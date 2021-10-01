Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #47, 2021
Posted on 25 November 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack
104 articles by 574 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
Delayed impacts of Arctic sea-ice loss on Eurasian severe cold winters
Jang et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035286
Observations of climate change, effects
Divergent responses of terrestrial carbon use efficiency to climate variation from 2000 to 2018
Gang et al. Global and Planetary Change
10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103709
(provisional link) Isotopic evidence of increasing water abundance and lake hydrological change in Old Crow Flats, Yukon, Canada
10.1088/1748-9326/ac3533
Global increase in wildfire risk due to climate driven declines in fuel moisture
Ellis et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16006
Weather Whiplash: Trends in rapid temperature changes in a warming climate
Lee International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7458
The Role of Intensifying Precipitation on Coastal River Flooding and Compound River-Storm Surge Events, Northeast Gulf of Mexico
Dykstra & Dzwonkowski Water Resources Research
10.1029/2020wr029363
Wildfire response to changing daily temperature extremes in California’s Sierra Nevada
Gutierrez et al. Science Advances
Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abe6417
Changes in snow cover occurrence and the atmospheric circulation impact in Pozna? (Poland)
Szyga-Pluta Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03875-8
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
On the use of an innovative trend analysis methodology for temporal trend identification in extreme rainfall indices over the Central Highlands, Vietnam
Phuong et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access 10.1007/s00704-021-03842-3
Lagged Teleconnections of Climate Variables Identified via Complex Rotated Maximum Covariance Analysis
Rieger et al. Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0244.1
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
A multi-model analysis of long-term emissions and warming implications of current mitigation efforts
Sognnaes et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01206-3
(provisional link) The Physical Climate at Global Warming Thresholds as Seen in the U.K. Earth System Model
10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0234.1
(provisional link) Emerging global ocean deoxygenation across the 21st century
10.1029/2021GL095370
Acidification, deoxygenation, nutrient and biomasses decline in a warming Mediterranean Sea
Reale et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-301
Response of Global SSTs and ENSO to the Atlantic and Pacific Meridional Overturning Circulations
Molina et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0172.1
Projections of cold air outbreaks in CMIP6 earth system models
Smith & Sheridan Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03259-x
(provisional link) Evolving Tropical Cyclone Tracks in the North Atlantic in a Warming Climate
10.1029/2021EF002326
Elevated stratopause events in the current and a future climate: A chemistry-climate model study
Scheffler et al. Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics
10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105804
The role of a weakened Atlantic meridional overturning circulation in modulating marine heatwaves in a warming climate
Ren & Liu Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095941
Increased extreme fire weather occurrence in southeast Australia and related atmospheric drivers
Richardson et al. Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100397
Global predictions of primary soil salinization under changing climate in the 21st century
Hassani et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26907-3
Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA
A Novel Selection Method of CIMP6 GCMs for Robust Climate Projection
Hamed et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7461
Ocean model formulation influences transient climate response
Semmler et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507255.1
Pacific warming pattern diversity modulated by Indo-Pacific sea surface temperature gradient
Zhang et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095516
A systematic analysis of climate model precipitation in southern Brazil
Pereima et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7460
Evaluation of Coupled Regional Climate Models in Representing the Local Biophysical Effects of Afforestation over Continental China
Ge et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0462.1
Cryosphere & climate change
Rapid Mass Loss in West Antarctica Revealed by Swarm Gravimetry in the Absence of GRACE
Zhang et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095141
Sea ice variability and trends in the Western Indian Ocean Sector of Antarctica during the past two centuries and its response to climatic modes
Ejaz et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2020jd033943
Thermokarst lakes formed in buried glacier ice: Observations from Bylot Island, eastern Canadian Arctic
Coulombe et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-302
The energy and mass balance of Peruvian glaciers
Fyffe et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd034911
Spatial Patterns of Snow Distribution for Improved Earth System Modelling in the Arctic
Bennett et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-341
Sea level & climate change
A yearly maximum sea level simulator and its applications: A Stockholm case study
Hieronymus Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01661-4
Implications of sea-level rise for overwash enhancement at South Portugal
Ferreira et al. Natural Hazards
10.1007/s11069-021-04917-0
Calibration of basal melt on past ice discharge lowers projections of Antarctica’s sea level contribution
van der Linden et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-348
(provisional link) ANCHORS: A multi-decadal tide gauge dataset to monitor Australian relative sea level changes
10.3389/fmars.2021.702512
Paleoclimate
Fossil evidence that increased wildfire activity occurs in tandem with periods of global warming in Earth's past
Baker Earth-Science Reviews
10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103871
Biology & climate change
Facilitation alters climate change risk on rocky shores
Jurgens et al. Ecology
10.1002/ecy.3596
Decreased bee emergence along an elevation gradient: Implications for climate change revealed by a transplant experiment
McCabe et al. Ecology
10.1002/ecy.3598
Growth and response patterns of Picea crassifolia and Pinus tabuliformis to climate factors in the Qilian Mountains, northwest China
Xue et al. Dendrochronologia
10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125905
Long-term trends in gastropod abundance and biodiversity: Disentangling effects of press versus pulse disturbances
Willig et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography
10.1111/geb.13425
Temperature-buffering by oyster habitat provides temporal stability for rocky shore communities
McAfee et al. Marine Environmental Research
10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105536
Spatial patchiness in change, recruitment, and recovery on coral reefs at Lizard Island following consecutive bleaching events
Tebbett et al. Marine Environmental Research
10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105537
Divergent fate of coccolithophores in a warming tropical ecosystem
Frada et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16007
Plant community responses to experimental climate manipulation in a Welsh ombrotrophic peatland and their palaeoenvironmental context
Andrews et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16003
Differences in growth pattern and response to climate warming between Larix olgensis and Pinus koraiensis in Northeast China are related to their distinctions in xylem hydraulics
Ning et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108724
Responses of the Mediterranean seagrass Cymodocea nodosa to combined temperature and salinity stress at the ionomic, transcriptomic, ultrastructural and photosynthetic levels
Tsioli et al. Marine Environmental Research
10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105512
Temperature effects on community size structure: The value of large-scale biomonitoring programs
Perkins Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15981
Spatial synchrony in the start and end of the thermal growing season has different trends in the mid-high latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere
Wu et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3696
Disentangling climatic and nest predator impact on reproductive output reveals adverse high-temperature effects regardless of helper number in an arid-region cooperative bird
D’Amelio et al. Ecology Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1111/ele.13913
Elevated temperature and browning increase dietary methylmercury, but decrease essential fatty acids at the base of lake food webs
Wu et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-95742-9
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
Boreal headwater catchment as hot spot of carbon processing from headwater to fjord
Clayer et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences HydroShare Resources
Open Access 10.1029/2021jg006359
The Importance of Spring Mixing in Evaluating Carbon Dioxide and Methane Flux From a Small North-temperate Lake in Wisconsin, USA
Gorsky et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006537
Influence of tundra polygon type and climate variability on CO2 and CH4 fluxes near Utqiagvik, Alaska
Dengel et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006262
Microbial traits determine soil C emission in response to fresh carbon inputs in forests across biomes
Ren et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16004
Magnitude and uncertainty of nitrous oxide emissions from North America based on bottom-up and top-down approaches: Informing future research and national inventories
Xu et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095264
Guidance on the conversion of gaseous emission units to standardized emission factors and recommendations for data reporting
Webb et al. Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.1995502
Invasive wild pigs (Sus scrofa) as a human-mediated source of soil carbon emissions: Uncertainties and future directions
O’Bryan et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15992
Quantifying greenhouse gas emissions from decommissioned oil and gas steel structures: Can current policy meet NetZero goals?
Davies & Hastings Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112717
Nonlinear response of ecosystem respiration to gradient warming in paddy field in Northeast China
Song et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108721
Nitrogen-induced Changes in Carbon Fluxes Are Modulated by Water Availability in a Temperate Grassland
Guo et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006607
(provisional link) Assessment of Updated Fuel-Based Emissions Inventories over the Contiguous United States using TROPOMI NO2 Retrievals
10.1029/2021JD035484
Improving representation of tropical wetland methane emissions with CYGNSS inundation maps
Gerlein-Safdi et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504845.1
Temperature effects on carbon storage are controlled by soil stabilisation capacities
Hartley et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27101-1
Riverine impact on future projections of marine primary production and carbon uptake
Gao et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-293
Warming has a minor effect on surface soil organic carbon in alpine meadow ecosystems on the Qinghai–Tibetan Plateau
Chen et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15984
Climatic controls on soil carbon accumulation and loss in a dryland ecosystem
Waring et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006492
Mapping the irrecoverable carbon in Earth’s ecosystems
Noon et al. Nature Sustainability
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41893-021-00803-6
CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering
Cost reductions in renewables can substantially erode the value of carbon capture and storage in mitigation pathways
Grant et al. One Earth
10.1016/j.oneear.2021.10.024
The impact of tree loss on carbon management in West Africa
Buchanan et al. Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.1994015
Decarbonization
Reducing climate risks with fast and complete energy transitions: applying the precautionary principle to the Paris agreement
Desing & Widmer Widmer Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac36f9
The Expanding Coal Power Fleet in Southeast Asia: Implications for Future CO2 Emissions and Electricity Generation
Chen & Mauzerall Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002257
‘Clean’ hydrogen? – Comparing the emissions and costs of fossil fuel versus renewable electricity based hydrogen
Longden et al. Applied Energy
10.1016/j.apenergy.2021.118145
Aerosols
Drivers of recent North Pacific decadal variability: the role of aerosol forcing
Dittus et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002249
Climate change communications & cognition
Exploring how climate change subjective attribution, personal experience with extremes, concern, and subjective knowledge relate to pro-environmental attitudes and behavioral intentions in the United States
Wong-Parodi & Rubin Journal of Environmental Psychology
10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101728
Air pollution, human health and climate change: newspaper coverage of Australian bushfires
Linnenluecke & Marrone Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3601
Guilty pleasures: Moral licensing in climate-related behavior
Burger et al. Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102415
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
(provisional link) Potential impacts of concurrent and recurrent climate extremes on the global food system by 2030
Exploring polyculture of small indigenous fishes with major carps in pens as a climate-resilient adaptation strategy for northeastern wetlands of India
Yengkokpam et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change
10.1007/s11027-021-09981-2
Risk transfer policies and climate-induced immobility among smallholder farmers
Choquette-Levy et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01205-4
Climate change impacts on rainfed and irrigated soybean yield in Brazil’s new agricultural frontier
Fernandes et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03865-w
Physical and chemical stabilization of soil organic matter in cropland ecosystems under rice–wheat, maize–wheat and cotton–wheat cropping systems in northwestern India
Singh & Benbi Carbon Management
10.1080/17583004.2021.1992505
Hydrology & climate change
(provisional link) Higher Temperature Enhances Spatiotemporal Concentration of Rainfall
10.1175/JHM-D-21-0034.1
(provisional link) Isotopic evidence of increasing water abundance and lake hydrological change in Old Crow Flats, Yukon, Canada
Projecting Climate Dependent Coastal Flood Risk with a Hybrid Statistical Dynamical Model
Anderson et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002285
Does regional hydroclimate change scale linearly with global warming?
Lehner & Coats Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095127
(provisional link) Seasonally Dependent Future Changes in the U.S. Midwest Hydroclimate and Extremes
10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0012.1
Modeling the Impact of Climate Change on Hydrological Responses in the Lake Tana Basin, Ethiopia
Teklay et al. Dynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans Journal of Hydrology
Open Access 10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2021.101278
Spatiotemporal assessment of precipitation variability, seasonality, and extreme characteristics over a Himalayan catchment
Swain et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03861-0
Recent warming reverses forty-year decline in catastrophic lake drainage and hastens gradual lake drainage across northern Alaska
Lara et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3602
Projected Meteorological Drought over Asian Drylands under Different CMIP6 Scenarios
Li et al. Remote Sensing
Open Access pdf 10.3390/rs13214409
The Role of Intensifying Precipitation on Coastal River Flooding and Compound River-Storm Surge Events, Northeast Gulf of Mexico
Dykstra & Dzwonkowski Water Resources Research
10.1029/2020wr029363
Climate change economics
Europe's cross-border trade, human security and financial connections: a climate risk perspective
West et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100382
Trade Openness and Environmental Emissions: Evidence from a Meta-Analysis
Afesorgbor & Demena Environmental and Resource Economics
10.1007/s10640-021-00627-0
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Fairness, effectiveness, and needs satisfaction: new options for designing climate policies
Büchs et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2cb1
(provisional link) COVID-19 recovery and climate policy
China’s ETS pilots: program design, industry risk, and long-term investment
Li et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.11.002
A multi-model analysis of long-term emissions and warming implications of current mitigation efforts
Sognnaes et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01206-3
Six steps to integrate climate mitigation with adaptation for social justice
Ripple et al. Environmental Science & Policy
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.007
Breaking down barriers on PV trade will facilitate global carbon mitigation
Wang et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-26547-7
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
A global assessment of policy tools to support climate adaptation
Ulibarri et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.2002251
Using Cultural Consensus Analysis to Measure Diversity in Social–Ecological Knowledge for Inclusive Climate Adaptation Planning
MILLER HESED et al. Weather, Climate, and Society
10.1175/wcas-d-21-0047.1
Three ways social identity shapes climate change adaptation
Barnett et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac36f7
Climate change impacts on human health
Plague risk in the western United States over seven decades of environmental change
Carlson et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1101/2021.02.26.433096
Aerosol-modulated heat stress in the present and future climate of India
Dey et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3530
Correlating heatwaves and relative humidity with suicide (fatal intentional self-harm)
Florido Ngu et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01448-3
Climate change impacts on human culture
Valuing Nonmarket Impacts of Climate Change on Recreation: From Reduced Form to Welfare
Chan & Wichman Environmental and Resource Economics
10.1007/s10640-021-00624-3
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Protect, manage and then restore lands for climate mitigation
Cook-Patton et al. Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01198-0
Reducing climate risks with fast and complete energy transitions: applying the precautionary principle to the Paris agreement
Desing & Widmer Widmer Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac36f9
Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions
We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.
- Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.
- Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate
- The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.
How is New Research assembled?
Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.
Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.
The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:
- Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.
- Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.
A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."
The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.
What does "(provisional link)" mean?
When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.
Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.
Suggestions
Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.
Journals covered
A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.
Previous edition
The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.
Comments