Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #4
Posted on 30 January 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: ‘Word salad of nonsense’: scientists denounce Jordan Peterson’s comments on climate models, Speed Kills: How fast are we going?, Speed Kills: How fast is too fast?, What is a climate stress test? A sustainable finance expert explains, Human-made climate change is affecting the sound of our ecosystems, says ecologis, Baltimore, Big Oil to square off tomorrow in court, and Third-costliest year on record for weather disasters in 2021: $343 billion in damages.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- UN report: The world’s farms stretched to ‘a breaking point’ by Dana Nuccitelli, Policy & Politics, Yale Climate Connection, Jan 19, 2022
- Democrats may have to sacrifice something big for the climate by Rebecca Leber, Vox, Jan 21, 2022
- What is a climate stress test? A sustainable finance expert explains by Ryan Riordan, The Conversation, Jan 23, 2022
- Humans do a poor job of calculating risk. That's terrible for the climate crisis by Rachel Rameriz, CNN, Jan 23, 2022
- Human-made climate change is affecting the sound of our ecosystems, says ecologis by Peter Armstrong, CBS Radio Canada, Jan 14, 2022
- How Exxon is using an unusual law to intimidate critics over its climate denial by Chris McGreal, The Guardian, Jan 18, 2022
- Risky moves: More Americans are relocating to climate-vulnerable areas by YCC Team, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 24, 2022
- Old-Fashioned, Inefficient Light Bulbs Live On at the Nation’s Dollar Stores by Hiroko Tabuchi, New York Times, Jan 24, 2022
- Baltimore, Big Oil to square off tomorrow in court by Lesley Clark, E&E News Climatewire, Jan 24, 2022
- Speed Kills: How fast are we going? by Evan, SkepticalScience.com, Jan 25, 2022
- Third-costliest year on record for weather disasters in 2021: $343 billion in damages by Jeff Masters, Eye On the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 25, 2022
- Which Drugs Will Survive Climate Change? by Greg Walters, Vice, Jan 24, 2022
- Airlines flying near-empty ‘ghost flights’ to retain EU airport slots by Arthur Neslen, The Guardian, Jan 26, 2022
- ‘Word salad of nonsense’: scientists denounce Jordan Peterson’s comments on climate models by Graham Readfearn, The Guardian, Jan 26, 2022
- Speed Kills: How fast is too fast? by Evan, Skeptical Science, Jan 28, 2022
- Big Oil's New Ad Campaign Is 'One of the Creepiest' It's Ever Made by Brian Kahn, Gizmondo, Jan 27, 2022
- Hydrogen's Hidden Emissions by Staff, Global Witness, Jan 20, 2022
- Citizens of countries that rebate carbon taxes aren’t aware of the rebate by John Timmer, Ars Technica, Jan 27, 2022
- The dilemmas of debunking climate disinformation - conversation with John Cook by Mallen Baker, YouTube, Jan 26, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #4 2022 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Jan 27, 2022
- Chevron builds a ‘newsroom’ to tell stories it doesn’t think an independent press will cover by Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles times, Jan 21, 2022
