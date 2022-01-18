Climate Science Glossary

Term Lookup

Enter a term in the search box to find its definition.

Settings

Use the controls in the far right panel to increase or decrease the number of terms automatically displayed (or to completely turn that feature off).

Term Lookup

Settings

All IPCC definitions taken from Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis. Working Group I Contribution to the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Annex I, Glossary, pp. 941-954. Cambridge University Press.

Home Arguments Software Resources Comments The Consensus Project Translations About Support

Twitter Facebook YouTube Pinterest MeWe

RSS Posts RSS Comments Email Subscribe


Climate's changed before
It's the sun
It's not bad
There is no consensus
It's cooling
Models are unreliable
Temp record is unreliable
Animals and plants can adapt
It hasn't warmed since 1998
Antarctica is gaining ice
View All Arguments...



Username
Password
New? Register here
Forgot your password?

Latest Posts

Archives

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #4

Posted on 30 January 2022 by BaerbelW

Listing of articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, January 23, 2022 through Sat, January 29, 2022.

The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: ‘Word salad of nonsense’: scientists denounce Jordan Peterson’s comments on climate models, Speed Kills: How fast are we going?, Speed Kills: How fast is too fast?, What is a climate stress test? A sustainable finance expert explains, Human-made climate change is affecting the sound of our ecosystems, says ecologis, Baltimore, Big Oil to square off tomorrow in court, and Third-costliest year on record for weather disasters in 2021: $343 billion in damages.

Articles Linked to on Facebook

0 0

Printable Version  |  Link to this page

Comments

There have been no comments posted yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment. Login via the left margin or if you're new, register here.


The Consensus Project Website

THE ESCALATOR

(free to republish)


© Copyright 2022 John Cook
Home | Links | Translations | About Us | Privacy | Contact Us