Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #3
Posted on 23 January 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: The Drip, Drip of Disaster, Antarctica latest research: Doomsday Glacier ice shelf will be gone in 5 years!, To survive climate change, Venice needs to rethink its outdated flood defenses, After sun-dimming setback, geoengineers seek a diplomatic fix, Tongan blast was violent and vast, but may not disrupt global warming, and The tragedy of climate change science?.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Warming Trends: Americans’ Alarm Grows About Climate Change, a Plant-Based Diet Packs a Double Carbon Whammy, and Making Hay from Plastic India by Kate Weisbrod, Warming Trends, Inside Climate News, Jan 15, 2022, Jan 15, 2022
- Antarctica latest research: Doomsday Glacier ice shelf will be gone in 5 years! by Dave Borlace, Just have a Think, Jan 16, 2022
- The Drip, Drip of Disaster by Chris Cummins, radio FM4, Jan 14, 2022
- To survive climate change, Venice needs to rethink its outdated flood defenses by Rebecca Ann Hughes, Euronews, Jan 16, 2022
- The tragedy of climate change science? by Ken Rice, ...and Then There's Physics, Jan 16, 2022
- Global heating linked to early birth and damage to babies’ health, scientists find by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, Jan 15, 2022
- University of Waterloo by University of Waterloo, EurekAlert!, Jan 17, 2022
- Climate change threatens future Winter Olympics by University of Waterloo, Phys.org, Jan 18, 2022
- Sorting things out: Go ‘big’ or ‘small’ on climate solutions? by SueEllen Campbell, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 18, 2022
- United with Manchester: What happens when we all choose poorly by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Jan 18, 2022
- OPINION: It’s time to step away from risky techno-fixes to climate threats by Frank Biermann, Thomson Reuters Foundation News, Jan 17, 2022
- After sun-dimming setback, geoengineers seek a diplomatic fix by Alister Doyle, Thomson Reuters Foundation News, Jan 17, 2022
- Tongan blast was violent and vast, but may not disrupt global warming by Nick O'Malley & Liam Mannix, Sydney Morning Herald, Jan 17, 2022
- As Climate Change Threatens China, PLA Is Missing in Action by Thomas Corbet and Peter Singer, Defense One, Jan 18, 2022
- Dusting for ‘fingerprints’ to determine humanity’s climate impacts by James Arnott and Greg Alvarez, Yale Climate Connection, Jan 18, 2022
- More than 450 scientists call on PR and ad firms to cut their ties with fossil fuel clients by Steven Mufson, Climte & Environment, Wshington Post, Jan 19, 2022
- Scientists work to better understand how ocean acidification will affect marine life by YCC Team, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 20, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #3 2022 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Jan 20, 2022
- Climate change denial on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok is ‘as bad as ever’ by Jessica Guynn, USA Today, Jan 21, 2022
- Are prominent environmentalists buying beachside properties? by Peter Hadfield, Potholer54 on YouTube, Jan 20, 2022
@Baerbel: this time: 10 items read. I would like to read all, but I have to prioritize: I need more sleep. The non-read and read articles will feed into my overall picture and tickle down into my small networks via liks to here and elsewhere (reduced by pandemic; before): ca. 700 people from a small local support forum for a local official city garden project and ca 40 people from an unspecified social network group and my private network. I hope this small spreading footprint justifies the whole reading I do. Sometimes I feel it's worth it, and sometimes I despair (most of the time, to be honest: the small remaining part keeps me going: despair would not make me behave differently (posting from 11.9C in my one room app (luxury!) ..), but I would reduce reading and spreading: hope dies last? I am a Zombie .. I remember being shocked when this SkS hiroshima bombs widget showed the "even" number of 2.040.000.000. Current number: 3.090.020.000 .. I fear we are already completely lost, but I don't want to make this a self fullfilling prophecy ..).
Jonas, a couple of points :-
(A) Slow down. You are on a multi-decade marathon run, not a 100m sprint.
(B) Life is like a jigsaw puzzle, made up of many pieces. Some large, some small. Some more important, some trivial. Each piece has its own place in the overall picture. It is the picture itself which has meaning - even where a piece or two is damaged or missing.
