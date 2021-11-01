Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #50, 2021

Posted on 16 December 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack

89 articles in 45 journals by 574 contributing authors

Observations of climate change, effects

Ubiquity of human-induced changes in climate variability

Rodgers et al. Earth System Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.31223/x5gp79

Surface Water Dynamics and Rapid Lake Drainage in the Western Canadian Subarctic (1985-2020)

Travers?Smith et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006445

(provisional link) Weakened dust activity over China and Mongolia from 2001 to 2020 associated with climate change and land-use management

10.1088/1748-9326/ac3b79

Global long-term mapping of surface temperature shows intensified intra-city urban heat island extremes

Mentaschi et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102441

Changes in MJO Characteristics and Impacts in the Past Century

Cui & Li Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0306.1

Attribution of typhoon-induced torrential precipitation in Central Vietnam, October 2020

Luu et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03261-3

Identifying the paths and contributions of climate impacts on the variation in land surface albedo over the Arctic

Yu & Leng Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108772

Seasonal shift in storm surges at Brest revealed by extreme value analysis

Reinert et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

10.1029/2021jc017794

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, contributors, effects

Suitability of the Coralline Alga Clathromorphum compactum as an Arctic Archive for Past Sea ice Cover

Leclerc et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology

10.1002/essoar.10507123.1

Reliability of Antarctic air temperature changes from Polar WRF: A comparison with observations and MAR outputs

Zhang et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105967

A novel network-based approach to determining measurement representation error for model evaluation of aerosol microphysical properties

Asher et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035485

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Large-scale emergence of regional changes in year-to-year temperature variability by the end of the 21st century

Olonscheck et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27515-x

Model assessments and future projections of spring climate extremes in China based on CMIP6 models

Ai et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7492

Delayed recovery of the tropical rain belt

Moreno-Chamarro Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01237-w

Understanding past and future sea surface temperature trends in the Baltic Sea

Dutheil et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-06084-1

The potential influence of falling ice radiative effects on Central-Pacific El Niño variability under progressive global warming

Wang et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3d56

A Study of AR-, TS-, and MCS-Associated Precipitation and Extreme Precipitation in Present and Warmer Climates

Zhao Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0145.1

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA

Biased estimates of Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity and Transient Climate Response derived from historical CMIP6 simulations

Dong et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095778

Understanding differences in North Atlantic poleward ocean heat transport and its variability in global climate models

Madonna & Sandø Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096683

Impact of Giant Sea Salt Aerosol Particles on Precipitation in Marine Cumuli and Stratocumuli: Lagrangian Cloud Model Simulations

Dziekan et al. Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences

10.1175/jas-d-21-0041.1

Evaluation of Multidimensional Simulations of Summer Air Temperature in China from CMIP5 to CMIP6 by the BCC Models: from Trends to Modes

LIU et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.12.001

Assessment of regional and global climate models for the investigation of monsoon rainfall variability over the North-West Himalayan Region

Kundu et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7491

Midlatitude Error Growth in Atmospheric GCMs: The Role of Eddy Growth Rate

Sheshadri et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096126

Cryosphere & climate change

Improving surface melt estimation over the Antarctic Ice Sheet using deep learning: a proof of concept over the Larsen Ice Shelf

Hu et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5639-2021

On the evolution of an ice shelf melt channel at the base of Filchner Ice Shelf, from observations and viscoelastic modeling

Humbert et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-350

Sea level & climate change

Underlying drivers of decade-long fluctuation in the global mean sea-level rise

Cha et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3d58

Paleoclimate

Climatic, weather and socio-economic conditions corresponding with the mid-17th century eruption cluster

Stoffel et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-148

Documentary-based climate reconstructions in the Czech Lands 1501–2020 CE and their European context

Brázdil et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-168

Biology & climate change

A constraint on historic growth in global photosynthesis due to increasing CO2

Keenan et al. Nature

10.1038/s41586-021-04096-9

The buffering effect of the Lake Baikal on climate impact on Pinus sylvestris L. radial growth

Arzac et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108764

Climate warming and extended droughts drive establishment and growth dynamics in temperate grassland plants

Doležal et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108762

Size-dependent mortality of corals during marine heatwave erodes recovery capacity of a coral reef

Speare et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16000

(provisional link) Wildfire and drying legacies and stream invertebrate assemblages

10.1086/717416

Elevated Temperature May Affect Nectar Microbes, Nectar Sugars, and Bumble Bee Foraging Preference

Russell & McFrederick Microbial Ecology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00248-021-01881-x

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Divergent trajectories of ocean warming and acidification

Mortenson et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3d57

Biogeochemical extremes and compound events in the ocean

Gruber et al. Nature

10.1038/s41586-021-03981-7

Seasonal to decadal spatiotemporal variations of the global ocean carbon sink

Zhang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16031

Widespread recent ecosystem state shifts in high-latitude peatlands of northeastern Canada and implications for carbon sequestration

Magnan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16032

Estimating 2010–2015 anthropogenic and natural methane emissions in Canada using ECCC surface and GOSAT satellite observations

Baray et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2020-1195

(provisional link) Warming and increased respiration have transformed an alpine steppe ecosystem on the Tibetan Plateau from a carbon dioxide sink into a source

10.1029/2021JG006406

Nitrous oxide emissions from drying streams and rivers

Tonina et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095305

Krill and salp faecal pellets contribute equally to the carbon flux at the Antarctic Peninsula

Pauli et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27436-9

Sea-ice derived meltwater stratification slows the biological carbon pump: results from continuous observations

von Appen et al. Nature Communications

Open Access 10.1038/s41467-021-26943-z

Deep in the Sierra Nevada critical zone: saprock represents a large terrestrial organic carbon stock

Moreland et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3bfe

CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering

Assessing the physical potential capacity of direct air capture with integrated supply of low-carbon energy sources

Fahr et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2136

(provisional link) Highly efficient reduction of CO2 by magnesium and calcium hydride producing H2-mixed CH4: Effect of the particle size and the molar ratio of reactant

10.1002/ghg.2132

(provisional link) Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement – Avoiding runaway CaCO3 precipitation during quick and hydrated lime dissolution



Recent advances in carbon dioxide geological storage, experimental procedures, influencing parameters, and future outlook

Ali et al. Earth-Science Reviews

Open Access 10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103895

Decarbonization

Enhancing policy realism in energy system optimization models: Politically feasible decarbonization pathways for the United States

Zhu et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112754

The implications of uncertain renewable resource potentials for global wind and solar electricity projections

Santos da Silva et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3c6b

Second life and recycling: Energy and environmental sustainability perspectives for high-performance lithium-ion batteries

Tao et al. Science Advances

Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abi7633

Rapid rise of decarbonization potentials of photovoltaics plus electric vehicles in residential houses over commercial districts

Kobashi et al. Applied Energy

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.apenergy.2021.118142

Geoengineering climate

Potential impacts of stratospheric aerosol injection on drought risk managements over major river basins in Africa

Abiodun et al. Climatic Change

Open Access 10.1007/s10584-021-03268-w

Black carbon

Siberian Arctic black carbon: gas flaring and wildfire impact

Popovicheva et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-867

Aerosols

Long-term multi-dataset direct aerosol radiative forcing and its efficiencies: Intercomparisons and uncertainties

Xu et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105964

Impact of reduced emissions on direct and indirect aerosol radiative forcing during COVID–19 lockdown in Europe

Reifenberg et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-1005

Climate change communications & cognition

Computer-assisted classification of contrarian claims about climate change

Coan et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01714-4

Acceptance of climate change and climate refugee policy in Australia and New Zealand: The case against political polarisation

Stanley et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03278-8

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Global cooling induced by biophysical effects of bioenergy crop cultivation

Wang et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27520-0

Warm winters challenge the cultivation of temperate species in South America—a spatial analysis of chill accumulation

Fernandez et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03276-w

EU’s bioethanol potential from wheat straw and maize stover and the environmental footprint of residue-based bioethanol

Holmatov et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

10.1007/s11027-021-09984-z

Why companies fund climate change projects on national forests: insights into the motivations of the Forest Service’s corporate partners

Collins & Schultz Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03281-z

Farmers’ Perception and Adaptation Strategies to Climate Change in Central Mali

Amadou et al. Weather, Climate, and Society

10.1175/wcas-d-21-0003.1

Soil organic carbon storage and contribution of management strategies to the “4 per 1000” target in a wet savanna, Côte d’Ivoire

Koné Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01861-4

Rainfed crop yield response to climate change in Iran

Ghamghami & Beiranvand Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01856-1

Projecting global mariculture production and adaptation pathways under climate change

Oyinlola et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15991

Occurrence of crop pests and diseases has largely increased in China since 1970

Wang et al. Nature Food

10.1038/s43016-021-00428-0

Hydrology & climate change

Influence of Warming and Atmospheric Circulation Changes on Multidecadal European Flood Variability

Brönnimann et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-160

Importance and vulnerability of water towers across Northwest China

HUANG et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.12.002

Climate change economics

Financial stability in response to climate change in a northern temperate economy

Stan et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27490-3

Effects of green bonds on bioenergy development under climate change: A case study in Taiwan province, China

Kung et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.12.003

Robust decision outcomes with induced correlations in climatic and economic parameters

Reis & Shortridge Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09970-5

Banks’ climate commitments and credit to carbon-intensive industries: new evidence for France

Mésonnier Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2021.2012121

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Near-term transition and longer-term physical climate risks of greenhouse gas emissions pathways

Gambhir et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01236-x

Defining and conceptualising energy policy failure: The when, where, why, and how

Soko?owski & Heffron Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112745

Many roads to Paris: Explaining urban climate action in 885 European cities

Eisenack & Roggero Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102439

Grassroots vs. greenhouse: the role of environmental organizations in reducing carbon emissions

Fraser & Temocin Temocin Climatic Change SSRN Electronic Journal

10.1007/s10584-021-03260-4

Out of the window? Green monetary policy in China: window guidance and the promotion of sustainable lending and investment

Dikau & Volz Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.2012122

Dynamic modelling shows substantial contribution of ecosystem restoration to climate change mitigation

Littleton et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3c6c

Universal access to electricity: actions to avoid locking-in unsustainable technology choices

Puig et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3ceb

Co-productive agility and four collaborative pathways to sustainability transformations

Chambers et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102422

Short- and long-term warming effects of methane may affect the cost-effectiveness of mitigation policies and benefits of low-meat diets

Pérez-Domínguez et al. Nature Food

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43016-021-00385-8

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Technology needs assessment for climate change adaptation: Experiences of Mauritius and Seychelles

Deenapanray & Trærup Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-021-01859-y

Promise, premise, and reality: the case of voluntary environmental non-migration despite climate risks in coastal Bangladesh

Ahsan et al. Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01864-1

Climate change preparedness across sectors of the built environment – A review of literature

Hürlimann et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.021

Increased labor losses and decreased adaptation potential in a warmer world

Parsons et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27328-y

Climate change impacts on human health Climate change impacts on human culture

Implications of climate change for tourism and outdoor recreation: an Indiana, USA, case study

Day et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03284-w

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

What do we mean, ‘tipping cascade’?

Klose et al. Environmental Research Letters AIAA Journal Volume 2A: Turbomachinery Volume 8: Microturbines, Turbochargers, and Small Turbomachines; Steam Turbines Proceedings of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Conference Proceedings Journal of Thermal Science TRANSACTIONS OF THE JAPAN SOCIETY OF MECHANICAL ENGINEERS Series B

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3955

The ‘co’ in co-production of climate action: Challenging boundaries within and between science, policy and practice

Howarth et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102445

Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change

"You nibble away at the edges": A qualitative analysis of climate journalism practice in Aotearoa New Zealand (pdf), Áine Kelly-Costello, University of Gothenburg

"Anthropogenic climate change is a wicked problem and the nature of the climate discourse propagated through media outlets is one key component in shaping how the public understand and act upon its causes and ramifications. This study draws on journalism practice theory and related approaches to analyse semi-structured interviews from early 2020 with 10 journalists who consistently cover climate change in Aotearoa New Zealand. The analysis finds that the journalists seek to provide accurate, contextualised, holistic stories, to aim for fair and diversified representation, to ensure fresh and regular coverage, maintain an emotional awareness, make coverage interesting and relevant without sacrificing the above principles, and be responsive to audience needs and feedback."

LA Barometer, Top 5 Takeaways from The Sustainability & Resilience Survey (pdf), University of Southern California

"Each year, the USC Dornsife-Union Bank LABarometer Sustainability and Resilience survey examines how Los Angeles County residents experience and interact with their natural environment in the midst of this climate crisis, with an eye towards tracking environmental sustainability and community resilience. The survey covers a number of topics, including heat and pollution exposure, natural disaster preparedness, environmentally friendly consumption behaviors, transportation behavior, and the steps residents are taking to mitigate and adapt to climate change. As environmental impacts have increased over the last year, so, too, have concerns about climate change. According to our survey, 77% of Angelenos perceive climate change as a threat to their wellbeing and 75% attribute climate change to human behavior, and both percentages are significantly higher than those previously observed."

Assessing Physical Climate Risks for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Power Generation Project Investment Portfolio (pdf), Luo et al., World Resources Institute

"The authors introduce a cost-effective yet comprehensive method to quantify physical climate risks for power generation projects at the portfolio level. Co-developed by World Resources Institute (WRI) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the approach is designed to be flexible enough to work with portfolios with different levels of data availability, leverage the latest science in climate and hydrology, and use machine-learning techniques such as recurrent neural networks. The authors test the method on EBRD’s thermal power and hydropower generation portfolio, i.e., excluding solar and wind."

2022–2026 FEMA Strategic Plan Building; the FEMA our Nation Needs and Deserves (pdf), Federal Emergency Management Agency

"The 2022-2026 FEMA Strategic Plan outlines three goals designed to address key challenges the agency faces during a pivotal moment in the field of emergency management. The goals are (1) Instill equity as a foundation of emergency management; (2) Lead whole of community in climate resilience, and (3) Promote and sustain a ready FEMA and prepared nation."

The State of the World’s Land and Water Resources for Food and Agriculture – Systems at breaking point (pdf), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

"The report’s goal is to build awareness of the status of land and water resources, highlighting the risks, and informing on related opportunities and challenges, also underlining the essential contribution of appropriate policies, institutions and investments. Recent assessments, projections and scenarios from the international community show the continued and increasing depletion of land and water resources, loss of biodiversity, associated degradation and pollution, and scarcity in the primary natural resources. The report highlights the major risks and trends related to land and water and presents means of resolving competition among users and generating multiple benefits for people and the environment."

Climate Change in the Irish Mind (pdf), Leiserowitz et al., Yale Program on Climate Change Communication

"The report is based on a representative survey of 4,000 people in Ireland. Key findings include the following. Most Irish people (76%) say they know at least a moderate amount about climate change. There is almost complete agreement (96%) that climate change is happening and the majority of people (93%) think climate change is caused, at least in part, by human activities (60% say it is mostly human caused and 33% say it is caused equally by human activities and natural changes). A large majority (85%) are worried about climate change, including 37% who describe themselves as “very worried”."

Arctic Report Card 2021 (pdf), Moon et al., National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

"The average surface air temperature over the Arctic for this past year (October 2020-September 2021) was the 7th warmest on record. This is the 8th consecutive year since 2014 that surface air temperatures were at least 1°C above the long-term average. The Arctic continues to warm more than twice as fast as the rest of the globe.The substantial decline in Arctic sea ice extent since 1979 is one of the most iconic indicators of climate change. Summer 2021 saw the second-lowest amount of older, multi-year ice since 1985, and the post-winter sea ice volume in April 2021 was the lowest since records began in 2010."

The 4th National Risk Assessment; Climbing Commercial Closures (pdf), First Street Foundation/ARUP

"Flooding is one of the largest national disasters in terms of reach and cost in the United States (https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/ billions/). While many analyses have focused on flood risk in relation to residential properties, insurance protections, and demographic populations, very little attention has been paid to the impact of flooding on the commercial market. The results of the analysis indicate that there are currently 729,999 retail, office, and multi-unit residential properties at risk of annualized flood damage in the contiguous United States, and the absolute count of buildings at risk will grow by about 8% by the year 2052 as a result of climate change. The structural damage associated with this risk is currently over $13.5 billion annually and expected to grow to $16.9 billion over the same time period (~25.4% increase), with the combined lost days of building operation for all retail and office buildings growing from 3.1 million to 4.0 million lost days of operation over that time period for existing structures (~29.1% increase). On top of the structural damage to the building structures, the economic impacts on local economies is estimated to to grow from $26.8 billion in direct lost output and $23.0 billion in indirect impacts due to downtime days ($49.9 billion total) to $34.0 billion and $29.1 billion ($63.1 billion total), respectively (~26.5% increase over the time period)"

State and Trends in Adaptation Report 2021; How Adaptation Can Make Africa Safer, Greener and More Prosperous in a Conference edition Warming World (pdf), Global Center on Adaptation

"Worldwide climate change, if unchecked, will push 122 million new people into extreme poverty by 2030, of these in sub-Saharan Africa alone, 43 million new poor people pushed into poverty by climate change, and even if development is rapid and inclusive up to 12 million people in Africa could be pushed into poverty in this time due to climate change alone. The report combines in-depth analyses, case studies, and viewpoints from those on the frontlines of climate change impacts in Africa. It presents a detailed blueprint for action by offering innovative adaptation and resilience ideas, solutions, and policy recommendations. The results are clear and compelling. Adaptation measures can be enormously cost-effective and have the potential to start a positively reinforcing cycle of benefits. As these measures protect people and communities from floods, droughts, and others impacts, they also help lift people out of poverty, reduce hunger and undernourishment, raise incomes and living standards, fight diseases, create jobs, reduce inequality, mitigate the risk of conflicts, and give voice to the most vulnerable. These realizable results, in turn, further increase resilience to climate impacts."

A Future on Borrowed Time; An assessment of Upper Colorado River Basin water deficits in a climate change world. Colorado River Shortages & the New Normal of Climate Change (pdf), Utah Rivers Council

"Climate change is increasing air temperatures, shrinking snowpacks, and depleting Colorado River flows. Declining Colorado River levels reduce the amount of water each Upper Basin state is allowed to use. Three of the four Upper Basin states are likely already using more water than they are allocated. By overusing water, Upper Basin states open themselves up to having their water use reduced, which threatens their own existing water users."

The Cycle of Risk: Impact of Climate Change on Security Challenges in the Caribbean (pdf), Wazim Mowla, Florida International University

"Climate change has a disproportionate effect in the Caribbean due to the region’s vulnerabilities as a collection of Small Island Developing States. Caribbean smallness and geographic location mean that the effects of climate change occur in three forms—sudden onset disasters, slow onset events, and the intersection of both. The first form are events, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, flash floods, etc. Slow onset events occur over longer periods and include rising sea levels and temperatures, forest degradation, and ocean acidification. The most destructive form is the third. Slow onset events destroy the natural barriers that protect infrastructure and populations from sudden onset disasters. For instance, rising temperatures and soil erosion limit the natural absorption of rainfall, causing more devastating flooding. In addition, climate change effects an array of areas. It creates water scarcity in the Eastern Caribbean, food insecurity across the region, and presents challenges to energy grids. Also, sudden and slow onset events cause damage to infrastructure and contribute to severe economic contraction."

Building Blocks for a Low-Carbon Economy: Catalytic Policy and Infrastructure for Decarbonizing the United States by 2050 (pdf), Saha et al., World Resources Institute

"The authors identify key climate policies and investments and estimates their emissions-reduction potential and associated costs which can enable the United States to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50–52 percent compared to 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero GHG emissions by midcentury, the goals set by the Biden administration. Tax credits for existing and new low-carbon technologies, in combination with federal investment in climate-smart infrastructure, significantly improve the adoption of new technologies but are not enough by themselves to enable the country to reach its 2050 goal. Performance standards, such as a clean electricity standard, zero-emissions vehicle standard, low carbon fuel standard, and appliance energy efficiency standards, are necessary to attain economy-wide netzero emissions by 2050, especially in the absence of economy-wide carbon pricing."

Obtaining articles without journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.