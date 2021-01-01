Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #1
Posted on 9 January 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: ‘Don’t Look Up’: Hollywood’s primer on climate denial illustrates 5 myths that fuel rejection of science, Watching Don’t Look Up made me see my whole life of campaigning flash before me, An Evangelical Climate Scientist Wonders What Went Wrong, Africa’s ‘Great Green Wall’ could have far-reaching climate effects, The Conspiracy Handbook - Downloads and Translations, Termite Fumigation in California Is Fueling the Rise of a Rare Greenhouse Gas, and Creative Messaging on Climate Change.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Five Climate Moves by the Biden Administration You May Have Missed by Marianne Lavelle & Nicholas Kusnetz, Politics & Policy, Inside Climate News, Jan 1, 2022
- Tracking Climate Change in 193 Countries by Sarah Bahr, Times Insider, New York Times, Jan 2, 2022
- Covid conspiracy groups may switch to climate misinformation in 2022, experts warn by Henry Jones, The Independent, Jan 02, 2022
- An Evangelical Climate Scientist Wonders What Went Wrong by Interview by David Marchese, New York Times Magazine, Dec 29, 2021
- Termite Fumigation in California Is Fueling the Rise of a Rare Greenhouse Gas by Jenessa Duncombe, Eos, Jan 03, 2022
- Africa’s ‘Great Green Wall’ could have far-reaching climate effects by Carolyn Gramling, ScienceNews, Jan 03, 2022
- Sands of time are slipping away for England’s crumbling coasts amid climate crisis by Andrew Anthony, Environment, The Observer/The Guardian, Jan 1, 2022
- Creative Messaging on Climate Change by TheDihedral Podcast, Jan 1, 2021
- Big numbers – dollars and institutions – behind divestments from fossil fuels by Kristen Pope, Policy & Politics, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 4, 2022
- Watching Don’t Look Up made me see my whole life of campaigning flash before me by George Monbiot, The Guardian, Jan 4, 2022
- The 1.5 degrees goal: Beware of unintended consequences by Richard Richels, Henry Jacoby, Benjamin Santer and Gary Yohe, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 5, 2022
- ‘Don’t Look Up’: Hollywood’s primer on climate denial illustrates 5 myths that fuel rejection of science by Gale Sinatra and Barbara Hofer, The COnversation, Jan 05, 2021
- Global tipping points: Climate change and the coronavirus by Opinion by Emil J. Bergholtz, Nele Brusselaers & Andrew G. Ewing, Politico Europe, Jan 5, 2022
- A month of unprecedented U.S. weather disasters ends with Colorado fire catastrophe by Bob Henson, Eye on th Storm, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 4, 2022
- Fossil fuel firms among biggest spenders on Google ads that look like search results by Niamh McIntyre, The Guardian, Jan 05, 2022
- More than 40 percent of Americans live in counties hit by climate disasters in 2021 by Sarah Kaplan & Andrew Ba Tran, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Jan 5, 2022
- Scientific certainty survival kit: How to push back against skeptics who exploit uncertainty for political gain by Paul Frost, Marguerite Xenopoulos, Michael Epp and Michael Hickson, The Conversation, Jan 3, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #1 2022 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Jan 6, 2021
- Climate change action: 6 trends to watch in 2022 by Beh Lih Yi, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Jan 5, 2022
- What to watch in 2022: critical moments and issues for climate diplomacy by Chloé Farand, Climate Home News, Jan 5, 2022
- Colorado’s Suburban Firestorm Shows the Threat of Climate-Driven Wildfires is Moving Into Unusual Seasons and Landscapes by Bob Berwyn, Inside Climate News, Jan 07, 2022
- The Conspiracy Handbook - Downloads and Translations by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Jan 8, 2022
