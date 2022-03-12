Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #11
Posted on 20 March 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: The FLICC-Poster - Downloads and Translations, Electric cars coming on fast: Climate worries, sinking prices put spotlight on EV sales, How climate change historians are using centuries-old data to shine a light on our planet’s future, Coal Mining Emits More Super-Polluting Methane Than Venting and Flaring From Gas and Oil Wells, a New Study Finds, and When will EV trucks be ready for large-scale adoption? It’s complicated.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #10 2022 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Mar 10, 2022
- At Global Energy Conference, Oil and Gas Industry Leaders Argue For Fossil Fuels’ Future in the Energy Transition by Nicholas Kusnetz, Fossil Fuels, Inside Climate News, Mar 11, 2022
- Electric cars coming on fast: Climate worries, sinking prices put spotlight on EV sales by Elizabeth Weise, USA Today, Mar 13, 2022
- How climate change historians are using centuries-old data to shine a light on our planet’s future by Karen Black, Toronto Star, Mar 12, 2022
- A growing force in the climate movement: Moms by Somini Sengupta, Climate, New York Times, Mar 11, 2022
- Investors launch global standard for corporate climate lobbying by Simon Jessop, Reuters, Mar 14, 2022
- ‘Defining moment’: how can the US end its dependency on fossil fuels? by Oliver Millman, US News, The Guardian, Mar 11, 2022
- Coal Mining Emits More Super-Polluting Methane Than Venting and Flaring From Gas and Oil Wells, a New Study Finds by Phil McKenna, Fossil Fuels, Inside Climate News, Mar 15, 2022
- We Need to Tell People Their Houses Are Going to Burn by Emma Marris, The Atlantic, Mar 15, 2022
- Tree Planting Is Booming. Here’s How That Could Help, or Harm, the Planet by Catrin Einhorn, New York Times, Mar 14, 2022
- Children's climate change case overturned on appeal as Federal Court dismisses government's 'duty of care' by Michael Slezak, ABC News (AU), Mar 14, 2022
- The FLICC-Poster - Downloads and Translations by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Mar 16, 2022
- Impacts on pregnant people now a focus of climate science by Analysis by Jessica Kutz, The 19th/Narwhal, Mar 15, 2022
- Spending deal undercuts Biden’s UN climate pledge by Benjamin Hulac, Roll Call, Mar 16, 2022
- Appellate court rules Biden can consider climate damage in policymaking by Anna Phillips, The Washington Post, Mar 16, 2022
- How the Largest Global Meat and Dairy Companies Evade Climate Scrutiny by Anna Lappé, Civil Eats, Mar 15, 2022
- When will EV trucks be ready for large-scale adoption? It’s complicated by Jeff St. Lohn, Canary Media, Mar 17, 2022
- ‘Imminent’ tipping point threatening Europe’s permafrost peatlands by Giuliana Viglione, Carbon Brief, Mar 14, 2022
- Dead coral found at Great Barrier Reef as widespread bleaching event unfolds by Graham Readfearn, The Guardian, Mar 18, 2022
- Hailstorms and climate change: What to expect by Bob Henson, Yale Climate Connections, Mar 17, 2022
- Wildfires Are Fueling a Dangerous Feedback Loop of Arctic Warming by Ed Cara, Gizmodo, Mar 18, 2022
- What Humanity Should Eat to Stay Healthy and Save the Planet by Gayathri Vaidyanathan, Nature/Scientific American, Mar 17, 2022
