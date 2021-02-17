Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #7, 2021

Geoengineering heats up

Sorry, that was irresistible. By chance in this edition of New Research are two intriguing papers including different perspectives on the subject of geoengineering, a topic increasingly arousing emotions. Happily both of these papers are open access and free to read. A third article underlines that enthusiasm for or reliance on geoengineering isn't yet founded on full information about the forces we're contemplating, essentially supporting the case for both sets of conclusions offered by the other two papers.

Smith & Henly reason for circumspect and thorough research into stratospheric aerosol injection, a topic of recent negative attention and even calls to restrict or terminate such investigations.These impulses to don blinkers seem ironic given that a major part of our problem with climate change is a concerted effort on the part of vested interests to restrict scientific research, pretend that we can't establish facts and generally draw a cloak of ignorance down on progress. The abstract of "Updated and outdated reservations about research into stratospheric aerosol injection" is worth quoting in entirety:

In this paper, we seek to ground discussions of the governance of stratospheric aerosol injection research in recent literature about the field including an updated understanding of the technology’s deployment logistics and scale, pattern of effects, and research pathways. Relying upon this literature, we evaluate several common reservations regarding the governance of pre-deployment research and testing including covert deployment, technological lock-in, weaponization, slippery slope, and the blurry line between research and deployment. We conclude that these reservations are no longer supported by literature. However, we do not argue that there is no reason for concern. Instead, we enumerate alternative bases for caution about research into stratospheric aerosol injection which are supported by an up-to-date understanding of the literature. We conclude that in order to establish the correct degree and type of governance for stratospheric aerosol injection research, the research community must focus its attention on these well-grounded reservations. However, while these reservations are supported and warrant further attention, we conclude that none currently justifies restrictive governance of early-stage stratospheric aerosol injection research.

Ignorance isn't a reliable foundation for bliss, of course. With no effective means of coherent global geoengineering governance likely to emerge before panic over rapid climate change knock-on effects may ensue, it seems better to have more information about what we might expect from sulphate injection, whether as a semi-voluntary "choice" in the face of inevitability, or as bystander victims of hasty error.

Meanwhile, Murray & DiGiorgio describe thought-provoking observations in "Will Individual Actions Do the Trick? Comparing Climate Change Mitigation through Geoengineering versus Reduced Vehicle Emissions," with a reasoned claim that plausible alternative actions to geoengineering are available. The authors also point out the possible negative effects of wishful thinking around geoengineering. This seems duly cognizant, especially given that geoengineering can't be implemented as a deployable technology at this moment or in the immediate future, when action needs to be taken now. The abstract:

Geoengineering is the focus of a large debate over potential solutions to climate change. However, in the midst of geoengineering and other large-scale proposals, such as reducing emissions at an industrial level, the role of individual actions to reduce emissions is often overlooked. Given the current and fast-paced changes we have seen as emissions are reduced by COVID-19 social distancing strategies, it is time to re-examine the impact that individual actions can have. This paper considers how one individual action (reducing carbon dioxide emissions from gasoline-fueled private vehicles), when adopted at a global scale, may have an effect that is comparable to the effects of geoengineering. This paper also argues that the role of geoengineering as a safeguard against climate change may be encouraging complacency and reducing motivation for individual action.

Finally, with excellent timing as a dessert for the dinner made by the previous two papers come Visioni et al with "Is Turning Down the Sun a Good Proxy for Stratospheric Sulfate Geoengineering?" One doesn't need to read the entire work to understand the bigger message in relation to deploying geoengineering before understanding is fully filled in and cemented. The plain language summary as kindly supplied by the authors and their publishing journal JGR Atmospheres:

Injecting SO2 in the stratosphere has been proposed as a method to temporarily cool the planet by partially reflecting the incoming solar radiation. To assess the eventual side-effects of this method, some climate model simulations have simply reduced the solar constant in the model rather than simulating the actual aerosols that would be produced. We show here what the limits of emulating stratospheric sulfate injection this way are, and what are the physical causes behind the differences from simulations where stratospheric aerosols are simulated.

The even shorter plain language version in connection with the two previous papers: arguably, we don't yet know how to do geoengineering in a fully predictable, confidently safe way.

More precisely: if we can't yet competently model sulphate injection as a standard operating procedure, we don't have a numerical grasp of sulphate injection as an engineered technology. Engineering by empirical methods is generally frowned upon because it isn't actually engineering, in the sense of using mathematical models of material properties and behaviors to predict performance. It's hence reasonable to say that more information is necessary before proceeding with prolonged deployments of sulphate injection at scale.

This is all an argument to learn more about the deep subject of geoengineering, and by inference and common sense to also exploit such alternatives as we may already have in hand. In other words, pay close attention to expert advice implicit in this week's first two highlighted articles. The authors are not prescriptive— it's up to us to tease out paths to remedies thanks to our information by their effort.

144 Articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

A Conceptual Model of Polar Overturning Circulations

Haine et al 2020 Journal of Physical Oceanography

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503487.1

New insights into the drainage of inundated ice-wedge polygons using fundamental hydrologic principles

Harp et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-351 (preprint)

Observations of climate change, effects

Increasing lifetime maximum intensity of rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones over the western North Pacific

Song et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdbf1

Long-Term Changes in Inland Water Surface Temperature across China Based on Remote Sensing Data

Wang et al 2021 Journal of Hydrometeorology

DOI: 10.1175/jhm-d-20-0104.1

Cascading hazards in the aftermath of Australia's 2019/2020 Black Summer wildfires

Kemter et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001884

A Later Onset of the Rainy Season in California

Lukovi? et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020gl090350

Detectable increases in sequential flood-heatwave events across China during 1961-2018

Chen et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092549

Phenological tracking of a seasonal climate window in a recovering tropical island bird species

Taylor et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02971-y

Climate, fuel, and land use shaped the spatial pattern of wildfire in California's Sierra Nevada

Chen et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005786

Meteorological environments associated with California wildfires and their potential roles in wildfire changes during 1984-2017

Dong et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033180

Rapid Arctic warming and its link to the waviness and strength of the westerly jet stream over West Asia

Alizadeh & Lin 2021 Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103447

Snow cover loss compounding the future economic vulnerability of western China

Wu et al 2021 Science of The Total Environment

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.143025

Spring leads in the Beaufort Sea and its interannual trend using Terra/MODIS thermal imagery

Qu et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112342

Rainfall trends over a North Atlantic small island in the period 1937/1938–2016/2017 and an early climate teleconnection

Observed changes in precipitation during recent warming: The Czech Republic, 1961–2019

Brázdil et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7048

A 41-years bioclimatology of thermal stress in Europe

Antonescu et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7051

Increasing importance of temperature as a contributor to the spatial extent of streamflow drought

Brunner et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd2f0

Long-term analysis of rainfall-induced landslides in Umbria, central Italy

Gariano et al 2021 Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04539-6

Relationship between two types of heat waves in northern East Asia and temperature anomalies in Eastern Europe

Yang et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdc8a

On the occurrence of the worst drought in South Asia in the observed and future climate

Aadhar & Mishra 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd6a6

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Influence of interannual variability in estimating the rate and acceleration of present-day global mean sea level

Moreira et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103450

Reconciling global mean and regional sea level change in projections and observations

Wang et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21265-6

Urbanization Effects on Estimates of Global Trends in Mean and Extreme Air Temperature

Zhang et al 2020 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0389.1

Local and regional modes of hydroclimatic change expressed in modern multidecadal precipitation oxygen isotope trends

Putman et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092006

Tide-only inundation: a metric to quantify the contribution of tides to coastal inundation under sea-level rise

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects MSWE

Heterogeneous snowpack response and snow drought occurrence across river basins of northwestern North America under 1.0°C to 4.0°C global warming

Shrestha et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02968-7

Global exposure to flooding from the new CMIP6 climate model projections

Hirabayashi et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-83279-w

Estimating the Thermodynamic and Dynamic Contributions to Hydroclimatic Change over Peninsular Florida

Misra & Bhardwaj 2021 Journal of Hydrometeorology

DOI: 10.1175/jhm-d-20-0159.1

Exploring assumptions in crop breeding for climate resilience: opportunities and principles for integrating climate model projections

Whitfield et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02997-2

Roles of Surface Albedo, Surface Temperature and Carbon Dioxide in the Seasonal Variation of Arctic Amplification

Dai 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020gl090301

Projecting Global Mean Sea-Level Change Using CMIP6 Models

Hermans et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092064

Weakened ENSO-Ningaloo Niño/Niña Teleconnection under Greenhouse Warming

Liu et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091326

Sensitivity of the Baltic Sea overturning circulation to long-term atmospheric and hydrological changes

Placke et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016079

Past Variance and Future Projections of the Environmental Conditions Driving Western U.S. Summertime Wildfire Burn Area

Brey et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001645

Disentangling the regional climate impacts of competing vegetation responses to elevated atmospheric CO2

The Southern Annular Mode in 6th Coupled Model Intercomparison Project models

Morgenstern & Morgenstern 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504632.1

Variation of sea ice and perspectives of the Northwest Passage in the Arctic Ocean

Lei et al 2021 Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.02.002

Evaluation of a climate simulation over the Yellow River Basin based on a regional climate model (REMO) within the CORDEX

Pang et al 2021 Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105522

Projected changes in the characteristics of the East Asian summer monsoonal front and their impacts on the regional precipitation

Li et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05687-y

Expansion of drylands in China with an additional half a degree warming

Yang et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7052

The impact of atmospheric moisture transport on winter Arctic warming: Radiation versus latent heat release

Hao et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7054

Elevation-dependent warming in the Eastern Siberian Arctic

A deep learning model for predicting climate-induced disasters

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Observational constraint on cloud feedbacks suggests moderate climate sensitivity

Sensitivity of projected climate impacts to climate model weighting: multi-sector analysis in eastern Africa

Kolusu et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02991-8

Climate response to introduction of the ESA CCI land cover data to the NCAR CESM

Effects of thermodynamics, dynamics and aerosols on cirrus clouds based on in situ observations and NCAR CAM6

Patnaude et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-1835-2021

Effective radiative forcing in a GCM with fixed surface temperatures

Andrews et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504260.1

Uncertainty of ENSO-amplitude projections in CMIP5 and CMIP6 models

Beobide-Arsuaga et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05673-4

Assessment of GCMs simulation performance for precipitation and temperature from CMIP5 to CMIP6 over the Tibetan Plateau

Lun et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7055

Projection of future extreme precipitation: a robust assessment of downscaled daily precipitation

Pham et al 2021 Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04584-1

Cryosphere & climate change

Observed Antarctic sea ice expansion reproduced in a climate model after correcting biases in sea ice drift velocity

Compagno et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-31 (preprint)

ISMIP6-based projections of ocean-forced Antarctic Ice Sheet evolution using the Community Ice Sheet Model

Lipscomb et al 2021 The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-633-2021

An exploratory modelling study of perennial firn aquifers in the Antarctic Peninsula for the period 1979–2016

van Wessem et al 2021 The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-695-2021

Degrading permafrost and its impacts

Iijima et al 2020 Journal of Soils and Sediments

Open Access DOI: 10.21820/23987073.2020.6.29

Seasonal sea-ice variability and its trend in the Weddell Sea sector of West Antarctica

Kumar et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdc88

Paleoclimate

Enhanced Moisture Delivery into Victoria Land, East Antarctica During the Early Last Interglacial: Implications for West Antarctic Ice Sheet Stability

Yan et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-7 (preprint)

A Modified Milankovitch theory that reconciles contradictions with the paleoclimate record

Wong 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-10 (preprint)

Biology & climate change

Vulnerability of global biodiversity hotspots to climate change

Sander & Wardell-Johnson 2011 Journal of Vegetation Science

DOI: 10.1111/j.1654-1103.2011.01293.x

Global progress in incorporating climate adaptation into land protection for biodiversity since Aichi targets

Carrasco et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15511

Mechanisms matter: Predicting the ecological impacts of global change

Boult & Evans 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15527

Regional disparity in extinction risk: Comparison of disjunct plant genera between eastern Asia and eastern North America

Song et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15525

Microclimates hold the key to spatial forest planning under climate change: Cyanolichens in temperate rainforest

Ellis & Eaton 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15514

Ocean acidification reduces skeletal density of hardground-forming high-latitude crustose coralline algae

Williams et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091499

Patterns, Drivers, and Ecological Implications of Upwelling in Coral Reef Habitats of the Southern Red Sea

DeCarlo et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503370.1

Heatwave-induced synchrony within forage fish portfolio disrupts energy flow to top pelagic predators

Arimitsu et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15556

Global fading of the temperature–growth coupling at alpine and polar treelines

Camarero et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15530

Divergent responses of permafrost peatlands to recent climate change

Sim et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe00b

Time traveling seeds reveal that plant regeneration and growth traits are responding to climate change

Everingham et al 2021 Ecology

DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3272

Species' specific responses of a marsh-forest ecotone plant community responding to climate change

Jobe & Gedan 2021 Ecology

DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3296

Unusually large upward shifts in cold-adapted, montane mammals as temperature warms

McCain et al 2021 Ecology

DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3300

Warming effects on wood decomposition depend on fungal assembly history

Edman et al 2021 Journal of Ecology

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13617

Shape of species climate response curves affects community response to climate change

Bonachela et al 2021 Ecology Letters

DOI: 10.1111/ele.13688

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Restoration thinning in a drought-prone Idaho forest creates a persistent carbon deficit

Stenzel et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005815

Trophic interactions regulate peatland carbon cycling

Wyatt et al 2021 Ecology Letters

DOI: 10.1111/ele.13697

Regional CO2 fluxes from 2010 to 2015 inferred from GOSAT XCO2 retrievals using a new version of the Global Carbon Assimilation System

The northern European shelf as an increasing net sink for CO2

Estimating Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Peat Combustion in Wildfires on Indonesian Peatlands, and Their Uncertainty

Rodríguez Vásquez et al 2021 Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2019gb006218

The Greater Mekong's climate-water-energy nexus: how ENSO-triggered regional droughts affect power supply and CO2 emissions

Chowdhury et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504393.1

Continuous dynamics of dissolved methane over two years and its carbon isotopes (δ13C, Δ14C) in a small Arctic lake in the Mackenzie Delta

McIntosh Marcek et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006038

Regional-scale, sector-specific evaluation of global CO2 inversion models using aircraft data from the ACT-America project

Gaudet et al 2021

DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505705.1

Forest thinning in ponderosa pines increases carbon use efficiency and energy flow from primary producers to primary consumers

Doughty et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005947

Spatiotemporal assessment of land use/land cover change and associated carbon emissions and uptake in the Mekong River Basin

Tang et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112336

Spatial variations in daytime methane and carbon dioxide emissions in two urban landscapes, Sakai, Japan

Takano & Ueyama 2021 Urban Climate

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100798

High microbial diversity stabilizes the responses of soil organic carbon decomposition to warming in the subsoil on the Tibetan Plateau

Xu et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15553

Greening of the earth does not compensate for rising soil heterotrophic respiration under climate change

Naidu & Bagchi 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15531

Illegal logging, governance effectiveness and carbon dioxide emission in the timber-producing countries of Congo Basin and Asia

Piabuo et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01257-8

Significant sedge-mediated methane emissions from degraded tropical peatlands

Akhtar et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc7dc

The climatology of ambient CO2 concentrations from long-term observation in the Pearl River Delta region of China: roles of anthropogenic and biogenic processes

Mai et al 2021 Atmospheric Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118266

Impacts of urbanization on carbon emissions: An empirical analysis from OECD countries

Wang et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112171

Evaluating stream CO2 outgassing via drifting and anchored flux chambers in a controlled flume experiment

Vingiani et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.5194/bg-2020-327-rc2

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

The climate benefit of carbon sequestration

Spring et al 2011 Advanced Materials Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2005.04.002

Geoengineering climate

Is Turning Down the Sun a Good Proxy for Stratospheric Sulfate Geoengineering?

Visioni et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504448.1

Black carbon

Asian emissions explain much of the Arctic Black Carbon events

Backman et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091913

Aerosols

Ice nucleation ability of Ammonium Sulfate aerosol particles internally mixed with Secondary Organics

Bertozzi et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-53 (preprint)

Factors controlling marine aerosol size distributions and their climate effects over the northwest Atlantic Ocean region

Croft et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-811

Changes in Clear-Sky Shortwave Aerosol Direct Radiative Effects Since 2002

Loeb et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034090

Decarbonization

The role of renewables in the Japanese power sector: implications from the EMF35 JMIP

Shiraki et al 2021 Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00917-y

Coal communities and the U.S. energy transition: A policy corridors assessment

Roemer & Haggerty 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2020.112112

Consumer acceptance of the energy transition in Switzerland: The role of attitudes explained through a hybrid discrete choice model

Motz 2021 Energy Policy

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112152

Public acceptance of renewable electricity generation and transmission network developments: Insights from Ireland

Koecklin et al 2021 Energy Policy

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112185

Climate change communications & cognition

Scientific methods, media coverage, public awareness and climate change

Hannachi & Hansson 2021 Tellus A

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/16000870.2021.1883231

‘A change of heart’: Indigenous perspectives from the Onjisay Aki Summit on climate change

The psychology of balancing gains and losses for self and the environment: Evidence from a carbon emission versus travel time tradeoff task

Bökman et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Psychology

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101574

Climate Change Risk Perceptions, Facilitating Conditions and Health Risk Management Intentions: Evidence from Farmers in Rural China

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

The role of certification, risk and time preferences in promoting adoption of climate-resilient citrus varieties in Indonesia

Hasibuan et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03015-1

Assessment of crop risk due to climate change in Sao Tome and Principe

Costa Resende Ferreira et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01746-6

Vulnerability of European wheat to extreme heat and drought around flowering under future climate

Senapati et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdcf3

Antarctic krill fishery effects over penguin populations under adverse climate conditions: Implications for the management of fishing practices

Krüger et al 2020 Ambio

DOI: 10.1007/s13280-020-01386-w

Status and drivers of food insecurity and adaptation responses under a changing climate among smallholder farmers households in Bagmati Province, Nepal

Farmers’ adaptation to climate-smart agriculture (CSA) in NW Turkey

Everest 2020 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-020-00767-1

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

The influence of environmental regulations on business innovation, intellectual capital, environmental and economic performance

Trevlopoulos et al 2021 Environment Systems and Decisions

DOI: 10.1007/s10669-021-09802-6

‘Fair’ inequality, consumption and climate mitigation

Millward-Hopkins & Oswald 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe14f

Inventories of extreme weather events and impacts: Implications for loss and damage from and adaptation to climate extremes

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Achieving the climate goal with intergovernmental transfers to the forestry sector: insights from the Indian experience

Development and application of a life cycle energy consumption and CO2 emissions analysis model for high-speed railway transport in China

Yan-Zhe et al 2021 Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.02.001

Delinking the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme from the Kyoto Protocol: comparing theory with practice

Kerr et al 2021 Climate Policy

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1879722

Revisiting the determinants of renewable energy investment - New evidence from political and government ideology

Carbon Capture and Storage in the United States: Perceptions, preferences, and lessons for policy

Pianta et al 2021 Energy Policy

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112149

Policies for low-carbon and affordable home heating: A French outlook

Giraudet et al 2021 Energy Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112140

Climate change impacts on human health

Projecting heat-related excess mortality under climate change scenarios in China

Estimating summertime heat stress in a tropical Indian city using Local Climate Zone (LCZ) framework

Kotharkar et al 2021 Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100784

Climate change and infrastructure risk: Indoor heat exposure during a concurrent heat wave and blackout event in Phoenix, Arizona

Stone et al 2021 Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100787

From Paris to Makkah: heat stress risks for Muslim pilgrims at 1.5 °C and 2 °C

Saeed et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd067

Anthropogenic climate change is worsening North American pollen seasons

Anderegg et al 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2013284118

Climate change, aeroallergens, and the aeroexposome

Beggs 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abda6f

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Synthesis of Indicators, Datasets, and Frameworks Available to Establish Resilience and Adaptation Indicators: Case Study of Chesapeake Bay Region, USA

Do hazard mitigation plans represent the resilience priorities of residents in vulnerable Texas coastal counties?

Sullivan et al 2021 Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04545-8

Climate change impacts on human culture

Thermal power generation is disadvantaged in a warming world

Coffel & Mankin 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd4a8

Climate change reduces winter overland travel across the Pan-Arctic even under low-end global warming scenarios

G\u00e4deke et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdcf2

Migration towards Bangladesh coastlines projected to increase with sea-level rise through 2100

Bell et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdc5b

The implications of future climate change on the blue water footprint of hydropower in the contiguous US

Zhao et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd78d

Other

Snow cover and vegetation greenness with leaf water content control the global land surface temperature

Climate: a dynamical system with mismatched space and time domains

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Environmental policies to cope with novel disturbance regimes–steps to address a world scientists' warning to humanity

Leverkus et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdc5a

The Anthropocene: comparing its meaning in geology (chronostratigraphy) with conceptual approaches arising in other disciplines

Zalasiewicz et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001896

Building capacity for societally engaged climate science by transforming science training

Rozance et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc27a

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.