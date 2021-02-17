Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #7, 2021
Posted on 17 February 2021 by doug_bostrom
Geoengineering heats up
Sorry, that was irresistible. By chance in this edition of New Research are two intriguing papers including different perspectives on the subject of geoengineering, a topic increasingly arousing emotions. Happily both of these papers are open access and free to read. A third article underlines that enthusiasm for or reliance on geoengineering isn't yet founded on full information about the forces we're contemplating, essentially supporting the case for both sets of conclusions offered by the other two papers.
Smith & Henly reason for circumspect and thorough research into stratospheric aerosol injection, a topic of recent negative attention and even calls to restrict or terminate such investigations.These impulses to don blinkers seem ironic given that a major part of our problem with climate change is a concerted effort on the part of vested interests to restrict scientific research, pretend that we can't establish facts and generally draw a cloak of ignorance down on progress. The abstract of "Updated and outdated reservations about research into stratospheric aerosol injection" is worth quoting in entirety:
In this paper, we seek to ground discussions of the governance of stratospheric aerosol injection research in recent literature about the field including an updated understanding of the technology’s deployment logistics and scale, pattern of effects, and research pathways. Relying upon this literature, we evaluate several common reservations regarding the governance of pre-deployment research and testing including covert deployment, technological lock-in, weaponization, slippery slope, and the blurry line between research and deployment. We conclude that these reservations are no longer supported by literature. However, we do not argue that there is no reason for concern. Instead, we enumerate alternative bases for caution about research into stratospheric aerosol injection which are supported by an up-to-date understanding of the literature. We conclude that in order to establish the correct degree and type of governance for stratospheric aerosol injection research, the research community must focus its attention on these well-grounded reservations. However, while these reservations are supported and warrant further attention, we conclude that none currently justifies restrictive governance of early-stage stratospheric aerosol injection research.
Ignorance isn't a reliable foundation for bliss, of course. With no effective means of coherent global geoengineering governance likely to emerge before panic over rapid climate change knock-on effects may ensue, it seems better to have more information about what we might expect from sulphate injection, whether as a semi-voluntary "choice" in the face of inevitability, or as bystander victims of hasty error.
Meanwhile, Murray & DiGiorgio describe thought-provoking observations in "Will Individual Actions Do the Trick? Comparing Climate Change Mitigation through Geoengineering versus Reduced Vehicle Emissions," with a reasoned claim that plausible alternative actions to geoengineering are available. The authors also point out the possible negative effects of wishful thinking around geoengineering. This seems duly cognizant, especially given that geoengineering can't be implemented as a deployable technology at this moment or in the immediate future, when action needs to be taken now. The abstract:
Geoengineering is the focus of a large debate over potential solutions to climate change. However, in the midst of geoengineering and other large-scale proposals, such as reducing emissions at an industrial level, the role of individual actions to reduce emissions is often overlooked. Given the current and fast-paced changes we have seen as emissions are reduced by COVID-19 social distancing strategies, it is time to re-examine the impact that individual actions can have. This paper considers how one individual action (reducing carbon dioxide emissions from gasoline-fueled private vehicles), when adopted at a global scale, may have an effect that is comparable to the effects of geoengineering. This paper also argues that the role of geoengineering as a safeguard against climate change may be encouraging complacency and reducing motivation for individual action.
Finally, with excellent timing as a dessert for the dinner made by the previous two papers come Visioni et al with "Is Turning Down the Sun a Good Proxy for Stratospheric Sulfate Geoengineering?" One doesn't need to read the entire work to understand the bigger message in relation to deploying geoengineering before understanding is fully filled in and cemented. The plain language summary as kindly supplied by the authors and their publishing journal JGR Atmospheres:
Injecting SO2 in the stratosphere has been proposed as a method to temporarily cool the planet by partially reflecting the incoming solar radiation. To assess the eventual side-effects of this method, some climate model simulations have simply reduced the solar constant in the model rather than simulating the actual aerosols that would be produced. We show here what the limits of emulating stratospheric sulfate injection this way are, and what are the physical causes behind the differences from simulations where stratospheric aerosols are simulated.
The even shorter plain language version in connection with the two previous papers: arguably, we don't yet know how to do geoengineering in a fully predictable, confidently safe way.
More precisely: if we can't yet competently model sulphate injection as a standard operating procedure, we don't have a numerical grasp of sulphate injection as an engineered technology. Engineering by empirical methods is generally frowned upon because it isn't actually engineering, in the sense of using mathematical models of material properties and behaviors to predict performance. It's hence reasonable to say that more information is necessary before proceeding with prolonged deployments of sulphate injection at scale.
This is all an argument to learn more about the deep subject of geoengineering, and by inference and common sense to also exploit such alternatives as we may already have in hand. In other words, pay close attention to expert advice implicit in this week's first two highlighted articles. The authors are not prescriptive— it's up to us to tease out paths to remedies thanks to our information by their effort.
144 Articles
Physical science of climate change, effects
A Conceptual Model of Polar Overturning Circulations
Haine et al 2020 Journal of Physical Oceanography
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503487.1
New insights into the drainage of inundated ice-wedge polygons using fundamental hydrologic principles
Harp et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-351 (preprint)
Observations of climate change, effects
Increasing lifetime maximum intensity of rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones over the western North Pacific
Song et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdbf1
Long-Term Changes in Inland Water Surface Temperature across China Based on Remote Sensing Data
Wang et al 2021 Journal of Hydrometeorology
DOI: 10.1175/jhm-d-20-0104.1
Cascading hazards in the aftermath of Australia's 2019/2020 Black Summer wildfires
Kemter et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001884
A Later Onset of the Rainy Season in California
Lukovi? et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020gl090350
Detectable increases in sequential flood-heatwave events across China during 1961-2018
Chen et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092549
Phenological tracking of a seasonal climate window in a recovering tropical island bird species
Taylor et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02971-y
Climate, fuel, and land use shaped the spatial pattern of wildfire in California's Sierra Nevada
Chen et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005786
Meteorological environments associated with California wildfires and their potential roles in wildfire changes during 1984-2017
Dong et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033180
Rapid Arctic warming and its link to the waviness and strength of the westerly jet stream over West Asia
Alizadeh & Lin 2021 Global and Planetary Change
DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103447
Snow cover loss compounding the future economic vulnerability of western China
Wu et al 2021 Science of The Total Environment
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.143025
Spring leads in the Beaufort Sea and its interannual trend using Terra/MODIS thermal imagery
Qu et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112342
Observed changes in precipitation during recent warming: The Czech Republic, 1961–2019
Brázdil et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7048
A 41-years bioclimatology of thermal stress in Europe
Antonescu et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7051
Increasing importance of temperature as a contributor to the spatial extent of streamflow drought
Brunner et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd2f0
Long-term analysis of rainfall-induced landslides in Umbria, central Italy
Gariano et al 2021 Natural Hazards
DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04539-6
Relationship between two types of heat waves in northern East Asia and temperature anomalies in Eastern Europe
Yang et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdc8a
On the occurrence of the worst drought in South Asia in the observed and future climate
Aadhar & Mishra 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd6a6
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
Influence of interannual variability in estimating the rate and acceleration of present-day global mean sea level
Moreira et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change
DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103450
Reconciling global mean and regional sea level change in projections and observations
Wang et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21265-6
Urbanization Effects on Estimates of Global Trends in Mean and Extreme Air Temperature
Zhang et al 2020 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0389.1
Incorporating the stable carbon isotope 13C in the ocean biogeochemical component of the Max Planck Institute Earth System Model (preprint)
Local and regional modes of hydroclimatic change expressed in modern multidecadal precipitation oxygen isotope trends
Putman et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092006
Tide-only inundation: a metric to quantify the contribution of tides to coastal inundation under sea-level rise
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects MSWE
Heterogeneous snowpack response and snow drought occurrence across river basins of northwestern North America under 1.0°C to 4.0°C global warming
Shrestha et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02968-7
Global exposure to flooding from the new CMIP6 climate model projections
Hirabayashi et al 2021 Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-83279-w
Estimating the Thermodynamic and Dynamic Contributions to Hydroclimatic Change over Peninsular Florida
Misra & Bhardwaj 2021 Journal of Hydrometeorology
DOI: 10.1175/jhm-d-20-0159.1
Whitfield et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02997-2
Roles of Surface Albedo, Surface Temperature and Carbon Dioxide in the Seasonal Variation of Arctic Amplification
Dai 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020gl090301
Projecting Global Mean Sea-Level Change Using CMIP6 Models
Hermans et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092064
Weakened ENSO-Ningaloo Niño/Niña Teleconnection under Greenhouse Warming
Liu et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091326
Sensitivity of the Baltic Sea overturning circulation to long-term atmospheric and hydrological changes
Placke et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016079
Past Variance and Future Projections of the Environmental Conditions Driving Western U.S. Summertime Wildfire Burn Area
Brey et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001645
Disentangling the regional climate impacts of competing vegetation responses to elevated atmospheric CO2
The Southern Annular Mode in 6th Coupled Model Intercomparison Project models
Morgenstern & Morgenstern 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504632.1
Variation of sea ice and perspectives of the Northwest Passage in the Arctic Ocean
Lei et al 2021 Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.02.002
Evaluation of a climate simulation over the Yellow River Basin based on a regional climate model (REMO) within the CORDEX
Pang et al 2021 Atmospheric Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105522
Projected changes in the characteristics of the East Asian summer monsoonal front and their impacts on the regional precipitation
Li et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05687-y
Expansion of drylands in China with an additional half a degree warming
Yang et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7052
The impact of atmospheric moisture transport on winter Arctic warming: Radiation versus latent heat release
Hao et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7054
Elevation-dependent warming in the Eastern Siberian Arctic
A deep learning model for predicting climate-induced disasters
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Observational constraint on cloud feedbacks suggests moderate climate sensitivity
Kolusu et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02991-8
Climate response to introduction of the ESA CCI land cover data to the NCAR CESM
Effects of thermodynamics, dynamics and aerosols on cirrus clouds based on in situ observations and NCAR CAM6
Patnaude et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-1835-2021
Incorporating the stable carbon isotope 13C in the ocean biogeochemical component of the Max Planck Institute Earth System Model (preprint)
Effective radiative forcing in a GCM with fixed surface temperatures
Andrews et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504260.1
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02991-8
Uncertainty of ENSO-amplitude projections in CMIP5 and CMIP6 models
Beobide-Arsuaga et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05673-4
Assessment of GCMs simulation performance for precipitation and temperature from CMIP5 to CMIP6 over the Tibetan Plateau
Lun et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7055
Projection of future extreme precipitation: a robust assessment of downscaled daily precipitation
Pham et al 2021 Natural Hazards
DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04584-1
Cryosphere & climate change
Observed Antarctic sea ice expansion reproduced in a climate model after correcting biases in sea ice drift velocity
Brief communication: Do 1.0 °C, 1.5 °C or 2.0 °C matter for the future evolution of Alpine glaciers?
Compagno et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-31 (preprint)
ISMIP6-based projections of ocean-forced Antarctic Ice Sheet evolution using the Community Ice Sheet Model
Lipscomb et al 2021 The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-633-2021
An exploratory modelling study of perennial firn aquifers in the Antarctic Peninsula for the period 1979–2016
van Wessem et al 2021 The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-695-2021
Degrading permafrost and its impacts
Iijima et al 2020 Journal of Soils and Sediments
Open Access DOI: 10.21820/23987073.2020.6.29
Spring leads in the Beaufort Sea and its interannual trend using Terra/MODIS thermal imagery
Qu et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112342
Seasonal sea-ice variability and its trend in the Weddell Sea sector of West Antarctica
Kumar et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdc88
Paleoclimate
Enhanced Moisture Delivery into Victoria Land, East Antarctica During the Early Last Interglacial: Implications for West Antarctic Ice Sheet Stability
Yan et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-7 (preprint)
A Modified Milankovitch theory that reconciles contradictions with the paleoclimate record
Wong 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-10 (preprint)
Biology & climate change
Vulnerability of global biodiversity hotspots to climate change
Sander & Wardell-Johnson 2011 Journal of Vegetation Science
DOI: 10.1111/j.1654-1103.2011.01293.x
Global progress in incorporating climate adaptation into land protection for biodiversity since Aichi targets
Carrasco et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15511
Mechanisms matter: Predicting the ecological impacts of global change
Boult & Evans 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15527
Regional disparity in extinction risk: Comparison of disjunct plant genera between eastern Asia and eastern North America
Song et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15525
Microclimates hold the key to spatial forest planning under climate change: Cyanolichens in temperate rainforest
Ellis & Eaton 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15514
Phenological tracking of a seasonal climate window in a recovering tropical island bird species
Taylor et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02971-y
Ocean acidification reduces skeletal density of hardground-forming high-latitude crustose coralline algae
Williams et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091499
Patterns, Drivers, and Ecological Implications of Upwelling in Coral Reef Habitats of the Southern Red Sea
DeCarlo et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503370.1
Heatwave-induced synchrony within forage fish portfolio disrupts energy flow to top pelagic predators
Arimitsu et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15556
Global fading of the temperature–growth coupling at alpine and polar treelines
Camarero et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15530
Forecasting impacts of ocean acidification on marine communities: Utilizing volcanic CO2 vents as natural laboratories
Divergent responses of permafrost peatlands to recent climate change
Sim et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe00b
Time traveling seeds reveal that plant regeneration and growth traits are responding to climate change
Everingham et al 2021 Ecology
DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3272
Species' specific responses of a marsh-forest ecotone plant community responding to climate change
Jobe & Gedan 2021 Ecology
DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3296
Unusually large upward shifts in cold-adapted, montane mammals as temperature warms
McCain et al 2021 Ecology
DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3300
Warming effects on wood decomposition depend on fungal assembly history
Edman et al 2021 Journal of Ecology
DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13617
Shape of species climate response curves affects community response to climate change
Bonachela et al 2021 Ecology Letters
DOI: 10.1111/ele.13688
GHG sources & sinks, flux
Restoration thinning in a drought-prone Idaho forest creates a persistent carbon deficit
Stenzel et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005815
Trophic interactions regulate peatland carbon cycling
Wyatt et al 2021 Ecology Letters
DOI: 10.1111/ele.13697
Regional CO2 fluxes from 2010 to 2015 inferred from GOSAT XCO2 retrievals using a new version of the Global Carbon Assimilation System
The northern European shelf as an increasing net sink for CO2
Estimating Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Peat Combustion in Wildfires on Indonesian Peatlands, and Their Uncertainty
Rodríguez Vásquez et al 2021 Global Biogeochemical Cycles
DOI: 10.1029/2019gb006218
The Greater Mekong's climate-water-energy nexus: how ENSO-triggered regional droughts affect power supply and CO2 emissions
Chowdhury et al 2020
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504393.1
Continuous dynamics of dissolved methane over two years and its carbon isotopes (δ13C, Δ14C) in a small Arctic lake in the Mackenzie Delta
McIntosh Marcek et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006038
Regional-scale, sector-specific evaluation of global CO2 inversion models using aircraft data from the ACT-America project
Gaudet et al 2021
DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505705.1
Forest thinning in ponderosa pines increases carbon use efficiency and energy flow from primary producers to primary consumers
Doughty et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005947
Spatiotemporal assessment of land use/land cover change and associated carbon emissions and uptake in the Mekong River Basin
Tang et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112336
Spatial variations in daytime methane and carbon dioxide emissions in two urban landscapes, Sakai, Japan
Takano & Ueyama 2021 Urban Climate
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100798
High microbial diversity stabilizes the responses of soil organic carbon decomposition to warming in the subsoil on the Tibetan Plateau
Xu et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15553
Greening of the earth does not compensate for rising soil heterotrophic respiration under climate change
Naidu & Bagchi 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15531
Illegal logging, governance effectiveness and carbon dioxide emission in the timber-producing countries of Congo Basin and Asia
Piabuo et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01257-8
Significant sedge-mediated methane emissions from degraded tropical peatlands
Akhtar et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc7dc
The climatology of ambient CO2 concentrations from long-term observation in the Pearl River Delta region of China: roles of anthropogenic and biogenic processes
Mai et al 2021 Atmospheric Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118266
Impacts of urbanization on carbon emissions: An empirical analysis from OECD countries
Wang et al 2021 Energy Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112171
Evaluating stream CO2 outgassing via drifting and anchored flux chambers in a controlled flume experiment
Vingiani et al 2020
Open Access DOI: 10.5194/bg-2020-327-rc2
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
The climate benefit of carbon sequestration
Spring et al 2011 Advanced Materials Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2005.04.002
Geoengineering climate
Is Turning Down the Sun a Good Proxy for Stratospheric Sulfate Geoengineering?
Visioni et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504448.1
Updated and outdated reservations about research into stratospheric aerosol injection
Smith & Henly 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03017-z
Will Individual Actions Do the Trick? Comparing Climate Change Mitigation through Geoengineering versus Reduced Vehicle Emissions
Murray & DiGiorgio 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001734
Black carbon
Asian emissions explain much of the Arctic Black Carbon events
Backman et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091913
Aerosols
Ice nucleation ability of Ammonium Sulfate aerosol particles internally mixed with Secondary Organics
Bertozzi et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-53 (preprint)
Factors controlling marine aerosol size distributions and their climate effects over the northwest Atlantic Ocean region
Croft et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-811
Changes in Clear-Sky Shortwave Aerosol Direct Radiative Effects Since 2002
Loeb et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034090
Decarbonization
The role of renewables in the Japanese power sector: implications from the EMF35 JMIP
Shiraki et al 2021 Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00917-y
Coal communities and the U.S. energy transition: A policy corridors assessment
Roemer & Haggerty 2021 Energy Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2020.112112
Consumer acceptance of the energy transition in Switzerland: The role of attitudes explained through a hybrid discrete choice model
Motz 2021 Energy Policy
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112152
Public acceptance of renewable electricity generation and transmission network developments: Insights from Ireland
Koecklin et al 2021 Energy Policy
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112185
Climate change communications & cognition
Scientific methods, media coverage, public awareness and climate change
Hannachi & Hansson 2021 Tellus A
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/16000870.2021.1883231
‘A change of heart’: Indigenous perspectives from the Onjisay Aki Summit on climate change
The psychology of balancing gains and losses for self and the environment: Evidence from a carbon emission versus travel time tradeoff task
Bökman et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Psychology
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101574
Climate Change Risk Perceptions, Facilitating Conditions and Health Risk Management Intentions: Evidence from Farmers in Rural China
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
The role of certification, risk and time preferences in promoting adoption of climate-resilient citrus varieties in Indonesia
Hasibuan et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03015-1
Exploring assumptions in crop breeding for climate resilience: opportunities and principles for integrating climate model projections
Whitfield et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02997-2
Assessment of crop risk due to climate change in Sao Tome and Principe
Costa Resende Ferreira et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01746-6
Vulnerability of European wheat to extreme heat and drought around flowering under future climate
Senapati et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdcf3
Antarctic krill fishery effects over penguin populations under adverse climate conditions: Implications for the management of fishing practices
Krüger et al 2020 Ambio
DOI: 10.1007/s13280-020-01386-w
Status and drivers of food insecurity and adaptation responses under a changing climate among smallholder farmers households in Bagmati Province, Nepal
Farmers’ adaptation to climate-smart agriculture (CSA) in NW Turkey
Everest 2020 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
DOI: 10.1007/s10668-020-00767-1
Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation
Snow cover loss compounding the future economic vulnerability of western China
Wu et al 2021 Science of The Total Environment
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.143025
The influence of environmental regulations on business innovation, intellectual capital, environmental and economic performance
Trevlopoulos et al 2021 Environment Systems and Decisions
DOI: 10.1007/s10669-021-09802-6
‘Fair’ inequality, consumption and climate mitigation
Millward-Hopkins & Oswald 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe14f
Inventories of extreme weather events and impacts: Implications for loss and damage from and adaptation to climate extremes
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Achieving the climate goal with intergovernmental transfers to the forestry sector: insights from the Indian experience
Murray & DiGiorgio 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001734
Development and application of a life cycle energy consumption and CO2 emissions analysis model for high-speed railway transport in China
Yan-Zhe et al 2021 Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.02.001
Illegal logging, governance effectiveness and carbon dioxide emission in the timber-producing countries of Congo Basin and Asia
Piabuo et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01257-8
Delinking the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme from the Kyoto Protocol: comparing theory with practice
Kerr et al 2021 Climate Policy
DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1879722
Revisiting the determinants of renewable energy investment - New evidence from political and government ideology
Carbon Capture and Storage in the United States: Perceptions, preferences, and lessons for policy
Pianta et al 2021 Energy Policy
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112149
Policies for low-carbon and affordable home heating: A French outlook
Giraudet et al 2021 Energy Policy
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112140
Climate change impacts on human health
Projecting heat-related excess mortality under climate change scenarios in China
Estimating summertime heat stress in a tropical Indian city using Local Climate Zone (LCZ) framework
Kotharkar et al 2021 Urban Climate
DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100784
Climate change and infrastructure risk: Indoor heat exposure during a concurrent heat wave and blackout event in Phoenix, Arizona
Stone et al 2021 Urban Climate
DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100787
Antonescu et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7051
From Paris to Makkah: heat stress risks for Muslim pilgrims at 1.5 °C and 2 °C
Saeed et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd067
Anthropogenic climate change is worsening North American pollen seasons
Anderegg et al 2021 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2013284118
Climate change, aeroallergens, and the aeroexposome
Beggs 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abda6f
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Synthesis of Indicators, Datasets, and Frameworks Available to Establish Resilience and Adaptation Indicators: Case Study of Chesapeake Bay Region, USA
Do hazard mitigation plans represent the resilience priorities of residents in vulnerable Texas coastal counties?
Sullivan et al 2021 Natural Hazards
DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04545-8
Climate change impacts on human culture
Thermal power generation is disadvantaged in a warming world
Coffel & Mankin 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd4a8
Climate change reduces winter overland travel across the Pan-Arctic even under low-end global warming scenarios
G\u00e4deke et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdcf2
Migration towards Bangladesh coastlines projected to increase with sea-level rise through 2100
Bell et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdc5b
The implications of future climate change on the blue water footprint of hydropower in the contiguous US
Zhao et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd78d
Other
Snow cover and vegetation greenness with leaf water content control the global land surface temperature
Climate: a dynamical system with mismatched space and time domains
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Environmental policies to cope with novel disturbance regimes–steps to address a world scientists' warning to humanity
Leverkus et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdc5a
The Anthropocene: comparing its meaning in geology (chronostratigraphy) with conceptual approaches arising in other disciplines
Zalasiewicz et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001896
Iijima et al 2020 Journal of Soils and Sediments
Open Access DOI: 10.21820/23987073.2020.6.29
Building capacity for societally engaged climate science by transforming science training
Rozance et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc27a
Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions
We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.
- Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.
- Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate
- The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.
How is New Research assembled?
Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.
Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.
The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:
- Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.
- Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.
A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."
The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.
Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.
