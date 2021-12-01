Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #6 2022

Posted on 9 February 2022 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack

Tactics in the face of hardening public opinion

Ideally, in well-functioning democracies politicians perceive pubic sentiment, combine it with facts bounding real-world possibilities and thereby synthesize public policy that is useful, plausible, rooted in truly compelling public concerns. Politicians are often accused of being "weathervanes" sensitive to public opinion, but in point of fact antennae acutely tuned to public consensus are key instruments for successfully responsive politics practiced in the public interest. The machinery of politics can't produce healthy policy without impetus from the public.

Perhaps it's for this reason that we're seeing the emergence of coordinated efforts to undermine public faith in our ability to deal with our carbon emissions, efforts to sap morale and change the crucial "mood of the room" in the ear of politicians. Research results such as Clear consensus among international public for government action at COP26: patriotic and public health frames produce marginal gains in support by Buchanan et al. are solidly convergent on a majority of the public expressing concern about climate change, and support for public policy to deal with our CO2 problem. However, research generally also indicates a poor conversion rate between public concern and hard currency.

Seeming reluctance to convert good wishes into reality may be measurement error to do with contingent valuation and willingness to pay. Even so, the "precautionary principle" may apply in formulating a tactical response, for forces intent on freezing our clock. Scientifically informed self-interest on the part of a fossil fuel industry intent on prolonging monetization of "found" hydrocarbons suggests a prescription for focusing the public mind on personal wallets: frighten people in their purses.

It would be surprising if the fossil fuel industry— with its deep history of staying current on climate research so as to deny what climate research tells us we must do— were to fail to sense a shift in the winds of pubic perception of climate change. There's a strengthening and straightening of the breeze of public opinion. This energy is reaching the ears of politicians. If the storm is long and strong, public policy is sure to be blown in "the wrong direction." This dictates a change in tactics. Hence it's distinctly not a shock to see emergence of "solutions denial" in many forms, such as the conversion of the "Global Warming Policy Foundation" into "Net Zero Watch."

Other notables:

Beyond Climate Denial. The Public Relations Industry’s Role in Obstructing Climate Action. There's still room for surpises, it turns out.

Increased Radon Exposure From Thawing of Permafrost Due To Climate Change. One colorless, odorless gas leads to another.

Climate-Washing Litigation: Legal Liability for Misleading Climate Communications. "Can they really just say any expedient, facile, optically appealing fiction that comes to mind?" Well, no. Legal scholars from Brown University explain.

Rapid global phaseout of animal agriculture has the potential to stabilize greenhouse gas levels for 30 years and offset 68 percent of CO2 emissions this century More fuel on what might resemble a brightly burning fire of controversy, to the bystander.

Predicted wind and solar energy expansion has minimal overlap with multiple conservation priorities across global regions. Fresh and reliable information in a growing area of some real and also lots of fake concern is always welcome.

All of the above open access and free to read.

129 articles in 50 journals by 797 contributing authors

Observations of climate change, effects

Recent increase in the observation-derived land evapotranspiration due to global warming

Wang et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4291

Attribution of Dry and Wet Climatic Changes over Central Asia

Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0329.1

Non-uniform changes in different daily precipitation events in the contiguous United States

Li et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2022.100417

Climate Change Impacts on the Patagonian Shelf Break Front

Franco et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096513

(provisional link) Anthropogenic influence on recent severe autumn fire weather in the west coast of the United Statesd

10.1029/2021GL095496

Heat wave trends in Southeast Asia: Comparison of results from observation and reanalysis data

Li et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl097151

Thirty years of GOSHIP and WOCE data: Atlantic Overturning of mass, heat and freshwater transport

Caínzos et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl096527

Recent climate and hydrological changes in a mountain–basin system in Xinjiang, China

Yao et al. Earth

10.1016/j.earscirev.2022.103957

Anthropogenically forced increases in compound dry and hot events at the global and continental scales

Zhang et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac43e0

Observed trends in extreme temperature events over northern part of the Korean Peninsula during 1960–2019 and a comparative overview

Om et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2022.106061

Recent trends in the agrometeorological climate variables over Scandinavia

Devasthale et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2022.108849

A 50-Year Tropical Cyclone Exposure Climatology in Southeast Asia

Tran et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jd036301

Topography, Climate and Fire History Regulate Wildfire Activity in the Alaskan Tundra

Masrur et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006608

Climatology and extreme cases of sea-effect snowfall on the southern Baltic Sea coast

Bednorz et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7546

Variability and Changes of Unfrozen Soils below Snowpack

Gao et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl095354

(provisional link) Was Warming Amplified under Drought Conditions across China in Observations and Future Projections?

10.1029/2021EF002614

Shifting of summertime weather extremes in Western Europe during the last decade

Deng et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2022.01.008

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, contributors, effects

Observations indicate that clouds amplify mechanisms of Southern Ocean heat uptake

Morrison et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jd035487

Essential earth observation variables for high-level multi-scale indicators and policies

Lehmann et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.12.024

A review of carbon monitoring in wet carbon systems using remote sensing

Campbell et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4d4d

Operational extreme weather event attribution can quantify climate change loss and damages

Wehner & Reed PLOS Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1371/journal.pclm.0000013

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Tropical cyclone climatology change greatly exacerbates US extreme rainfall–surge hazard

Gori et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01272-7

Surface and intermediate water changes triggering the future collapse of deep water formation in the North Western Mediterranean

Parras?Berrocal et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl095404

Possible Thermal Effect of Tibetan Plateau on the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation

Wen et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl095771

Anticipated Changes in Alaska Extreme Precipitation

Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology

10.1175/jamc-d-21-0106.1

Interhemispheric asymmetry of climate change projections of boreal winter surface winds in CanESM5 large ensemble simulations

Yu et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-022-03313-2

The Arctic Ocean in CMIP6 models: Biases and projected changes in temperature and salinity

Khosravi et al.

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507417.1

Enhanced risk of concurrent regional droughts with increased ENSO variability and warming

Singh et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-021-01276-3

Variability, Trend, and Extremes of the South American Vegetation-Climate System: Results from a Coupled Regional Model

Erfanian et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035691

Accelerated exacerbation of global extreme heatwaves under warming scenarios

Han et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7541

Reduced risks of temperature extremes from 0.5 °C less global warming in the Earth’s three poles

Tang et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002525

Coupled climate response to Atlantic Multidecadal Variability in a multi-model multi-resolution ensemble

Hodson et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-022-06157-9

Robust but weak winter atmospheric circulation response to future Arctic sea ice loss

Smith et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-28283-y

Future air temperature projection in high-density tropical cities based on global climate change and urbanization – a study in Singapore

He et al. Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2022.101115

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA

Assessing two approaches for enhancing the range of simulated scales in the E3SMv1 and the impact on the character of hourly US precipitation

Kooperman et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096717

Assessment of the potential of CMIP6 models in simulating the sea surface temperature variability over the tropical Indian Ocean

Bhattacharya et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-022-03952-6

Physical processes of summer extreme rainfall interannual variability in Eastern China—part II: evaluation of CMIP6 models

Freychet et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-022-06137-z

Comprehensive assessment of RegCM4 towards interannual variability of Indian Summer Monsoon using multi-year simulations

Maity et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access 10.1007/s00704-022-03961-5

Global evaluation of the Noah-MP land surface model and suggestions for selecting parameterization schemes

Li et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035753

Assessment of surface downward longwave radiation in CMIP6 with comparison to observations and CMIP5

Xu et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2022.106056

Cryosphere & climate change

Roughness of Ice Shelves Is Correlated With Basal Melt Rates

Watkins et al.

10.1002/essoar.10507300.1

Summer Greenland Blocking Diversity and its Impact on the Surface Mass Balance of the Greenland Ice Sheet

Preece et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035489

Projections of North American snow from NA-CORDEX and their uncertainties, with a focus on model resolution

McCrary et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03294-8

Sea level & climate change

Multidecadal Sea Level Rise in the Southeast Indian Ocean: The Role of Ocean Salinity Change

Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-21-0288.1

Housing market impairment from future sea-level rise inundation

Rodziewicz et al. Environment Systems and Decisions

Open Access 10.1007/s10669-022-09842-6

Global sea-level budget and ocean-mass budget, with a focus on advanced data products and uncertainty characterisation

Horwath et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/essd-2021-137

Paleoclimate

Pandemic episodes, CO2 emissions and global temperatures

Monge & Gil-Alana Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-022-03959-z

Climate model experiments on the 4.2 ka event: The impact of tropical sea-surface temperature anomalies and desertification

Renssen The Holocene

Open Access pdf 10.1177/09596836221074031

Biology & climate change

Interacting global change drivers suppress a foundation tree species

Flory et al. Ecology Letters

10.1111/ele.13974

Marine climate change risks to biodiversity and society in the ROPME Sea Area

Maltby et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2022.100411

Climate change and phenology

Møller Environmental Indicators

Open Access 10.1007/978-94-017-9499-2_3

Operational resilience in western US frequent-fire forests

North et al. Forest Ecology and Management

10.1016/j.foreco.2021.120004

Multiple divergent patterns in yellow-cedar growth driven by anthropogenic climate change

Comeau & Daniels Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03264-0

Local adaptation mediates direct and indirect effects of multiple stressors on consumer fitness

Fernandez-Figueroa & Wilson Oecologia

10.1007/s00442-022-05118-7

Long-term microclimate study of a peatland in Central Europe to understand microrefugia

S?owi?ska et al. International Journal of Biometeorology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00484-022-02240-2

Upper environmental pCO2 drives sensitivity to ocean acidification in marine invertebrates

Vargas et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01269-2

Threat by marine heatwaves to adaptive large marine ecosystems in an eddy-resolving model

Guo et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01266-5

Deciphering the multiple effects of climate warming on the temporal shift of leaf unfolding

Zhang et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01261-w

Staying in place and moving in space: contrasting larval thermal sensitivity explains distributional changes of sympatric sea urchin species to habitat warming

Byrne et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16116

Thermal adaptation occurs in the respiration and growth of widely distributed bacteria

Tian et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16102

Higher temperature extremes exacerbate negative disease effects in a social mammal

Paniw et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-022-01284-x

Arctic warming-induced cold damage to East Asian terrestrial ecosystems

Kim et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-022-00343-7

Shifting precipitation regimes alter the phenology and population dynamics of low latitude ectotherms

Henry et al. Climate Change Ecology

Open Access 10.1016/j.ecochg.2022.100051

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Global assessment of oil and gas methane ultra-emitters

Lauvaux et al. Science

Open Access pdf 10.1126/science.abj4351

Does growing atmospheric CO2 explain increasing carbon sink in a boreal coniferous forest?

Launiainen et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16117

Assimilation of NEON observations into a process-based carbon cycle model reveals divergent mechanisms of carbon dynamics in temperate deciduous forests

Jung & Hararuk Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006474

Permafrost Degradation Diminishes Terrestrial Ecosystem Carbon Sequestration Capacity on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau

Liu et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

10.1029/2021gb007068

Watershed Classification Predicts Streamflow Regime and Organic Carbon Dynamics in the Northeast Pacific Coastal Temperate Rainforest

Giesbrecht et al. Global Biogeochemical Cycles

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gb007047

Biodiversity maintains soil multifunctionality and soil organic carbon in novel urban ecosystems

Schittko et al. Journal of Ecology

10.1111/1365-2745.13852

Increased annual methane uptake driven by warmer winters in an alpine meadow

Wang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16120

Joint control by soil moisture, functional genes and substrates on response of N2O flux to climate extremes in a semiarid grassland

Li et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2022.108854

Theoretical and empirical analyses on the factors affecting carbon emissions: case of Zhejiang Province, China

Zeng & Wang Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02148-2

Variations of atmospheric CO concentration from 2004 to 2019 at the Mt. Waliguan station in China

Xiong et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2022.106060

Using soil library hyperspectral reflectance and machine learning to predict soil organic carbon: Assessing potential of airborne and spaceborne optical soil sensing

Wang et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

10.1016/j.rse.2022.112914

Autonomous wintertime observations of air-sea exchange in the Gulf Stream reveal a perfect storm for ocean CO2 uptake

Nickford et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096805

Greenhouse gas emissions from global cities under SSP/RCP scenarios, 1990 to 2100

Gurney et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2022.102478

CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering

Natural carbon removal as technology

Markusson WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1002/wcc.767

Enhanced carbon dioxide capture performance of natural mineral vermiculite-derived lithium silicate with Na doping

Wan et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2142

Steering CO2 hydrogenation toward C-C coupling to hydrocarbons using porous organic polymer/metal interfaces

Zhou et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access 10.1073/pnas.2114768119

Migration of carbon dioxide in sandstone under various pressure/temperature conditions: From experiment to simulation

Xu et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2140

Decarbonization

Predicted wind and solar energy expansion has minimal overlap with multiple conservation priorities across global regions

Dunnett et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2104764119

The contribution of bioenergy to the decarbonization of transport: a multi-model assessment

Leblanc et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03245-3

Greenhouse gas emission forecasts for electrification of space heating in residential homes in the US

Pistochini et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2022.112813

Assessing the impacts of social norms on low-carbon mobility options

Mundaca et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2022.112814

Solar hydrogen production in India

Preethi Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02157-1

The Coal, Petroleum, and Gas Embedded in the Sectoral Demand-and-Supply Chain: Evidence from China

Sajid et al. Sustainability

Open Access pdf 10.3390/su14031888

Climate change communications & cognition

OK Boomer: A decade of generational differences in feelings about climate change

Swim et al. Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2022.102479

Climate anxiety in children and young people and their beliefs about government responses to climate change: a global survey

Hickman et al. The Lancet Planetary Health

Open Access pdf 10.1016/s2542-5196(21)00278-3

Climate change experiences raise environmental concerns and promote Green voting

Hoffmann et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01263-8

Risk, perception and adaptation to climate change: evidence from arid region, India

Singh et al. Natural Hazards

10.1007/s11069-022-05216-y

Clear consensus among international public for government action at COP26: patriotic and public health frames produce marginal gains in support

Buchanan et al. Climatic Change

Open Access 10.1007/s10584-021-03262-2

Russian discourses on benefits and threats from international climate diplomacy

Korppoo Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-021-03299-3

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Assessing the potential for crop albedo enhancement in reducing heatwave frequency, duration, and intensity under future climate change

Kala et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2022.100415

Interplays between changing biophysical and social limits under climate change: implications for sustainable adaptation in food systems

Bezner Kerr et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16124

Recent trends in the agrometeorological climate variables over Scandinavia

Devasthale et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access 10.1016/j.agrformet.2022.108849

Impact of smallholder farmers’ climate-smart adaptation practices on wheat yield in southern Ethiopia

Sedebo et al. Climate and Development

10.1080/17565529.2021.2014777

Genetically modified crops support climate change mitigation

Kovak et al. Trends in Plant Science

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.tplants.2022.01.004

Rapid global phaseout of animal agriculture has the potential to stabilize greenhouse gas levels for 30 years and offset 68 percent of CO2 emissions this century

Eisen & Brown PLOS Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1371/journal.pclm.0000010

Hydrology & climate change

Uncertainty quantification in intensity-duration-frequency curves under climate change: Implications for flood-prone tropical cities

Zhao et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2022.106070

Tropical cyclone climatology change greatly exacerbates US extreme rainfall–surge hazard

Gori et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-021-01272-7

Effects of climate change on major elements of the hydrological cycle in Aksu River basin, Northwest China

Yang et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7537

Storing frozen water to adapt to climate change

Palmer Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01260-x

Changing drought risks

Franke Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-022-01294-9

(provisional link) Ecohydrology and flood risk management under climate vulnerability in relation to the sustainable development goals (SDGs): a case study in Nagaa Mobarak Village, Egypt



Climate change economics

Impact of fossil fuel transition and population expansion on economic growth

Farhidi Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02122-y

Taming the Green Swan: a criteria-based analysis to improve the understanding of climate-related financial risk assessment tools

Bingler & Colesanti Senni Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2022.2032569

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Global temperature goals should determine the time horizons for greenhouse gas emission metrics

Abernethy & Jackson Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4940

Which states will lead a just transition for the Arctic? A DeePeR analysis of global data on Arctic states and formal observer states

McCauley et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2022.102480

Research on the Carbon Neutrality Governance under a Polycentric Approach

Tan et al. Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access 10.1016/j.accre.2022.01.005

Essential earth observation variables for high-level multi-scale indicators and policies

Lehmann et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.12.024

Firm emissions reduction

Yan Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-022-01293-w

Non-state climate change action: Hope for just response to climate change?

Dietzel Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2022.01.023

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Win-win: designing dual-use in climate projects for effective anti-corruption in Bangladesh

Khan et al. Climate and Development

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17565529.2022.2027741

Consequence Forecasting: A Rational Framework for Predicting the Consequences of Approaching Storms

Wilkinson et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2022.100412

One and done? Exploring linkages between households' intended adaptations to climate-induced floods

Noll et al. Risk Analysis

Open Access pdf 10.1111/risa.13897

Towards climate resilient municipal water supply in Bangkok: A collaborative risk informed analysis

Koh et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2022.100406

Diverse pathways to climate change adaptation through a postdevelopment lens: the case of Tambaliza Island, Philippines

See et al. Climate and Development

10.1080/17565529.2022.2029340

Uncertainty quantification in intensity-duration-frequency curves under climate change: Implications for flood-prone tropical cities

Zhao et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2022.106070

Increased attention to water is key to adaptation

Srivastava et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-022-01277-w

Storing frozen water to adapt to climate change

Palmer Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-021-01260-x

Distributive justice in global climate finance – Recipients’ climate vulnerability and the allocation of climate funds

Islam Global Environmental Change

10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2022.102475

Evaluating the impact of adaptation interventions on vulnerability and livelihood resilience

Gaworek-Michalczenia et al. Climate and Development

Open Access 10.1080/17565529.2021.2018987

Climate change impacts on human health

(provisional link) Projected Changes in Socioeconomic Exposure to Heatwaves in South Asia under Changing Climate



Increased Radon Exposure From Thawing of Permafrost Due To Climate Change

Glover

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10509999.1

Other

An extreme high temperature event in coastal East Antarctica associated with an atmospheric river and record summer downslope winds

Turner et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021gl097108

Association between Recent U.S. Northeast Precipitation Trends and Greenland Blocking

Simonson et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7555

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Ten facts about land systems for sustainability

Meyfroidt et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1073/pnas.2109217118

(provisional link) Climate change hastens disease spread across the globe

10.1073/pnas.2200481119

Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change

SolarAPP+ Pilot Analysis: Performance and Impact of Instant, Online Solar Permitting, Williams et al., National Renewal Energy Laboratory

The rapid increase in residential solar photovoltaic (PV) adoption has challenged authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) to keep pace with the higher volume of solar applications requiring review and approval. Permitting requirements and delays, paired with similar inspection- and interconnection-related delays, may lead to lower PV adoption rates both directly through higher costs and indirectly through negative customer experiences. To address residential solar PV permitting resource constraints and streamline solar permitting processes among AHJs, the authors led a collaborative effort to develop the Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus (SolarAPP+), a solar permitting software solution provided at no cost to AHJs. The SolarAPP+ is an online portal that automates permit plan review, thereby enabling an instant permit approval process for code-compliant residential PV systems. Based on national model building, electrical, and fire codes, SolarAPP+ automatically performs a compliance check of permit inputs against code requirements and produces an inspection checklist that can be used to verify installation practices, workmanship, and adherence to the approved design.

Geopolitics of the Energy Transformation. The Hydrogen Factor. International Renewable Energy Agency

The ongoing energy transition is unprecedented due to its scale and the profound impact on the established socio-economic, technological, and geopolitical trends around the world. Hydrogen, until now the missing piece of the clean energy puzzle, is likely to further disrupt energy value chains in coming years. Hydrogen is likely to influence the geography of energy trade, further regionalizing energy relations. Countries with an abundance of low-cost renewable power could become producers of green hydrogen, with commensurate geoeconomic and geopolitical consequences. The hydrogen business will be more competitive and less lucrative than oil and gas. Hydrogen trade and investment flows will spawn new patterns of interdependence and bring shifts in bilateral relations.

Wall Street’s Carbon Bubble: The Global Emissions of the US Financial Sector, Cushing et al., CAP/Sierra Club

The aim of this report is to shed light on the role that the U.S. financial sector plays in contributing to climate change through the emissions the sector finances and to highlight the most meaningful actions that the Biden administration and financial regulators can take to curb financial sector investments in an increasingly risky fossil fuel sector. Using solely publicly available data, the authors provide an assessment of the size of the global carbon footprint that is financed by some of the largest U.S. financial entities— referred to in this report as U.S.-financed emissions.

Beyond Climate Denial. The Public Relations Industry’s Role in Obstructing Climate Action, Cartie Werthman and Emily Rockwell, Brown University

Two thirds of Americans want a greater federal response to climate change, yet national policy on climate is largely nonexistent. This discrepancy is often blamed on political gridlock in Washington, an answer which overlooks a major force shaping public and political opinion on climate action: the public relations (PR) industry. Since NASA scientist Dr. Hansen testified to Congress that global warming had begun in 1988, organizations with a stake in climate politics have hired PR firms to build public trust. The case studies included in this report show that PR firms use certain tactics again and again for these clients: promoting misinformation about climate change, greenwashing, creating front groups, and attacking environmental organizations. To maintain their own reputation, many PR firms highlight their work for environmental groups while a large portion of their business is funded by contracts with the fossil fuel industry.

Climate-Washing Litigation: Legal Liability for Misleading Climate Communications, Bhargava et al., Climate Social Science Network and the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society

This research report aims to enhance the legal community’s understanding of climate-related ‘greenwashing’ litigation. The report analyses this type of litigation, which can also be described as ‘climate-washing’ litigation, by examining key cases and developments, particularly cases and complaints brought against the largest emitters of greenhouse gases (predominantly non-state actors). The paper is designed to address the lack of examination of this specific type of litigation to date by (1) defining greenwashing in more detail, plus climate-washing and climate-washing litigation; (2) ppoviding an in-depth review of actual and potential climate-washing cases, classified according to the type of misleading statements upon which such cases are based; and (3) offering practical recommendations for various actors in the context of climate-washing.

Offshore Wind Energy Strategies, McKenzie et al., Department of Energy

The report outlines strategies to accelerate and maximize the effectiveness, reliability, and sustainability of offshore wind energy deployment and operation in the United States. This report does not include commitments from any agency or entity and is meant to provide information on barriers impeding offshore wind energy deployment and effective strategies to facilitate successful industry growth.

Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor 2022, Day et al., NewClimate Institute

The author’s assess the climate strategies of 25 major global companies, critically analyzing the extent to which they demonstrate corporate climate leadership. They evaluate the integrity of climate pledges against good practice criteria to identify good examples for replication, and highlight areas where improvement is needed. In addition, they assess and draw insights on transparency and integrity in four main areas of corporate climate action including (1) tracking and disclosure of emissions; (2) setting emission reduction targets; (3) reducing their own emissions; and (4) climate contributions and offsetting claims. The authors found that (1) headline pledges are often ambiguous and emission reduction commitments are limited; (2) demonstrated good practice emission reduction measures must be replicated and scaled up; (3) offsetting plans are contentious, but climate contributions without neutralization claims are gaining traction as an alternative approach; and (4) companies will be the innovators that find the solutions to the climate crisis, but they must be subject to scrutiny and regulation.

United States Army Climate Strategy, U.S. Army

Climate change endangers national and economic security, and the health and well-being of the American people. The risks associated with climate change are broad, significant, and urgent. These risks will affect the Army at all levels including from how and where units operate and train, to how the service as a whole equips and sustains Soldiers to fight in multi-domain operations. Through the Army Climate Strategy the Army will continue to lead by example. The Army’s core purpose remains unchanged: to deploy, fight, and win the nation’s wars by providing ready, prompt, and sustained land dominance as part of the Joint Force. Climate change will only make this mission more challenging, and the Army must proactively reduce the risks that climate change imposes. The Army can increase capability and installations’ resiliency; prepare for new hazards and new environments; modernize processes, standards, and infrastructure; and decrease operational energy demand—all of which in turn will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Testimony of Dr. Michael E. Mann Distinguished Professor, of Atmospheric Science Penn State University And Director, Penn State Earth System Science Center Before the Committee on Oversight And Reform, Michael Mann, Penn State University

"My objective today is to review the basic scientific framework for assessing and mitigating human-caused climate change and its impacts. And I will begin by discussing climate projections that were made nearly four decades ago, not by NASA or other climate modeling groups, but by none other than ExxonMobil, the world’s largest publicly-traded fossil fuel company. ExxonMobil’s own scientists, in a secret 1982 report that was never released to the public, made remarkably accurate predictions of both the rise that we would see in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels and the planetary warming that would result given business as usual extraction and burning of fossil fuels (see graphic below). They even used the word “catastrophic” to describe the potential impacts of that warming. But rather than come forward with what their own scientists had concluded, they engaged in a campaign of denial and delay which continues on today. We are now paying the extreme opportunity cost of that delay in the form of withering heat waves, more destructive tornado outbreaks, wildfires, and floods exacerbated by climate change. Much of that damage could have been avoided had we acted decades ago when the scientific community—and indeed ExxonMobil’s own scientists---recognized we had a problem. There is nonetheless some positive news when it comes to the feasibility of such efforts. The increasingly comprehensive climate modeling done over the past decade demonstrates that surface warming is likely to stabilize rather quickly, i.e. within a few years, once net carbon emissions reach zero."





Obtaining articles without journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. For some key journals this all the mention we'll see in RSS feeds, so we include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.