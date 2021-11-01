Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #50, 2021
Posted on 16 December 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack
89 articles in 45 journals by 574 contributing authors
Observations of climate change, effects
Ubiquity of human-induced changes in climate variability
Rodgers et al. Earth System Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.31223/x5gp79
Surface Water Dynamics and Rapid Lake Drainage in the Western Canadian Subarctic (1985-2020)
Travers?Smith et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006445
(provisional link) Weakened dust activity over China and Mongolia from 2001 to 2020 associated with climate change and land-use management
10.1088/1748-9326/ac3b79
Global long-term mapping of surface temperature shows intensified intra-city urban heat island extremes
Mentaschi et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102441
Changes in MJO Characteristics and Impacts in the Past Century
Cui & Li Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-21-0306.1
Attribution of typhoon-induced torrential precipitation in Central Vietnam, October 2020
Luu et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03261-3
Identifying the paths and contributions of climate impacts on the variation in land surface albedo over the Arctic
Yu & Leng Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108772
Seasonal shift in storm surges at Brest revealed by extreme value analysis
Reinert et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
10.1029/2021jc017794
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, contributors, effects
Suitability of the Coralline Alga Clathromorphum compactum as an Arctic Archive for Past Sea ice Cover
Leclerc et al. Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology
10.1002/essoar.10507123.1
Reliability of Antarctic air temperature changes from Polar WRF: A comparison with observations and MAR outputs
Zhang et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105967
A novel network-based approach to determining measurement representation error for model evaluation of aerosol microphysical properties
Asher et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres
10.1029/2021jd035485
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Large-scale emergence of regional changes in year-to-year temperature variability by the end of the 21st century
Olonscheck et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27515-x
Model assessments and future projections of spring climate extremes in China based on CMIP6 models
Ai et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7492
Delayed recovery of the tropical rain belt
Moreno-Chamarro Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01237-w
Understanding past and future sea surface temperature trends in the Baltic Sea
Dutheil et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-021-06084-1
The potential influence of falling ice radiative effects on Central-Pacific El Niño variability under progressive global warming
Wang et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3d56
A Study of AR-, TS-, and MCS-Associated Precipitation and Extreme Precipitation in Present and Warmer Climates
Zhao Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-21-0145.1
Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA
Biased estimates of Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity and Transient Climate Response derived from historical CMIP6 simulations
Dong et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095778
Understanding differences in North Atlantic poleward ocean heat transport and its variability in global climate models
Madonna & Sandø Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl096683
Impact of Giant Sea Salt Aerosol Particles on Precipitation in Marine Cumuli and Stratocumuli: Lagrangian Cloud Model Simulations
Dziekan et al. Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences
10.1175/jas-d-21-0041.1
Evaluation of Multidimensional Simulations of Summer Air Temperature in China from CMIP5 to CMIP6 by the BCC Models: from Trends to Modes
LIU et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.12.001
Assessment of regional and global climate models for the investigation of monsoon rainfall variability over the North-West Himalayan Region
Kundu et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7491
Midlatitude Error Growth in Atmospheric GCMs: The Role of Eddy Growth Rate
Sheshadri et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl096126
Cryosphere & climate change
Improving surface melt estimation over the Antarctic Ice Sheet using deep learning: a proof of concept over the Larsen Ice Shelf
Hu et al. The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-15-5639-2021
On the evolution of an ice shelf melt channel at the base of Filchner Ice Shelf, from observations and viscoelastic modeling
Humbert et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-350
Sea level & climate change
Underlying drivers of decade-long fluctuation in the global mean sea-level rise
Cha et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3d58
Paleoclimate
Climatic, weather and socio-economic conditions corresponding with the mid-17th century eruption cluster
Stoffel et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-148
Documentary-based climate reconstructions in the Czech Lands 1501–2020 CE and their European context
Brázdil et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-168
Biology & climate change
A constraint on historic growth in global photosynthesis due to increasing CO2
Keenan et al. Nature
10.1038/s41586-021-04096-9
The buffering effect of the Lake Baikal on climate impact on Pinus sylvestris L. radial growth
Arzac et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108764
Climate warming and extended droughts drive establishment and growth dynamics in temperate grassland plants
Doležal et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108762
Size-dependent mortality of corals during marine heatwave erodes recovery capacity of a coral reef
Speare et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16000
(provisional link) Wildfire and drying legacies and stream invertebrate assemblages
10.1086/717416
Elevated Temperature May Affect Nectar Microbes, Nectar Sugars, and Bumble Bee Foraging Preference
Russell & McFrederick Microbial Ecology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00248-021-01881-x
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
Divergent trajectories of ocean warming and acidification
Mortenson et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3d57
Biogeochemical extremes and compound events in the ocean
Gruber et al. Nature
10.1038/s41586-021-03981-7
Seasonal to decadal spatiotemporal variations of the global ocean carbon sink
Zhang et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16031
Widespread recent ecosystem state shifts in high-latitude peatlands of northeastern Canada and implications for carbon sequestration
Magnan et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.16032
Estimating 2010–2015 anthropogenic and natural methane emissions in Canada using ECCC surface and GOSAT satellite observations
Baray et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2020-1195
(provisional link) Warming and increased respiration have transformed an alpine steppe ecosystem on the Tibetan Plateau from a carbon dioxide sink into a source
10.1029/2021JG006406
Nitrous oxide emissions from drying streams and rivers
Tonina et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl095305
Krill and salp faecal pellets contribute equally to the carbon flux at the Antarctic Peninsula
Pauli et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27436-9
Sea-ice derived meltwater stratification slows the biological carbon pump: results from continuous observations
von Appen et al. Nature Communications
Open Access 10.1038/s41467-021-26943-z
Deep in the Sierra Nevada critical zone: saprock represents a large terrestrial organic carbon stock
Moreland et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3bfe
CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering
Assessing the physical potential capacity of direct air capture with integrated supply of low-carbon energy sources
Fahr et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology
10.1002/ghg.2136
(provisional link) Highly efficient reduction of CO2 by magnesium and calcium hydride producing H2-mixed CH4: Effect of the particle size and the molar ratio of reactant
10.1002/ghg.2132
(provisional link) Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement – Avoiding runaway CaCO3 precipitation during quick and hydrated lime dissolution
Recent advances in carbon dioxide geological storage, experimental procedures, influencing parameters, and future outlook
Ali et al. Earth-Science Reviews
Open Access 10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103895
Decarbonization
Enhancing policy realism in energy system optimization models: Politically feasible decarbonization pathways for the United States
Zhu et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112754
The implications of uncertain renewable resource potentials for global wind and solar electricity projections
Santos da Silva et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3c6b
Second life and recycling: Energy and environmental sustainability perspectives for high-performance lithium-ion batteries
Tao et al. Science Advances
Open Access pdf 10.1126/sciadv.abi7633
Rapid rise of decarbonization potentials of photovoltaics plus electric vehicles in residential houses over commercial districts
Kobashi et al. Applied Energy
Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.apenergy.2021.118142
Geoengineering climate
Potential impacts of stratospheric aerosol injection on drought risk managements over major river basins in Africa
Abiodun et al. Climatic Change
Open Access 10.1007/s10584-021-03268-w
Black carbon
Siberian Arctic black carbon: gas flaring and wildfire impact
Popovicheva et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-867
Aerosols
Long-term multi-dataset direct aerosol radiative forcing and its efficiencies: Intercomparisons and uncertainties
Xu et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105964
Impact of reduced emissions on direct and indirect aerosol radiative forcing during COVID–19 lockdown in Europe
Reifenberg et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-1005
Climate change communications & cognition
Computer-assisted classification of contrarian claims about climate change
Coan et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-01714-4
Acceptance of climate change and climate refugee policy in Australia and New Zealand: The case against political polarisation
Stanley et al. Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03278-8
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Global cooling induced by biophysical effects of bioenergy crop cultivation
Wang et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27520-0
Warm winters challenge the cultivation of temperate species in South America—a spatial analysis of chill accumulation
Fernandez et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03276-w
EU’s bioethanol potential from wheat straw and maize stover and the environmental footprint of residue-based bioethanol
Holmatov et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change
10.1007/s11027-021-09984-z
Why companies fund climate change projects on national forests: insights into the motivations of the Forest Service’s corporate partners
Collins & Schultz Climatic Change
10.1007/s10584-021-03281-z
Farmers’ Perception and Adaptation Strategies to Climate Change in Central Mali
Amadou et al. Weather, Climate, and Society
10.1175/wcas-d-21-0003.1
Soil organic carbon storage and contribution of management strategies to the “4 per 1000” target in a wet savanna, Côte d’Ivoire
Koné Regional Environmental Change
10.1007/s10113-021-01861-4
Rainfed crop yield response to climate change in Iran
Ghamghami & Beiranvand Regional Environmental Change
10.1007/s10113-021-01856-1
Projecting global mariculture production and adaptation pathways under climate change
Oyinlola et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15991
Occurrence of crop pests and diseases has largely increased in China since 1970
Wang et al. Nature Food
10.1038/s43016-021-00428-0
Hydrology & climate change
Influence of Warming and Atmospheric Circulation Changes on Multidecadal European Flood Variability
Brönnimann et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-160
Importance and vulnerability of water towers across Northwest China
HUANG et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.12.002
Climate change economics
Financial stability in response to climate change in a northern temperate economy
Stan et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27490-3
Effects of green bonds on bioenergy development under climate change: A case study in Taiwan province, China
Kung et al. Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2021.12.003
Robust decision outcomes with induced correlations in climatic and economic parameters
Reis & Shortridge Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-021-09970-5
Banks’ climate commitments and credit to carbon-intensive industries: new evidence for France
Mésonnier Climate Policy
10.1080/14693062.2021.2012121
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Near-term transition and longer-term physical climate risks of greenhouse gas emissions pathways
Gambhir et al. Nature Climate Change
10.1038/s41558-021-01236-x
Defining and conceptualising energy policy failure: The when, where, why, and how
Soko?owski & Heffron Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112745
Many roads to Paris: Explaining urban climate action in 885 European cities
Eisenack & Roggero Global Environmental Change
10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102439
Grassroots vs. greenhouse: the role of environmental organizations in reducing carbon emissions
Fraser & Temocin Temocin Climatic Change SSRN Electronic Journal
10.1007/s10584-021-03260-4
Out of the window? Green monetary policy in China: window guidance and the promotion of sustainable lending and investment
Dikau & Volz Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.2012122
Dynamic modelling shows substantial contribution of ecosystem restoration to climate change mitigation
Littleton et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3c6c
Universal access to electricity: actions to avoid locking-in unsustainable technology choices
Puig et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3ceb
Co-productive agility and four collaborative pathways to sustainability transformations
Chambers et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102422
Short- and long-term warming effects of methane may affect the cost-effectiveness of mitigation policies and benefits of low-meat diets
Pérez-Domínguez et al. Nature Food
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43016-021-00385-8
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Technology needs assessment for climate change adaptation: Experiences of Mauritius and Seychelles
Deenapanray & Trærup Regional Environmental Change
10.1007/s10113-021-01859-y
Promise, premise, and reality: the case of voluntary environmental non-migration despite climate risks in coastal Bangladesh
Ahsan et al. Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01864-1
Climate change preparedness across sectors of the built environment – A review of literature
Hürlimann et al. Environmental Science & Policy
10.1016/j.envsci.2021.11.021
Increased labor losses and decreased adaptation potential in a warmer world
Parsons et al. Nature Communications
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-021-27328-y
Climate change impacts on human health Climate change impacts on human culture
Implications of climate change for tourism and outdoor recreation: an Indiana, USA, case study
Day et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03284-w
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
What do we mean, ‘tipping cascade’?
What do we mean, 'tipping cascade'?
Klose et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3955
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac3955
The ‘co’ in co-production of climate action: Challenging boundaries within and between science, policy and practice
Howarth et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102445
Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change
"You nibble away at the edges": A qualitative analysis of climate journalism practice in Aotearoa New Zealand (pdf), Áine Kelly-Costello, University of Gothenburg
"Anthropogenic climate change is a wicked problem and the nature of the climate discourse propagated through media outlets is one key component in shaping how the public understand and act upon its causes and ramifications. This study draws on journalism practice theory and related approaches to analyse semi-structured interviews from early 2020 with 10 journalists who consistently cover climate change in Aotearoa New Zealand. The analysis finds that the journalists seek to provide accurate, contextualised, holistic stories, to aim for fair and diversified representation, to ensure fresh and regular coverage, maintain an emotional awareness, make coverage interesting and relevant without sacrificing the above principles, and be responsive to audience needs and feedback."
LA Barometer, Top 5 Takeaways from The Sustainability & Resilience Survey (pdf), University of Southern California
"Each year, the USC Dornsife-Union Bank LABarometer Sustainability and Resilience survey examines how Los Angeles County residents experience and interact with their natural environment in the midst of this climate crisis, with an eye towards tracking environmental sustainability and community resilience. The survey covers a number of topics, including heat and pollution exposure, natural disaster preparedness, environmentally friendly consumption behaviors, transportation behavior, and the steps residents are taking to mitigate and adapt to climate change. As environmental impacts have increased over the last year, so, too, have concerns about climate change. According to our survey, 77% of Angelenos perceive climate change as a threat to their wellbeing and 75% attribute climate change to human behavior, and both percentages are significantly higher than those previously observed."
Assessing Physical Climate Risks for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Power Generation Project Investment Portfolio (pdf), Luo et al., World Resources Institute
"The authors introduce a cost-effective yet comprehensive method to quantify physical climate risks for power generation projects at the portfolio level. Co-developed by World Resources Institute (WRI) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the approach is designed to be flexible enough to work with portfolios with different levels of data availability, leverage the latest science in climate and hydrology, and use machine-learning techniques such as recurrent neural networks. The authors test the method on EBRD’s thermal power and hydropower generation portfolio, i.e., excluding solar and wind."
2022–2026 FEMA Strategic Plan Building; the FEMA our Nation Needs and Deserves (pdf), Federal Emergency Management Agency
"The 2022-2026 FEMA Strategic Plan outlines three goals designed to address key challenges the agency faces during a pivotal moment in the field of emergency management. The goals are (1) Instill equity as a foundation of emergency management; (2) Lead whole of community in climate resilience, and (3) Promote and sustain a ready FEMA and prepared nation."
The State of the World’s Land and Water Resources for Food and Agriculture – Systems at breaking point (pdf), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
"The report’s goal is to build awareness of the status of land and water resources, highlighting the risks, and informing on related opportunities and challenges, also underlining the essential contribution of appropriate policies, institutions and investments. Recent assessments, projections and scenarios from the international community show the continued and increasing depletion of land and water resources, loss of biodiversity, associated degradation and pollution, and scarcity in the primary natural resources. The report highlights the major risks and trends related to land and water and presents means of resolving competition among users and generating multiple benefits for people and the environment."
Climate Change in the Irish Mind (pdf), Leiserowitz et al., Yale Program on Climate Change Communication
"The report is based on a representative survey of 4,000 people in Ireland. Key findings include the following. Most Irish people (76%) say they know at least a moderate amount about climate change. There is almost complete agreement (96%) that climate change is happening and the majority of people (93%) think climate change is caused, at least in part, by human activities (60% say it is mostly human caused and 33% say it is caused equally by human activities and natural changes). A large majority (85%) are worried about climate change, including 37% who describe themselves as “very worried”."
Arctic Report Card 2021 (pdf), Moon et al., National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
"The average surface air temperature over the Arctic for this past year (October 2020-September 2021) was the 7th warmest on record. This is the 8th consecutive year since 2014 that surface air temperatures were at least 1°C above the long-term average. The Arctic continues to warm more than twice as fast as the rest of the globe.The substantial decline in Arctic sea ice extent since 1979 is one of the most iconic indicators of climate change. Summer 2021 saw the second-lowest amount of older, multi-year ice since 1985, and the post-winter sea ice volume in April 2021 was the lowest since records began in 2010."
The 4th National Risk Assessment; Climbing Commercial Closures (pdf), First Street Foundation/ARUP
"Flooding is one of the largest national disasters in terms of reach and cost in the United States (https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/ billions/). While many analyses have focused on flood risk in relation to residential properties, insurance protections, and demographic populations, very little attention has been paid to the impact of flooding on the commercial market. The results of the analysis indicate that there are currently 729,999 retail, office, and multi-unit residential properties at risk of annualized flood damage in the contiguous United States, and the absolute count of buildings at risk will grow by about 8% by the year 2052 as a result of climate change. The structural damage associated with this risk is currently over $13.5 billion annually and expected to grow to $16.9 billion over the same time period (~25.4% increase), with the combined lost days of building operation for all retail and office buildings growing from 3.1 million to 4.0 million lost days of operation over that time period for existing structures (~29.1% increase). On top of the structural damage to the building structures, the economic impacts on local economies is estimated to to grow from $26.8 billion in direct lost output and $23.0 billion in indirect impacts due to downtime days ($49.9 billion total) to $34.0 billion and $29.1 billion ($63.1 billion total), respectively (~26.5% increase over the time period)"
State and Trends in Adaptation Report 2021; How Adaptation Can Make Africa Safer, Greener and More Prosperous in a Conference edition Warming World (pdf), Global Center on Adaptation
"Worldwide climate change, if unchecked, will push 122 million new people into extreme poverty by 2030, of these in sub-Saharan Africa alone, 43 million new poor people pushed into poverty by climate change, and even if development is rapid and inclusive up to 12 million people in Africa could be pushed into poverty in this time due to climate change alone. The report combines in-depth analyses, case studies, and viewpoints from those on the frontlines of climate change impacts in Africa. It presents a detailed blueprint for action by offering innovative adaptation and resilience ideas, solutions, and policy recommendations. The results are clear and compelling. Adaptation measures can be enormously cost-effective and have the potential to start a positively reinforcing cycle of benefits. As these measures protect people and communities from floods, droughts, and others impacts, they also help lift people out of poverty, reduce hunger and undernourishment, raise incomes and living standards, fight diseases, create jobs, reduce inequality, mitigate the risk of conflicts, and give voice to the most vulnerable. These realizable results, in turn, further increase resilience to climate impacts."
A Future on Borrowed Time; An assessment of Upper Colorado River Basin water deficits in a climate change world. Colorado River Shortages & the New Normal of Climate Change (pdf), Utah Rivers Council
"Climate change is increasing air temperatures, shrinking snowpacks, and depleting Colorado River flows. Declining Colorado River levels reduce the amount of water each Upper Basin state is allowed to use. Three of the four Upper Basin states are likely already using more water than they are allocated. By overusing water, Upper Basin states open themselves up to having their water use reduced, which threatens their own existing water users."
The Cycle of Risk: Impact of Climate Change on Security Challenges in the Caribbean (pdf), Wazim Mowla, Florida International University
"Climate change has a disproportionate effect in the Caribbean due to the region’s vulnerabilities as a collection of Small Island Developing States. Caribbean smallness and geographic location mean that the effects of climate change occur in three forms—sudden onset disasters, slow onset events, and the intersection of both. The first form are events, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, flash floods, etc. Slow onset events occur over longer periods and include rising sea levels and temperatures, forest degradation, and ocean acidification. The most destructive form is the third. Slow onset events destroy the natural barriers that protect infrastructure and populations from sudden onset disasters. For instance, rising temperatures and soil erosion limit the natural absorption of rainfall, causing more devastating flooding. In addition, climate change effects an array of areas. It creates water scarcity in the Eastern Caribbean, food insecurity across the region, and presents challenges to energy grids. Also, sudden and slow onset events cause damage to infrastructure and contribute to severe economic contraction."
Building Blocks for a Low-Carbon Economy: Catalytic Policy and Infrastructure for Decarbonizing the United States by 2050 (pdf), Saha et al., World Resources Institute
"The authors identify key climate policies and investments and estimates their emissions-reduction potential and associated costs which can enable the United States to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50–52 percent compared to 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero GHG emissions by midcentury, the goals set by the Biden administration. Tax credits for existing and new low-carbon technologies, in combination with federal investment in climate-smart infrastructure, significantly improve the adoption of new technologies but are not enough by themselves to enable the country to reach its 2050 goal. Performance standards, such as a clean electricity standard, zero-emissions vehicle standard, low carbon fuel standard, and appliance energy efficiency standards, are necessary to attain economy-wide netzero emissions by 2050, especially in the absence of economy-wide carbon pricing."
