.apenergy.2021.118145

Aerosols

Drivers of recent North Pacific decadal variability: the role of aerosol forcing

Dittus et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002249

Climate change communications & cognition

Exploring how climate change subjective attribution, personal experience with extremes, concern, and subjective knowledge relate to pro-environmental attitudes and behavioral intentions in the United States

Wong-Parodi & Rubin Journal of Environmental Psychology

10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101728

Air pollution, human health and climate change: newspaper coverage of Australian bushfires

Linnenluecke & Marrone Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3601

Guilty pleasures: Moral licensing in climate-related behavior

Burger et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102415

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

(provisional link) Potential impacts of concurrent and recurrent climate extremes on the global food system by 2030



Exploring polyculture of small indigenous fishes with major carps in pens as a climate-resilient adaptation strategy for northeastern wetlands of India

Yengkokpam et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

10.1007/s11027-021-09981-2

Risk transfer policies and climate-induced immobility among smallholder farmers

Choquette-Levy et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01205-4

Climate change impacts on rainfed and irrigated soybean yield in Brazil’s new agricultural frontier

Fernandes et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03865-w

Physical and chemical stabilization of soil organic matter in cropland ecosystems under rice–wheat, maize–wheat and cotton–wheat cropping systems in northwestern India

Singh & Benbi Carbon Management

10.1080/17583004.2021.1992505

Hydrology & climate change

(provisional link) Higher Temperature Enhances Spatiotemporal Concentration of Rainfall

10.1175/JHM-D-21-0034.1

(provisional link) Isotopic evidence of increasing water abundance and lake hydrological change in Old Crow Flats, Yukon, Canada



Projecting Climate Dependent Coastal Flood Risk with a Hybrid Statistical Dynamical Model

Anderson et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002285

Does regional hydroclimate change scale linearly with global warming?

Lehner & Coats Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095127

(provisional link) Seasonally Dependent Future Changes in the U.S. Midwest Hydroclimate and Extremes

10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0012.1

Modeling the Impact of Climate Change on Hydrological Responses in the Lake Tana Basin, Ethiopia

Teklay et al. Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans Journal of Hydrology

Open Access 10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101278

Spatiotemporal assessment of precipitation variability, seasonality, and extreme characteristics over a Himalayan catchment

Swain et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03861-0

Recent warming reverses forty-year decline in catastrophic lake drainage and hastens gradual lake drainage across northern Alaska

Lara et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3602

Projected Meteorological Drought over Asian Drylands under Different CMIP6 Scenarios

Li et al. Remote Sensing

Open Access pdf 10.3390/rs13214409

The Role of Intensifying Precipitation on Coastal River Flooding and Compound River-Storm Surge Events, Northeast Gulf of Mexico

Dykstra & Dzwonkowski Water Resources Research

10.1029/2020wr029363

Climate change economics

Europe's cross-border trade, human security and financial connections: a climate risk perspective

West et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100382

Trade Openness and Environmental Emissions: Evidence from a Meta-Analysis

Afesorgbor & Demena Environmental and Resource Economics

10.1007/s10640-021-00627-0

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Fairness, effectiveness, and needs satisfaction: new options for designing climate policies

Büchs et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2cb1

(provisional link) COVID-19 recovery and climate policy



China’s ETS pilots: program design, industry risk, and long-term investment

Li et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.11.002

A multi-model analysis of long-term emissions and warming implications of current mitigation efforts

Sognnaes et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01206-3

Six steps to integrate climate mitigation with adaptation for social justice

Ripple et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.007

Breaking down barriers on PV trade will facilitate global carbon mitigation

Wang et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26547-7

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

A global assessment of policy tools to support climate adaptation

Ulibarri et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.2002251

Using Cultural Consensus Analysis to Measure Diversity in Social–Ecological Knowledge for Inclusive Climate Adaptation Planning

MILLER HESED et al. Weather, Climate, and Society

10.1175/wcas-d-21-0047.1

Three ways social identity shapes climate change adaptation

Barnett et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac36f7

Climate change impacts on human health

Plague risk in the western United States over seven decades of environmental change

Carlson et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.02.26.433096

Aerosol-modulated heat stress in the present and future climate of India

Dey et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3530

Correlating heatwaves and relative humidity with suicide (fatal intentional self-harm)

Florido Ngu et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01448-3

Climate change impacts on human culture

Valuing Nonmarket Impacts of Climate Change on Recreation: From Reduced Form to Welfare

Chan & Wichman Environmental and Resource Economics

10.1007/s10640-021-00624-3

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Protect, manage and then restore lands for climate mitigation

Cook-Patton et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01198-0

Reducing climate risks with fast and complete energy transitions: applying the precautionary principle to the Paris agreement

Desing & Widmer Widmer Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac36f9

