Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #10
Posted on 13 March 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: SkS Analogy 2 - Ferrari Without Gas, Scientists warn seawalls can make rising waters worse in the long run, The massive disconnect between Big Oil’s words and actions, in data, We must disrupt Davos culture to end decades of failure on climate, and ‘This is a fossil fuel war’: Ukraine’s top climate scientist speaks out.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Six behavior changes that can heal people and the planet by Neha Pathak, Yale Climate Connections, Mar 4, 2022
- The First Step Toward Saving the Planet Is Ignoring the Economists by Andrew Dressler, Rolling Stone Magazine, Mar 4, 2022
- Scientists warn seawalls can make rising waters worse in the long run by Joe Lo, Climate Home News, Mar 3, 2022
- A Natural Gas Giant Is Waging A Sneaky War On A Minor Colorado Climate Policy by Alexander Kaufman, HuffPost, Mar 05, 2022
- We must disrupt Davos culture to end decades of failure on climate by Commentary by Isak Stoddard & Kevin Anderson, Climate Home News, Mar 4, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #9 2022 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Mar 3, 2022
- The massive disconnect between Big Oil’s words and actions, in data by Kate Yoder, Grist, Mar 07, 2022
- Is the Amazon Approaching a Tipping Point? A New Study Shows the Rainforest Growing Less Resilient by Georgina Gustin, Science, Inside Climate News, Mar 7, 2020
- SkS Analogy 2 - Ferrari Without Gas by Evan, jg, Skeptical Science, March 8, 2022
- Six key lifestyle changes can help avert the climate crisis, study finds by Matthew Taylor, Environment, The Guardian, Mar 7, 2022
- If adapting to climate change sounds easy, it shouldn’t by Scott K Johnson , Ars Technica, Mar 7, 2022
- Soil Proof: The Plan to Quantify Regenerative Agriculture by Twilight Greenaway, Civil Eats, Mar 07, 2022
- ‘This is a fossil fuel war’: Ukraine’s top climate scientist speaks out by Oliver Milman, The Guardian, Mar 9, 2022
- Carbon Capture Takes Center Stage, But Is Its Promise an Illusion? by Nicholas Kusnetz, Fossil Fuels, Inside Climate News, Mar 9, 2022
- Climate change set to upend global fishery agreements, study warns by Spoorthy Raman , Oceans, Mongabay,
- How oil companies rebranded deceptive climate ads as ‘free speech’ by Amy Westervelt, The Guardian, Mar 10, 2022
- How Climate Change Is Disrupting the Global Supply Chain by Jacques Leslie, Yale Environment 360, Mr 10, 2022
- Mapping vulnerability: why the IPCC’s geography of climate risk is contentious by , Climate Home News, Mar 10, 2022
- Inside Clean Energy: Three Charts to Help Make Sense of 2021, a Year Coal Was Up and Solar Was Way Up by Dan Gerino, Inside Climate News, Mar 10, 2022
- As War Rages, a Struggle to Balance Energy Crunch and Climate Crisis by Brad Plumer, Lisa Friedman & David Gelles, Climate, New York Times, Mar 10, 2022
- The Conspiracy Theory Handbook has been translated into Romanian by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Mar 11, 2022
- NATO and Climate Change: Better Late Than Never by Jamie Shea, The German Marshall Fund of the US,
