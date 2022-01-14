Climate Science Glossary

All IPCC definitions taken from Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis. Working Group I Contribution to the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Annex I, Glossary, pp. 941-954. Cambridge University Press.

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #3

Posted on 23 January 2022 by BaerbelW

Listing of articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, January 16, 2022 through Sat, January 22, 2022.

The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: The Drip, Drip of Disaster, Antarctica latest research: Doomsday Glacier ice shelf will be gone in 5 years!, To survive climate change, Venice needs to rethink its outdated flood defenses, After sun-dimming setback, geoengineers seek a diplomatic fix, Tongan blast was violent and vast, but may not disrupt global warming, and The tragedy of climate change science?.

Articles Linked to on Facebook

Comments

  @Baerbel: this time: 10 items read. I would like to read all, but I have to prioritize: I need more sleep. The non-read and read articles will feed into my overall picture and tickle down into my small networks via liks to here and elsewhere (reduced by pandemic; before): ca. 700 people from a small local support forum for a local official city garden project and ca 40 people from an unspecified social network group and my private network. I hope this small spreading footprint justifies the whole reading I do. Sometimes I feel it's worth it, and sometimes I despair (most of the time, to be honest: the small remaining part keeps me going: despair would not make me behave differently (posting from 11.9C in my one room app (luxury!) ..), but I would reduce reading and spreading: hope dies last? I am a Zombie .. I remember being shocked when this SkS hiroshima bombs widget showed the "even" number of 2.040.000.000. Current number: 3.090.020.000 .. I fear we are already completely lost, but I don't want to make this a self fullfilling prophecy ..).

  2. Jonas, a couple of points :-

    (A) Slow down. You are on a multi-decade marathon run, not a 100m sprint.

    (B) Life is like a jigsaw puzzle, made up of many pieces.  Some large, some small.  Some more important, some trivial.  Each piece has its own place in the overall picture.  It is the picture itself which has meaning - even where a piece or two is damaged or missing.

