Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #53
Posted on 2 January 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Climate Clues from the Past Prompt a New Look at History, Push for cooler rooftops to put ceiling on rising temperatures, In Deep Adaptation’s Focus on Societal Collapse, a Hopeful Call to Action, Greta Thunberg on the State of the Climate Movement and the roots of her power as an activist, Colorado winter wildfires destroy hundreds of homes as thousands flee, Global destruction isn’t funny, but when it comes to the climate crisis, it might have to be and Unprecedented die-offs, melting ice: Climate change is wreaking havoc in the Arctic and beyond.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- In Deep Adaptation’s Focus on Societal Collapse, a Hopeful Call to Action by Kiley Bense, Politics & Policy, Inside Clomate News, Dec 24, 2021
- Global destruction isn’t funny, but when it comes to the climate crisis, it might have to be by Michael Mann, Boston Globe, Dec 21, 2021
- Costs of extreme weather driven by climate change mount, Christian Aid warns by Kevin O'Sullivan, Irish Times, Dec 26, 2021
- NYC bans natural gas in new buildings in an effort to combat climate change by Eyder Peralta, Weekend News, NPR, Dec 26, 2021
- Push for cooler rooftops to put ceiling on rising temperatures by Sue Williams, Sydney Morning Herald, Dec 28, 2021
- Unprecedented die-offs, melting ice: Climate change is wreaking havoc in the Arctic and beyond by Susanne Rust, Los Angeles Times/Anchorage Daily News, Dec 26, 2021
- Climate Clues from the Past Prompt a New Look at History by Jacques Leslie, Yale Environment 360, Dec 20, 2021
- ‘Net-zero is not enough’: A new book explains how to end fossil fuels by Emily Pontecorvo, Grist, Dec 22, 2021
- The Five Biggest Climate Stories of 2021 by Andrea Thompson, Environment, Scientific American, Dec 28, 2021
- As Miners Chase Clean-Energy Minerals, Tribes Fear a Repeat of the Past by Jack Healy and Mike Baker, New York Times, Dec 27, 2021
- Greta Thunberg on the State of the Climate Movement and the roots of her power as an activist by KK Ottesen, Washington Post Magazine, Dec 27, 2021
- Staying below 2° C warming costs less than overshooting and correcting by K.E.D Coan, Ars Technica, Dec 28, 2021
- Climate change: Hurricanes to expand into more populated regions by Matt McGrath, Science, BBC News, Dec 29, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #52, 2021 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Dec 30, 2021
- The Science of Cranky Uncle Part 3: Fighting Misinformation with Critical Thinking by John Cook, YouTube, Dec 30, 2021
- 2021 in review: a rather cranky year for Skeptical Science by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Dec 30, 2021
- We Need to Talk About Climate Change and Suicide by Eleanor Cummins, Apocalypse Soon, The New Republic, Dec 28, 2021
- Colorado winter wildfires destroy hundreds of homes as thousands flee by Gabrielle Canon, US News, The Guardian, Dec 31, 2021
- A century of tragedy: How the car and gas industry knew about the health risks of leaded fuel but sold it for 100 years anyway by Prof. Bill Kovarik, The Conversation, Dec 8, 2021
- How to make climate action your New Year’s resolution by YCC Team, Yale Climate Connections, Dec 27, 2021
- The Quest to Trap Carbon in Stone—and Beat Climate Change by Vince Beiser, Wired, Dec 28, 2021
- Climate conversations: How to talk with friends who repeat misinformation by Christian Elliott, Medill Reports, Dec 10, 2021
- How climate change primed Colorado for a rare December wildfire by Elizabeth Chuck, NBC News, Jan 1, 2022
