Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #5
Posted on 6 February 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: From the eMail Bag: a review of a paper by Ziskin and Shaviv, Jordan Peterson’s Climate Expert is Science Denier Funded by Oil-Backed Think Tank, Stop trying to make algae biofuels happen, The Battle to Save Waikiki Beach, What does climate change have to do with snowstorms?, If you’re not thinking about the climate impacts of thawing permafrost, (here’s why) you should be, and Cranky Uncle Game now available in Dutch and German!.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- The Battle to Save Waikiki Beach by Melanie Warner, Politico, Jan 28, 2022
- Jordan Peterson’s Climate Expert is Science Denier Funded by Oil-Backed Think Tank by Adam Barnett, DeSmog, Jan 28, 2022
- From the eMail Bag: a review of a paper by Ziskin and Shaviv by Bob Loblaw, Skeptical Science post, Feb 7, 2022
- Why the Chemical Industry Is an Overlooked Climate Foe — and What to Do About It by Darya Minovi, The Revelator, Jan 28, 2022
- Yes, there’s a climate change version of Wordle now by Kate Yoder, Grist, Jan 27, 2022
- Great Barrier Reef on verge of another mass bleaching after highest temperatures on record by Graham Readfearn, Environmnet, The Guardian, Jan 28, 2022
- If you’re not thinking about the climate impacts of thawing permafrost, (here’s why) you should be by Climate & Environment, UN News, Jan 30, 2022
- Six Solutions to Battery Mineral Challenges by Amory Lovins, Rocky Mountain Institute, Jan 2022
- Warming Trends: Cooling Off Urban Heat Islands, Surviving Climate Disasters and Tracking Where Your Social Media Comes From by Katelyn Weisbrod , Warming Trends, Inside Climate News, Jan 29, 2022
- Repeat photography shows climate change impacts on real places by Kristen Pope, Yale Climate Connections, Feb 1, 2022
- How to build wildfire-resistant communities on the wildland fringe by Jeanne Homer, The Conversation, Feb 01, 2022
- Cranky Uncle Game now available in Dutch and German! by John Cook, Bärbel Winkler & Nienke deHaan, Skeptical Science, Feb 2, 2022
- Revealed: The 11 slides that finally convinced Boris Johnson about global warming by Daisy Dunne & Coauthors, Carbon Brief, Jan 2, 2022
- Stop trying to make algae biofuels happen by Eric Wesoff, Canary Media, Feb 01, 2022
- More 'snowmageddon' and 'bomb cyclone' winter storms are in our future by Jonathan Overpeck, The Hill, Feb 01, 2022
- What does climate change have to do with snowstorms? by Michael Rawlins, The Conversation, Feb 02, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #5 2022 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Feb 3, 2022
- How the PR Industry Has Helped Big Oil Transform the Way We Think About the Environment by Stella Levantesi, DeSmog, Feb 03, 2022
- How 2022 could be a national and global pivot point for carbon emissions by Bob Henson, Policy & Politics, Yale Climate Connections, Feb 3, 2022
- 12 reports identify small but steady steps forward in 2022 by Michael Svoboda, Review, Yale Climate Connections, Feb 4, 2022
- Extreme Heat Becomes New Normal for Oceans by Chelsea Harvey, E&E News/Scientific American, Feb 3, 2022
