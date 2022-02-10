Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #7
Posted on 20 February 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Engineers are building bridges with recycled wind turbine blades, Guest post: Why does the Arctic warm faster than the rest of the planet?, What is the ‘social cost of carbon’? 2 energy experts explain after court ruling blocks Biden’s changes, Scientists agree: Climate change is real and caused by people, and January 2022: Earth’s 6th-warmest January on record.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Here’s how to demolish the most common excuses for climate crisis apathy by Opinion by Elizabeth Cripps, Comment is Free, The Guardian, Feb 12, 2022
- What is the ‘social cost of carbon’? 2 energy experts explain after court ruling blocks Biden’s changes by Jim Krane and Mark Finley, The Conversation, Feb 12, 2022
- Engineers are building bridges with recycled wind turbine blades by Maddie Stone, The Verge, Feb 11, 2022
- Inside Clean Energy: Recycling Solar Panels Is a Big Challenge, but Here’s Some Recent Progress by Dan Gearino, Inside Climate News , Feb 10, 2022
- Guest post: Why does the Arctic warm faster than the rest of the planet? by Matthew Henry, Carbon Brief, Feb 11, 2022
- West megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years by Seth Borenstein , AP News, Feb 14, 2022
- UN to finalize science report on how warming hits home hard by Seth Borenstein & Frank Jordans, AP/ABC News, Feb 14, 2022
- SkS Analogy 1 - Speed Kills: How fast can we slow down? by Evan, SkepticalScience.com, Feb 15, 2022
- January 2022: Earth’s 6th-warmest January on record by Jeff Masters, Eye On the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, Feb 14, 2022
- Sea level to rise one foot along U.S. coastlines by 2050, government report finds by Sarah Kaplan & Brady Dennis , Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Feb 15, 2022
- There’s an invisible ecosystem in the air — and climate change is disrupting it by Zoya Teirstein, Grist, Feb 14, 2022
- Corn-Based Ethanol May Be Worse For the Climate Than Gasoline, a New Study Finds by Georgina Gustin, Science, Inside Climate News, Feb 16, 2022
- Tackling climate change includes seeking equitable mental health care by Emily Jack-Scott & Michelle Solomon, Yale Climate Connections, Feb 15, 2022
- Oil firms’ climate claims are greenwashing, study concludes by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, Feb 16, 2022
- Apocalypse Creep by Ira Glass, Alex Spiegel and Mario Alejandro Ariza, This American Life, Feb 11, 2022
- Guest post: How much could restoring forests reduce India’s emissions? by Trisha Gopalakrishna & Guy Lomax, Carbon Brief, Feb 17, 2022
- Scientists agree: Climate change is real and caused by people by Samantha Harrington, Yale Climate Connection, Feb 17, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #7 2022 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Feb 17, 2022
- Facebook whistleblower alleges executives misled investors about climate, covid hoaxes in new SEC complaints by Cat Zakrzewski, The Washington Post, Feb 18, 2022
- TheESP – Ep. #313 – Bärbel Winkler by Pontus Böckman, The European Skeptics Podcast, Feb 18, 2022
- Join the Skeptical Science Translator Community! by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Feb 18, 2022
